Seven Generations Energy's (SVRGF) CEO Patrick Carlson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and welcome to Seven Generations' First Quarter Earnings Conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Brian Newmarch, Vice President of Capital Markets. Mr. Newmarch, please go ahead.

Brian Newmarch

Thank you, everyone, for joining us for our first quarter 2017 conference call. I am joined by CEO, Pat Carlson; President and COO, Marty Proctor; CFO, Chris Law; Senior Vice President of Operations, Glen Nevokshonoff; Senior Vice President, Susan Targett, as well as other members of our management team.

We will review our results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 before opening up the lines for a Q&A.

Before Pat's comments, I just want to remind everyone that all statements made by the company during this call are subject to the forward-looking disclaimer and advisory set forth in the company's corporate presentation and first quarter news release that was issued this morning. All dollar amounts discussed today are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ending March 31, 2017 were announced this morning and are available on 7genergy.com and on the SEDAR website.

Over to you, Pat.

Patrick Carlson

Thank you, Brian. There have been a number of headwinds for the Canadian natural gas business to start the year. The threat of the U.S. border tax, concerns regarding oversupply and market access, and concerns that the service sector is either recovering from or that it is a downsized to the point that demand for equipment and services exceed supply, all have lead to investor concerns.

Looking at things from the ground level, it might seem that market forces outside of the control of any upstream company are converging to make business difficult. But zooming out to the 30,000-foot view, I would argue that to a large degree, we have anticipated and dealt with these and other risks throughout the life of the company, and our strategy is intended to make 7G resilient, perhaps even anti-fragile with respect to these macro risks. From the outset of our business in 2008, we expected that if we were to be successful in commercializing resource plays, many others would be successful, too. And so we planned for a highly competitive, oversupplied market. We planned to be a lowest supply cost developer and we expected to be motivated to look for our own market expansions and our own market access infrastructure. Those aspects of the business are not new. They are and have been entirely predictable. We feel these risks have been and remain manageable.

We have been pursuing solutions for years, and considerable success now behind us, shows that our efforts have been worthwhile. After all, the market still needs natural gas and the demand has actually grown over the years. Although, we identified a significant risk associated with reduced access to the U.S. market as the U.S. delineated its own shale and tight resources, we did not and still do not know what the ultimate form of access restriction might be. Given the risk of reduced access to the U.S., Canada's largest gas export market, our strategy has been to include developing new markets in Canada and Asia, as we have been reporting to stakeholders for sometime.

We want to open -- we want an open dialogue with shareholders. We benefit from the inside set dialogue brings to us. But I have always advised the management team not to knee jerk with market whimsy, but to stay on target and to continue to deliver results against the strategy that we have presented to shareholders each year. While our strategy has been largely consistent since the launch of the company in 2008, it has evolved slightly year-to-year as the business environment evolves. Our strategic planning process includes extensive dialogue with stakeholders; from investors and analysts, to government and regulators, to leaders in the community where we operate, including indigenous communities; business partners; contractors; suppliers as well as the board and employees. To deliver superior performance, we must keep our operating team focused on delivering on the strategies that we communicate to our stakeholders.

Meanwhile, our strategists constantly evaluate alternative strategies in the context of the evolving market. Our duty is to anticipate when we can and then manage, in all cases, the daily, monthly, yearly and long-term changes in our business environment to ensure that we adjust our strategies and our activities to capture opportunities and minimize the impact of risk. This approach to risk management and opportunity captures why Seven Generations is in a position of strength and where our future continues to look very bright. The management team tells me that equity markets seem to be gaining confidence in the Montney resource deposit and that it is being included in the dialogue about the most economic natural gas plays on the continent. 7G is positioned with one of the largest and highest quality as measured by supply cost positions within the Montney resource deposit.

However, resource does not create value by remaining in the ground. We believe that the way to create value for our shareholders is through innovative and efficient, resulting in profitable, conversion of resource to production to cash flow. But not everyone can pursue this value optimization path, and this is where 7G differentiates. We have high-quality resources, profitable development to the results in the price environments we have witnessed in recent years, to which we rigorously adapt technologies and operating efficiencies, enabling us to be among the lowest supply cost developers of new gas supply in the North American market. We have a growing and diversified portfolio of markets that support our rapid growth profile. We have $1.6 billion of funding capacity financed through full cycle economic growth for our investors. Most importantly, 7G's commitment to stakeholder service means that we plan our work with our community and stakeholders to benefit broader society.

