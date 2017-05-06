Tuesday Morning's (TUES) CEO Steven Becker on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES)

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Tuesday Morning Corporation Third Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms Stacie Shirley, Chief Financial Officer. Ma'am, you may begin.

Stacie Shirley

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. I'd like to welcome you all to the Tuesday Morning Corporation's Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today is Chief Executive Officer, Steven Becker. If you have not yet received a copy of today's earnings release, you may obtain one by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Tuesday Morning Web site at tuesdaymorning.com.

Before we begin today's discussion, I would like to make you all aware that some of the information presented today may contain forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding the company's risk factors was included in our press release and is also included in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date of this call.

Today's presentation will also include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Tuesday Morning Web site at tuesdaymorning.com.

Steve will provide an overview of the results and strategy and I will follow with a review of our financial results before we open the call to questions. I'll now turn the call over to Steve.

Steven Becker

Thank you, Stacie, and thanks everyone for joining us this morning.

For the third quarter, we had negative comp store sales of 2.7% versus last year's positive 13.4% comp and a prior 2 years stock comp of positive 19.9%. Our third quarter results were impacted by the lingering effects of the supply chain issues we have previously detailed. These issues continue to affect our business through the first two months of the quarter. However, as the inventory levels in our core offerings improved and our spring seasonal merchandise was fully set, our comp store sales improved. We ended the quarter with positive comp momentum, which has continued through the month of April.

Operations at our distribution centers have returned to normal. Under new supply chain leadership, we've made people and process improvements, which have resulted in a decrease in our processing cost per piece driven by improved throughput and lower labor costs. We've also implemented a number of measures designed to have a longer term effect on our supply chain costs. While the elevated supply chain cost continue to affect our earnings performance as these costs are amortized for the next few quarters, the combination of the short and long term measures we have undertaken will have a positive impact, positioning us to deliver improvement into fiscal 2018.

Our supply chain team has done a very effective job addressing many of the issues we faced as the Phoenix facility came online. The entire organization has been working diligently to reduce our processing and freight costs. We have a series of initiatives throughout the organization all with the common goal of continually driving down costs. As I mentioned, we've already seen improvement in processing cost per piece. We've examined every aspect of the way we do business, from allocations and the way we right purchase orders to resetting the DC layout to improve efficiencies, as well as the way we move freight, including the opening of the new import facilities. This is an ongoing process which we are all committed to, and which we expect to yield continued improvement. We're also confident that we've made the necessary changes to handle the peak inventory flow, which will begin in a few months.

We're very focused on effective management of our working capital. We're actively working on reducing the time it takes us to move product to market and we expect that work will be reflected in improved inventory productivity. Additionally, we've been working to better manage our in-store inventory levels where we see considerable opportunity. We believe our efforts should result in a reduced amount of absolute inventory required to run this business profitably as we improved the efficiency of our supply chain.

I'm particularly enthusiastic about our management team. For the first time since I became CEO, we have the entire management team set. We recently hired a new Senior Vice President of Marketing, Catherine Davis. Catherine joins our team with over 25 years of retail marketing experience, including 14 years in Neiman Marcus, where she focused on branding, customer acquisition, loyalty programs, direct mail and digital. Most recently, she served for the past 2.5 years as Vice President of Marketing for the Neiman Marcus brand and the prior two years where she ran marketing for the Neiman's Last Call outlet business. We're excited to have Catherine on board as we have a significant opportunity to improve our marketing effectiveness and mix.

On the merchandising front, we see plenty of opportunity in the marketplace and our buyers are well positioned to chase products. The increased inventory discipline among our buying teams has improved our flexibility as we're managing our open to buy dollars more tightly to allow us to take advantage of great deals as they develop.

Let me now touch on the continued progress of our real estate program. We completed seven new store openings, two expansions, seven relocations, one remodel and we closed 23 stores during the quarter. Our relocation strategy continued to deliver strong results with first year post-relocation comps, up approximately 47%. In the past 12 months we have relocated, expanded, opened and closed 116 stores. We believe approximately 40% of our current store base could benefit from our real estate improvement strategy. In Q4, we will open 9 stores, close a store, relocate 22 stores and expand three stores. Since 2014, our average annual store volume has grown from approximately $1 million to $1.3 million today with our top 100 stores averaging $2 million. We continue to be excited about our recent openings and remain confident in our real estate strategy.

