LafargeHolcim's (HCMLY) CEO Eric Olsen on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD ADR (OTCPK:HCMLY) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2017 2:15 AM ET

Executives

Eric Olsen - Chief Executive Officer

Ron Wirahadiraksa - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Yves Bromehead - Exane BNP Paribas

Robert Muir - Berenberg Bank

Elodie Rall - JPMorgan

Robert Gardiner - Davy

Josep Pujal - Kepler Cheuvreux

Nabil Ahmed - Barclays

John Messenger - Redburn

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

John Fraser - HSBC

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America

Manish Beria - Societe Generale

Eric Lemarie - Bryan Garnier

BErnd Pomrehn - Bank Vontobel

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen good morning, or good afternoon. Welcome to the Q1 2017 Results Analyst and Investor Conference Call. I am Maria, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in a listen only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, it's my pleasure to turn over to Mr. Eric Olsen, CEO of LafargeHolcim. Please go ahead, sir.

Eric Olsen

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 2017 presentation. I'm joined today on the call by our CFO, Ron Wirahadiraksa.

I'm happy to present these excellent Q1 results to you, which at the same time confirmed the good earnings trajectory of 2016 and further reinforced our confidence in achieving the 2017 and 2018 targets. These Q1 results get us off to an excellent start for 2017 and mark the fourth consecutive quarter of earnings growth for the company. They demonstrate focused and excellent execution by our teams on our action plans, and they demonstrate the strength of our portfolio.

You can see continued pricing strength, improving volume momentum, synergies and continued strong execution underpinning our results across our portfolio. And it is worth emphasizing that our strong performance overall demonstrates the value of a diverse and balanced portfolio. Leveraging this unique asset was an important factor in our vision for the company and there is no doubt that it constitutes a real competitive advantage.

So we had a promising start to the year, with notably a strong March, which marks the first meaningful month of activity for the year in Europe and North America. Our like-for-like net sales were up 5.3%. This was supported by favorable and sustained pricing. Volumes improved steadily during the quarter with momentum picking up during the month of March. We experienced growth across 4 of our 5 regions, which highlight the value of our diverse global footprint that I mentioned earlier.

In Asia Pacific, our performance was impacted by continuing challenging conditions in Indonesia and Malaysia. I will touch on our turnaround plans for these markets shortly. One of our demonstrated capabilities is our ability to quickly make changes in challenging markets when required. We have seen a solid increase in our adjusted operating EBITDA, up 15% on a like-for-like basis despite a higher maintenance activity in Q1 of this year compared to last year.

Middle East Africa made again a particularly strong contribution to this growth. And here, it's important to pick out the outstanding performance of our team in Nigeria. You may recall from our full year results presentation that we achieved a significant turnaround in Nigeria following many operational challenges in 2016, including the interruption of gas supplies to our key plants.

In the first quarter, we have seen sustained price and margin improvements as a result of a turnaround plan based largely on 3 dimensions. First, fuel flexibility, which plays an important role of reducing dependency on gas and fuel oil; secondly, increasing our clinker capacity with the start of a second kiln line in Calabar in Southeast Nigeria with much lower production costs and third, improved efficiency of our logistics operations to reduce our exposure to the dollar through local sourcing.

We also continued to see positive momentum in our margins overall. Although margins in Q1 are always impacted by the timing of maintenance work off of a relatively small base of activity, this trend reflects the positive pricing momentum and the impact of cost reductions, which more than offset cost and energy inflation.

We also delivered an important - an improvement in recurring earnings per share and the disciplined implementation of our strict capital allocation policy continues to yield benefits. We reduced our net debt from CHF18 billion in Q1 2016 to CHF15 billion to the end of Q1 2017. This reflects CapEx discipline and cash receipts from divestments, which included the proceeds from Vietnam in Q1.

The expected repatriation of the deferred cash-in on China due to Chinese regulations is making good progress, and we have seen the first millions coming in, and Ron will discuss this in more detail in a moment.

Overall and looking forward, we confirm our guidance for 2017, and there are 5 elements I'd like to point to here. First, the countries we identified that we expect to drive our significant improvement in EBITDA growth in 2017 are all on track. This would include North America, Europe, India and Nigeria. And I just mentioned the turnaround in Nigeria, so I won't go through that again.

In North America and Europe, which are typically have lower business activity in Q1, they each finished the quarter in March very well. In North America, the US was able to sustain healthy price increases and the mild winter has underpinned the growth in all regions. This bodes well for the steady improvements going forward. In India, the temporary disruption created by demonetization is now completely behind us. Volumes increased by 4% in the first quarter and the effect of the turnaround plan we talked about last year is fully on track.

Looking forward into Q2, we are optimistic about both volumes and pricing in India. In March, we saw volumes up by 13% on a previous year, showing strong demand, including the deferred demand from the period of demonetization. April continued the excellent trend with volumes up and pricing improving as well.

Secondly, our approach to pricing continues to deliver additional value. Pricing improvement continued in the quarter with a 1.2% sequential increase over Q4 2016 and more than 5% improvement year-on-year.

Third, synergy delivery is going according to plan. Synergies contributed CHF94 million in Q1, and we're on track to achieve the target run rate of CHF400 million for the year. Since the merger, we have delivered cumulative synergies of about CHF900 million, and we should hit the full CHF1 billion target at the end of Q2, a year ahead of the initial objective at the time of the merger.

And fourth, our teams in Malaysia and Indonesia are fully focused on the turnaround plans to mitigate the ongoing issues in those two countries. Although both countries are facing oversupply, they do not face the same challenges and what is a temporary situation in Malaysia may be a more medium-term challenge in Indonesia. In both countries, we are strengthening our customer offer, focusing on road infrastructure, fast build and affordable housing.

