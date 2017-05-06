Week Ahead: Dollar Softer Despite Strong U.S. Jobs Report

US retail sales and inflation next up for the USD

The US dollar did not have a strong finish for the week despite employment rising by more than expected with a 211,000 jobs gain in April. The unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent (the lowest since 2007), but wage growth remains tepid with a 0.3 percent monthly gain. Economists are confident that the reduction in the labor market slack will ultimately result in higher wages. The lack of inflationary pressures in the jobs report will not be enough to derail the June interest rate hike by the Fed.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the consumer price index (CPI) on Friday, May 12 at 8:30 am EDT. The inflation gauge is expected to expand by 0.2 percent after last month's contraction. The metric preferred by U.S. Federal Reserve officials is the core CPI with a 0.2 percent gain forecast excludes food and energy products. US retail sales will be published by the Census Bureau and big gains are anticipated as warmer weather is expected to have boosted consumption. Last month core retail sales was flat, while the headline figure contracted by 0.2 percent. In April, there is a 0.5 percent gain for core and 0.6 percent for retail sales forecasted.

The central banks of New Zealand and England will issue rate statements next week. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will deliver its rate statement on Wednesday, May 10 at 5:00 pm EDT and the Bank of England (BoE) will kick off its super Thursday on May 11 at 7:00 am. The two central banks are expected to hold, but the market will look to their press conferences to more insights on their monetary policy plans. Italy will host the upcoming G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bari from May 11 to 13. While Syria was the main talking point during the meeting between foreign ministers, the Finance summit will likely touch on trade with the Brexit process underway and concerns rising about NAFTA renegotiation between the US and Canada.

The EUR/USD gained 0.777 percent during the week. The single currency is trading at 1.0987 after a period that was high on political risk, with the French presidential elections entering their final stretch. The televised debate between the two candidates was an entertaining affair but failed to change the odds by much. Emmanuel Macron is still favored to win with 62 percent of the vote going his way according to the polls. The lessons from the Brexit and Donald Trump results are still fresh in the minds of investors. Trust in pollsters is still low, regardless of the good results in the Dutch election.

Oil managed to advance 1.081 percent on Friday, but is still down 6.299 percent on a weekly basis. The West Texas Intermediate is trading at $45.83 after starting the week near $50. The lack of demand for crude and distillates has created a glut of supply despite the efforts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The organization has worked toward reaching a new agreement to extend the production cut deal that stabilized prices, but with US producers increasing activity, it is questionable that even that could boost prices as the all important demand remains weak.

Gold continues to slide downward on Friday. The yellow metal is down 0.105 percent on the final day of the trading week. It is trading at $1,227.84. The precious metal lost 3.09 in the last five days as political risk was downgraded after the French presidential debate solidified the lead of Emmanuel Macron ahead of Sunday's vote. The appetite for safety has been reduced putting pressure on gold.

Market events to watch this week:

Monday, May 8

9:30 pm AUD Retail Sales m/m

Tuesday, May 9

5:30 am AUD Annual Budget Release

Wednesday, May 10

10:30 am USD Crude Oil Inventories

5:00 pm NZD Official Cash Rate

5:00 pm NZD RBNZ Rate Statement

6:00 pm NZD RBNZ Press Conference

9:10 pm NZD RBNZ Gov Wheeler Speaks

Thursday, May 11

4:30 am GBP Manufacturing Production m/m

7:00 am GBP BOE Inflation Report

7:00 am GBP MPC Official Bank Rate Votes

7:00 am GBP Monetary Policy Summary

7:00 am GBP Official Bank Rate

8:30 am USD PPI m/m

8:30 am USD Unemployment Claims

Friday, May 12

All day G7 Meetings

8:30 am USD CPI m/m

8:30 am USD Core Retail Sales m/m

8:30 am USD Retail Sales m/m

10:00 am USD Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment

Saturday, May 13

All day G7 Meetings

*All times EDT

For a complete list of scheduled events in the forex market visit the MarketPulse Economic Calendar