Our management team is focused on delivering continuous improvement. Going forward, you should expect to see evidence of, one, reduction in supply chain costs and improvement in supply chain efficiencies which should begin to positively impact gross margins in the second half of fiscal 2018. Two, continued improvement in working capital management. This should be manifested in overall working capital levels and improved inventory productivity. Three, continued repositioning of our real estate portfolio. Four, increased effectiveness in marketing. Five, continued editing and improvement of the assortment. And finally, continued focus on cost control. All of this is expected to drive improved average sales per stores as well as improved overall profitability.

Before I turn it over to Stacie to walk through our financial performance in more detail, I'd also like to reiterate our focus on cash management. This has been a challenging year from an operating cash flow standpoint, which coupled with a heavy capital expenditure focus has led to net cash usage. It is the clear goal of our management team and board of directors to live within our means from a cash flow standpoint. As we prepare for 2018, we recognize and are committed to delivering a budget with the combination of internally generated cash flow and working capital management adequately covers our capital expenditures.

With that, I will turn it over to Stacie.

Stacie Shirley

Thank you, Steve. In the quarter, net sales were $203 million, a decrease of 4% over Q3 last year with 24 fewer stores in our store base. As Steve mentioned, comp store sales declined 2.7% as compared to an increase of 13.4% in Q3 last year. Comp transactions declined 0.7% and average ticket declined 2%. Relocated stores contributed approximately 250 basis points to comp sales in the quarter.

Gross margin for the third quarter was 33.1% compared to last year's gross margin rate of 36.7%. This 360 basis point decline was primarily due to elevated supply chain cost and freight and unit processing costs, both of which are capitalized. We also incurred higher markdown versus last year. All of these pressures are partially offset by an improvement in our initial merchandised markup.

SG&A expenses were $81.8 million for the third quarter versus last year's expenses of $83.4 million. As a percent of net sales, SG&A was 40.3% versus 39.5% in the same period last year. The 80 basis point increase in rate was driven primarily by higher store rent and depreciation, due in part to our strategy to improve store real estate, an increase to our labor cost in the current period as compared to the prior year period.

Additionally, we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure which drive incremental costs related to system. Partially offsetting these increased costs were reductions in corporate incentive compensations and certain other corporate expenses, including legal and professional fees, which decreased as a percentage of net sales in the current year quarter from the prior year quarter. In the prior year period, we incurred $2.4 million of cease-use related rent expense for closed stores along with $1.2 million of SG&A expenses related to opening our Phoenix distribution center.

Our operating loss for the third quarter was $14.7 million compared to an operating loss of $5.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. We reported a net loss of $14.8 million or $0.34 per share compared to last year's net loss of $5.2 million or $0.12 per share. Also, adjusted EBITDA was a negative $7.8 million compared to $3.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2016, primarily driven by the change in net loss. For further details on the remaining reconciling items, please refer to our earnings release for the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA.

Now let me review our results for the nine month period ended March 31, 2017. Net sales were $743 million compared to $733.6 million for the same period last year. This is a 1.3% increase in total sales despite the 24 fewer stores. Comp store sales growth was 2.3% as compared to last year's 8.4%. This 2.3% comp was driven by a 3.6% increase in transactions, which was offset partially by a 1.3% decrease in average ticket.

Sales at the 44 stores relocated during the past 12 months increased approximately 52% on average for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 as compared to the prior year period, driven primarily by the better real estate and larger footprint, and contributed approximately 290 basis points to the comparable store sales growth. Gross margin for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 was 33.7% compared to last year's gross margin rate of 35.8%, and a decrease in gross margin was driven by the same factors that impacted our Q3 results that I just reviewed.

SG&A expenses were $265.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 compared to last year's expenses of $254.1 million and as a percent of sales, SG&A was 35.7% versus 34.6% for the same period last year. Drivers of the increase in SG&A for the first nine months are similar to those that I just laid out with regards to the increase in expenses for Q3 with additional share based comp expense in the first half of the year as compared to prior year period due to executive vacancies last year.

Our operating loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 was $15.2 million compared to an operating profit of $8.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2016. We reported net loss of $15.2 million or a loss of $0.35 per share compared to last year's net income of $7.6 million or $0.17 per share for the nine months. And adjusted EBITDA was $7 million compared to $28.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2016.

