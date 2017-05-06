S&P 500 Earnings: Big Jump In S&P 500's Forward 4-Quarter Growth Rate

To cut to the chase, here is the chronological progression of the S&P 500's forward growth rate:

5/5/17: +9.8%

+9.8% 4/28/17: +8.2%

+8.2% 4/21/17: +8.3%

+8.3% 4/14/17: +8.3%

+8.3% 4/7/17: +8.3%

+8.3% 3/31/17: +6.06%

+6.06% 3/24/17: +8.96%

To be frank with readers, I'm surprised at the jump in the forward 4-quarter growth rate to 9.8% this week, since with Q1 '17's +14.7% y/y growth, the expectation was that growth over the next few quarters would slow, if only because the S&P 500 would start lapping tougher comps (higher growth rate) with each quarter in 2016.

2016's S&P 500 earnings bottomed in Q1 '16 - here is what the progression looked like last year:

Q4 '16: $31.30

Q3 '16 $31.21

Q2 '16: $29.61

Q1 '16: $26.96

With the crude oil and commodity crash in Q1 '16, note the increase in Q1 and Q2 '16 bottom-up quarterly earnings for the S&P 500.

The fact that the forward 4-quarter increase jumped that much portends favorably for the S&P 500 for the rest of the year (in my opinion). However, corrections come along at any time and for any reason.

Manage your risk.

Thomson Reuters data (by the numbers):

Forward 4-quarter estimate: $135.06

P/E ratio: 17.8(x)

PEG ratio: 1.8(x)

S&P 500 earnings yield: 5.63% vs. 5.66% last week.

Year-over-year growth of the forward 4-quarter estimate: +9.8% vs. last week's +8.2%

All the numbers portend favorably for the S&P 500.

The Energy overweight was reduced this past week to a lone position in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) remaining. The iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) was sold at a small gain, maybe 3%-5%, although some accounts had an equivalent loss. The Friday, May 5th rally in Energy and the XLE and IYE didn't see even average volume on the ETFs despite heavy volume to the downside on Thursday. Not sure how long I'll hold the XLE for clients.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) looks like it is set to make another run higher. Interesting fact: from March 22, 2015, high of $133.20, Apple actually underperformed the S&P 500 through Friday of last week, 4/28/17, by roughly 200 bps 15% vs. 17%. With earnings this week, Apple looks ready to make another run higher. (Long Apple, bought a little more today.)

Finally, Q1 '17's earnings grew y/y close to 15%. Can't tell you the skepticism when I said in late March 2017 that the S&P 500 would grow Q1 '17 earnings between 12% and 14%. Only Jeff Miller over at Dash of Insight and Weighing the Week Ahead, who follows earnings data closely as well and picks up this blog, understood the reality of S&P 500 earnings.

To be clear as day for readers, I still think the S&P 500 is on track for a potential 20% return this year. Forecasts are like vital body parts though - everybody has one, and they can be wrong.

S&P 500 earnings data - particularly that forward growth rate if it holds and expands from here - portends very favorably for the S&P 500 forward returns.