CONE Midstream Partners' (CNNX) CEO John Lewis on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. And welcome, everyone, and we appreciate you joining us for CONE Midstream Partners first quarter 2017 financial and operating results conference call and webcast. Today's call will begin with comments on the quarter, and outlook for 2017 from John Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and Dave Khani, our Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks, we will open the call for questions. Joe Fink, our Chief Operating Officer is also with us this morning and he'll be available during the Q&A session.

During the course of this morning's remarks, and in the answer to questions, we may make some forward-looking statements and refer to certain non-GAAP measures. These forward-looking statements and any comments about future expectations are subject to numerous business risks that are more fully described in our public filings with the SEC. Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures are contained in this morning's press release.

Will now turn the call over to John Lewis.

Thanks, Steve. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. This morning we reported our financial results for the first quarter of 2017. It was another solid quarter for CNNX, as we saw the benefit of a full quarter's contribution from the mid November 2016 acquisition of the remaining 25% interest in the Anchor Systems.

Comparing the first quarter of 2017 with the first quarter of 2016, net throughput grew due to 1,060 billion BTUs per day, an increase of 25%. Net income attributable to CNNX increased by 21% to $30 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $35 million, an increase of 27% and DCF was $30 million, an increase of 23%.

For the quarter, the MLPs unit operating cost net of power was $0.075 for MM BTU. Volumes, revenue and operating expenses for the quarter were all in line with or slightly ahead of our internal forecast. We had eight wells turned in line during the quarter, which is consistent with our plan. We remain comfortable with our 2017 financial guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $128 million to $138 million and DCF of $105 million to $115 million. And we currently project full year 2017 results to be at the top end of those ranges.

As we announced earlier, our regular cash distribution with respect to the first quarter of $0.2821 for common and subordinated unit will be paid on May 15, to the unit holders of record as of the close of business today. This is our eighth consecutive quarter of consistent distribution increases and represents a 3.6% sequential increase over the fourth quarter of 2016 and a 15.1% increase over the first quarter of 2016.

Our cash distribution coverage for the quarter on an as declared basis is 1.6 times. I anticipate many investors have questions about recent announcements made by our sponsors. With respect to Noble's announcement of the sale of their Appalachian Acreage position in Southwestern, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The first question is undoubtedly who's the buyer? While that has not been disclosed, we anticipate Noble will soon be filing an 8-K with further details and the information will become public at that time. We look forward to welcoming a new shipper on the CONE system and developing a positive and productive relationship with them.

Because our acreage dedications run with the land, the buyer will assume the variations of the existing gathering contract with Noble, as such we do not anticipate any changes in the fundamental economic and operating terms of gathering this acreage. I believe that Dave Stover, Noble CEO, is correct in his statement during the earnings call earlier this week that this transaction probably actually helps the value of CONE when you think about somebody coming in, that probably has plans to be a little more aggressive on development.

We anticipate being able to give more details about the expected development activity as it becomes available. But at this point we cannot provide additional information beyond what Noble has already provided in their news release and earnings call. During their analyst call on Tuesday, CONSOL spoke about their intention to shift their focus to the Utica acreage. And in the presentation materials that accompanied that call, CONSOL provided information, showing that they expect a lower level of 2018 Marcellus activity. As a result, the tables with projected capital spending in well connections provided during our fourth quarter earnings call on February 16, need to be updated.

We do not have sufficient detail at this time for me on CONSOL, or the buyer of Noble Acreage to update that information. But assuming that the scheduled turn in lines provided by CONSOL in their conference call this week and assuming only the current Noble development plan, we're comfortable with our guidance for 2017 and do not foresee any material impact on our expectations for 2018. Moreover, as CONSOL has indicated, their change in activity plans reflect the continuing improvements in well productivity that enable them to achieve their production volume targets with fewer wells. And while CONSOL Utica acres within our operating footprint are not dedicated to CONE, we believe that we are advantageously positioned to gather those volumes both from an infrastructure and economic perspective.

An example of this is CONSOL's dedication of the Aikens dry Utica well they discussed in their earnings call earlier this week. So the bottom line for our investors is that CONSOL's change in drilling plans and Noble's sale of its Appalachian acreage position do not significantly change our expectations for financial and operating results for this year or 2018. We continue to project the ability to grow cash distributions at an annual rate of 15% through 2018 and stay above 1x coverage without any asset drops our asset acquisitions.