Turning now to the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents were $3.7 million as of the end of the quarter compared to $15.1 million at the same time last year. There was $41 million outstanding in cash borrowings under our line of credit and availability on the line was $82.9 million as of March 31. We ended the quarter with inventory at $268.3 million, a 5.2% increase from a year ago. This increase is much lower than our results of the past few quarters as we have been very focused on managing our inventory level. Excluding the increase by distribution and freight cost that were capitalized into inventory, our inventory was relatively flat with last year. We will remain very disciplined in our approach to inventory management and as Steve mentioned, believe we have the opportunity to improve our overall inventory productivity.

Year to date, we've invested $27.4 million in capital expenditures, the majority of which is related to investments in our real estate strategy for new stores, relocations, expansions and remodels of existing stores, as well as IT investments. We now expect to spend in the range of $37 million to $40 million in fiscal '17. As we look to our fourth quarter ending June 30, we're in a much better operational position having made significant improvements in supply chain. However, we will continue to be impacted by the elevated supply chain cost incurred this fiscal year as those costs are recognized in the fourth quarter and first half of fiscal 2018. This will continue to put pressure on our gross margin line specifically, which is not expected to significantly abate until mid fiscal 2018, after which we will start to see the improvements that manifest themselves in improving year-over-year gross margin.

Also impacting fourth quarter gross margin but to a much lesser extent, is an expected higher level of markdown. As Steve mentioned, with the change in merchandise leadership we're managing our buyers a little differently. Under Belinda Byrd, our GMM, we're editing the assortment and will be eliminating certain lower performing categories. We're very focused on exiting slow selling products and managing to an optimal weeks of supply of inventory and we also expect to have an increase in markdowns in the fourth quarter on a year-over-year basis related to our ongoing testing and accelerated markdown cadence. The combination of supply chain cost and higher markdowns is currently expected to result in fourth quarter gross margin being lower than last year in the same range as we experienced in Q3.

Now with that, I'll turn the call back over to Steve for his concluding remarks before we open the call for questions.

Steven Becker

Thank you, Stacie. In summary, we have significant work to do. I believe we finally have the right team in place to drive the improvements we're working towards. We're making good progress on many fronts and we continue to be laser focused on improving our supply chain costs and managing our inventory levels. We believe we are now well prepared for the upcoming work ahead of our peak season. I continue to be excited about the Tuesday Morning brand and the substantial opportunity ahead of us. I'd like to give credit to all of our teams for their dedication to Tuesday Morning and to executing on our strategies to drive these improvements. We look forward to continuing to update you on our progress. With that, I'll turn it over to the operator for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] First question comes from Jeff Van Sinderen from B. Riley. Sir, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jeff Van Sinderen

I guess, we can start with, I just want to clarify. It sounds like you said the second half of the new fiscal year is when we see gross margin [indiscernible]. So just wanted to clarify that I guessed that right. And then maybe you can touch on markdowns, just maybe help us understand why markdowns continue to be up and it sounds like you're expecting them to continue to be up going forward?

Stacie Shirley

Good morning, Jeff. How are you? So, yes, what we've said is that we expect, as it relates to the pressure on gross margin, we'll continue certainly for the remainder of this calendar year and the most significant part of that relates to supply chain. So as we continue to amortize and recognize this higher level of elevated cost that takes a little bit of time and so we're expecting that the significant improvement will start occurring kind of when we get to the second half of 2018. Now certainly as we get into '18, the first half and some of these costs start to become more fully amortized and we're in place where we continue to have a lower level of processing cost, we'll start to see some improvement but the vast majority of that improvement is going to be in the second half.

As far as the markdown for Q3, so a couple of things. As we mentioned, with the change in management with Belinda Byrd, we're approaching things a little bit differently. We are evaluating all of the slow selling items and a little more aggressively going after those to mark them down and to get them turned. So that's part of it. Belinda is approaching the buys much more disciplined and more diligently with a greater focus on weeks of supply as we move forward. The other piece of it that drove some of the increase was looking at or testing our accelerated markdown cadence. So that was a piece that impacted Q3 and will impact Q4 as well.

Steven Becker

Jeff, I would add to that, that there's nothing structurally that changed in terms of, from looking at markdowns, really we have a management change. We have a little bit of a different view in how we're going to run our merchandising. We are going to exit some categories. We're going to do things a little bit differently. And the result of that is over the next couple of quarters you'll see some elevation in markdowns. But there's nothing structurally that changed there.

