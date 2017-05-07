Jason Industries' (JASN) CEO Brian Kobylinski on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Chad Paris - VP, IR

Brian Kobylinski - CEO

Sarah Lauber - CFO

Analysts

Nathan Jones - Stifel

Andrew Casella - Deutsche Bank

Ben Rubenstein - Robotti

Operator

I would now like to turn conference over to your host, Chad Paris, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Paris. Please go ahead.

Chad Paris

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the Jason Industries First Quarter 2017 Conference Call to discuss our earnings results. If you have not received the slide presentation for today's call, you can access it on our Investor Relations website at investors.jasoninc.com and following the link to our Events and Presentations page. With me today is Brian Kobylinski, our Chief Executive Officer; and Sarah Lauber, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin this morning, please be advised that this call will involve forward-looking statements regarding the company and its businesses as noted on Slide 2, of today's presentation. The company's actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to several important factors described in the company's latest SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during this call.

We will begin this morning with our CEO, Brian Kobylinski. Koby?

Brian Kobylinski

Thank you, Chad. And thank you on the call for joining us. We began fiscal 2017 by delivering a solid quarter one, meeting our expectations and taking a positive step toward delivering to our full year guidance. Select serve market headwinds persist, but our visibility and execution are increasing and we were able to deliver more profit year-over-year on reduced revenue. The majority of our businesses and facilities displayed operational improvement, corporate expenses are down, our commercial teams are finding their footing and we continue to make progress with our top projects.

I will turn the call over to Sarah to cover our financial results. And then return with a business update and provide some additional color regarding our outlook. Sarah?

Sarah Lauber

Thank you, Koby. Good morning, everyone. Our first quarter financial results as compared to 2016 are on Slide 6. Sales of 175.2 million reflect a decrease of 8.3%. On a constant currency basis, we had an organic sales decrease of 5.1% and an additional 2.2% decline related to exiting non-core product lines, resulting from the closure of our Buffalo Grove and Brazil facilities.

Operating profit of 7.8 million increased 5.6 million from prior year on improved operational results and lower restructuring charges. Adjusted EBITDA of 18.6 million, or 10.6%, reflects a 100 basis point improvement over prior year on a lower revenue base. Adjusted EBITDA increased 300,000 and was unfavorably impacted by the lower volume, yet favorably offset by cost reduction program savings of 4.6 million and other operational improvements. Additionally, the exit of non-core product lines contributed 20 basis points of the 100 basis point margin improvement.

Next, Slide 7, shows the first quarter sales results by business. Sales in the quarter were as expected in our full year guidance. We saw organic growth in Finishing of 1.9% due to modest strengthening in global industrial markets. However, total Finishing sales of 49.5 million decreased 800,000 or 1.6% over the prior year, which includes unfavorable foreign currency translation of 2.4% and 1.1% due to the planned exit of our Brazil location.

Components sales of 21.1 million decreased 5.7 million or 21.3% of which 13.3% related to the exit of non-core products. Organic declines were within our railcar and industrial products end-markets, which was continued from the back half of 2016. Lower volumes were partially offset by continued end-market diversification efforts and increased smart utility meter volumes that have now been fully transitioned to production out of our Mexico facility.

Seating sales in the first quarter were 47.4 million, a decrease of 4.6 million or 8.8%. Organic sales decreased 8.1%, driven primarily by channel destocking of heavyweight motorcycles and lower volumes in turf care.

Acoustics sales of 57.2 million decreased 4.7 million or 7.6% as auto manufacturers initiated plant shutdowns to reduce dealer inventory levels. We expect periodic shutdowns as OEMs continue to monitor and adjust production to manage dealer inventory.

Slide 8 shows the first quarter results for adjusted EBITDA. Margin expansion up 100 basis points was driven primarily within the Finishing and Acoustics businesses and our lower Corporate spend. In Finishing, adjusted EBITDA was 7.1 million or 14.3% of net sales, an increase of 1.9 million from the prior year. Results were favorably impacted by 80/20 pricing initiatives and SG&A savings related to our previously announced cost reduction program.

