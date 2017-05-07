Rice Midstream Partners' (RMP) CEO Daniel Rice on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 11:00 am ET

Executives

Julie Danvers - Director, Investor Relations

Daniel Rice - Chief Executive Officer

Gray Lisenby - Chief Financial Officer

Rob Wingo - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Tristan Richardson - SunTrust

David Amoss - Heikkinen Energy Advisors

Colton Bean - Tudor Pickering Holt

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Rice Midstream Partners' First Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Julie Danvers, Director of Investor Relations to cover a few housekeeping items. Please go ahead.

Julie Danvers

Good morning, and thank you for joining Rice Midstream Partners' first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me today for the prepared remarks are Daniel Rice, CEO; and Gray Lisenby, Chief Financial Officer. With us in the room to help answer your questions at the end of today's call are Rob Wingo, Chief Operating Officer of Rice Midstream Partners; and Toby Rice, President and Chief Operating Officer of Rice Energy.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our remarks, including the answers to your questions, contain forward-looking statements, and we refer you to our earnings release for a detailed discussion of these forward-looking statements and the associated risks. In addition, during this call, we make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures can also be found in our earnings release.

A couple of administrative items to quickly cover. We have a new investor presentation available for download on our website, ricemidstream.com, and we will also file our 10-Q this afternoon which will be accessible through our website or the SEC's EDGAR system. Lastly, we will be participating in the upcoming MLPA Conference and we look forward to seeing everyone [indiscernible]. During today's call, we will commonly make references to RMP and Rice in order to more easily distinguish between Rice Midstream Partners and Rice Energy, respectively.

I'll now turn the call over to Daniel Rice IV, Chief Executive Officer of Rice Midstream Partners.

Daniel Rice

Thank you, Julie and good morning, everyone and thank you for listening today's call. We are pleased to discuss RMP's first quarter results and strong growth outlook review today. We are continuing establish a strong track record of top tier throughput and distribution growth, while maintaining a clean balance sheet and outsize DCF coverage.

Looking at the first quarter results. Throughput average 1.2 million dekatherms per day 3% above the fourth quarter 2016. Compression volumes averaged 826,000 dekatherms per day and water delivery 365 million gallons which was 14% higher than fourth quarter and ahead of expectations due to accelerated sponsor completion activity.

Solid performance under [indiscernible] on distribution growth profile as we've recently announced the first quarter cash distribution of approximately $0.26 per unit an increase of 24% over the prior year, is 4% higher than fourth quarter 2016. This marks the eighth consecutive distribution increase regarding our sponsor Rice represents the majority of volumes and continues to develop this high quality, low cost assets while protecting its development playing through significant hedges consisting of approximately 92% of remaining projected 2017 production and average price of $3.15 per MMBTU.

Excluding hedges Rice's first quarter average realized natural gas price was $3.11 per MCF representing an average basis differential of negative $0.29 per MMBTU which is a 52% improvement relative to fourth quarter 2016. Rice's targeting approximately 50% of 2017 volume to be sold to local Appalachian markets increasing to 60% in 2019 enhancing pre-hedge price realization in cash flows as Appalachian differentials are expected to further contract when additional public transportation capacity is placed into service.

Rice's first quarter net production averaged 1.27 billion cubic feet per day which was an 11% increase from the fourth quarter and substantially all of which gathered by RMP. Rice's balance sheet provided ample liquidity of $1.9 billion to fund current development and healthy consolidated leverage of 1.3 times which advantageously positions Rice for continued execution in 2017 and beyond throughout the commodity price cycle.

Looking at our sponsor's dropdown candidate Rice Midstream Holdings deliberate 969,000 dekatherms per day for the first quarter, a 7% increase from the fourth quarter which is driven by Rice in [indiscernible] pure leading Utica activity. This throughput consisted of 950,000 dekatherms per day related to the operations of ROM and 271,000 dekatherms per day related to the operation of Strike Force.

Offset by and elimination of 252,000 dekatherms per day that is related to operations of both ROM and Strike Force. [Indiscernible] one of the largest and most concentrated core dry gas acreage dedications in the Utica shale which is nearly tripled over the last two years covering approximately 166,000 acres in Belmont and Monroe counties with approximately 70% of it dedicated acreage from high quality third-party customers.

Rice also announced yesterday that it is evaluating sale of over one-third of Rice Olympus Midstream to the partnership in the second half of 2017 driven by ROM's rapid throughput growth in maturing asset profile. We built solid midstream business in the core of Marcellus shale with a deep backlog of high quality drop down assets in the heart of the Utica Shale. Furthermore, we have a E&P sponsor that provides a solid foundation for future visible growth complemented by high quality third party operators and we're excited to continue to build upon our progress in 2017.

So with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Gray to discuss RMP's first quarter 2017 financial results.

Gray Lisenby

Thank you, Danny. For the first quarter operating revenues were $63 million, 115% increase from prior year quarter. We reported adjusted of $49 million and distributable cash flow of $42 million, with healthy coverage of 1.52 times. This performance was a result of solid affiliate throughput growth and accelerated sponsor completion activity within our water services segment. Operationally, our gathering business' daily throughput for the first quarter averaged 1.2 million dekatherms per day, which is a 48% increase relative to the first quarter 2016.

Throughput consisted of 1 million dekatherms per day of affiliate volumes and 232,000 dekatherms per day of third party volumes. There were no third party wells turned to sales during the first quarter. During the first quarter, we invested $32 million of expansion capital, including $29 million in gathering and compression and $3 million to develop our water services assets. Our capital budget is focused on building out assets to support significant future growth from the approximate 100,000 new acres acquire or dedicated to RMP in 2016.