Stacie Shirley

Yes. And I think ultimately the way we're buying and doing that much more tighter and much more focused on weeks of supply at a category level. Ultimately that will have a good result.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. And then can you speak more about the performance metrics you're seeing in your relocated stores? It seems like the comps are continuing to be strong there, I guess this is legacy stores. Any differences you're seeing there in trend versus prior? And then maybe update us, I'm sorry, I didn't catch how many locations, if you gave. You changed the guidance on that, that you're targeting to relocate, or maybe just give us a sense of how many relocations you're planning to do over the next year or so?

Steven Becker

So, I would say that our 47% versus 50% on the relocations is pretty much the same. Obviously, that basket is going to bounce around depending on the quality of the real estate. But generally speaking, we're very happy with what's going on in the relocation program. I will say that the basket of stores in their second year wasn't immune this quarter to what happened in the rest of the chain. So they all faced inventory issues. And generally speaking, I'm excited about the change in leadership in our marketing organization for a whole variety of reasons but not least among them is that we're spending a lot more time on data capture, which is something that we hadn't really been focused on and hadn't been effective with historically. So we think there is a very big opportunity given kind of the outsized performance and the huge traffic that we get when we move these stores or open new ones to capture data and then effectively remarket to those customers.

In terms of our real estate activity in the fourth quarter, we're projecting nine new stores, one closure, 22 re-los and three expansions. And I would say just generally, qualitatively, obviously there's a lot going on in the marketplace. We're seeing lots of closures in department store land and frankly lots of closures everywhere around us. So we're watching that very carefully. It obviously affects the way we negotiate. It affects how we think about where we want to be and I think it's going to be a real opportunity for us. And so we're taking a measured approach going forward in terms of making sure that the very rapidly changing landscape in retail is something that we can take advantage of.

And finally I would say on real estate, generally, we continue to have a really high number of these new and relos stores in our top 100. We embarked on that project to remodel a couple of stores. We've only gotten two done and one of those moved from a relatively average store now to a top 100 store, which is something we're enthusiastic about given that the sample set is very small there and we need to see where that goes. We have a series of markets now that we've largely completed where the majority of the stores are now either new or relocated stores and that's very interesting from a marketing perspective because you can do things that are broader like radio, and be comfortable that you're setting the customer into a product that you are really proud of. And finally, of our top 100 stores close to 90% are in the areas that we're spending time on from a real estate relocation standpoint. So the south and the west where we seem to do extremely well.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. That's helpful. And then if I could just squeeze in one more. I know you mentioned controlling costs expenses. Just wondering if there's any sense you can give us in terms of when you think you might be able to begin leveraging SG&A?

Stacie Shirley

So when we look to '18, a couple of things. One, I think is that we have a much clear picture as it relates to supply chain and what all is going on there. We're not going to give much more guidance until we kind of achieve all of our planned improvements. But when we look to '18, clearly, where we see the most opportunity is on the gross margin line.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ben Bienvenu from Stephens, Inc. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ben Bienvenu

If I can ask just one clarifier on the gross margin front. You have mentioned that you expect it to be under pressure until the second half of 2018. Is there a reason what expectation to think about gross margins leveraging in the back half of 2018? Or should we think of it as just under a less pressure in the back half?

Stacie Shirley

No, I mean we've said in our remarks that we expect the second half that, that will start to see a year-over-year improvement.

Ben Bienvenu

Okay. And then, thinking about the balance sheet and then in light of what's occurring in the supply chain. We saw CapEx come down for the balance of the year. I'm curious, when you think about your appetite for leverage, are you willing to fund a CapEx budget next year by maintaining significant leverage on the balance sheet? Or is it your expectation that potentially that needs to be moderated as we move forward?

Steven Becker

Yes. I think that, as I mentioned at the end of the prepared remarks, I think our view is that we should be funding CapEx through a combination of internally generated cash flow and cash generated from working capital. So I don't think there is a collective appetite here for us to lever this company any further. And, in fact, I think our desire is to manage our bank line very conservatively and so we think there is a lot of opportunity in terms of the way we manage our working capital. And frankly we should, in a steady state environment, be generating enough cash flow to comfortably cover our CapEx. So that's something that is a goal of ours and we are shooting for. As we make our budget for next year, we're very focused on making sure we can cover our CapEx through a combination of working capital and internally generated cash flow.

Ben Bienvenu

Okay. Thanks. And then on the markdowns and some of the categories you are exiting. Are you able to specify what those categories might be? And then similarly, are there other categories that you're looking to enter to replace some of those categories?