7G's performance demonstrates that our value proposition remains very strong. Innovation and efficiency to continue to deliver improved results on top of that strong, already demonstrated performance. Better performance improves margins and increases the amount of resource from our large land inventory that we can expect to profitably convert to cash flow. So despite challenges in the business environment, 7G continues to find ways to increase value, short and long-term. Our stakeholders, all of them working together, have built a truly amazing company. A company that looks to continue delivering strong results for all.

I would like to thank all of you for your contribution to our mutual success. I will now ask the team to take us through an update, starting with Marty Proctor, our President and Chief Operating Officer.

Marty Proctor

Thank you, Pat. We had a solid first quarter. Production was consistent with budget and 16% higher than the fourth quarter of 2016. Drilling, completions and tie-in progress was in line with our expectations. We now have the Pembina Kakwa River plant expansion work behind us. We have -- we've had an active first quarter and have carried this momentum into the second quarter. And we are seeing the growth in production we have expected.

Currently, we have 4 pressure pumping spreads and 13 drilling rigs working. It's important to emphasize our ability to work year-round. We have a paved highway through our lands, high-quality roads to that highway, and most of our activity is on large pads. We don't see much impact from spring break up, and this further enhances our ability to be an attractive client to our service providers. This pace of activity is intentional as we want to ensure we are ahead of schedule and can comfortably meet market expectations as we progress through the year. As a reminder, we under spent our 2016 capital investment budget by about $100 million because we did not get the amount of work completed that we had expected by the end of last year. While under spending the budget can be a positive, it also means that productive capacity can suffer, which we saw last quarter. We are extremely focused on delivering 2017 production of 180,000 to 190,000 boe per day and efficiently executing our capital investment budget of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion. Capital efficiencies and full-cycle returns are 2 key quarter drivers in our commitment to profitable growth.

Seven Generations has always recognized that market access, natural gas takeaway capacity and the oversupply of the Western Canadian natural gas market are business risks. We have secured increasing transportation capacity over the next two years, which gives us confidence that we will have access to markets for our production as we execute our profitable growth plan. Right now, our current marketing commitments plateau in 2018. Given our significant inventory of low supply cost Montney resource, we know that the identification of new markets is necessary to continue our path of profitable growth into the next decade. We have a group dedicated exclusively to our market access initiatives. Our market access team is focused on identifying; analyzing and securing the next place of market access that will help support our Montney development. We continue to make progress on a number of initiatives and we'll update the market when we have the definitive agreements in place.

Finally, I want to make a few more comments on field activity. We are constantly getting asked about the cost pressures we are seeing as activity picks up across the industry. We are seeing higher costs in the field. Our release cost increases are manageable and are unique to specific components of our business. As you can see in our results, drilling and completions costs for the first quarter averaged about $11 million per well. This was an increase of about 15% to 20% over last quarter on an average well basis. 2016 well costs were $9.6 million, with an average drilling cost of $1,575 per lateral meter and a completion cost of $1,050 per ton of sand pumped. If I compare this to Q1, despite higher absolute well costs, our unit costs for drilling of $1,440 per lateral meter and completions cost of less than $1,100 per ton of sand pumped are very similar to 2016 levels. We are pumping higher-intensity completions that do have a higher cost, but we are putting away more sand per well, which improves production rates and equates to better economic returns.

To support our view that longer wells and bigger fracs are better, two of the wells that we recently drilled on an 8-well pad were completed with a 60-stage, 160-ton-per-stage completion. We are seeing these wells produce, on a choked basis, IP 30 condensate rates 50% higher than Nest 2 type curves. These are some of the most prolific condensate wells we have seen. These results support our belief that increased tonnages equate to better rates and better returns. These results also indicate that applying evolving Nest 2 drilling and completions techniques to other areas will generate results closer to Nest 2 economics.

I will now ask Glen to walk through operations.