In Components adjusted EBITDA was 2.7 million or 12.9% of net sales, a decline of 1.9 million versus prior year, driven primarily from lower volumes on higher margin rail products and higher steel prices.

In Seating, adjusted EBITDA was 5.5 million or 11.7% of net sales, a decline of 1.1 million from the prior year. Lower volumes, unfavorable product mix and increased material spend are partially offset by lower SG&A expenses.

In Acoustics, adjusted EBITDA was 6.7 million or 11.7% of net sales, a 100 basis point increase over prior year on reduced volumes, due to lower material spend from continuous improvement, supply-chain savings and labor efficiencies.

Lastly, Corporate expenses were 1.3 million lower due to reduced stocking levels. We expect Corporate expenses to be approximately 14 million for the year, down from 17.6 million in the prior year.

Our financial position at the end of the first quarter is shown on Slide 9. Both total liquidity of 88.3 million and total debt of 438 million are relatively flat to the prior quarter. At quarter end, our net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 6.2 times. We continue to focus very closely on capital deployment to support the business and delever. Three items are favorably impacting our financial position subsequent to the first quarter results.

First, we successfully closed on a sale leaseback of our Libertyville, Illinois facility. This facility is a long-term strategic location for our Metalex business in the Midwest and is the receiving facility for the current plant consolidation. The future [space] has the Components business well-positioned to serve customers with this facility and the facility in Mexico. Net proceeds from the sale of $5.6 million were received in April. And rent expense going forward will be approximately $500,000 per year.

Second, as a result of strong cash flow generated during 2016, we will require to make a $1.9 million payment on our U.S. term loan. The payment was made in April, and is consistent with our desire to use free cash flow to reduce debt. Lastly, we are currently finalizing a $5 million to $10 million second lien debt repurchase. Once closed, this action will both lower our variable interest rate exposure going forward and will save approximately $500,000 to $900,000 in annual interest expense. We expect these 3 actions to lower our debt by $7 million to $10 million in the second quarter.

Operating cash flow for the first quarter was $2.9 million with negative $500,000 in free cash flow. The year-over-year decline in free cash flow is the result of higher taxes and the nonrecurring working capital reduction in the prior year related to customer tooling collections. Lower capital spending, lower restructuring and payments of a stock dividend, partially offset these items.

Overall, first quarter results and our outlook is in line with our expectations, which includes the mixed end markets that we're seeing. We are reaffirming our 2017 full year guidance shown on Slide 10. With net sales of $650 million to $670 million and adjusted EBITDA of $64 million to $67 million. Our expected capital expenditures and free cash flow are approximately 2.8% of net sales and $9 million to $13 million, respectively. This guidance [drives] net debt to adjusted EBITDA to between 5.7x to 6.1x.

With that, I will turn the call over to Koby to provide more color on our operational updates.

Brian Kobylinski

Thank you, Sarah. Last quarter we spent a fair amount of time describing what happened in 2016. Now that we're into a new year, we will begin spending more time on today and our path forward.

Let's begin with what we're seeing in the market on Slide 12. Finishing displayed signs of modest industrial demand improvement. Our organic growth rate improved sequentially from quarter 4 2016, 7% decline to our current quarter 1, 2% growth rate. And our bookings exceeded sales during every month of the quarter. This is the first quarter in over a year where we saw demand improvement throughout the quarter. The 900 basis point sequential quarterly growth rate improvement was achieved while exiting a few unprofitable customers. And this activity, combined with our other margin enhancement initiatives, both generate a 390 basis point EBITDA improvement year-over-year.

