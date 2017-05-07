Cambrex's (CBM) CEO Steve Klosk on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Thank you, Alexi, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Cambrex's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Tom Vadaketh, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer at Cambrex. Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements regarding expected operational and financial performance, and these statements may occur during our prepared remarks or during the Q&A session. These statements are based on Cambrex's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to materially differ from those included in the forward-looking statement.

For further information regarding such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements portions of our 2016 Form 10-K, as well as the Forward-Looking Statements section in both our first quarter 2017 Form 10-Q and the earnings release issued this morning.

During this conference call, to provide greater transparency regarding Cambrex's operating performance, we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of our earnings press release issued this morning and available on our website at cambrex.com.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after we end today through next Thursday, May 11, and will also be available on the Investors section of our website.

Today's call will begin with a business review by Steve Klosk, our President and CEO. I will follow Steve with comments on our financial results before opening the call for Q&A.

Steve Klosk

Thank you, Tom, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We are pleased to begin 2017 with a strong first quarter. Net revenue increased 13% on a constant-currency basis, and adjusted EBITDA grew 26%. In the first quarter, we added 2 new late stage innovator projects to our pipeline. We continue to make progress on several of our capacity expansion projects, and believe we are well positioned to meet the continued strong demand, we see in the market.

Now, I'll comment on our consolidated first quarter financial results and expectations for 2017. As a reminder, we will be discussing our 2017 performance using net revenues, which include revenues from profit sharing, royalty income, take-or-pay and other arrangements. Net revenue in the first quarter was $104 million, compared to $94 million during the first quarter last year. A 13% increase on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $34 million, a 26% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Net revenue growth was primarily driven by higher sales and Controlled Substances and generic APIs. Profit margins remain strong with operating profit at 26% of net revenue for the quarter, due to high-capacity utilization, as well as manufacturing efficiencies. We continue to expect full year 2017 net revenue to grow between 7% and 11% on a constant-currency basis, versus the prior year. With growth anticipated in all product categories. We also continue to expect adjusted EBITDA to be between $168 million and $174 million, an 11% improvement at the midpoint, compared to full year 2016.

We are investing in capacity expansions in high point North Carolina, and Karlskoga, Sweden, to support our growing product pipelines. In Charles City, Iowa we are completing the buildout of the additional capacity expansion within our existing footprint that we started work on in late 2016. We are also in the process of finalizing the design of Pharma 4, which will be the third large scale capacity expansion in Charles City, since 2012, and expect to begin this project in the third quarter.

Let me now move to a review of our product categories. I'll start with innovator, our largest category. Innovator revenues were $48 million in the first quarter, a 7% increase over the first quarter last year, on a constant-currency basis. Growth in the quarter was primarily driven by increased sales and custom development from the addition of Cambrex High Point. Our primary strategy to grow sales within the innovator product category is to win later stage clinical projects and supply positions for already commercial products. As a reminder, our project is considered late stage from the time the product is in Phase III, until it is approved and the production process is validated in our facility.

As I mentioned in our opening remarks, we won 2 new late stage projects during the first quarter. We also saw 2 projects move from clinical development to commercial status during the quarter. So we continue to have 16 active late stage clinical projects. If the clinical projects within this group are approved for commercial sale, or when we successfully validate the manufacturing process for a product that is already commercial, we expect to negotiate supply agreements to provide commercial audience.

We generally group our late stage portfolio into 3 categories: those that we expect to generate over $10 million in annual revenue for Cambrex at maturity, those between $5 million and $10 million, and those less than $5 million in sales. One of the projects added during the first quarter fell into the greater than $10 million category, while the other fell into the less than $5 million category. Of the 2 projects that moved into commercial status, one was in the $5 million to $10 million, and the other was in the less than $5 million category.