Glen Allen Nevokshonoff

Thank you, Marty. There are a few things that I would like to speak to. First of all, our batching process, we batch drill, complete and tie-in our wells off of our super pads and satellite pads. While this batching process extends our cycle times, the pick up in efficiencies are meaningful. We save time and materials on drilling, reduce average completion time by about 10%, and well tie-in times can be cut in half through this process. These efficiency gains drive down individual cost and per-unit cost. We do have the choice to drill smaller pads or even single wells that would look great from a spud-to-sales perspective. However, we believe that taking advantage of the economies of scale available to us through our project-based development plan is the optimal approach.

This batching process means that we have a tremendous amount of productive capacity on each pad. To put this in perspective, we initially drill pads with up to 10 wells on them. Each of our well can have an IP 30 rate of more than 2,000 boes per day. This means that when we tie-in a 10-well pad, we are bringing on 20,000 boes per day of new production. A single 7G pad is the size of a small energy company and we'll bring it online within a few days. If you take these rates, combined with our inventory of 78 in-process wells, we're on plans to bring on 100 to 110 new wells this year. It should help provide some comfort around our growth plans.

As Marty mentioned, we did see a bump in total completion costs in the first quarter with unit costs being very similar to historical levels. Our Q1 completion costs were a function of higher-intensity completions that we are pumping, higher water costs associated with typical Q1 cold weather and an increase in broader industry activity levels that led to price increases on pressure pumping. Pressure pumping makes up about 10% of our total well costs, and the pricing increases we are seeing are in the order of 10% to 15%. Or to put it another way, it is less than 2% of our total well cost. While not ideal, these pricing increases will not throw off our budgets.

Operating costs were also a bit higher than we have seen historically. A big component of our higher operating costs was due to equipment that we use to temporarily produce wells before permanent facilities have been constructed. Additionally, operating costs were elevated by step-out wells afloat on testing units in order to gauge the performance of new well results.

As we roll out infrastructure on the lands we acquired last year and drill fewer step-out wells over the next few quarters, we should see a reduction in the expenses and expect to see operating costs transact to the $4 to $4.50 per boe range as we are accustomed to.

I will now pass it over to Chris to provide a financial update.

Christopher Law

Thanks, Glen. From a financial perspective, we had a very strong first quarter with record funds from operations. Our quarterly production average of greater than 150,000 boe per day is a record, and the headline funds flow of more than $270 million highlights the earnings power of our business. Assuming we do not see a significant softening in commodity prices, we expect full year funds from operations to be in excess of $1 billion. This is meaningful, especially in the context of our current financial position where we expect our existing cash balance, available credit facility and growing cash flow to fund our expected capital investments. This is a powerful statement as it means that cash flow growth should increase on a per share basis.

We are trying to be mindful of using metrics that can be standardized across companies and industries. We feel that operating income is a good proxy for economic profitability. This metric takes net income, which accounts for the cost of our capital investments over their useful life, and remove unrealized non-cash accounting items. First quarter operating income was about $75 million or about $0.21 per share, demonstrating strong full cycle profitability.

Glen and Marty have touched on a few cost items that could affect our capital forecast, but I want to expand on our internal budgeting process. We are conservative in how we model production guidance. To determine forecast production volumes, we use historical production profiles from a lower-intensity well design with an average of 28 stages and 160 tons of proppant per stage. However, for forecasted well costs, we use a design with approximately 30% more stages. We then apply a downtime factor of approximately 10% to account for wells being offline from time to time, primarily due to concurrent operations and field outages. This adds additional conservatism to our budgeting process. By taking this approach to our planning, we have a higher degree of confidence in our ability to deliver on guidance numbers.

Q1 average drilling and completion costs were $11 million per well, which is similar to our budget cost. Importantly, our Q1 well cost represents a well that averaged 39 stages and 167 tons of proppant per stage. This means that we are pumping higher-intensity completions for costs similar to our budget, and as Marty previously mentioned, we are seeing these bigger completions are resulting in better early-stage production profiles, further confirming the conservatism inherent in our forecasting process. To round up my budget comments, I would like to build on what Glen and Marty were discussing surrounding cost pressures. Pricing and costs tend to have a positive correlation in a cyclical industry that is capital and labor-intensive. Due to strengthening benchmark prices, we have observed some modest cost pressures associated with the price environment as industry activity picks up. However, revenues and netbacks have also increased, which more than offset higher costs. Further, we continue to see operating efficiencies that have been able to counteract the majority of cost pressures, ensuring returns have been raised in lockstep with commodity prices.