With that I'll turn the call over to Dave.

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. As John indicated, we had a good quarter and on track to meet or even potentially beat our 2017 EBITDA and DCF guidance. My comments this morning are brief but I'd like to make several comments.

Firstly we're continue to generate free cash flow, this is the 5th quarter in a row that we've done so. Second, the generation of free cash flow has allowed us pay down debt, the balance sheet on our credit facility less cash on hand or net debt was $156 million as of March 31. This is down from $161 million at year-end 2016. In the first quarter of 2017, CONSOL drilled 2 Marcellus wells and TDs for the dry Utica wells which will be tied into CONE. Fourth, our balance sheet remains very strong with very low leverage, our net debt to trailing 12 month for adjusted EBITDA was 1.3 times. And fifth, total net capital expenditures for the quarter of about $10 million which is modestly under budget. The advantage is primarily timing related, we currently anticipate full year capital expenditures will be within the previously announced $65 million to $75 million guidance range. But we do note that the capital may change to support changes in the activity levels of both our shippers. Sixth, during the quarter, we reached an agreement to sell most of the remaining pipe that had purchased in 2014 for the Tiger valley project.

We recorded a gross loss in sales of about $700,000 during the quarter. Because the assets were in DEVCO II, or growth systems, the net impact of CNNX was only 5% with no impact on adjusted EBITDA or DCF. And last, as John mentioned, we continue to perform well on our operating costs. Now we understand that investors are anxious for more clarity on shippers' plan or for future activity on our acreage, we are committed to providing those details when they become available. But the fundamental investment consideration for CONE investors remains intact.

We are blessed with a very large Acreage's dedication at Great Rock with potential drilling inventory measured in decades. We have a strong balance sheet and robust distribution coverage. Our operating performance remained steady and while we're trending towards the high end of our guidance and have upside tied to continue improvement in well productivity, potential third party business, potential asset dress downs and lower operating costs.

With that we're ready for Q&A. Lets open the Q&A for questions.

Just wanted to touch on -- as you mentioned, with the NBL divestment. Is there anything with the infrastructure currently where your think you may be short on capacity if you do see a significant ramp with the incoming operator that you would be concerned about?

John Lewis

Are you referring to the MLP, the midstream gathering infrastructure capacity?

Georg Venturatos

Exactly.

John Lewis

Yes. No, in most of the areas that the party will be drilling in, I don't think we anticipate any problems . I'm back to that problem I always say is, give me the problem, I have too much gas. Joe Fink and his team will figure out a way to being that through and make value for everybody. So we're not anticipating any reasonable ramp.

David Khani

Or bottleneck.

John Lewis

Or bottleneck, yes.

Georg Venturatos

Okay, great. And then second one from me. Just any update potential on the third-party opportunity that you all had laid out previously and throughout that range in terms of $10 million to $18 million that was kind of risk-adjusted potential here as you work into '18?

John Lewis

Yes, as we continue to work through those things and we're still in conversations. We're still progressing those and trying to move those forward. What we find is some of the parties we're dealing with sometimes have some opportunities putting their land positions together and it takes a little longer than we originally anticipated. Those potential opportunities are still in play, we're still working on.

This is Rahul on for Jeremy. A quick question on the guidance. Congrats on a good quarter here and also like you guys talked about, like, tracking the top end of the guidance the year. Is there any reason you're not stepping up, is it too soon in the year or like are you waiting for 2Q because most of the PL inventories going to come down in April or May per your earlier comments or does this also has to do anything with the Noble's acreage and the uncertainty there?

David Khani

This is Dave Khani. No, the only reason why, it's just early in the year. And as we have done more so, we try to be little more conservative and we generally walk it up as a little bit more time goes by. So, I think that's the major reason why.

Rahul Krotthapalli

Got you. On the growth CapEx side, like it's kind of low in first quarter. I think that's kind of expected because of the PIL, most of them, are in April or May, so can we expect a step change in 2Q and then ramp through the end of the year?

David Khani

Timing of the growth projects here.

John Lewis

Well, what we see there is we still spend the same amount of money, we just had some projects slightly delayed in the first quarter and then it will just speed through about like we originally expect it for the rest of the year. So we're not anticipating any change in the full year capital.

David Khani

Yes. The only thing is if we have a different change in '18 activity there is some of the capital that will be tied to that '18 capital. So, once we sit down with the new shipper, we'll get a sense of what that impact will be.