Components was negatively impacted by railcar production cuts as expected. But higher smart meter and filter demand, helped offset some of the negative impact. On a positive note, we secured 3 new customer diversification targets, the most notable being a $250,000 opening order for security fencing. Seating served markets remained sluggish. As expected, motorcycle volumes were down significantly as OEM customers' limited production and shipments of the 2017 model year in quarter 1 to destock retail inventory. We expect volumes to remain suppressed during the second quarter as inventory is managed in preparation for the upcoming model year transition. With volumes improving in the back half of the year as the 2018 models are introduced. We did capture new market share on 2 Seating platforms. First, we moved from a 70% share to exclusive supply arrangement with a targeted 0 turn radius platform. Secondly, we diversified a bit with an agricultural manufacturer win worth between $250,000 and $500,000 annually. Overall, we remain cautious about our top line, but expect a more robust motorcycle second half of the year and an overall flat turf care season.

Acoustics was a mix story for the quarter. Our top line was soft, volumes were notably down compared with 2016, driven by OEM plant shutdowns on several platforms. Dealer inventory remains high, in some cases greater than 100 days of inventory on hand. However, our operational improvements and more timely cost structure flexing enabled us to deliver slightly better EBITDA dollars year-over-year despite sales being down nearly 5 million from 2016.

Battle Creek, one of our previously described challenged facilities, is a great example of what is happening in our operations. We posted our best labor efficiency performance in nearly two years and a 99.9% on-time delivery level.

We secured two new platforms during the quarter, each valued at between 1 million to 2 million annually. Each of these wins represents share gain and diversified our customer base. One is our first win with a European based company, producing here in the United States. The other is for a domestic crop-over vehicle platform. It is important to note that these are not incremental to our year, but help build a bridge to the future as platforms sunset.

Jason's cost reduction and supply chain programs highlighted on Slide 13 are beginning to mature. Actions taken to date will have an 11 million impact on 2017 over 2016. Included in this figure are roughly 6 million worth of supply chain cost reductions, 2 million related to our completed Buffalo Grove closure and current Libertyville consolidation projects, and 3 million worth of SG&A savings. Our efforts to reduce corporate overhead and reinvest a portion in the businesses were evident by our Q1 1.3 million reduction year-over-year.

Not noted on this slide, but worth mentioning is our working capital reduction efforts. Seasonality, traditionally impacts the early part of our fiscal year, but we are targeting a greater than $5 million reduction by the end of 2017. The cash freed up will be used to support further operational improvements, select growth initiatives and net debt reduction. We continue to work on optimizing our portfolio and focusing on our core. Our projects come in all sizes, ranging from eliminating select SKUs or product numbers, to exiting regions or entire lines of business. These efforts suppressed the top line growth, but boost margins, simplify the operations and enable us to focus on the core of the business that delivers profits in cash. We're out of the gates and running.

We've made progress closing on a number of our larger one-time projects during the quarter listed on Slide 14. We completely exited Brazil operations, including the fulfillment of open purchase orders during the quarter. $6 million worth of no profit business distraction has been eliminated.

Our Libertyville consolidation remains on track for completion by quarter four. In early April, we were able to execute the sale-leaseback of our targeted Libertyville facility generating 5.6 million worth of net proceeds. We continue to work strategic options for our Janesville Acoustics European operations, and hope to conclude the process during the next two quarters. We will add new products to our list during quarter two now that we've checked off and executed the majority of this focused activity. We are establishing a rhythm. We have a focused list of initiatives, execute and move to the next list of prioritize targets.

Slide 15 outlines the topic I mentioned in a prior call and that is the opportunity for a lean transformation within our company. There are numerous tools in any sophisticated lean toolbox, but the practical application of lean is pretty straightforward. Eliminate waste and simplify every element of the business from the end users of our products to our shop floor to our suppliers. Our teams are beginning to understand that is not a part time or isolated commitment. Lean is an all-the-time thing. We've had pockets of success recently and the next few slides demonstrate the breadth of elements that can benefit from employing lean techniques.