Lastly, risk management continues to be a key component of our financial strategy and we have always taken a very deliberate approach to hedging. As you can see in our disclosures, we are hedged three years forward into the future -- methodically add to our position, this reduces cash flow volatility and ensures a minimum revenue stream to cover interest on debt and fund a portion of our capital program. We select hedge prices by time-of-act corporate return targets, and having cash flow assurance helps us make better capital allocation decisions throughout the commodity cycle.

I will now pass it over to Susan.

Susan Targett

Thanks, Chris. To continue to tell our story, we have just published Generations 2017. This report showcases some of our stakeholders who are key contributors to our company's success. As our Level 1 policy states, stakeholder engagement is core to our business, and we value their input. We welcome the chance to engage with our stakeholders on a personal level and welcome all feedback.

Back to you, Pat.

Patrick Carlson

Thanks, Susan. As I look back at the 2.5 years that we've been a public company, I am very proud of what the 7G team has accomplished. I am referring to the broader 7G team, not just the employees, but all of the stakeholders who have spoken up and take ownership to build a better company. This includes concerned citizens, communities, governments and regulators, business partners, suppliers, contractors, the Board of Directors and employees as well as our shareholders. Together, we have built 7G to go from about 35,000 boe per day to 150,000 boe per day, and we expect to be well above 200,000 boe per day later this year. We continue to focus on profitable full cycle returns that will lead to shareholder value creation.

I believe that our financial position, our focus on market access, our very large inventory and some of the highest-quality resource in North America and our relentless commitment to stakeholder inclusion and stakeholder service sets us apart within the energy marketplace. We see the daily report card from the stock market, which we can't and don't ignore, but our focus is on value creation now and for the longer-term. That includes value for all stakeholders in whatever form a particular stakeholder is seeking. I believe that the broader pursuit of stakeholder satisfaction gives us and will continue to give us support to deliver superior shareholder returns.

Thank you for your continuing support.

I will now ask Marty -- ask the operator to open up the lines for questions. And I'll also ask Marty to direct various members of the team to respond.

Your first question comes from the line of Michael Harvey from RBC. Please go ahead.

Michael Steve Harvey

Sure, thanks. Good morning, guys. So just a couple of quick ones for me. Just first on the April Pembina outage. Can you just give us some color on the actual duration and impact to your production base? I know it was 14 days planned. But sometimes, these things can take shorter or longer. I was just wondering if there are any additional details you can share with us there? And just second, on just sort of a general question on well spacing, you've kind of got about 250 wells in the play, some on pretty tightly-spaced sections with those larger fracs. Just wondering if your expectation for the number of laterals you'll have to drill over the long-term through each section has changed with those bigger fracs, just in the context of things like communication and drainage?

Marty Proctor

You bet, Mike. Those are good questions. I'm going to ask Glen to handle both of them.

Glen Allen

Sure. Thank you, Michael, for your questions. On the Pembina outage, it was exactly as expected and it's back online and ramping up right now. So everything is as expected and online. As far as the spacing question, currently we have 12 wells per section, 6 wells per interval. When we designed that throughout the field as far as well spacing, we're -- as you know, we're doing smaller -- shorter laterals, smaller fracs and less fracs. We're testing up to 60 stages and 160 tonnes. Our initial -- you'll know from our original tight curves that our recovery factors have not changed. So one thing that we have noticed even on the strategic update is that we saw a 30% increase in the first two years on condensate specifically. So we continue to either accelerate the amount of recovery, and my guess is we're seeing more EUR as well; we just haven't been able to quantify that. So at this time, we don't plan to change our spacing and we see that -- only positive things.