In addition, we have increased our estimated of the revenue potential for one of the projects we have in our pipeline. Accordingly, our current portfolio breaks out as follows: we have 3 products in the over $10 million category, one of these products is expected to generate more than $20 million in annual revenue for Cambrex, most likely beginning in 2018. We have 9 products that could each generate between $5 million and $10 million, and 4 products that are each expected to generate less than $5 million annually.

Future Cambrex revenue from the products in our pipeline will of course depend on each products regulatory approval, success in the market and the share of commercial supply that we secure, among other variables. We expect 1 or 2 late stage products to move to commercial status during 2017. We continue to see strong demand for earlier stage clinical projects. As we discussed last quarter, we will be adding pilot scale capacity at our Cambrex High Point facility to help fulfill this demand.

Early stage projects generally require chemical and analytical development work and are then produced to pilot scale for our customers. If these projects advance to a later clinical stage, we would expect to be in a good position to transfer the work to our larger scale facilities. We continue to see positive trends in the innovator market that we have spoken about on recent calls. And I'll comment on a few of them now.

First, innovators have a strong preference for experienced western suppliers like Cambrex, with excellent regulatory records and world-class quality systems. Second, the U.S. market is characterized by a robust and growing clinical development pipeline. With a significant number of products transitioning from one clinical stage to another and strong year-over-year increases in the number of Phase II and III small molecule products in 2016. Third, pharmaceutical companies continue to reduce their small molecule manufacturing footprint and there is limited third-party large-scale GMP capacity in the United States to fulfill this demand. We believe the capacity utilization in Europe is exhibiting similar characteristics. Our strategy is aligned with these positive market dynamics and should allow us to continue to benefit from them.

For the full year of 2017, we continue to expect net revenues in the innovator category to grow in the high single to low double-digit percentage range.

I will now move to our generic API category. First quarter net revenues from generic APIs were $27 million, a 15% increase versus the first quarter of 2016, on a constant-currency basis. Orders for generic APIs were strong, compared to the prior year. Growth was primarily driven by an increase in sales of a few larger products, as well as royalty income of $1 million, which was recorded in the other revenue. Developing and launching new products are the key growth drivers for our generic API product category. We currently have 13 generic APIs and one controlled substance in later stages of development.

For 2017, we continue to expect net revenues from generic APIs to grow in the low to mid-single-digit range. Net revenues from Controlled Substances, which we define as those classified as Schedule II products by the DEA, with $30 million in the first quarter an increase of 21%, versus the same quarter last year. As is typical in this category, we saw a strong demand from our customers in the first quarter, as they obtain their quota for the year and build inventory or support their expected demand. We are primarily focused on Controlled Substances for the ADHD and non-Opied pain markets.

In ADHD, we seek to position ourselves as the primary supplier to all existing and new customers entering the key Controlled Substances markets in, which we compete. The company is in the process of developing 1 new Controlled Substance API. And we continue to provide samples of 2 previously developed opioid products to prospective customers. One new ADHD product is awaiting our customer's FDA approval and is expected to begin to generate commercial sales in 2018. For 2017, we continue to expect net revenues from Controlled Substances to grow by mid-to high single digits, compared to the full year 2016.

During the first quarter, we filed our first abbreviated new drug application, or ANDA, and anticipate filing a few more ANDAs in 2017 and 2018. We expect to see revenues from this initiative beginning in late 2019 to 2020. For 2017, we currently expect to spend mid-single digit millions in development cost to support this initiatives.

In summary, we are pleased with our first quarter results. And continue to have a high level of visibility into 2017 demand. We remain confident in our site production teams to meet challenging delivery schedules. We are continuing to invest in new capacity to meet market demand. Our pipeline of clinical projects continues to grow. And as such, we are confident in our ability to achieve our financial guidance for 2017. We continue to expect net revenue growth of between 7% and 11% net of currency impact, and adjusted EBITDA to grow between 9% and 13%, a continuation of the strong results that our teams have delivered over the past several years.