In Malaysia, we are also focusing on vertical integration and modernizing our retail presence. In Indonesia, we're optimizing our route-to-market flows. We are also implementing a range of cost initiatives in both markets in terms of energy efficiency, logistics and sales. While we expect the challenging conditions in these two markets to continue throughout 2017, we are confident that we will see improved margins by the end of this year as a result of these actions.

Fifth, the new capacity is supporting our momentum. Algeria, for example, delivered solid growth on the back of new capacity at the recently commissioned Biskra plant.

To summarize, why am I confident on our 2017? First, our key growth countries, notably US, Nigeria and India, are fully on track with our expectations. Second, pricing is on the right track and our commercial strategy is visibly delivering. Third, synergies and ongoing cost reduction are on track and is today only a matter of execution, and execution is where our teams have already demonstrated their strong reliability and capabilities. And fourth, we have a strong global portfolio, which combines unique and excellent balance, diversification and offers many growth opportunities.

Our good start to the year confirms that we are on track to achieve our 2017 guidance. We continue to expect global cement demand to increase between 2% and 4% in the markets where we operate, and we expect to deliver double digit like-for-like growth in adjusted operating EBITDA over 2016 and also anticipate significant growth in recurring earnings per share.

As previously announced, the group will return cash to shareholders in 2017, including a proposed CHF2 dividend per share that will be voted on at our AGM later this afternoon. In addition, over the 2017 to 2018 period, we will undertake a share buyback program of up to CHF1 billion. And finally, we will continue to apply strict capital allocation discipline, in line with our commitment to a solid investment grade rating.

In conclusion, I'm confident that LafargeHolcim will achieve the 2017 guidance, putting the group on solid track to achieve the 2018 objectives. The momentum driving the transformation of the company is growing. We continue to focus on our 4 strategic pillars of commercial transformation, cost leadership, our asset-light approach and sustainability. And our 90,000 employees around the world are increasingly able to demonstrate to our customers the added value this company brings to their projects.

In July, I will be leaving the group with strong fundamentals in place. The first two years of our merger are critical, and in these first two years, we've achieved a lot. We have merged these two great companies, which meant to design and implement the organization, make necessary managerial changes, create a new culture, define our new vision and align our systems.

We've also defined our strategy, laid out clear - a clear strategic road map and the resulting midterm financial targets for 2018. These fundamentals and the quality of our teams underpin today the momentum that is visible in our results, and I would like to thank here our teams for the fantastic job they have done over the past two years and that they continue to do every day.

Since the merger, we have exceeded expectations and delivered on our commitments. We have implemented a strict capital allocation discipline with a reduction of CapEx, the achievement of our divestment targets and the reinforcement of our balance sheet structure. We have overdelivered on synergies that are at a run rate today that is close to our CHF1 billion target more than a year ahead of our initial objective. Our commercial strategy is clearly defined, implemented and delivering visible results.

And the group is today in a position to start returning cash to shareholders with the increase in dividend to CHF2 per share that will be voted on today at the AGM as well as the share buyback program of CHF1 billion over the next two years. The group is in great shape and on track for the coming 18 months, with clear action plans in place to deliver on the 2018 targets. I'm highly confident in the ability of our teams to deliver on them and it is therefore a good time for a transition.

Now I will hand it over to Ron to take you through the results in more detail, and we'll come back to questions at the end.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Thank you, Eric, and good morning, everyone. I'm on Slide 7. Let me start with an overview of our key financial figures in Q1 2017, which marked the fourth consecutive quarter of earnings growth. We continue to focus on pricing, cost control and CapEx discipline.

In the quarter, cement volumes were broadly flat like-for-like, while aggregates were up with a strong end in the month of March. This was a supported by two extra working days in Europe. This is an encouraging start to the year for the key markets that will further drive earnings growth in 2017. This being said, market conditions remained challenging in Malaysia and Indonesia, two markets that represent a limited contribution to our group earnings.

We continue to monitor the market development in Egypt, while conditions were difficult in Colombia this quarter. When taking into account the positive pricing contribution, net sales in Q1 were up 5.3% on a like-for-like basis compared to 1 year ago. Our adjusted operating EBITDA was up 14.5% on a like-for-like basis, translating into a 30 basis points increase in margin. Our recurring net income group share improved by CHF61 million in Q1 2017 and our recurring EPS improved accordingly.

We continue to exercise strong CapEx discipline that resulted in net CapEx of CHF318 million in Q1 2017, down compared to Q1 2016 and in line with our plan. Operating free cash flow was an outflow of CHF836 million in Q1 versus CHF618 million negative in Q1 2016, impacted by a different intra-quarter sales pattern versus last year.

Finally, net financial debt was CHF15 billion, down from CHF18 billion a year ago. It is marginally up compared to year-end 2016 despite the seasonality impact, benefiting from the cash gain of Vietnam. The cash-in from China is gradually materializing.

Slide 8, let me start with the main drivers of the increase in adjusted operating EBITDA in the first quarter. The first point I would like to highlight is that the contribution from volume improved strongly this quarter compared to previous ones. This came on top of a relatively tough comparable base in Q1 2016.

The second point is the further benefit from our pricing strategy, which contributed CHF284 million in Q1, with Nigeria providing a significant share of the improvement. Additionally, the positive contribution from Mexico and US cement more than compensated pressures seen in Asia Pacific. On a year-on-year basis, prices were up 5.3%, while they grew 1.2% on a sequential basis.

The third point is that on the cost side, we were impacted by the inflation on both energy and other cost categories. Overall, inflation accounted for around CHF230 million, out of which between CHF60 million to CHF70 million for energy alone, which is consistent with our overall guidance for the full year of 10% energy price increase. The underlying cost inflation was around 3.7%, excluding energy this quarter.

Let me remind you that this quarter is particularly sensitive to cost inflation since a significant part of our Q1 business activity comes from emerging markets, which typically reflect higher inflation. China, India, Nigeria and Indonesia were among the countries that were most impacted by those cost increases. While cost savings could only offset inflation, we expect these contributions to ramp up throughout the year.