Marty Proctor

Actually, I'll add one comment, too, to Glen's first answer there with respect to that outage. The operations team did an excellent job of redirecting some of the production, actually a significant amount of the production, to our legacy or our existing processing plants, our operative processing plants, thereby, mitigating some of the outage impacts. So all that went really well, I think, better than expected. Thanks for the questions, Mike.

Our next question comes from the line of Travis Wood from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Travis Wood

Good morning, guys Broad question for the completions side. You provided some color around the pressure pumping side. But so 14 wells completed within the Nest for the quarter. Light relative to a year ago and Q4. What is that a function of? Is the industry having a hard -- if you wanted to ramp up the completions and complete more wells than 14, were there the crews available to do that?

Marty Proctor

There is now, Travis. Of course, as you're aware, we've got four pressure pumping spreads working with us right now. Typically, we ramp up into the first quarter. We did average around two pressure pumping spreads for the quarter, closing the quarter out with three. So the activity level was really in line with our plans. The access to equipment and crews has been a bit tighter for the pressure pumping side of the business, but in general, we're very satisfied with the availability and the performance that we're getting.

Glen Allen Nevokshonoff

And maybe just to add to that. Usually going into Q4, we shut down for the later part of December. And by the time we got ramped up again, it was January 15, so.

Travis Wood

Okay. So if you wanted to go add spreads to second half program, there's the capacity to be able to do that?

Marty Proctor

We believe so. And really, just another point to emphasize is that we are able to work in the second quarter where many companies cannot. We've got a paved highway that goes through our lands, and we've got high-quality roads built to that highway that are kind of -- they're available to us in any season. And then we do a lot of wells from a single pad in general with our program. So through the second quarter especially, we have access to pressure pumping spreads as many as we want. And in a couple of cases, we actually get a discounted price in Q2 beyond our usual prices in Q1. So yes, in the second half of the year, we're confident that we can continue that. I mean, just as Pat had talked about, our double one policy, a significant stakeholder for us, are the suppliers and service providers. And I think we strive to be a very good customer for them, and as a result, I think we have good access to best crews and best equipment.

Travis Wood

Okay. And then just on the drilling side, corporately, I think 27 wells drilled, 23 within the Nest. Can you provide color where that incremental 4 wells were drilled, and then kind of the same thing around the completion side?

Glen Allen Nevokshonoff

Sure. The four wells are drilled towards the south. Actually, it's spread out all across our land mostly for expiries and also for delineations, so there's no one specific area that we focused four wells on. And the same thing would apply for our completions, too, outside the Nest, so it's spread around.

Your next question comes from the line of Patrick O'Rourke from AltaCorp Capital. Please go ahead.

Patrick O'Rourke

Good morning, guys. Just a couple of quick questions here. From what we can see on the public database, you have been a little bit more active outside of the Nest. And there's a lot of value to be added there, but obviously, you had a little bit of cost inflation on that. I'm just wondering if you can break down, in terms of your total cost inflation, what would be attributable to, say, service cost inflation? And what would be little bit higher capital cost from operating on those delineation wells?

Marty Proctor

Sure, Patrick. Again, Glen will handle that question.

Glen Allen Nevokshonoff

I think we handled some of that in the script. We have seen some inflationary costs on the pressure pumping side, about 10% to 15%, which creates the less than 2% on the total well costs. Most of our delineation wells were one-off wells, so you just don't get the efficiency of mob, demob. Obviously, de-trucking of water is a little further, just even the efficiencies that you get from plug-and-perf activities and things like that. It's hard to give an exact number, but it could be substantial.

Marty Proctor

And just to add a little bit to Glen's good answer, on a unit basis, we are still seeing the kind of costs that we saw in 2016. So on a cost per lateral meter drilled, the costs are similar. On a cost per ton of sand pumped, costs are similar. We're just putting in bigger fracs, and therefore, getting very, very much better results, and that's part of what we try to emphasize as well.

Glen Allen Nevokshonoff

And I guess one thing that we always look at whenever we're delineating outside the Nest is production or productivity really matters. You can always drive down cost later through efficiencies.

Patrick O'Rourke

Okay. And then just in terms of the new plant here, I know these constructions, if it hasn't started, are supposed to start pretty shortly. But how much capital has been spent so far and how much capital is remaining? And what's sort of the cadence of that capital spent?

