Paddy Power Betfair's (PDYPF) Q1 2017 Trading Statement Call (Transcript)

Breon Corcoran

Good morning and thank you for joining the call. With me today is Alex Gersh, our CFO. This morning, we released our 2017 Q1 trading update. At this stage I guess, you have read the statements so I'll briefly cover the highlights and then move on to questions.

Overall, the first quarter was probably aligned with our expectations. While the year-on-year growth rates materially benefitted from a much more favorable outcome for bookmakers at Cheltenham versus last year, overall sports results were marginally behind our expectations across the quarter. Online gaming growth remains disappointing, we continue to work on improving the performance, but at this stage we can't forecast a quick fix.

While all our teams have remained very competitive, we feel we are strategically well positioned to compete. The highly competitive nature of this may lead requirement for further increases in customer focus investments, and this is why we continue to emphasize the importance of scale and achieving a low cost of service. Without scale, operators will find it difficult to achieve profitable growth in this competitive environment. We believe this is now more than other.

A key focus for this year is on the installation of our technology platforms. This work is ongoing and we remain on track to complete the migration of Paddy Power customers onto the integrated platform by the end of the year.

And Alex and I are now happy to take any questions.

Ed Young

The first one perhaps an obvious but just to get it out of the way and on gaming you mentioned, you currently remain below expectations. Can you give anymore color on what you think it is that's prevented any kind of an inflection point -- inflection there or what do you think the shape of that improvements modified?

Alex Gersh

The summary, we had is that at this stage we're not giving a forecast as to what it looks or when. I think a little bit more detail and we've found a number of issues that we're not happy with and in that offer. And some of those include new to journey, some of those include CRM, some of the promotional stuff, stuff that just apparently slipped or broken over the last period of time. I think we need to tighten up some of our brands preposition for gaming as well. And I'm happy that we're making progress in addressing the things we feel we need to do.

And I'm less happy with the momentum that that's generating, and accordingly, and we feel we still have work to do, and it's just too premature to say when that will begun. Obviously, we have almost nobody that lead with the competitor and the competitive landscape. And this is a function of not just us doing the right thing, but also the competitive landscape. So, we think it's wiser to be cautioned at the stage even though I am happy that we are heading in the right direction in terms of improving some of the things that needed to be fixed.

Ed Young

Understood. Thank you. The second one is on the conversion margin and you've mentioned -- you've talked a lot about the kind of benefits of scale, I mean the conversion margin was very strong. I may give up 7% in during the quarter. Is there a benefit from synergies there, there is also FX which sort of distorts the picture. I am just sort of trying to get a feel on a non-core by cores base, but sort of going forward. Do you think the sort of conversion margin above 50% or 50% to 60% remain kind of a reasonable expectation as you continue to leverage that scale?

Alex Gersh

I think you're right saying that synergies and the FX, sporting results, favorable sporting results also have a disproportionate impact, which is why -- because there are so many moving part, it's absolutely impossible to say, certainly what -- we don’t target that conversion and we don’t forecast that, with all of those things, do check -- do play a role. What we do focus on is as Breon said, constantly decreasing the cost of service and trying to get the operating leverage as the leverage of scale continue to work on that and I think we continue to focus on, but it's very, very difficult to talk specifically about the conversion.

Ed Young

Understood, okay. And finally on Australia, and Q1 was the toughest comp in terms of staking, but then also the drag from inflation should I increase during the year. I just wanted if you could comment a little bit on, on what you think expectation there and what kind of impacts you think and points of consumption in South Australia might affect in terms of presumably fairly minimal directly on your performance, but also on the competitive landscape and how you think that might change, if it was extent on a wider lever?

Alex Gersh

Look, I think I mean, we're one quarter into the year. As you know, we don’t give forecast at this stage. We're greatly heartened by the progress the team in Australia made over the second half of last year. We think not just today, but across this, but they probably also adjusted their competitive position in the market. So as and when quite a consumption plays out in whatever form in Australia, we go back to -- we have a great digital brand. We have a very efficiently functioning business model and we considerable scale on our side. So, there is news flow in Australia all the time about and changes in advertising in tax, not only on the competitive landscape and that what’s make us -- even if we were happy to forecast that’s already said that will make just analyze the forecast out comes. But we're quite happy with the momentum of the business there.

Patrick Coffey

Two kind of elements to my question, if that's okay. Firstly, within the online sport, the staking trends got a bit worse in March. Can you talk us through why you've seen that slowdown and if was to do with Cheltenham and Punters losing money and not the recycling. That's the different from last year when we -- Punters won money, but you said they did not have time to increase their recycling in Cheltenham. So could you maybe talk through the slowdown in March? But then also have you seen any benefit from recycling in April? You talked about softer margins in April due to sports results, but are we seeing any improvement in baking trends in April and so color on that will be great? And then the second thing just on cost, can you give any indication, are there any sort of funnies in terms of the spreads of costs in Q1, so from a marketing perspective and also whether you continue to take costs out of the Australian business in Q1? Thanks.