I would also highlight that Q1 bears the timing impact of stronger maintenance activity this quarter in specific countries like the US, Egypt and also Europe. Fourth, we continue to make good in our commitment to deliver on our synergies, with an incremental CHF94 million EBITDA benefit this quarter. Finally, let me add that the like-for-like contribution from joint ventures is now included in our EBITDA in cost and others and accounted for CHF7 million of the improvement in the quarter.

Slide 9, in the first quarter, net sales and adjusted operating EBITDA grew on a like-for-like basis in every region but Asia Pacific. This improvement was mostly driven by positive pricing contribution as well as stronger volume growth in the second half of March in India, Europe and North America.

Slide 10, let me now go into our Q1 performance of each region and start with North America, where we improved our adjusted operating EBITDA despite a tough compare with last year. In North America, adjusted operating EBITDA margin increased by around 60 basis points to 0.9% in Q1 with net sales up 2.5% on a like-for-like basis and adjusted operating EBITDA of CHF8 million. Although Q1 is a small quarter, this trend is encouraging.

In the US, we continue to benefit from successful pricing and ongoing cost-savings actions despite lower cement volumes on the back of a tough comparison in Q1 2016 when volumes were up 19%. Solid growth in US aggregates volumes was supported by strong demand in all product lines. We will benefit, as of Q2, from the recent commissioning of Ada and from robust industrial performance at Ste. Genevieve, while Ravena should be commissioned soon.

In Canada, we delivered a stable performance despite persistent challenging market conditions in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Total volumes were broadly flat in the quarter with improved domestic volumes but lower exports. In Eastern Canada, aggregates and ready-mix benefited from the timing of projects, for example, with the Champlain Bridge project.

In Europe, we recorded sales growth of 4.2% in like-for-like terms. Currency depreciation, mostly in the U.K., accounted for the lower reported sales year-on-year. Adjusted operating EBITDA was up 8.7% like-for-like in the quarter.

I would like to highlight that we delivered a 6% volume growth in cement and aggregates in the region with stronger development towards the end of the quarter, supported by two additional working days, although a small contributor, pricing was a positive this quarter, both on a year-over-year basis and sequentially mostly driven by Russia and U.K.

Overall, the improvement in operating EBITDA was driven by Germany, Russia and the U.K., further building on the Q4 2016 momentum. In Russia, a favorable market development, combined with improved pricing, helped growth in adjusted operating EBITDA. In France, our performance was more mixed as activity in cement and aggregates was impacted by harsh weather in the first part of the quarter, but momentum improved at the end of March. The country was temporarily impacted by the revision of the industrial network.

In Switzerland, performance was impacted by harsh weather at the beginning of the quarter. Overall, though, cement volumes were up, offsetting declines in aggregates and ready-mix, impacted by the completion of some large projects in 2016.

Slide 12, Asia Pacific, in Asia Pacific, the adjusted operating EBITDA margin was down by around 100 basis points. This was driven by a 13% like-for-like decrease in adjusted operating EBITDA compared with like-for-like sales virtually flat. The performance in the region was mostly impacted by ongoing market pressure in Indonesia and Malaysia.

In India, cement volumes were still impacted by demonetization that started in November 2016 and that mostly affected rural areas, notably in the North and East. Our operations, which have strong exposure to retail, were impacted by this event until February. A notable volume recovery throughout the quarter led to a 4% growth in Q1, while prices started to pick up in March.

Additionally, cost management helped, mitigating the energy cost inflation. In Indonesia, Malaysia, both volumes and pricing were down in both countries. Cost savings and top line initiatives are being implemented in order to mitigate the earnings pressure. In the Philippines, market conditions continue to be soft. In Australia, EBITDA contribution improved year-on-year despite the tropical cyclone that impacted operations at the end of the quarter.

Slide 13, in Latin America, adjusted operating EBITDA margin increased by 300 basis points to 34% in Q1. This is an 18% like-for-like increase in adjusted operating EBITDA, while net sales were up 3% on a like-for-like basis. Net sales were down on a reported basis, mostly due to the Mexican peso depreciation.

Our efforts on costs and our consistent strategy on pricing helped to mitigate the effects of the ongoing economic crisis in Brazil and softer growth in several markets, including Colombia. In Mexico, favorable pricing dynamics continue to support a strong EBITDA contribution. Volumes were down this quarter on the back of a tough comparable base as significant projects were concluded in Q1 2016.

Commercial performance and disciplined cost management were the main performance drivers in Ecuador and Argentina where strong market fundamentals further supported profitability. In Brazil, while the environment remains challenging, ongoing cost optimization helps to mitigate the impact from both lower volumes and lower prices. In Colombia, we experienced a tough quarter in difficult market conditions.

In Middle East Africa, Slide 14 adjusted operating EBITDA margin increased by 640 basis points to 31.4% in Q1. This is a 48.5% like-for-like increase in adjusted operating EBITDA, while net sales were up 15.3% on a like-for-like basis. Net sales were down 16.2% on a reported basis on the back of currency depreciation, mostly in Nigeria and Egypt.

The financial performance of the region as a whole was boosted by Nigeria, which continue to deliver a successful business turnaround in the quarter despite softer market conditions. We have seen strong execution of the turnaround plan that Eric described to you earlier this morning.

In other markets, Algeria continued to deliver strong results, supported by the ramp-up of the Biskra plant. Egypt delivered a resilient performance in Q4, but market conditions remain challenging following the currency devaluation. High inflation and higher exports are impacting the performance. Strong mitigation actions are taken with maximization of local energy sourcing and an increase of close to 10% of the alternative fuel in the energy mix.

Slide 15, in Q1, we delivered an additional CHF94 million of synergies. Overall, since the merger completion, we have delivered CHF861 million of synergies. Progress was made across all categories with a notable contribution from growth and innovation initiatives this quarter. We are well on track to deliver our target of an incremental CHF400 million of synergies this year.