Marty Proctor

I can give you come ballpark numbers. We have not yet broke ground on that new plant. I think you're referring to the third operative plant. It's very, very close. So spending to date has been a bit of procurements on some of the long lead items and, of course, engineering work. I think our budget for the year includes around $140 million for that plant and some associated pipeline. But it's on track exactly with our plans. So that will come together. We will have the first phase of that plant up by mid-2018. It will be capable of processing 250 million cubic feet per day of gas. All that's on track, Patrick.

Patrick O'Rourke

Okay, perfect. And just one last very quick question. You have a liquid guidance, 55% to 60%. Are you able to provide guidance for full-year in terms of the condensate percentage of production?

Marty Proctor

Yes, let me just make a comment on it. I mean, the 55% to 60% is something we view as pretty common. Or I think consistently, it has been 58%, in the first quarter. It was about that most of 2016. It does go up and down, and we have -- we always see that first quarter condensate yields are slightly lower. But it adjusts and changes as we bring on new -- as we tie-in new wells. And so we expect it to be in that range, 55% to 60%. Glen, do you want to add anything to that?

Glen Allen Nevokshonoff

Just that we had strong NGL ratios this quarter as well, and with $18 a barrel that's all I want to say.

Marty Proctor

Yes, good pricing on the NGLs. That's been a nice benefit of the acquisition as well, the Paramount acquisition that came with a very good ethane contract. Okay, well, thanks for the good questions, Patrick.

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Bagnell from Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Brian Bagnell

Good morning, guys. The weather around Grande Prairie has been pretty poor through April, and we've heard some concerns of an extended break up. I know you guys are better positioned than most because of your paved roads, but wet ground can still affect getting rigs to and from site. Just wondering whether that's something you think might affect your 2Q plans at all.

Marty Proctor

Good question, Brian. Look, we don't think that will have a significant impact on our Q2 plans. As we've said, we're very active right now. 13 drilling rigs working with us and 4 pressure pumping spreads. We do the majority of our work from large pads. The rigs have moved on mapping, and the pressure pumping spreads largely do as well. We don't anticipate significant impacts. That, truly, is one of the benefits of the way we've designed our program to drill and complete wells with the infrastructure associated on those super pads. So we don't see a lot of impact.

Patrick Carlson

I might add that some services that might be scarce during the other four quarters of the year are much more readily available to us during the second quarter. So there's actually, in some cases, as Marty mentioned earlier, downward pressure on prices from vendors just to keep their staff working through the second quarter. The roads that we have is not just an advantage in access, it's also an advantage in our ability to do deals and to attract the best -- and the best prices and the best crews and the best equipment.

Your next question comes from line of Amir Arif from Cormark Securities.

Amir Arif

Thanks. Good morning, guys. Just a couple of quick follow-up questions here. On those new wells with the higher frac intensities, in some areas, we've noticed where you think with some frac intensity, the condensate yields improved. So can you just provide us if the condensate yields are up 50% and the gas rates were up 50% on this higher intensity wells? Or are you seeing more condensates relative to production?

Marty Proctor

Great point, Amir. I would -- first, I would just comment that one of the great things we're seeing is that as we apply the techniques that have evolved in out Nest 2 drilling and completions activity to areas outside of that core, we are being positively rewarded with better-than-expected economics. To that, Glen can add some additional color.

Glen Allen Nevokshonoff

Sure. As you know, we also implement slow back, too. So we hold the gas rate fairly constant, and then the condensate comes with that. So we've seen an improved condensate. As we said, 50% above our Nest 2 type curve for our 60 stages, but it's all reflected in how we're flowing it in the gas rates, so it's tough to make a comment on that.

Amir Arif

Okay. So with the condensate yield, even -- because you use the same approach in all the wells. Is the condensate yield different than what you would've expected?

Glen Allen Nevokshonoff

It varies from well to well, again, based on flowing conditions, tubing size and gas rates, so.

