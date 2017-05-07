Transocean: A Lesson In 'Financing'

Despite coming across as misleading, the strategy is actually a pretty good idea and should help the firm later this year or next with its cash needs.

In a press release, they stated that they issued some debt to "finance" one of their newbuilds, but the picture is a little more nuanced than that, it seems.

Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) performed really well on May 5th, rising to close up 8.1%. Curious, and having seen other energy-related firms climb high, I dug in a bit and believe that a piece of this movement relates to the rebound in energy prices seen during the day and the increased likelihood that OPEC will, indeed, extend cuts alongside non-OPEC nations for the second half of this year. However, even though this all seems to have been one reason for the move higher, another very likely explanation for the magnitude of the firm's ascent can be tied back to a rather interesting development released by management during the day. In what follows, I will look over this news and give my thoughts on what it all means for the enterprise and its shareholders moving forward.

A new development

According to management, Transocean just closed a debt issuance for $410 million. Based on its press release relating to the issue, the company issued Senior Notes due in 2022 that carry a 5.52% annual interest rate. My first observation here is that, despite seeing such a hard time during this energy downturn, the company's interest rate here is quite attractive. It's likely that, in addition to being secured by some assets (I'll get to that in a moment), the low rate was probably driven by the fact that the firm's cash exceeds $3 billion (excluding restricted cash) and it has a large credit facility borrowing capacity.

In particular, this debt issuance was for the sake of "financing" its newbuild of the Deepwater Conqueror, an ultra-deep rig with a water depth capacity of 12,000 feet and a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 feet. All-in-all, the unit cost $860 million and is one of the newest additions to Transocean's fleet. In addition to being secured by the unit itself, the debt is secured by other related assets (though these are not detailed). It should be noted that, since the rig is guaranteed by an indirect subsidiary of Transocean, it is not guaranteed by either Transocean Inc. or Transocean Ltd. This means that common shareholders should be pretty safe should something terrible happen.

At this time, one thing that adds a great deal of protection to debtholders is that the Conqueror has a nice contract with Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Based on Transocean's recent fleet status update, from the end of 2016 through the end of 2021, Chevron has the rig contracted at a daily rate of $589,000. This means that if the unit operates constantly and has no down days (which is possibly given that it's brand new), backlog stands at around $1.07 billion. This is pretty sizable no matter how you look at it.

But there's a twist

The reason why I put the word "financing" in quotation marks is that, from what I can see, the debt is financing the rig in name only. You see, at the end of the third quarter last year, management provided a breakdown of capital expenditures due to be paid toward the Conqueror. Through 2015, $301 million had been paid. During 2016, another $549 million was due and in 2017 management should have owed only $10 million.

As you can see in the image above, however, the picture has changed. In the image, you can see that, by the end of 2016, the Conqueror no longer had any capital expenditures due. Now, in May, we are finding out that management is "financing" the rig using this debt issuance. In reality, they are more reimbursing themselves than anything, it seems. Management paid for the rig. Now they are just paying the company back.

This isn't "wrong" per se, but it is somewhat misleading in my view. That said, I actually really like this move. Since the Conqueror has already been paid for, this means that management will be adding an extra $403 million to its balance sheet instead of actually paying for the vessel. In essence, they are increasing their liquidity. With that in mind, though, the cash is probably not likely to sit there for too long.

The reason for my thinking is that, over the next year, the firm has a lot of cash needs. While Transocean can probably stay cash flow positive from an operating cash flow perspective, it has capital expenditures due in the final three quarters of this year totaling $341 million. It also has another $94 million due in 2018. This all assumes that its prospective deal to sell its high-specification jackups to Borr Drilling falls through. On top of this, it also has $1.458 billion in debt due within the next year. This is quite a load of cash, but if it can allocate $403 million toward this, it will only need to shrink its existing cash war chest (or increase their credit facility) by $1.49 billion between all of these as opposed to a change of $1.893 billion.

Takeaway

Personally, I don't like the wording of Transocean's press release because it doesn't seem to be actually paying down the amount due associated with its newbuild, but I do like the end result. By leveraging a high-quality asset with attractive backlog, it is getting an attractive interest rate and will use that cash to either pay down some debt that's coming due or it will end up paying for some capital expenditures that are coming due soon. In the long run, and so long as Transocean can survive long enough to outlast the downturn in offshore drilling, this seems like a strong, innovative move and will most likely benefit shareholders by increasing their confidence in the firm's chance of success. Certainly, it makes me look at the firm in a better light.