Slide 16 illustrates how lean can be applied to an intangible item, our brands. We spend a bit of time reviewing our images, both in print and online. And as you can see from the cluster at left, the complexity is overwhelming. Various styles, taglines, references to the parent company become a sea of noise. Moving forward, we are focused on one parent company brand, Jason, and 4 business level brands: Osborn, our Finishing business; Metalex for Components; Milsco, our Seating business; and Janesville Acoustics. These are how our customers and end users know us. Our transition will take some time as we update our materials across all media. And the end result will be a more simple description of our company and an efficient use of our marketing dollars.

The next slide, Slide 17, depicts the power of one of the lean tools we've mentioned before, 80/20. The data is real. And while we've removed the names and details to protect the innocent, it depicts one of our business' current situations. What the information on the left tells us that only 9% of our customers in this business generate greater than 80% of our revenue. We also performed the same assessment for our product range. The information on the right, depicts how this basket of business looks when you bring the customer and product datasets together. Two thirds of our revenue is derived from our top customers buying top product. Conversely, only 6% of our revenue comes from bottom customers buying our bottom product. Now think of the value in this knowledge. What will happen when we redeploy our folks and focus our efforts on improving and growing that 66% core. Conversely, how much noise in management dilution is related to the 6% in what we call quad four. Pricing strategically, converting bottom product to similar core products, shifting bottom customers to top customers, are just a few of varying strategies we're employing to impact our future results. This is but one illustration and we're using the technique on our product lines, inventory, customers, geography, suppliers and facilities.

Speaking of facilities, Slide 18 shows our footprint at the end of 2016. We operate 35 separate locations. This is just too many for a company of our size. That is like having 35, $20 million businesses, and you can imagine the challenges this fragmentation presents. Increased logistics costs, pockets of underutilization and problems recruiting high-level talent are just a few of the many inefficiencies this organizational complexity contributes to.

Now our organization is busy, but we can effectively manage two to three facility combinations per year. And we are targeting a reductions to roughly 26 locations, three years from now. Our Buffalo Grove closure, Brazil exit and current Libertyville combination are concrete examples of our team's growing execution bias.

So how are we preparing for that activity? It starts by cleaning up all of our existing locations. Slide 19 shows the progress one of our sites has made in the last 6 months. Our Richmond, Indiana location is a 220,000 square foot facility shared by Osborn and Janesville Acoustics. It's a nice facility and one that can do more. Our team embraced the challenge of cleaning up the site via 5S, removing excess inventory, old equipment and establishing standards. We are reformatting the layout to cut down on the material movement, another form of waste.

I recently visited the site, and it is hard not to be inspired by the transformation. We've been able to free up over 20,000 square feet worth of space in the past 4 months. And there's been a step-change in the overall appearance. The housekeeping work is valuable in its own right, but there's an added benefit that this type of work gives us options. We're driving this activity in all locations from Germany to Mexico to the U.S. Most of our folks are beginning to see and embrace the challenges. This activity paves the way for us to announce our next consolidation project during quarter 2.

Slide 20 outlines our growth priorities. And these retain some of the principles of simplification that our operations are employing. 2 to 3 growth pillars per business are being built.

Our Finishing business is working on expanding our presence and activity in targeted geographic regions like the Middle East and Mexico, focusing on high, on end-users in high consumption vertical markets like oil and gas and heavy fabrication, refreshing core products and developing innovative new products and services. Components is about end-market diversification and leveraging our Mexico operational capabilities. Seating is using enhanced ergonomics and design language to secure new platforms and market share. And finally, Acoustics is leveraging our wheel liner and underbody technology to capture share via new customers and vehicle types. The majority of our quarter 1 share gains relate to the strategies listed on this slide.

So where are we heading? Slide 21 is a simple table that represents leverage. We're sitting at 6.2 times debt-to-EBITDA. Our team is focused on reducing this to below 4 times in the next 2 to 3 years. We will get there by shoring up our operations, simplifying our business, improving margins, driving growth, reducing our working capital, generating free cash flow and efficiently reducing debt. The combination of numerous incremental improvements in many areas adds up.

