Chesapeake Energy: The Good And The Ugly

May 4th was not a particularly pleasant day for shareholders of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK). After reporting financial results for the first quarter of its 2017 fiscal year, shares of the business, due also in large part to plummeting energy prices, closed down 7.4%. Seeing as how Chesapeake is one of the firms I follow very closely, I figured it would make sense for me to research how much of this may have been driven not by energy prices falling but by its financial performance for the quarter.

An update

In an article I recently wrote about Chesapeake, I said that investors should watch the debt picture of the firm closely. This is because, as a highly leveraged business, the enterprise needs to reduce debt if it hopes to survive and because management has engaged, in the past few months, in a few moves aimed at reducing debt. Fortunately, for the quarter, management did report positive news, but it wasn't as appealing as I would have liked.

You see, at the end of its first quarter, the business's debt stood at $9.081 billion on a principal basis. This represents a nice decrease of $908 million from the $9.989 billion the firm reported at the end of its 2016 fiscal year. Looking at the carrying amount, debt dropped by $917 million from $10.441 billion down to $9.524 billion. Either way, we are below the $10 billion mark and approaching the bottom of the $9 billion range, so this is strong evidence in management's goal to reduce debt moving forward.

One thing I had said was that, if management optimized its cash during the quarter, it might be possible to reduce debt down to $8.821 billion. However, it seems as though a roadblock came into the picture. On April 24th, the US Supreme Court refused to review a litigation case involving Chesapeake and its 2019 Senior Notes, meaning that a prior ruling against the business would become binding. As a result of this, on April 28th, management ended up paying $441 million to the plaintiffs.

Some of this came from the $249 million in cash (down from $882 million at the end of last year) that was on Chesapeake's books. However, since this is a subsequent event, we won't know how much of it was cash and how much was in the form of its credit facility. Because the firm had previously posted a supersedeas bond and backed it with its credit facility borrowings, it looks as though debt has increased following the quarter, but its overall liquidity has remained flat at around $3.3 billion. This is because the backing of the bond with the credit facility meant that that specific amount had already been taken away from the borrowing capacity of the facility at the time the bond was initiated.

The other point I made in my article was that management should, I had hoped, give a more detailed discussion about their debt reduction plans. In their earnings call, they did say that they still intended to reduce debt by between $2 billion and $3 billion in the forseeable future, but no detailed plans were discussed that I saw. It is highly probable that, in addition to the prospect of some dilution, management will end up selling off some assets in order to achieve these goals.

Some other interesting news

In addition to all of the above, management did release some other intriguing news. First and foremost, despite the tough energy environment (but better than it is today), operating cash flow during the quarter came out to $99 million. Even though this was aided heavily by a $113 million increase associated with changes in assets and liabilities, seeing positive cash flow (though negative free cash flow due to $576 million in capital expenditures, $51 million of which was capitalized interest) is encouraging in my opinion.

*Taken from Chesapeake

Perhaps more important than that, however, was management's most recent guidance. In the image above, you can see management's prior guidance for 2017, and in the image below, you can see their updated guidance for the year. Using the mid-point of the range, it seems as though capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest, will come out to $2.1 billion this year, up from the $2 billion target previously forecast. This should actually help production growth range from 0% to positive 4% (adjusted for sales) this year over last. Previously, the forecast was for production to range between -3% growth and positive 2%. At the mid-point, we're looking at production this year at around 201.25 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent), up 1.75 million boe from the 199.5 million boe estimated in the firm's prior guidance.

*Taken from Chesapeake

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's hard to deny that some positive things happened to Chesapeake during the quarter. Positive operating cash flow, reduced debt, and growing production are all good for the firm and its shareholders, but my belief is that the court ruling and added capex in order to achieve the growth (as opposed to efficiencies creating the increase) likely more than offset the good news this quarter and aided in the share price's decline. Moving forward, we'll see what transpires, but, for the meantime, I intend to continue sitting by the sidelines unless I see the right time and price to get in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.