Steven Becker

Yes, absolutely. I mean, we actually are not because obviously there's some competitive reasons. They'd still be buying them to some extent as we work our way out. But I would say that you're going to see us continue to build around the home and home adjacencies. Historically, we have had some kind of non-core businesses that have been nice little businesses and adjacencies but really aren't core part of our core offering. And I think Belinda has already done a lot of work there and just made a decision that we need to stand more firmly for certain businesses. And so, again, this is largely around the edges, it's not a monumental shift. It's more filling in some of our core strengths and gently moving out of a few businesses that we don't feel are part of our core offering.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from David Mann from Johnson Rice. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

David Mann

Couple of questions about, when you talk about the DC and how it's affected in-stock levels in the store. Can you give us a sense on where you are in terms of in-stocks? How much more work to be done there?

Steven Becker

So I think we're fine now. That was something that really affected us in the first couple of months of the quarter. We had a situation where we spent much of our second quarter getting seasonal out there. We then had planned to do somewhat later set in lawn and garden furniture. We were then hustling to get our spring seasonal set out there and the victim of that was white space goods. So we spent much of January and February building those inventory levels up. We're now comfortably up versus last year and I think we're in a good spot. I would say that I think that there remains a really significant opportunity as an organization to continue to improve our inventory allocation. We're spending a lot of time on that. And while we're comfortable as a chain that our inventories are where they need to be here, we think there is a lot of opportunity to improve.

David Mann

In terms of the recovery in March and April, have transactions turned positive again? And is the underlying comp net of relocations, has that turned positive?

Stacie Shirley

So, David, we're not going to break out much more details since we don't even typically talk about the month. We thought that it was important in light of our situation and in light of the comments we made about inventory for us to comment about, to give an update as to where we were for the two months.

David Mann

Okay. And then in terms of the supply chain expenses and the impact on gross margin, can you give us a sense on how much of that inventory increase? How much in terms of cost has been capitalized? And then secondly, when you look out to second half of '18 and beyond, what can we think about as being a stable gross margin level for you as these costs no longer flow into gross margin?

Stacie Shirley

So as it relates to breaking it out, we're not going to provide any more than what we've said. I will tell you that the majority of the impact -- the negative impact on gross margin this year has been related to supply chain. So if you think about our turn, then you kind of get to it for as how long it's going to take for these elevated costs to kind of turn through and be recognized.

Steven Becker

I would say beyond that, David. We have made a significant number of short term improvements in both freight and processing and we're working on a whole slew of long term improvements. And I think when you think about our business, there really is no structural reason that our supply chain costs should be materially different from our peers. And so over the next few years, clearly our goal is to move them from where they are today to in line as a whole with our peer group and obviously as we do that, there's substantial opportunity in gross margin.

David Mann

In terms of the balance sheet, a couple of years ago you kind of had around $40 million of net cash. Now you've got the $40 million in net debt. Can you give us an idea as we go through the remainder of the calendar year, where you think peak borrowing might end up being? And then secondly, when you think about CapEx for next year and how you will fund that, is there going to be the ability to keep the relocation plan at the kind of level that you've talked about, you're doing this year and continue with that level?

Stacie Shirley

So as it relates to our borrowings, we would expect to remain in the line for this year. It will fluctuate. And obviously, June is a lower month for us from an inventory standpoint, generally speaking. But even having said that, I think we gave the availability and we have, still like we have plenty of ability remaining on the line, as well as the opportunity to monetize some assets as necessary. I'm not sure I addressed the second part of your question.

Steven Becker

Yes, the second question. Look, we're pretty comfortable that we're going to be able to fund our real estate program without a problem. I will say that as we move through it, we have been able to drive our cost down from the standpoint of relocations in new stores and so we've been doing this now for a couple of years and we're getting continually better at that. And so there are opportunities depending on what markets you are in and the statement you're trying to make to present different interiors, etcetera. So lots of opportunities on the cost side there. And so I'm not worried about our ability to continue to move actively on our real estate program and as I've said before, we plan to do so. We plan to do so judiciously in light of what's happening in the real estate market overall and we plan to do so within our means.

David Mann

One last question. In terms of the third quarter, you did give us that some items in SG&A that were more of a onetime nature. Can you quantify what the, if there were any like that, in the fourth quarter last year for modeling purposes?

Stacie Shirley

You know David let me, I don't think that, the only thing that probably could have been unusual is there might have been some stock comp, because that's been kind of all over the place. So I can get back with you on that.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions at this time.

Steven Becker

Thank you very much. We appreciate your time.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes our program. You may all disconnect and have a wonderful day.

