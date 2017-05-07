16 Dividend Increases: May 1-5, 2017

This week, 16 companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends, including two of the stocks I own.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. In the last week, 16 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including 2 of my DivGro holdings. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, TRN is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses operating in the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors. The company's segments include the Rail Group, Construction Products Group, Inland Barge Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group. TRN provides railcars and tank cars; highway construction products and aggregates; deck and tank barges; utility steel structures and containers for storage and distribution; and leasing and management services to industrial shippers and railroads.

Recently, TRN increased its quarterly dividend by 18.18% to 13¢ per share. The dividend is payable on July 31 to shareholders of record on July 14.

• Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Tyler, Texas, SBSI operates as the holding company for Southside Bank, providing a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, and trust, safe deposit and brokerage services.

The company announced a quarterly dividend increase of 12.00% to 28¢ per share. The first payment will be on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 18. The ex-dividend date is May 16.

• Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PSX is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with four operating segments. The Midstream segment processes, transports and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. It also transports crude oil to refineries and provides storage services for crude oil and petroleum products. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets petrochemicals and plastics. The Refining segment buys, sells and refines crude oil and other feedstocks. The Marketing and Specialities segment markets refined petroleum and specialty products. PSX was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 11.11% to 70¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 18. The ex-dividend date will be May 16.

• Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, AAPL designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players. The company also sells a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content. AAPL was founded in 1977.

The company announced a quarterly dividend increase of 10.53% to 63¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on May 18 to shareholders of record on May 15, with an ex-dividend date of May 11.

• ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

MAN provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific Middle East region. The company operates through a network of 2,900 offices in 80 countries and territories. Its recruitment services include permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment. It also offers career management, training and development and outsourcing of human resources functions, primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The company announced a semi-annual dividend increase of 8.14% to 93¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 30, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on June 15.

• PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP)

PEP is a global food and beverage company. It manufactures, markets, distributes and sells a variety of beverages and foods in more than 200 countries and territories. The company distributes beverages under well-known brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, 7UP and Tropicana, and food and snacks under brands such as Quaker, Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles. PEP was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Recently, PEP increased its quarterly dividend by 6.98% to 80.5¢ per share. All shareholders of record on June 2 can expect the dividend to be paid on June 30.

• Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK)

CPK is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. CPK was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.56%, from 30.5¢ per share to 32.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on July 5 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15.

• MainSource Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG)

MSFG is a bank holding company for MainSource Bank, an Indiana state-chartered bank. The company offers a range of financial services through branch banking offices in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Kentucky. The company accepts deposits, offers various loans, rents safe deposit facilities, and provides personal and corporate trust services. MSFG was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Greensburg, Indiana.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.25%, from 16¢ per share to 17¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 15 to shareholders of record on June 5. The ex-dividend date is June 1.

• Cogent Communications Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

CCOI provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers bandwidths ranging from 100 Megabits per second to 100 Gigabits per second. CCOI was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

The board of directors of CCOI has declared a quarterly dividend of 44¢ per share. The new dividend is 4.76% above the prior dividend of 42¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on June 2 to shareholders of record on May 18, with an ex-dividend date of May 16.

• Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Calgary, Canada, ENB is an energy transportation and distribution company with operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates the world's longest crude oil and liquids pipeline system and owns and operates Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. ENB also has international operations and a growing involvement in natural gas transmission and midstream businesses.

The board of directors of ENB has declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.61 per share. The new dividend is 4.63% above the prior dividend of C$0.58 per share. The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 15. The ex-dividend date is May 11.

• Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, CAH is a healthcare services company providing pharmaceutical and medical products and services that help pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare providers focus on patient care. CAH also provides medical products to patients in the home.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 3.01% to 46.24¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on July 15 to shareholders of record on July 3. The ex-dividend date will be July 1.

• Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

HY is a lift truck manufacturer. The company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company markets its products under the Hyster and Yale brand names, primarily to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. It also sells aftermarket parts under the Unisource and Premier brands for servicing competitor lift trucks. HY was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Thursday, May 4, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 2.54% to 30.25¢ per share. The first payment will be on June 15 to shareholders of record on June 1. The ex-dividend date is May 30.

• Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)

MIC owns, operates and invests in a diversified portfolio of infrastructure businesses that provides basic services, facilities, and technology to businesses and individuals in the United States. MIC's businesses consist of bulk liquid terminals, an airport services business, a gas processing and distribution business, and a portfolio of contracted power and energy investments. MIC was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York

On May 3, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 2.33%. The new dividend is payable on May 18 to shareholders of record on May 15, with an ex-dividend date of May 11.

• Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, PFG is a leading provider of retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. In addition, the company offers a broad range of individual life and disability insurance, group life and health insurance, and residential mortgage loan origination and servicing in the United States. PFG was founded in 1879.

Recently, PFG increased its quarterly dividend by 2.22% to 46¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 30 to shareholders of record on June 5.

• Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP)

Based in Houston, Texas, SEP is a master limited partnership formed by Spectra Energy Corporation. SEP is one of the largest pipeline MLPs in the United States. It is engaged in the transmission, storage and gathering of natural gas, the transportation and storage of crude oil, and the transportation of natural gas liquids in the central, southern and eastern United States, as well as western Canada.

The company increased its quarterly distribution by 1.81%, from 68.875¢ per unit to 70.125¢ per unit. The new distribution is payable on May 26 to unitholders of record on May 15. The ex-dividend date will be May 11.

• STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Founded on July 21, 2010 and based in Boston, Massachusetts, STAG is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG's portfolio consists of 257 properties in 36 states with approximately 49 million rentable square feet.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the monthly dividend of 0.71% to 11.75¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on August 15 to shareholders of record on July 31. The ex-dividend date will be June 27.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, CPK, AAPL, and STAG. Of these, I happen to own AAPL and STAG.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The adjusted earnings growth rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

CPK's price line is well above the stock's normal P/E ratio line (in blue) and the primary valuation line (in orange), so the stock is trading at a significant premium to fair value. An investment in CPK in January 2007 would have returned 14.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AAPL's chart is also fascinating. The company started paying dividends in 2012, so it doesn't yet have a long track record of dividend payments and increases:

AAPL's price line is a little below its normal P/E ratio but significantly below the primary valuation line, so the stock is trading below fair value. An investment in AAPL in January 2007 would have returned 28.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Finally, let's look at STAG, a REIT that now yields 5.39% and pays monthly dividends. For REITs, I use adjusted funds from operations rather than adjusted earnings:

STAG's price line is just above the normal P/E ratio and the primary valuation line, indicating that STAG is trading at a small premium to fair value. An investment in STAG in May 2011 would have returned 17.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, STAG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.