In closing, on Slide 22, I want to stress a term we're all living by, and that is balance. We are balancing tactical and strategic issues. We are balancing the number of projects with our resource capacity. We are balancing our recent results with cautious optimism. We're encouraged by quarter 1, but one quarter does not make a year or even a trend. We remain committed to delivering our 2017 guidance and generating ongoing quarter-over-quarter year-over-year improvements. Thank you.

Chad?

Chad Paris

Thanks, Koby. And with that, that concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Nathan Jones with Stifel. Please proceed.

Nathan Jones

So I think, obviously, a lot going on here. And you appear to have made some good progress in the first quarter. Can you maybe talk about how you balance the need for operational improvement versus the bandwidth that's available there? You also talked about some growth initiatives. And in my experience, when you're at position like this in a business where you're really trying to improve the operations, layering growth on top of that doesn't always end well. So can you talk about how you look at balancing that growth outlook with the need for operational improvement?

Brian Kobylinski

Yes, I'd love to have a very eloquent answer for you, but it's kind of everyday thing. We really do practice some type of prioritization. And in a nutshell, if you look at it, we're looking at impact and feasibility. So if I think about all the things we're trying to do, we focus on a short list of top priorities. We're really force raking by the impact and the feasibility of getting it done. I would expect, I talked about this rhythm, I would expect every couple of quarters, we'll be discussing with you, kind of, our big three to five, which would include a facility consolidation, a big move when it comes to -- maybe it's in the supply chain. Those types of things. The other element that we really use is an alignment of the goals across the company. And so that process has enabled us to have owners that really have a select few of the initiatives. So while you do have some cross-functional interrelation, I can look and say okay, this person's top three initiatives are X. And that's what they need to spend 80% of their time on. So it's definitely an ongoing balance. I feel pretty good about the rhythm we've got. And what's encouraging is not just that we're able to check some of the projects off, but we're more excited about the fact that you're starting to see the improvements come through the P&L and the balance sheet.

Nathan Jones

Okay. So lean transformations that you're looking to undergo here will generally only work if you get buy-in across the company from your level down to the manufacturing floor. You've talked previously about having problems with [high] turnover, particularly on the manufacturing floor. Given those kind of dynamics, can you talk a little bit about how people are getting behind this? How much more buy-in you need to get from people in order for this to be successful?

Brian Kobylinski

I wouldn't say we've turned the corner, but we're darn close to the corner, as far as turning it. Our turnover is down in our plants. Seasonally, you tend to get a little bit more of the turnover earlier in the year, but we've had a reduction year-over-year which is good. But more importantly, we've been augmenting our team with focused factory leaders, plant leaders and the like. And these people have come from so many different companies across the industries. And it really helped to energize this. And I can think about -- gosh, I've probably been on three dozen site visits in the last year since I joined the company. And you really are starting to see it when you go. Even our facilities in Germany, our facilities here in the U.S, they're freeing up space, you're seeing the inventory reductions, you're seeing more standards being put in place. And none of the facilities, they're all at different stages of the journey. But you can see improvements if you go on back to these locations every, say, quarter or two quarters. You can see the moment that's happening. We still have so much more to go yet though. But I'm encouraged, I see certain places where our folks really have embraced this. And they're doing things on their own now. So it's not even that they're instructed. They're getting their religion.

Nathan Jones

Okay. Couple of positives points, Finishing margins up 390 basis points. Now you did say you exited some lower margin customers there. Can you maybe talk about what the impact of your internal improvements was on the margin there versus what the mix impact was from exiting low margin customers? Whether or not you think margins are sustainable at this level or should go higher?

Brian Kobylinski

Yes, the first thing is, just back-end of your question, I do believe the margins are sustainable at this level. And our targets are actually a bit higher than this. So that is what we're driving for within Finishing. It is more of that mid-single -- or mid-teens type of EBITDA margin. We did exit -- as we mentioned and you mentioned -- some lower margin customers, primarily private label type customers where the pricing levels were just really low. And they look at the mix of goods and all those types of things. We try to fix the relationships first. We try to get ourselves to the position where either our mix or our pricing levels deliver more profit, and if that doesn't work then we move on. So if you were to look at the improvement, I'd probably say, 50% of it is related to the mix of the types of products and that type of thing. And 50% is more our operational types of improvements.