Breon Corcoran

So Patrick, on cost there are no -- I don't know -- there is no fund use anything in Q1, its -- we continue to just focus on the operating leverage. So, there is really nothing to highlight in Q1 in terms of one-offs or anything else.

Alex Gersh

And April, Patrick, I mean its 30 days we have different Easter, time of Easter this year from last. Yes, the top line momentum is a bit better, but we really don’t want to get excited by that and extrapolate. We're absolutely not extrapolating from that. We remain -- as we said Q1 was broadly in line, but we remain kind of cautious in terms of assets. And largely because, we're only 20 or sorry 30 something days since the end of the quarter, and Cheltenham is certainly hard one to work little bunch of things happened. And you said, it was better than last year and that position remains less money in customer pockets.

Perhaps that hurts at the top line, I think that and we have more horses that are going to make the money on the buck makers. And that maybe a charitable interpretation of what happens. And it's equally possible that and some of the competitive offers available over Cheltenham and since that in the market have -- to our mind, have a negative expected value and may well reversing and our top line as well, our turnover line as well. And I can touch on some of those is that's helpful. So, we feel we're doing a lot of the basics right, we feel we're making progress. I think we have work to do in parts of the business. We continue to highlight gaming as one of those, but we're cautious the European top line -- the European turnover line, and we will talk about that more as we understand it better.

We didn’t see in that number of markets very aggressive and pricing behavior from some competitors. And we think that's possibly distorting the markets and distorting some customer behavior. And to shift gear to shift geography for a second, that intimately a small and much easier what's going on and then the bigger and that timing is changed. But when there is aggressive promotional activity from some operators in Europe, we see people, customers backing that out into the exchange and that makes us one of that either we should be furiously competing on some of the offers that are available in the market. On the other hand, if we don’t furiously compete, we are worry about using relevance. So, we are trying to work our way through that and we will talk about it as we go.

Patrick Coffey

Thank you. Thanks for all the color. So just the kind of final question, I mean in terms of the market share grade and what do you think that European market is growing out of the moment? And how does that compare with your growth in Q1?

Alex Gersh

So, as I think we are the first company to report and as you know two material players in UK markets are private. So, I really don’t know. We -- I talked about the distortion about some of price-led stuff and there is some debate internally with some of the multichannel operators have changed their cross-sell strategy and in the expectation of the FOB 3 review. So, we think market, I think it will be much easier to predict, I'll just say what happen in Q1 when we've seen Ladbrokes call numbers and William Hill numbers. So that's obviously going to take a week or so.

Gavin Kelleher

Just two from me. One follow-up on Patrick's question. Just operating cost and 5% growth in Q1, not asking for the forecast for the rest of the year and but just in terms of and marketing cost, how should we think about that between now and the rest of the year. You do obviously have the tailwind from no euro in Q2. Would you expect any major change in the operating cost line that we should think about for the remainder of the year?

Alex Gersh

So, Gavin, we don’t give guidance for the stages as you know. We have said in the past that we feel we are happy with the amount of marketing spends that we are spending. On the other hand, we continue to challenge ourselves to see, can we more efficiently send money and can we broaden the reach of the brands by spending on places where we previously haven’t spent. And I guess what I'd like you take away from the call is that the competitive nature of this industry right now, it's pretty extreme.

And if you think for example at U.S. masters, Paddy Power, our Paddy Power brand offers eight places. We thought we would be unique in that and that maybe Sky that might be the same. As it turns out Sky bus has 40 more generous place terms and eight places and William Hill on 365, also went eight places. Now, these are brands, William Hill and 365 in particular, a brand that haven’t completed in this way in the past. And that just get us to a cautious place in terms of outlook, which is -- the market that simply some kind of state of plus in the market.

What we have to remind our shareholders and indeed our competitors is that, we've plenty of appetite to compete and that accordingly we have to remain flexible or to retain flexible in case, more competitiveness is necessary. Now, we're very happy with how the conversion is probably relating to business, we have the resources to do that, but I think it's too earlier to give any Sky guidance on marketing spend for instance.

Gavin Kelleher

Perfect and just small follow-up and not follow up which is small, just ORGD increased tax in the UK. Is that delayed from August 1? Can you confirm that and when do you expect that come in?

Breon Corcoran

I don’t have dates when it expected to come in, but we understand from the treasury that it won't be delayed and that we expected to at the similar time as originally time. So, it shouldn't postpone because of the election.