Slide 16, we've been able to improve our recurring net income group share by CHF61 million. One of the key drivers of that improvement has been a reduction in our financial expenses, driven by the improvement in financing terms but also by more favorable currency movements. The effective tax rate for Q1 2017 is 23.2%, notably taking into account the impact of the divestment in Vietnam in the quarter.

Our operating free cash flow on Page 17 resulted in an outflow of CHF836 million compared to an outflow of CHF618 million in Q1 2016. Let me remind you that Q1 dynamics for operating free cash flow do not reflect full year performance. Lower operating EBITDA contribution, impacted by currency movements, scope and one-off cost was partly compensated by lower CapEx.

Operating net working capital increased by CHF108 million due to strong sales momentum at the end of the month of March, resulting in an increase in accounts receivables. The majority of the other impacts is mostly linked to the timing of one-off and restructuring payments, partly offset by lower interest and tax paid during the quarter.

Slide 18, at the end of Q1 2017, our net debt stood at CHF15 billion compared to CHF18 billion at the end of Q1 2016, showing strong improvement compared to Q1 2016. The cash-in from Vietnam in Q1 had a positive impact of close to CHF450 million on the net debt. The effect of cash-in of China is gradually materializing.

Slide 19, as a result, our credit ratios have improved when looking at the trailing 12 month to Q1 2017 versus Q1 2016 with net debt to adjusted operating EBITDA down from 3.3 times to 2.5 times and the cash flow from operating activities over net financial debt up from 14.2% to 20.3%. We are on track to reach our net debt to adjusted operating EBITDA target of around 2 times by year-end.

Slide 20; let me reiterate that we expect to deliver double-digit like-for-like growth in our adjusted operating EBITDA and more than 20% growth in recurring EPS. We remain committed to returning cash to shareholders through both dividend and share buybacks, while maintaining a solid investment grade rating.

Slide 21, more specifically, in order to drive our 2017 targets, we assume the following elements, synergies in excess of CHF1 billion by end 2017 with an incremental amount of CHF400 million of operating EBITDA for 2017 alone. CapEx below CHF1.8 billion, an increase in energy prices of around 10%, which should be partly mitigated by energy consumption optimization but also by our work on alternative fuels, which you continue to see strong progress in 2017.

Cost inflation, excluding energy, now comprise between 3.2% to 3.4%, slightly higher than our initial forecast. This is specifically due to higher inflation in Nigeria and Egypt and will be mitigated by improved pricing and cost saving; and average nominal interest rate on gross debt at around 4.7%; and a normative tax rate below 28%.

We will now leave the floor open to any questions that you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Yves Bromehead, Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Yves Bromehead

Good morning everyone and thank you for taking my questions. First question is on Africa Middle East margins. Do you expect the same trend we saw in '16 where margins improved sequentially post Q1. Should that be a related scenario for margins for the division this year?

Eric Olsen

Yes, what I would say about Middle East Africa margins is that they're going - I would expect them to improve 2017 over 2016. I think it's always tricky to look at quarterly margin evolution and try to predict that. I think you can look at the 2017 margins and be confident that they're going to be better in '17 than '16. Why? Mostly on the back, the biggest driver is going to be Nigeria. And - but you've got favorable trends in a number of other countries, including Algeria. And the one area that we were a bit concerned about was Egypt. And Egypt even came in and did a great job in Q1 in cost reductions and combating margin erosion. So looking overall, we see a lot more favorable than negative over the course of the year, and we would expect to see good improvement in margins in Middle East Africa.

Yves Bromehead

All right and could you please also comment on your pricing outlook for countries where pricing has been relatively weak, notably Indonesia, Switzerland, Poland and Colombia? What are you seeing there?

Eric Olsen

Yes. We don't give specific pricing outlook by country, but it is true that the market condition in Indonesia has been more challenging. And our expectation is that, that would continue for this year. And we're - our improvement - or our focus is on cost reductions in - and on - in logistics as well. But there's relatively compared to the last six - two years. We have a lot fewer difficult pricing markets right now and a handful of our big markets are really favorably oriented from a price standpoint right now.

Yves Bromehead

Okay. But are you seeing any shifting trend in terms of pricing getting more positive sequentially, for example, in countries such as Poland and Switzerland recently?

Eric Olsen

Yes, I think we're more optimistic on pricing - in pricing in Europe in general overall, and that would include Poland and Switzerland.

Yves Bromehead

Okay. And last question, if I may, just regarding Asia and the margin in your Asia businesses. Do you expect margin to increase for the region for this year or should it still be impacted by Indonesia and Malaysia?

Eric Olsen

I think you have to separate that between India and non-India. When you mix it together, you've got kind of a picture. I think that the margin outside of India, evolution will be more difficult. And I wouldn't expect us to see an improving margin year-on-year there. We're going to do our best from a cost-reduction standpoint and take out cost. In India, India's one of our markets where we expect to see the biggest improvement in EBITDA. And we're very optimistic on what our Indian business is going to deliver in 2017.

Yves Bromehead

Great, thank you very much.

Eric Olsen

Thank you for your questions.

Operator

Next question comes from Robert Muir, Berenberg Bank. Please go ahead.

Robert Muir

Good morning everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. Two questions for me. Just firstly, in terms of the turnaround in Nigeria, could you perhaps give us a figure for the change in the like-for-like you gave, Ron. I think you said it was quite significant. It looks like EBIT is as high as, say, 75 million, now it's 110 of total organic. I mean, is this how we should think? I know there's been a variation in the quarterly result there, but is that a sensible sort of run rate organically for the year in that business?

And then just looking at Mexico, there's been obviously strong momentum in pricing, both in local currency bills and in dollars if you convert it. I think there's some sizable capacity additions coming. I think one line has already been added in that market. What's your base case view for how the Mexican market is likely to develop in light of these additions and your expectation for market growth of 0% to 3%?