I look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Vadaketh

Thanks, Steve. Steve commented on sales and EBITDA, so I will comment on various other financial statement items. Gross margin for the first quarter was 45%, compared to 41% in the same quarter last year. The improvement in margins was driven by the benefits of high-capacity utilization, operational efficiencies, favorable product mix and royalty income. These benefits were partially offset by the impact of price declines of 2% during the quarter. Foreign-currency had a negligible effect on margins.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter were $16 million, an increase of $2 million or 12% versus the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of Cambrex High Point, which was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2016, SG&A spending was up 5% versus the first quarter of 2016. Research and development expense for the first quarter was $4 million, a modest increase compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating profit was $27 million in the first quarter, an increase of 25%, compared to the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $34 million, an increase of 26%, compared to the prior year. Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 22%, reflecting the benefits from immediate recognition of the effects of share-based compensation as required by a recently adopted accounting standard, which is more fully described in our Form 10-Q, which was filed earlier today. Excluding this benefit, the effective tax rate was 31% for the quarter, and we expect the underlying effective tax rate for the full year to be between 31% and 33%.

During the first quarter, the company recorded a $1.3 million after-tax charge within discontinued operations, relating to estimated costs for certain environmental remediation actions. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $0.68 per diluted share for the first quarter, compared to $0.50 for the same period in the prior year, a 37% increase. Capital expenditures were $12 million and depreciation was $7 million in the first quarter of 2017. We currently expect full year 2017 capital spending to be between $70 million and $75 million.

As we have mentioned previously, this includes approximately $15 million of spending, previously expected in 2016 that is being carried over into 2017. Free cash flow during the quarter was $25 million, and we ended the first quarter with net cash of $99 million. For the full year 2017, we're expecting free cash flow, defined as the change in debt, net of cash, to be between $50 million and $60 million. With the exception of our net revenue guidance, our financial guidance for 2017 assumes that currency rates, primarily the Swedish krona and the euro, remain reasonably stable at current rates and relative to each other.

At the beginning of each year, we placed forward contracts for the full year to lock in rates for 50% or more of projected net non-dollar exposures, and will evaluate the need for additional forward contracts as the year progresses. We expect adjusted income from continuing operations to be between $2.94 and $3.06 per share. Depreciation and amortization expense is expected to increase approximately $8 million in 2017, compared to 2016, an impact of approximately $0.17 per share. Adjusted income and related earnings per share is computed in a manner consistent with the table at the end of this morning's release.

Before we end the call, I want to comment briefly on the expected phasing of our revenues and profits for the remainder of the year. As Steve mentioned, we have good visibility into demand and revenue for the full year. Based on customer requirements, and production scheduling, we are currently expecting to see very strong shipments in Q2 and Q4. We currently expect shipments in the third quarter to be weaker due to typical cyclical timing, customer requirements and our current production schedules.

I would now like to open the call for questions.

Drew Jones

Steve, could you talk a little bit about maybe win rates in your bidding activity for new projects, for innovator? I understand that you guys have been a little handcuffed in terms of capacity constraints over the past few years. How have your win rates changed here?

Steve Klosk

I don't know that they have changed a lot, Drew. But generally, if we are bidding on an extension of a project or project we're currently working for, for an existing customers, our win rates are very, very high. Meaning 80%, 90% plus. For new projects that we're bidding on in the United States, if they're large scale because we view ourselves of having a relatively limited number of competitors who have large-scale capacity available, because there is a scarcity of capacity, perhaps we are winning at the 25% to 30% rate. It's probably somewhat similar to year.

Drew Jones

And then, as far as plans for Pharma 4, is that going to be large scale? Small molecule?

Steve Klosk

It is going to be large scale, there will be some midscale in it, but primarily large scale.

Drew Jones

And then as far as the new project that you guys announced, winning the $10 million plus project. Do you have any visibility on when that might fall into commercial production?

Steve Klosk

We really don't. At this point, we're, we get input from the customer, we're not sure and they're not sure, at certain times when they're going to -- exactly when they're going to file. So it's really -- it's hard for us to forecast out that for.