Richard Stuber

Just three quick ones for me, please. First, I think you've guided to 30 million of synergies this year. Could you just say how much you delivered in the first quarter? The second question is just a follow-up on the gaming softness. You mentioned beforehand it was a combination of cross-sell from Betfair, Paddy Power customer acquisition and VIP. Is there any part we should think of others, for example, for VIP elements improved in this quarter? And then finally, if you give us any metrics on how you're doing in Spain and Italy, please? Thank you.

Breon Corcoran

The synergy was 15 million in the first quarter.

Alex Gersh

Richard, so look, I don’t really want to say anymore than what we said. This is multifaceted. There is bunch of things we're working on improving and there are some green shoots, but only a few. And we think this is going to take some time, so we’re not guiding for instance that this is fixed in the immediate future. And I think when we feel that it's going to drive source satisfaction, we will tell you that, that’s the case and we will tell you what we've done, but that’s ongoing.

The competitive dynamic here matters as well and the emergence of some soft gaming brands, so we have some work to do there and we rather talk about when it's done as opposed to forecast, again some moving target. Italy and Spain, encouraging actually, Spain is encouraging, but from a very little base. In Italy, we have work to do on the Betfair products to make it broadly consistent with the Paddy Power product. That's done and we started migrating Paddy Power customers. What the early stage migrate some Paddy Power customer to the Betfair tech stack, which I'm encouraged by and the Betfair Exchange is performing well as well. So, there is bunch of things going well here at the moment, we just remain cautious right some other stuff in U.K.

David Jennings

Just wondered if you could comment on your customer acquisition levels in Europe online in Q1 and how they may have compared with your going in Q4?

Breon Corcoran

Yes, so David, it goes to my point about competitive behavior and it's harder than we thought it was going to be and what's not entirely is whether we're being rational or whether we're not competing hard enough. And we do see -- we see new operators and while the operators are having previously competiveness way doing stuff what negative expected return. And we see a lot of change in terms of how people are pricing and promotional behavior of the markets. So on that it would be tougher I think you can take from that, that we're a little bit behind where we would hope to be. And we're working through that including refining what we're offering and what we're not offering and we see how it goes.

Ivor Jones

Apologies for going back to gaming, but could we talk about -- I know you don't want to talk about timing, but can we talk about what improvement will look like? Particularly, I'm wondering if currently you think the product is substandard, and therefore, you are under investing in marketing in gaming and you're going to fix products, and then we're going to see a step-up in marketing, and so we'll see less conversion to profit when the revenue line picks up, is part of the revenue problem in gaming that you're not putting enough marketing behind it?

Breon Corcoran

I think Ivor more than anyone you'll forgive me for being slightly pedantic. But I don’t think I signal that -- I don’t think I single you exclusively of the product offering. I think I said that there is some stuff in terms of preposition. There is some stuff in terms of that promotional stuff. There is probably some CRM in there as well, and there's some new to journey. So, I had about the three or four things. I think the way we see this sequencing is there are a bunch of things and that in the process of being fixed.

Many of those are already fixed, but there are some other ones to do. And there I think of that most customer journey is our landing pages or some of the basic and promotional stuff. And that's underway and I'm happy with, I'd like the pace through it little bit faster, but I'm happy that we know we are doing that. And we then may have to and think about the actual broader preposition on a reference the emergence in some of those software gaming brands and how I think we can get to a kind of the market level across here for sports in that business.

But I think we also have to be come of it better than that, so I think that will take some time. So this is I recalculated that forecast. And for savings that's we're not getting their more quickly but I'm happy that we are doing the right things. And I'm confident that the very lease we will get to a moderate level of cross sell that it gives force operator would get you and then I would hope after that we can trust in our preposition for the gaming only customers, but that's going to take some time.

Ivor Jones

I never see pedantry Breon, I only see precision. But in relation to marketing specifically in gaming, so currently, are you under investing to protect the profitability of that line?

Breon Corcoran

No not really, I mean so obviously get you through the place -- would you expect more actually from the marketing spend, if the product little bit better and obviously one would. But now I don’t think, you should take that where materially under investing. You might go through a place where other product to be efficiency there effecting to the marketing spend will improve, but we're not given any guidance on that at the stage, but I don’t want you to come away from the call thinking that we've mutually cut our marketing spend to try and make profit to the whole or something like that.

Ivor Jones

Okay.

Breon Corcoran

I am sorry on that, we need the brand. We need the brand recognition and consideration to stay strong. So, it's not like you can just switch off your brand spend and then come back to it in a number of months later, you have to be present in the market place.