Eric Olsen

Okay. So let's start with the Mexico part of the question. Mexico continues to perform well. We had another good quarter in Mexico, and what I'll say I'm expecting an even better Q2 out of our Mexican business overall, where you have - we haven't seen any real significant tail off in the market and pricing remains strong. And we continue to execute against our strategy and it's driving very good results. So we're - I'm relatively confident on our Mexican outlook for the year and that should be one of the countries that delivers good results for us for the year overall. And Nigeria, we don't go in and slice and give very precise split numbers.

But I would say overall in our improvement, the Nigeria improvement is a big chunk of our Q1 improvement. It's in the range of half of it and which makes sense because in our Q1 number, we've got a big chunk of our business in Europe, as you know, very well, Robert. In Europe and North America, it's 10% or 12% of our overall volume. And Nigeria has been the full busy part of the year for them as well. So it also makes sense a high profitable country also is contributing a disproportionate share. As we get into Q2, we're going to see the turnaround and the improvements coming through North America as well, as well as in Europe. So the short answer to your question is around half.

Robert Muir

Okay, great. And just for the rest of the year, that's the kind of rates - I mean, it's obviously very impressive improvement. We should expect that sort of organic like-for-like performance for the rest of the year?

Eric Olsen

Yes, I think, well, on Nigeria, what we - we identified Nigeria as one of the handful of countries that is going to drive a big chunk of our overall improvement, but there are several other ones. The US for one is probably and I even said I expect US to be the number one incremental contributor in EBITDA and Nigeria. We just talked about India, and we talked about a handful of countries in Europe as well. So as the season develops and we get into Q2 and Q3, there'll be other big contributors in there as well, especially India, because in India we still had the tail end of the demonetization impact in January and February. It's really completely behind us right now. But as we get into Q2, you're going to see an India performing very well as well, I expect.

Robert Muir

Okay, thanks a lot.

Eric Olsen

Thanks for your questions.

Operator

The next question comes from Elodie Rall, JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Elodie Rall

Hi, good morning Eric and Ron. Three questions, if I may, the first one on cost inflation. So your increased guidance from 3.2% to 3.4%, driven by Nigeria and Egypt, I think you said. Can you remind us what the absolute markup cost base you had in '16 excluding energy, please? Second question on Philippines. Looks like it was weak, you pointed out weakness and targeting actions in Malaysia and Indonesia. Are you also taking some specific actions in the Philippines, please? My third question, if I may, Eric, on your succession plans. Are you looking internally only or are you also conducting an external search? Can you give us a bit more color on that, if you can?

Eric Olsen

Okay. Thanks for the questions, Elodie. Ron will start with the cost base question. Ron, why don't you - can you respond to the cost base one?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Yes. So what we have said is there would be 3% of cost inflation on the cost excluding energy. It was 10% for energy price increase, as you recall. Now energy is 15% of our cost, so that meant 3% on 85% of our cost base, which is around 21 billion to 22 billion.

Eric Olsen

Okay, thank you. Thanks, Ron. And then on the Philippines question, so yes, you're right. We did experience in Q1 more challenging conditions, nothing like in Indonesia or Malaysia, but incrementally more challenging conditions in the Philippines. What we're doing is we're refocusing on our commercial strategy, looking to better segment the market like what we've done in many other countries. And we expect the Philippines to be able to deliver a good year in 2017. We don't - we're not expecting the Philippines to be a big, difficult market for the year. However, it is - it isn't something - it isn't a market that is over performing right now for us. And then, Elodie, for your question on the succession, it's not really for me to comment on the succession plan. But there's a process in place led by the board, and it's not for me to comment on the specifics of that. So thank you very much for the questions, Elodie.

Elodie Rall

Okay, thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Robert Gardiner from Davy. Please go ahead.

Robert Gardiner

Good morning gentlemen, two for me as well. I was just wondering if you could just perhaps run us through your additional CapEx. You flagged the number of projects there. You mentioned Algeria and Nigeria. So if you can give some indication in terms of the additional EBITDA contribution you expect this year and what rate and turnaround [indiscernible] comes online this year? And then secondly, maybe Ron could give us some of the numbers you've previously given us around impacts on 2017 of things like FX, scope and one-off costs?

Eric Olsen

Okay. So yes, I'll talk you through the CapEx, and then Ron, you can walk through the FX impacts for the year. So yes, you're right. Year-on-year, if you look at the comparison, we brought on a fair amount of capacity during the year 2016 that when we get to kind of a quarter like Q1 or it'll be the same thing in Q2 and the comparison, it's a whole new capacity and a whole new plant up and running. And you see that in places like in Canada at our Exshaw plant, in Nigeria in Calabar, in Algeria with our Biskra plant. And then in the US, in particular, which is what we highlighted, where we brought on a fair amount of capacity through debottlenecking, we brought on a new - we're bringing on in the next month a plant just south of Albany in New York State, called Ravena, a brand new plant. We've rebuilt plants in Hagerstown, Maryland and Ada, Oklahoma. Those are plants - or in Hagerstown, it's already online and Ada is in the process of being commissioned right now.

And our Ste. Genevieve plant, we talked about we've made a critical debottlenecking investment to address production issues there that should be able to allow us to produce an extra million tonnes out of Ste. Genevieve as well this year. So we're bringing on a fair amount of new capacity in probably one of the markets where there's really capacity needed right now in the US As well in India, we brought online two plants in 2016, which also contributed to the growth. So that's all kind of the tail end of that significant CapEx investment that took place in kind of 2013, '14, '15. That capacity came online in '16. And then it's just the tail end of it is just coming online in Q1 right now or Q2. Okay?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Okay. On the ForEx guidance, at prevailing rates, we estimate for the full year about 120 million to 150 million. It was 75 million as you've seen in the first quarter, and that was for 80% driven by Nigerian naira, Egyptian pounds and the Mexican peso and the British pound. So for the full year, 120 million to 150 million. In terms of one-offs, we stay with what we guided for earlier, the 300 million, which is roughly 50-50 between merger one-offs, [indiscernible] integration one-offs and other one-offs.