Drew Jones

And then last one for me. Understanding with your largest customer relationship, you've got exposure in multiple different facilities. But with that largest API, is there 1 territory that you are more exposed to than others?

Steve Klosk

We make the API in the United States and presumably the product is used globally for them, but we're not really privy to every market that they would ship into.

Anthony Humphrey

It's Anthony, stepping in for Matt Tiampo at Craig-Hallum Capital. Just a few questions. Have you seen any of the projects move from Cambrex High Point to another one of your facilities? And have you been able to convert any of those programs to a large scale businesses?

Steve Klosk

So we're in the process of talking to a customer, about at least 1 of those projects that we hope to scale, so we'll see how it goes as we look at their pipeline and obviously talk to all of their customers that have projects in later stages like Phase II.

Anthony Humphrey

Okay. And then final question is, what do you expect the timeline for the buildout of Pharma 4?

Steve Klosk

Well, we expect to begin in the second half and based on lead times that we're looking at from our equipment manufacturers, I think, a range would be something in the 12 to 15 months.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Couple of questions. First of all, what was the foreign exchange impact on generics? Because -- I mean DEA is obviously all domestic and you've given us the impact for innovator but what was the generics revenue impact on the quarter?

Tom Vadaketh

Very minor, frankly.

Dmitry Silversteyn

So not worth talking about, Okay. Fair enough. Secondly, you're kind of in the process of ramping up the opioid business within your DEA Controlled Substances, obviously the timing happens to be at the time when the whole country seems to be focused on -- certainly we here in Cleveland seemed to be focused on the Opioid overdosing epidemic and so on and so forth. How do you see that business for your ramping up, given the current environment and are you feeling any better or worse about getting bigger in that business?

Steve Klosk

I mean, fortunately, Dmitry, our strategy for those two products all along has been to enter in a way where our customers are currently marketing, they're looking for another supplier or the ability to replace a supplier. And our expectations all along [indiscernible] seems to be forecast would not -- would be for them not to be very large products. Okay, I'm not really worried about the macro market or macro issues associated with Opioids, it's more how quickly can our customers validate our product, put it on stability and file supplemental guidance.

Dmitry Silversteyn

So you provided sort of the cadence of earnings for the remaining three quarters and the obviously the third quarter, looks like it's going to be a little bit weaker. Is that sort of the timing of innovator sales and shipments or is it the other business? I'm trying to understand.

Tom Vadaketh

Primarily innovator.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Primarily innovator, Okay. So I would expect DEA to sort of follow the same pattern as it has over the last couple of years strong first-half, weaker second half type of thing?

Steve Klosk

The way the DEA Controlled Substances business is as you know works, it's primarily on a purchase order. So we don't have complete visibility going out into the second half, but I think your assumption is probably the assumption that we would look at as well.

Dmitry Silversteyn

And then final question. We're getting closer to having actually ANDAs approved and 1 of your or 2 of your products getting into the the OTC market potentially. How should we think about the revenue and profit opportunities from those businesses? I know it's -- we are looking out to 2019 and beyond, but still what are you sort of at least internally thinking about these products doing?

Steve Klosk

Well, as you said, we're looking -- we think we're going to see revenues, I'd view late '19 to 2020. Approval rate we're assuming, 24 months or so, wait time with the FDA, we're kind of hoping with GDUFA that perhaps that's moving closer to '18, the products that we've picked, Dmitry, by design are niche oriented products. So as we get closer to commercial approval or probably at commercial approval, we'll give you a guys of sense of what we think, the generic to a product categorial look like in revenues. It really way too early to say.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Okay, fair enough Steve. Thank you.

Dave Windley

Hi good morning gentlemen. Thank you for taking my questions. Wanted to ask a couple of probably more simple ones. There was a earlier reference to capacity constraint. I just wondered if you could generalize, where are you from a capacity utilization standpoint, can you put a number on it?