Operator

Our next person comes from the line of Andrew Casella with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Casella

Just a quick one for me, I know in the slide deck, it had some items on the subsequent events. I joined the call a little bit late. I just wanted to know if you had discussed that. I just wanted to make sure I understood it correctly. So the sale leaseback I guess you closed on that and got 6 million of proceeds. And then on the second lien debt repurchase of 5 million to 10 million. Was that actually completed and did you disclose what price you bought it back at?

Brian Kobylinski

We did not disclose the price. We are in process. We hope to get that completed here pretty quickly. We're in process.

Sarah Lauber

We'll disclose that at the end of the second quarter. We are right in the middle of it. And on the sale leaseback, we received 5.6 million early in April.

Andrew Casella

Okay. Got it. And then, just a follow up on the debt repurchase. I know you have some available baskets, but how much remaining do you have left to go after the second liens, after you do the 5 million to 10 million?

Sarah Lauber

We have one specific basket for allowing for a repurchase. And that's a $10 million basket and it's looking at the cash paid. And so at this point I'm not disclosing the discount, but we still have availability within that basket.

Andrew Casella

Within the full tent?

Sarah Lauber

Correct. On top of that, there's an additional basket, our cumulative credit basket, which still has availability of I'd say up to 15 million to 18 million.

Andrew Casella

And then just a follow-up on some of the other like asset sales. Any other updates on those and when they are expected to close? Or [indiscernible] that you'd given some guidance on first quarter, but just curious if there's an update there.

Brian Kobylinski

Yes. We did. We did do the asset sale [indiscernible]. There are a couple of other things that we're exploring. Those are not imminent in the next quarter. This Bavaria, or our Janesville Acoustics Europe's situation, we hope to conclude that in the next quarter or 2. So we will give you a much better update at the end of the quarter or 2 on those.

Andrew Casella

Okay. And just if you can remind us, what were the dollar amounts associated with those 2 assets sales?

Brian Kobylinski

Well, we didn't totally disclose all of that in the past.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Ben Rubenstein with Robotti. Please proceed with your question.

Ben Rubenstein

It sounds like on Slide 17, when you showed kind of 80/20 analysis, there's still kind of room to get smaller, but with higher-margins. I guess if you're looking out 3 years, 5 years. I guess, kind of, what do you want the businesses to look like from a revenue perspective? And should the revenue be higher? I guess, kind of, how do you think about that?

Brian Kobylinski

Yes, if I think at a very high level on the future of Jason, we want to grow the industrial businesses, particularly our Finishing business, more rapidly than the others. It's not to say we don't like the other businesses, it just has more inherent opportunity for margin improvements. And we believe that there's more growth that's in there. And it's less cyclical, because it serves so many different markets. So if you think about the Finishing business, we're thinking about kind of 1% to 2% compounded annual growth rate in that business moving forward. With Components, we certainly are dealing with rail market declines. If you look at Greenbrier or Trinity or any of these types of guys, FreightCar America, they're all down in the 30-ish percent rate. So that's punishing our Components business. And we're doing a pretty good job of mitigating that decline by diversifying the business. So when I think about 2 to 3 years out, if we can return that business to somewhere in the $100 millionish type of range, I would be pleased with it, particularly, if the margins returned closer to historic levels.

To be honest, with our Seating and Acoustics business, that one we're probably looking at somewhere that's similar to where we've been last year. And that's going to be a challenge given what happens in automotive, for example, if there's any type of decline. So I wouldn't look 2 to 3 years out, but this business, we'd like it to be the same size. A composition shift more towards those industrial type companies.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the floor back to Chad Paris for closing comments.

Chad Paris

Thank you. And this concludes our call for this morning. We appreciate your interest in Jason, and we look forward to updating you on our future progress when we report again. Thank you.