Robert Gardiner

Okay. And sorry, can I just ask on the divestments? No change in terms of impact on EBITDA there?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

No, no. We stick with our guidance on the divestments.

Robert Gardiner

Okay, that's great. Thank you very much.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Josep Pujal, Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Josep Pujal

Yes, good morning. Two questions from me. The first one is on the prices. There is a very significant positive effect coming from Nigeria and Mexico. And I was asking myself if you could take those two effects out, because my question is, what would be the bridge in that case? We saw that in Q1 price increases offset by more than 70 million the cost increases. But clearly, Nigeria, Mexico, had a massive positive effect. So my question is, excluding those two what I would consider exceptional markets, are you offsetting cost inflation through price increases?

My second question is on the one-offs to go from the EBITDA to the adjusted EBITDA. They were up from 50 million to 96 million. Could you give a little bit more detail on that? Is it merger related, which would be surprising to me after 18 months of merger? Or is there other areas which generated one-offs and which ones?

Eric Olsen

Okay. Thanks, Josep, for the question. Let me - I'll take the price one, maybe you can talk to the one-off question, Josep's one-off question. So yes, you're right, that Nigeria certainly is a big piece of the overall price story. But also it isn't cost, it's hard to disassociate just the price piece without the overall cost piece of the story. You've got high inflation. We even increased our overall group inflation estimate overall because in part of inflation in Nigeria as well. So it's a little hard to isolate just one piece of that equation and not compare it overall.

As I said, I - we're confident in our 2017 assumptions around earnings improvement in a number of markets, part of which is a price story in the markets that we've talked about repeatedly. So my answer is, yes, overall, as a group, I believe we will offset our inflation with our price increases for the year. And if anything, after following these Q1 results, I'm even more confident - I was confident going in, I'm even more confident after looking at these Q1 results and our ability to be able to do that. But I wouldn't start trying to sub segment out just a couple of countries just on price but then not adjusting the cost piece of that overall. And then, Ron, on the one-offs?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Yes, so the one-offs for the quarter were kind of 96 million in Q1 2017. 31 million was for implementation costs and 66 million was restructuring and other one-offs not related to the merger. As I said, we expect that to be a total of 300 million for the full year. Now you said it would be surprising that there's still some implementation going on post-merger, particularly in the area of IT and other infrastructure where we have ongoing projects, and this takes typically somewhat longer. Implementing SAP globally is a road map that will take another one and a half years.

Josep Pujal

Okay, thank you.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from Nabil Ahmed, Barclays. Please go ahead.

Nabil Ahmed

Yeah, good morning gentlemen. I have three questions. Actually, three are follow-up on details for me. The first one, I believe you mentioned that you had extra maintenance cost in Q1, especially compared to last year. I was wondering if you can quantify that, how much impact on your Q1 EBITDA performance it had? Second question on depreciation, surprisingly flat in Q1 despite the ForEx and the change in scope, could you explain? And finally, on the China disposals, could you come back on when do you expect the proceeds to be fully paid off and what's the consolidation amount?

Eric Olsen

Sure. So I'll start with the China one, Ron, and maybe the - I'll leave the maintenance and depreciation ones to you. Yes, so our expectation is in 2017 and probably more towards the second half of 2017 overall. But there is various parts of that complex deal and various structures of that complex deal but our expectation is in 2017 and then, Ron, maybe about the extra maintenance?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Yes. There was extra maintenance cost and some of that were an [indiscernible] movement related to that. This was in the tens of millions, but not hugely significant for the full quarter, although it made an impact, as we said. You asked about the depreciation. Yes, depreciation is ongoing flat for the quarter compared to last year in the same quarter and not so much subjected by the ForEx movement.

Nabil Ahmed

Okay. I'm sorry, like, how much cash-in would you expect from China?

Eric Olsen

In the range of 300 million to 400 million.

Nabil Ahmed

Okay, thanks a lot.

Eric Olsen

The maintenance impact is - the timing, Ron's right. It's not a significant amount. But in the context of Q1 where the amounts are comparatively low, it is. It is a meaningful amount but it's something that reverses over the course of the year, but it's in the range of 40 million.

Nabil Ahmed

Okay, that's fair. Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from John Messenger, Redburn. Please go ahead.

John Messenger

Hi, good morning. Eric, sorry, can I just follow up on the last one on China, can we just understand, is this about FX controlled slows the proceeds? And can we just [indiscernible] just to understand, is it really now just Chile that is outstanding as a proceeds number other than, obviously, the final receipt of the China proceeds? And then the second question, just coming back on the restructuring and other one-offs of 66 million. Can we just understand, is that something that - obviously, there is the merger, which has got about 31 million attached to it by executing costs to deliver that. But of the other 66 million, should we be looking at that as something that is kind of going to disappear over time? Or is this really more about ongoing kind of one-offs in something of this size of group that we should be anticipating as an ongoing kind of feature?

Eric Olsen

Yes. So let me so let's come back to China. I understand the confusion because there's two elements about China. One is the deal that we concluded in 2016 and received the cash for in December, that cash was classified, was restricted as almost as a receivable in our balance sheet. It wasn't included in our net debt calculation. And as - because we weren't able to bring the cash out of China in Q1 and there's 5 million or something, I think, of that, that was brought out during so it's more a reclass between receivable basically and cash. And that during the course of Q2, we would expect that reclass to be completed, which will then have an impact on our net debt calculation. In addition, there's the last step of the China deal to be executed, which would generate additional proceeds of 300 million to 400 million, okay? So they're separate things.

John Messenger

Is that the Huaxin transaction, Eric, just to be clear, but separate the sale to the associate effect?