Tom Vadaketh

Yes, so, Dave good morning,. We have, as you know, we've been investing all along, so through last year and into this year. Obviously, in the calls we tend to focus a lot on the Pharma 3s and 4s, but we are investing broadly in all our facilities. So we feel obviously for this year, very bullish and we have visibility to the revenue and we're positioned well for growth into next year. We are operating at high-capacity utilization levels in a couple of our plants, but as we move forward and add more capacity as we are ramping up through this year, we'll be well positioned. I don't want to quote numbers to you in terms of specific utilization levels, but I hope that helps.

Dave Windley

That helps. Is it -- is your capacity, well, let me ask you differently, how fungible is the capacity? Do you have issues where one of your competitors face the some issues, where the overall capacity is moderate but the highest utilization is in the product categories that are growing the fastest, and therefore they still have to put CapEx in the ground? So wondered if you have room to add volume across your product set in your current capacity?

Tom Vadaketh

Yes, we do, Dave, we do. So the type of assets that we're putting in, are flexible and so right across our facilities, we have the flexibility to switch products in and out and in fact that is how we produce. So we don't have dedicated, very rarely have dedicated manufacturing plans for specific products.

Dave Windley

Got you. Steve, maybe, a broader question for you and interested in maybe the uniqueness of API versus finished dosage form and other categories. Your business, you've been able, over a couple of years to generate some pretty steady growth and generally meet expectations pretty well and maybe that's a function of making the kind of comments about your cadence for this year in advance. But another thing that competitors seem to face is some quarter-to-quarter unpredictability about the specific timing of orders and gain share payments, things of that sort, that have created some lumpiness in results, that you don't seem to see. Is API by its nature a more predictable, kind of shipment pattern? Or is it something else that provides that stability for you?

Steve Klosk

No, Dave, I think, the API business, the custom manufacturing and API business, is inherently lumpy. Because year-over-year comparisons, you may be shipping, you may be producing and shipping a product, days later than the prior year, which push you into another quarter. So it really is, why we emphasize annual guidance. We just gave some indication of strength in quarters, but certainly not, specific guidance down to giving you specific sales and EBITDA numbers, and I just think that's not a healthy way to run this business. Looking at it annually is the right way to give the guidance. Because it is lumpy. So it is volatile, probably similar to the other competitor or competitors you're talking about.

Dave Windley

Yes, last question for me. One of the topics that comes up in conversation with me is kind of, the management of the concentration with your largest customer and particularly the franchise within that largest customer that I think investors believe you're heavily weighted to. And kind of looking at how that franchise is matured and kind of is on its way down, but your results have continued to be again, you're growing and fairly predictably delivering results. Are you already within that customer managing to diversify away and that is smoothing that out or is there another reason why you are underlying API volumes might not be correlated with the in-market sales of that product? Help us to understand how that diversification plays itself out?

Steve Klosk

Well, I'll try to do that. That was a multipart question.

Dave Windley

Yes, I've been practicing.

Steve Klosk

Well, good job. So we don't, as you know, we don't comment on our largest customer or largest product. We have a purchase order for 2017, it's embedded in our guidance, and we'll endeavor to make every kilo of product that, that customer needs that, every kilo of product that, that customer needs. We do, vis-a-via that customer we've said we are making, are working on multiple molecules for them across all 3 of our large facilities, and we're happy to do that, they are a great customer, and the more projects they give us, the happier we'll be. But we need as you pointed out to grow our portfolio as broadly and as deeply as we can. So we were certainly happy in the first quarter to win 2 new late stage projects. We won 4 last year, so we're off to a good start this year and frankly, our business, ex that product is growing above the market rate. And that's what we need to do. We need to continue to diversify, if you will, continue to increase the denominator in the innovator area, and that's all about winning new projects.

Tom Vadaketh

Well, thank you, Lexi, and thank you, everybody for joining us. We look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thanks, for joining the call.