Rahul Krotthapalli

Got you. And lastly, on the dry Utica equity, you guys seem to have a good step up in equity the past 3 months, as per your comments and the CONSOL call as well. So like what should we be looking forward on the CNNX side of, on the CONE side with this equity on the upside, like more developments on the table or any comments on that?

David Khani

Yes. So on the dry Utica, for CONSOL's dry Utica acreage well, as we stated, as we stated before it's not dedicated but historically we, well, we should be very advantaged-ly placed to be able to compete to capture that as a dedicated gas to us. And obviously, that gas flows at very high rates. So we make good fees off that, we make good value out of it. So we anticipate competing for that in the future and continuing to try to capture that and have a great chance of capturing that as CONSOL looks at their drilling programs in Utica.

John Lewis

Just to add, the difference I guess between the Marcellus and the Utica, the Marcellus being dedicated, is we have set of rates, each one of the Utica wells is more of a negotiated 1 by 1 basis. And so it's a very different process.

Just going back to the third-party opportunities very quickly. Is the opportunity size, that $10 million to $18 million in EBITDA, is that still the size of the opportunity set or is that gone down?

John Lewis

It's still relatively there. I would say it's shading more on the lower side of that now and especially, for near term EBITDA, because as I stated before, with the some of the operators we're drilling as they experience problems putting their land positions together, it delays and spreads out when we think we might be able to catch those opportunities.

Akil Marsh

Okay. And in regards to taking into account CONSOL's updated drilling plan, do you have a sense for the timing on when you will be able to give us more disclosure on how that will flow through and impact CONE Midstream?

John Lewis

Yes, we'll just have to wait and get the updated plan officially in and then we'll have to evaluate the capital requirements to develop that and see how that changes things and flows things through. So I hesitate to give you timing here because ideally for me we'd then be able to talk to the new purchasers from Noble and be able to give you one consolidated plan that has both theirs and CONSOL together. So I don't want to give you a set time period of it will be done by x day. But as soon as we can -- as soon as we've worked it, we feel comfortable with it and can represent it, then we'll be out talking to people about it.

Akil Marsh

Okay. And then just one last one from me. And this may be more of a CONSOL question, but looking at the new turn in line schedule for the Utica in 2018, is that all Ohio Utica or is there some dry PA Utica within that that CONE Midstream can capitalize on?

John Lewis

Yes, it is a mixture, I would tell you it's more Ohio, but remember, the Pennsylvania Utica is coming from a very low level and so it's probably -- it's stepping up in '18 versus '17.

Realize you remain comfortable with cash flows through 2018, excluding any drop downs, but any update regarding CONE's eagerness to pursue the water business drop-down or how that business is progressing?

David Khani

Yes, I think both the owners of the water business, CONSOL and Noble, have been talking to each other about how to split things up and make sure it's -- I'll use the term financialized appropriately, so everyone understands it's a clear, transparent drop-down and yes, I believe CONE would be interested in that when the opportunity exists. But it's still ways off.

John Lewis

It's probably more a later '17 when the financials will be already and everything, so.

Brian Brungardt

Got it. And then just to clarify. Any impact to the potential drop-down if Noble were to monetize its ownership in GP?

John Lewis

You have a different set of owners right and just in the process and so it just -- it would just be a different board and a different composite of owners. That's really all the difference would be.

Sort of a follow on on the last question. Does the sale of the Noble assets in your view change either the likelihood or the timing for DevCo II or DevCo III, more of that ownership transitioning to CONE and sort of the pace of development on those assets. Do you have a view on that yet?

David Khani

No, we don't have any view of any change of timing of that. That's, the structure has always been set to ensure that there's a good EBITDA stream associated with these assets by the time of they are dropped down. And I don't [any] thoughts of any changes on any of that.

John Lewis

It's hard to know if there would be any change,. It really gets tied to activity set and the activity set needs to be better understood from the new purchaser.

Just a follow up on that. Historically, there's been more of a development at the GP and drop-down incremental interest. Is that still kind of the path going forward?

David Khani

Yes, I don't believe, we don't see any difference in the model that we're originally structured with, which provided for organic growth but also the buildup of retained EBITDA that is subsequently dropped down into the MLP at the appropriate time.

Steve Milbourne

Thank you all for joining us today and we look forward to talking to you at the end of the second quarter.