Eric Olsen

No, it's not disclosed who or what that will be to. That's an additional stuff of the transaction. There were assets that were sold in 2016, to your question, and we talked about this last year. Those were the Yunnan assets that were sold and acquired by our subsidiary in China question. And those - that's the assets you're talking. That deal was done in 2016.

John Messenger

That's all done [indiscernible]? Okay.

Eric Olsen

Okay. And then just on your second question, maybe, Ron, you could comment, but just globally, one-off means one-off, John, and it's not something that is recurring one-off. These are specific projects that are - that go away exactly as you said and they're not some kind of a recurring nature or anything like that. But if you are taking actions to restructure an operation or doing something that is a unique nonrecurring item, we have very strict rules around that. It is - we classify it accordingly. So - but it is not a recurring number at all. And Ron, I don't know if you'd like to comment further on that.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

No. The interesting thing is that if you do it by country, it's nonrecurring. If you do it for the group, there's a recurring element in it because we have many countries. I mean, that's the way to look upon it. So the 66 million, that will go a bit down, but there will be an element ongoing of some sort of restructuring.

John Messenger

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS. Please go ahead.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Hi, good morning. I've got a question just on - just to summarize on the disposal proceeds. Can you confirm you still expect 1.5 billion to be cashed in or net debt reduction impact from disposals you've already executed at this stage and that includes the entirety of China, excluding - I suppose, including a disposal that hasn't really sort of been concluded yet, because my understanding is the second tranche hasn't actually been sold? That's the first question. Second question is just on your net debt guidance. You're sticking to the sort of around 2 times but, obviously, the EBITDA definition has slightly changed. So has your view of the sort of forecast 2017 net debt changed? Or is it really around the edges there?

Ron Wirahadiraksa

To start with the latter one, it's really around the edges. So we're comfortable with the guidance. We will come to the ratio of around 2 that we guided for. Just let me reassure, no definition has changed in any regard. Your question on the divestments, we're working on mostly the opportunities. You have seen that we have announced about 2.4 billion in total of enterprise value on these divestments so far. There are a number of levers that will - areas that we're looking at to complete a part of that - the rest of what we need to be doing. And yes, the China proceeds will flow in mostly in Q2 and a little bit in Q3, I believe.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Okay, thank you.

Ron Wirahadiraksa

Yeah, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Andrew Fraser, HSBC. Please go ahead.

John Fraser

Yes, it's John Fraser-Andrews. My three questions, please. Firstly, in India. Eric, you referred to a 13% volume increase. Can you say if that was anticipating any price rise that may have happened in April? And what was that? The second question is in Europe. You referred to a volume pickup in March. And if I look at Slide 32, there's some very strong increases in volume in Germany, Italy, Russia and Spain. Perhaps you could explain some of those and your volume outlook in Europe? And my third and final question, and this may be something Ron would like to comment on as well, but what reassurance can you provide that the strategic plan that's been put in place in the last two years will continue in the coming years?

Eric Olsen

Okay. So let me take each one of those, John. First of all, in India, we mentioned a 13% volume increase in March. And yes, there's a strong price increase that went in place, I won't get too specific on it, but there was a very strong movement in price in April and things over the next couple of months are looking very good, really, through the monsoon season. I can tell you the volume increase was at a similar level, if not higher, in April. So certainly, it wasn't a one-off kind of pre-loading of volume. What you see is sustained strong demand, partly due to the deferral demand, which we said all the way along, this whole demonetization story was a deferral of demand, not a canceling of demand and off the back of the strong monsoon that we had last year, and those crops are coming in now. So there's money in the hands of a lot of people and there's actually currency in the hands of people, and that's driving a very robust market right now. And that's - we look at - when I look at Q2, we're confident in - to having a good Q2 in India.

In Europe, in volume, I think it's a little tricky to get - start - as you know well, to start trying to project off of percentage changes in Q1 when you have a really small base. And I always said that looking at the US or European results in Q1 always, whether it's good or bad, and then trying to project off of that data point is really highly unreliable way to do it, especially in the markets you're mentioning, Germany and Russia and Poland, where a good part of that Q1, there's 5 feet of snow on the ground. So what we see is, we see a decent volume outlook, consistent with what we've said. But it's not like given the strong March that we saw in a lot of these markets, that we would change our volume outlook for the year. It confirms we're comfortable with the volume outlook we gave, but I wouldn't raise it based on that Q1.

And then reassurance on - I can reassure, we've had this discussion very explicitly and the company is absolutely committed to the strategy, the strategic pillars, the focus on capital allocation, the focus on returning cash to shareholders. And this is a strategy that is not just me. This is a strategy with total alignment with the board. And even our Chairman, Beat Hess, sent out a note to employees last week reemphasizing the commitment and focus on the strategy going forward. So yes, I can assure you that the key elements of the strategy are - will remain in place.

John Fraser

Thank you.

Eric Olsen

Thanks, John.

Operator

The next question comes from Arnaud Lehmann, Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you. Good morning gentlemen. I'm Arnaud Lehmann, Bank of America. Two questions, if I may, which are more follow-ups. Firstly, I mean, you delivered on pricing, but overall your volume in cement in the first quarter was stable. So you seem to be - but then you're using some market shares in some market or you seem ready to do that. Is there a risk that you might slightly underperform your volume guidance of 2% to 4% for the full year? Could you end up slightly lower than that? That's my first question. And my second question for Eric. I mean, the numbers are coming up. Good growth in profits for the last few quarters. And it was said that you have no responsibility or knowledge of this carrier situation. So why did you resign?

Eric Olsen

Okay. Well, let's start with the volume question there first. Arnaud, I think we will absolutely be in the 2% to 4% range for the year. As you know, when we talked about this, we had some commercial strategy adjustments that we made that affected our volume evolution. And the last bit of those commercials, specifically in Mexico, really came through in the first quarter of 2017. So even the Mexico, I would expect our volumes to grow with the market in Mexico from Q2 onwards. And other than that adjustment, I would expect us to maintain or slightly grow share in all the rest of our markets. I don't expect any significant movement in our share. And therefore, I would expect our overall expectation is that we're going to be between 2% and 4% in our markets, and that's what my expectation of our country heads are and that's what they're driving to deliver against overall. So I think it's a good assumption, the 2% to 4%.