This build out is on or ahead of schedule and midstream projects continue to come in at or below projected costs. We exited the first quarter with $13 million of cash on hand and $190 million drawn on our $850 million revolver. Our current liquidity of $673 million and low leverage of approximately 1.1 times provides strong financial flexibility to fund our remaining 2017 budget. We recently announced our quarterly distribution of approximately $0.26 per unit for the first quarter and an increase of approximately a $0.01 or 4% relative to the fourth quarter 2016.

In addition, we're reaffirming our annual distribution growth target of 20% through 2023 and providing a three-year outlook targeting a minimum DCF coverage ratio of 1.4 times and healthy leverage of less than 2.5 times through 2019 driven by continued strong growth from Rice Energy and our high quality third-party customers. Similarly, Rice Energy announced the three-year outlook targeting approximately 27% to 33% compound annual Appalachia production growth through 2019 while targeting cash flow neutrality and E&P leverage below 1.5 times in 2019.

To wrap up, our high quality assets [indiscernible] sponsor and core midstream footprint in Marcellus with approximately 218,000 dedicated acres positions us for continued success. Our sponsor protects its goal through disciplined hedging and attractive firm transportation hedging and RMP's cash flow is protected 100% fee-based contracts. We're confident in RMP's ability to generate strong throughput and distribution growth through organic development and accretive acquisitions for years to come with a consistent goal of creating long-term value for our unit holders.

We now like to open up the line for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Tristan Richardson with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Tristan Richardson

Just curious, on the water side for RMP I know this morning you talked about we should naturally expect D&C spend at Rice to pick up throughout the remainder of the year just based on your full year guidance. I was talking about maybe should that translate over or how that translates over in the water volumes for the rest of the year.

Rob Wingo

Sure. Tristan this is Rob. So our volumes and CapEx are definitely back half of the year weighted, so we expect this will be down next quarter and then probably up in third and fourth quarter and it's a same story for CapEx. We've spent a lot of our capital build a lot of our infrastructure in the back half of the summer when the weather is better, so that really looks strong enough.

Tristan Richardson

Okay, thanks Rob now that's helpful and then I appreciate you kind of breaking out the volumes between Olympus and Strike Force. Could you just give us a general reminder of gathering rates Strike Force versus Olympus?

Rob Wingo

We haven't given actual gathering fees, but they're roughly in line with the agreement that Rice has.

Tristan Richardson

Okay, no that's helpful and then just last one from me. Gray I think you guys talked about on the equity deal last year really sort of pre-funding potential drops in '17 given you guys are kind of reviewing a potential large scope of drops than originally anticipated to talk about, sort of either opportunistic equity plans or thinking about possibly pre-funding '18 etc. just kind of any window you'd give on equity plans.

Gray Lisenby

On the equity plan side I'd say, will be tied to what ends up happening on the size of this increase drop in the back half of the year so it depends on that. Other than increased drop there is no other considerations to really discuss, would be like on the CapEx side and organic CapEx side, we were well set up in both the liquidity and leverage and those leverage targets of 2.5 times or below assume no equity or any sort of CapEx so the [indiscernible] are dropped.

Tristan Richardson

Got it. That's perfect. Thank you guys, very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our next question comes from David Amoss with Heikkinen Energy. Please go ahead.

David Amoss

Just thinking about the comment that you made about the cost to build assets coming a little bit lower than you expected can you go into a little bit more detail in terms of where you're seeing that savings and then your current outlook for building cost in the future?

Rob Wingo

We've focused a lot of trying to streamline our construction effort and we've really been able to reduce inspection cost as well as work with contractors to bundle projects together to get group pricing discounts and so that, those two things combined have really helped us keep prices and cost down below what we originally expected and you'll probably see more of that going forward.

David Amoss

Okay, thanks and then back to the CapEx, that question I think earlier thinking about the ramps throughout the year, you came in pretty low for the first quarter. How should we think about total CapEx at the RMP level over the rest of the year?

Rob Wingo

Yes, we're still on schedule to meet our guidance of $315 million for the year but again that's back half weighted, so you'll see a little bit more in second quarter and then third and fourth quarter will be bigger spends just because again that's when the weather is good and it makes sense to do most of the construction.

David Amoss

Okay, thanks and then last one, thinking about the strategic benefit potentially of connecting Ohio and Pennsylvania systems overtime or your Pennsylvania system in Rice's Ohio system, is that still a real priority for you and how do you think about going about doing that overtime?

Rob Wingo

Yes, so as we've said previously in order to do that we really would need an additional third-party dedication which we do not have today. We're aggressively pursuing third-party opportunities in Pennsylvania Ohio and in between in West Virginia but nothing today. So it's something that we're looking at and talking to producers about, but there is no certainty around it happening in the near term.

David Amoss

Okay, appreciate the information guys. Thank a lot.

Operator

Our next question comes from Colton Bean with Tudor Pickering Holt. Please go ahead.

Colton Bean

Just a quick clarification on Tristan's question. So you guys mentioned the overlapping volumes from the Strike Force system and the Olympus system. Is that just Strike Force volumes flowing through Olympus to then reaching interconnect and if so, is there a separate fee associated with those transfer volumes or is all kind of baked into the original Strike Force agreement?

Gray Lisenby

Yes that's exactly what's going on. Strike Force does not have its own interconnects to some of the downstream pipe, so it uses ROM and there are separate fees for that, but they're pretty small I wouldn't say they're needle movers to revenue for ROM, but they are separate fees.

Colton Bean

Yes, perfect. That's it from me.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Daniel Rice for closing remarks.

Daniel Rice

Thanks everyone for joining us this morning and we look forward to speaking with you all soon.

Operator

The conference is now.

[Abrupt end]

