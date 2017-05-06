Spirit Realty Is A Strong Buy

Spirit yields 11% and sells for about 8.6 times its expected 2017 FFO, or put differently, at a 2x lower valuation than many of its peers.

Given that the main concern is over a tenant that makes up 8% of the revenue, the sharp drop in share price is unwarranted. The setback is only temporary.

The recent earnings announcement was a clear disappointment, but the market reaction was very excessive. The guidance was lowered by 9% and the shares dropped 20%.

Spirit Realty has lost close to 50% of its value in the last 12 months, yet the underlying value of the properties has not changed nearly that much.

Retail REITs have collapsed in the recent months. Mall REITs, including Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG), CBL (NYSE:CBL) and even Simon (NYSE:SPG), have been on a downtrend already for a long time as the market sentiment has shifted from being optimistic to being highly pessimistic on the prospect of physical retailing. The fears over e-commerce have gotten very substantial and market participants are very cautious with anything related to retail today.

So far, freestanding retail REITs, including Realty Income (NYSE:O), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and National Retail (NYSE:NNN), have been less affected by this sell-off due to their more defensive and predictable business model. Freestanding retail properties are often occupied by well-known brands with very long-term leases, good rent coverage ratios, and as such, they tend to generate the most predictable and stable cash flow among the different retail property sectors.

Yet, yesterday, the freestanding retail peer group sharply sold-off due to the disappointing results of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC). Essentially, the negative news was that Spirit is having issues with a few key tenants and had to lower its AFFO guidance by about 9%.

The share price dropped 25% in a single day, despite having already decreased by 30% prior to the announcement in the previous 7 months. Before the sell-off, I considered the REIT to be a BUY given its already low valuation at 10.5 times FFO and 8% yield, and now it is even cheaper at 8.6 times FFO and a close to 11% dividend yield. I consider the recent market reaction to be very excessive, and in this sense, I believe that Spirit is becoming a STRONG BUY.

What the market got wrong on Spirit…

The market clearly thinks of Spirit as a "speculative, high risk" REIT with very significant and long-lasting issues. The market perception is so low that the REIT trades at a 2x smaller valuation multiple compared to Realty Income, despite engaging in a very similar business.

In fact, I would argue that Spirit shares surprisingly many similarities with its more expensive peers and that therefore, the valuation discount is way out of line.

Some of the similarities include:

Spirit has an investment grade rating and a balance sheet that is comparable to its peers.

At the exception of the properties occupied by Shopko, which make up 8% of the revenue, the remaining of the portfolio is of similar quality to its peers with many of the same top 20 tenants. This includes well-known names such as Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), AMC (NYSE:AMC), Albertsons (NYSE:ABS), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO). The portfolio is well diversified at the exception of the concentration on Shopk with its top 10 tenants making only 25% of its rental income today.

Spirit has large scale and is one of the largest net lease property owners with over $8 billion of real estate investments.

The REIT has a track record of AFFO and dividend growth that is favorable when considering that the REIT has kept deleveraging its balance sheet during the last years.

The average rent coverage ratio is over 3, suggesting that most tenants are far from having difficulties paying their rent. The weighted average lease term is over 10 years providing predictable and sustainable cash flow for years to come.

In spite of all these favorable characteristics, Spirit trades at an 11% dividend yield and no one wants to touch it because of a few troubled tenants. It is clear that the recent announcement was a disappointment, but given that the REIT has lost close to 50% of its value in the last year, the drop appears overdone. The market is very concerned about a tenant that makes up 8% of the revenue, but there is another 92% that is mostly unaffected (average rent coverage ratio over 3). Moreover, as Dane Bowler points out in a recent article, the rent per sq.ft paid by the troubled tenant, Shopko, may be materially below market rates. As such, this may really turn out to be an opportunity for Spirit to capture higher rents in case Shopko would vacate certain of its properties.

Sure, it is a setback, but it does not mean that the revenue stream is lost forever. The lost revenue from defaults will be recovered as soon as new tenants are found. This causes a temporary loss in revenue, but you can expect a majority of it to be recovered by 2018 in my opinion.

If you go through the company presentation, you will note that Spirit really is not so materially different from its more popular competitors. It is today having issues with a few of its key tenants, but that is just part of the game. The management took calculated risks when acquiring properties occupied by more speculative tenants, and unfortunately, it did not turn out as they may have hoped for. You take risk to earn returns. It is not the end for Spirit. The REIT has a long history of high occupancy rates, demonstrating its capability in finding new tenants and releasing vacant space. As such, the losses of today may be recovered in the near future.

Excessive Undervaluation Relative to Peer Group

The below tables summarize some key metrics of the portfolio and balance sheet and compare the valuation of SRC relative to its peer set.

Source: Spirit Presentation

From the above table, it is very apparent that there are many similarities in the fundamentals and therefore, I would argue that SRC deserves a valuation multiple much closer to its peers.

If the REIT traded at 15 times its expected 2017 FFO, it would sell at a 70% higher share price and still be discounted relative to its peers which sell at 16.4 times FFO. I don't expect this to happen anytime soon, but as the dust settles, and the REIT gets back on track, I expect material upside given the very opportunistic valuation. Peers trade on average at over 16 times FFO with a few at close to 20x, and yet, Spirit sells for about 8.6 times FFO.

Final Thoughts

How often do you find companies that are investment grade rated and yield over 10%? Given the lowered guidance, the dividend payout will be tight this year at about 90%, but I do not believe that it will lead to a dividend cut. Triple net REITs such as Spirit earn stable and predictable cash flow as a result of their long-term leases, and the majority of its tenants are doing just fine as evidenced by the high rent coverage ratios.

I would actually be happy if the REIT cut its dividend. It would most likely lead to even more irrational sell-off and allow me to accumulate at an even higher discount to NAV. The guidance was lowered by 9% due to TEMPORARY credit losses, and yet the share price lost 25% in one day after having lost already 30% prior to that. Overreaction? I believe so, and in this sense, Spirit is a STRONG BUY after the drop.

What the market got WRONG is that Spirit Realty is far from being a tiny speculative REIT. The market is reacting to the news as if the REIT was at risk of going under, yet it remains an investment rated firm with a very diverse portfolio of attractive assets providing recurrent and sustainable cash flow. Most of the assets are performing just fine but are getting discounted due to a few troubled tenants. The road to the upside will be volatile and I do not exclude further losses, but over the long run, the shares of Spirit make a very compelling investment case today in my opinion.