Ivor Jones

Brilliant. And can I just ask about sporting margin? You've commented on what was achieved, but could you just talk about whether you think on the underlying basis, you're trading sports better, so when we see normal sporting performance, whether we should expect to see a higher level of profitability?

Breon Corcoran

I think we haven't mentioned on this call, we have mentioned it previously, I'm very proud of it that the work, the risk and trading team do. And I think that it's been advantageous now we put the two teams to together over the last year. But fundamentally now, when we extract more widely from pricing, we're predisposed to passing that back to the customer. So, I wouldn’t see forecast in the gross wind margins expand over the industry even for the very best operators.

Ivor Jones

Good toss back. And last one, you have talked about the process of transferring Paddy Power to the technology stack. Do you think that the upside from doing so has changed since you first started speaking about that? So when we think about 2018 and the benefits of that process, what should we be thinking about then?

Breon Corcoran

Well, I talked about that specifically in the case of Italy, and the Italian, the regulatory complexity in Italy requires a significant technology investments and indeed ongoing on a number of basis when changes will be made. So, I think the simplicity and the efficiency of having one tech stack is enormously clear to us. As to whether the Paddy Power brand is proven quite resilient in Italy over the last year or that we call marketing spend there. But we talk over the last number of calls about the cost of service and right on the cost and service, we're absolutely adamant that this replatforming exercise allows us to build stuff more efficiently and more quickly and give a better proposition for our customers. So, I don’t think there is any doubt about that internally and it's frustrating it takes some time.

Joseph Thomas

Apologies because I was slightly late on the call, but the first thing I noted down that you said, Breon, was that you might need to make some further increase in customer-focused investment. From what your answer was to Ivor's question just now, it doesn't sound like marketing costs will be going up further. So perhaps you can just give some sense of what that customer-focused investment might look like. That's my first question. And then beyond that, the exchange is still growing quite nicely. Is there any particular geographic slant to that and color you can add to what's driving that growth? And then finally, the cash number was strong. Would it be sensible to extrapolate the cash that you've generated in Q1 to the end of the year? Or is there something else that we should be thinking about?

Breon Corcoran

Good morning Joe, I'll let Alex take the cash question at the end. No, the exchange is performing well, I think that the thing working on that have improved some of the UX and the proposition of stuff. So I am king of happy with how that's going, but there is no geographical thing to call out. No nothing about. On the investment issue I think there are two issues they're so moderated but not completely and I just like to invite an advertising for gaming, and I think the point as we continue to advertise the gaming products in part because we need the brand to remain recognized as being associated with gaming products, so we're not under cooking our marketing spend.

On the more general question, a question of investments, we think these are okay numbers, but they are not. We prefer if they were stronger right and we have to protect -- we have to allow for the scenario whereby and we're up customer focused investment. It's hard to see that we can do that in terms of product in the short-term because of the replatforming. And it's not obviously that we are going to do that necessarily in terms of marketing, the short-term either, but we have to -- as we, if this industry continues to be as competitive as it is and we have to protect ourselves or give ourselves the flexibility to increase investment. And so that's to our guidance that we necessarily trying to do that but rather that's we feel we have work to do to improve the quality of the business. And I think most people understand that that's required investments that what we will do. And now the when we get there we would explain that in more detail.

Joseph Thomas

I mean, would that be -- are you thinking some free bets or something there? Or will that be marketing or a combination of both?

Breon Corcoran

It can be product, it can be -- it's probably not, it's probably not pricing in terms of I think our pricing is broadly, okay. It can be a product, it can be a promotional, it can be marketing specs. I don’t think I need those are we're not actually considering our results right now however we were watching those business carefully and we make use to this.

Joseph Thomas

Thanks.

Alex Gersh

And on the cash side and on the cash, the only thing we have to remember is that the end of May, we'll pay a dividend that's in the AGM and that will be at around 90 million or so plus or minus if you.

Patrick Coffey

Given the challenges that you all are facing with the online gaming side of the thing and given the strength of some smaller operators. Would it make sense on the ETA to kind of get through the end point by utilizing your strong balance sheet and actually a buying a company to give you gaming proposition?

Breon Corcoran

So, Patrick, you are not -- I mean obviously you're not -- may have occurred this and you obviously don't expect to comment on M&A on the call. I think as we see the sequencing, we will fix the stuff that we can fix. We will see what that looks like. We will think about our brands and whether our brands can stretch close to that where the gaming market is, it's entirely possible that's changed a little bit over the last number of years. If we can fix it organically great, but we can't fix it organically then when we look at inorganic solutions. But it's -- I can't really be withdrawing any more than that at this stage.

Breon Corcoran

Well. Okay, then just to wrap up and thank you for joining us, and we remain available to people over the day if they have further questions. Thank you all.