Arnaud Lehmann

Okay.

Eric Olsen

And then as for me, I think we've - a lot has been written and a lot has been said. I don't really have anything additional to add to it other than bringing two companies like Holcim and Lafarge together in a merger like we did is a fantastic accomplishment, and a lot of these - a lot of mergers don't work out. This one did and is and will continue to work out. And I'm very proud of that success overall. As I said last week, there were some tensions that arose as a result of the most recent period. And what I thought was the right thing to do for me and for the company is to turn the page, and turn the page exactly at the two year mark, which I chose July 15 because it's the exact date, two years in, and it's two years of bringing the two companies together and setting them on the right track for success going forward.

Arnaud Lehmann

It's fair enough. Thank you.

Eric Olsen

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Manish Beria, Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Manish Beria

Yeah, good morning, I have two questions. The first one is on India. So if I look at your EBITDA margins in India, it's been something like 14%, 15%. And I compare with some of the players in India like UltraTech or some of the biggest player. They have very high margins, 20%, 25% sort of margins. So I wanted to understand why there is difference in terms of EBITDA margins. Is it because your plants are a little bit older and also less efficient? And the second question is on the Philippines market. I think you see some pricing pressure, something like 6%, 7% sort of pricing pressure in the world coming more from the imports. So has the import come down in Q1 or in April month? And also wanted to understand, so who owns the port signing? I think that visiting player owns the port. So why are you allowing, I mean, to come imports from outside and if you have market there for yours in the ports?

Eric Olsen

Okay, so question on India and a question on Philippines. Let's start with India. Your question is a more macro several-year question. And in fact, if you look in the recent period, the team's done a good job narrowing the margin gap. And you're right, several years ago, we started a trend where the margins between our businesses in India and competitors started to widen and we lost ground in a margin standpoint. Some of that has to do with structural or energy cost differences and movements that we didn't make as quickly as some of the others. And some of it has to do with the investments made in the country. Our team believes they will and can narrow that gap and drive margins equivalent to the competitors, and that's part of our turnaround plan that's in place, and that's certainly the target that our teams are working against overall.

So we will continue and that's one of the things we benchmark very closely and benchmark our progress. But my expectation of those teams and I know their expectations of what they're driving towards is to narrow that gap. But when you look at the overall EBITDA improvement in India that we would expect, this is going to be one of our strongest contributing markets incrementally in 2017 and in 2018. And then in Philippines, yes, you mentioned that there's some additional competitive pressures and that happens in markets, there's competition. And what our focus is, is on strengthening our competitive offer into different segments and making sure that we're offering better value to the customers in India. And that's, as I mentioned earlier, the real focus and priority for the team in the Philippines is exactly that, it's focusing on strengthening their commercial offer. And I see already some improvements that will start to come through in 2017. Thanks for the question.

Operator

The next question comes from Eric Lemarie, Bryan Garnier. Please go ahead.

Eric Lemarie

Hello, good morning, Eric Lemarie from Bryan Garnier. Thanks for taking my questions. I've got three actually. First, in India, what about the merger between ACC and Ambuja? We can read some comments in the press but I don't know if you have already maybe implemented on this possible merger? I got a second question on synergies. Should we expect some further incremental synergy next year in 2018? And the final question regarding your share buyback program, have you already started some share buyback program in Q1?

Eric Olsen

Okay. Thanks for the questions. So on - in India, on a merger, I have no comment to make on that, first. I think it wouldn't be appropriate to make the comment. The two companies in question are both publicly traded companies and it's not for me to make a comment on that. Secondly, on synergies, would - do we expect more synergies in 2018? Yes, the answer is. But let me qualify that and even kind of reinforce an important point. There's a timing effect here. In fact, we're at a run rate today, just because in the course of last year, the 638 million of synergies that we delivered last year, they incrementally happened during the year. So even if we stopped implementing new synergies right now, we'll end up with more than 1 billion of synergies right now here today.

Now that is the same thing as we continue to implement synergy programs during the course of 2017, the full year effect of that will impact us in 2018. But when you get into 2018 and beyond, what's the synergy and what's just good business cost reduction actions starts to get a little blended, so we may rethink how and what we do to track that. But certainly, in our business, initiatives to reduce costs aggressively are an important element of success, an important element of improving margins as well. So I think that's more to be articulated later this year. But just the actions being put in place in 2017 will certainly bear full year fruit in 2018. And in the share buyback, the specific answer is no, in Q1 we didn't and - but all that will be disclosed when we begin that, okay?

Eric Lemarie

Okay, thank you.

Eric Olsen

Thank you for your questions.

Operator

The next question comes from Bernd Pomrehn, Bank Vontobel. Please go ahead.

Bernd Pomrehn

Yes, good morning gentlemen .In the last days, we saw unfortunately some serious flooding in Missouri. I understand that water levels are still expected to rise in the Southeast Missouri like Ste. Genevieve. What potential impacts do we expect for your plants? What potential impacts for margins do we expect into the second quarter?

Eric Olsen

I don't have any. We haven't received any information that there's a production problem with our Ste. Genevieve plant. In fact, the plant, we've made an investment to modify the cooler and the Ste. Gen plant is running as good as ever. So the recent flooding there, I don't expect it to be a significant impact on our Q2 results.

Bernd Pomrehn

Okay, thank you.

Thanks a lot and we'll stop there. I'd like to thank you all for your questions, and we look forward to connecting at a later time. So thank you very much, and we'll speak to you soon. Bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference is now over. Thank you for choosing Chorus Call, and thank you for participating in the conference. You may now disconnect your lines. Goodbye.