Marty Proctor

But just an additional add-on comment, we are still at pretty early stages in our development. We have a couple of hundred wells behind us; we've got thousands of wells ahead of us. We are going to keep evolving the innovation, the technology that we apply here. And I think, we're going to be, I think, as Pat has said in the past, generally, the experiments we try and the evolution of our techniques have almost always resulted in improvements. So we continue to push those and we've been rewarded, I think, with very encouraging results.

Glen Allen Nevokshonoff

Yeah, we don't mean to be vague. It's just that depending on what you're flowing at -- pressures are you can change the condensate gas ratio as widely depending on the day that you're flowing in or choke size. So it's above that expectation just on the condensate side for sure.

Marty Proctor

And we don't want to be talking too long and loud about kind of one month test rates. Really, what differentiate us are the one year rates. We are, deliberately choking our wells, therefore, I think it's more important to look at longer-term IPs, IP 180S, IP 360S, for example.

Patrick Carlson

And that all ties back to a previous question where Glen responded that we haven't changed our spacing and don't plan to because we get different performance between our gas, which contains our NGLs, and our condensate. They decline on different curves, and so we expect that we will have different recovery factors for them. And condensate's a large revenue stream for us, so it may be appropriate for us to have spacing that's dictated by the condensate, as opposed to spacing that's dictated by the gas. And so when we compare our strategies with other company strategies, the very high amount of condensate that we have might dictate a tighter well spacing. We don't know that for sure yet but that's a possibility.

Amir Arif

That makes sense. And just the second question is the increase you saw on the 60 stages versus the 40 stages suggests that you are not approaching yet the marginal incremental return yet. And just curious if you've tested the stage spacing below 43 meters, which is what it was on those 60-stage wells?

Glen Allen Nevokshonoff

I think we've tested it down to just below 40, but that seems to be -- but we're not quite sure. There's different ways of approaching that. Right now, we have open whole packers, and the packers can only go so close. If we go to cemented liners, we can go to closer. We're still experimenting with all that.

And next question comes from line of Joe Levesque from BMO. Please go ahead.

Joe Levesque

Hi, congrats on the great looking results. Hey, Marty, question for you. You guys signed up for TransCanada mainline services, 77 million. What doesn't come clear from the results or from your release here, is that a ramping service? And are you looking at additional market access like different post align production.

Marty Proctor

Well, approximately 80 million cubic feet per day takes effect November 1. So it's not a ramp, it's a sudden change on November 1. On a positive, we're seeing -- the strip is indicating a pretty good price in Dawn compared to our AECO pricing that's available. So it's just one layer of the portfolio that we managed with respect to our marketing. We are still looking at a lot of market access initiatives. As I had said earlier, we have only a couple of hundred wells behind us and thousands ahead of us. In order for us to maximize the net present value of this asset, we need to continue to grow. And so we're very dedicated to finding ways to expand markets. Some of the innovative things our team has done, I mean you're aware we've got access now to the Gulf Coast through the NGPL line between Chicago and Henry Hub. That's taking a 100, or has -- gives us the option to take 100 million cubic per day to Henry Hub. There are a number of other things that we're doing as our current layer of marketing options. But longer-term, we're still very focused on trying to expand markets. And that could include supplying our gas to power generation facilities that could convert away from coal fired power generation, could include some petrochemical opportunities. Ultimately, we are still keen to find a way to backstop, use our resources to underpin investment in West Coast LNG.

Joe Levesque

Okay. One -- next question would be, and I guess just one last one, with the -- one thing that hasn't really been exploited so far, do you guys have plans near-term to continue to explore the lower Montney?

Marty Proctor

Yes, I'll ask Glen to speak about that. You bet.

Glen Allen Nevokshonoff

Sure. We have plans this year to complete a lower Montney that we've drilled and just haven't completed yet. So we'll probably have results on that towards the end of the year. And we may look at doing another one as well. So as soon as data becomes available, like Marty says, we want to have a lease in IP 30; if not, in IP 365, before we start touting the advancements of our completion technology. So more to come.

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to Mr. Newmarch.

Brian Newmarch

Thank you very much, everyone, for taking the time to dial in to our quarterly call and for your interest and support of Seven Generations. Please do not hesitate to reach out to anyone of us with any further questions that you may have. Our contact information is available on 7genergy.com. Thanks.

