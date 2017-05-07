TC PipeLines (TCP) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Rhonda Amundson - IR

Brandon Anderson - President

Janine Watson - VP and General Manager

Nathan Brown - Controller and Principal Financial Officer

Analysts

Gabriel Moreen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nick Raza - Citigroup

Rhonda Amundson

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to TC PipeLines’ first quarter 2017 conference call. I'm joined today by our President, Brandon Anderson; our VP and General Manager, Janine Watson; and our Controller and Principal Financial Officer, Nathan Brown. Please note that a slide presentation will accompany their remarks and is available on our website at tcpipelineslp.com where it can be found in the Investor Center section under the heading Events and Presentations.

Brandon will begin today with a review of TC PipeLines first quarter highlights and results, together with an overview of our pending Iroquois and PNGTS acquisitions. Janine will provide some additional background on the commercial aspects of the acquisition, together with an update on the partnership's assets and the market environment, following which Nathan will provide a more detailed review of our financial results for the first quarter. Brandon will return and wrap up our remarks with a brief discussion of our growth strategies and close with some key takeaways. Following the prepared remarks, I will ask the conference operator to coordinate your questions.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Brandon.

Brandon Anderson

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As outlined this morning in our news release and looking at slide four, I'm pleased to report that TC PipeLines had another good quarter with solid results and our portfolio of pipeline assets continue to perform as expected generating $75 million in net income during the first quarter of 2017, an increase over the $73 million earned during the same period in 2016. Our distributable cash flow was $92 million for the first quarter, a slight decrease from the comparable period in 2016 primarily due to higher maintenance expenditures experienced in 2017 year-to-date as a result of planned integrity and reliability activities. We paid out $68 million in distributions to our common unitholders during the first quarter and $22 million to our Class B unitholder, the latter related to 2016 GTN performance.

The partnership also declared its first quarter distribution of $0.94 per common unit, marking the 72nd consecutive quarterly distribution paid to our investors. Nathan will discuss our financial results in more detail a little later in this call. Finally, I'm very happy to announce that we have reached an agreement with TransCanada to acquire a 49.3% interest in the Iroquois gas transmission system together with their remaining 11.8% interest in PNGTS. This is an exciting development for us, and I'll talk about the details on the next slide.

Moving on to Slide 5. We will be acquiring this interest in Iroquois and PNGTS from TransCanada for $765 million. This price is inclusive of approximately $164 million in proportionate debt at the Iroquois level and $4 million of proportionate debt at PNGTS. The $765 million purchase price represents a multiple of approximately 10.3 times 2016 EBITDA of $74.3 million from the combined interest and is generally comparable to the multiple stated in previous drop-down transactions. The acquisition will add additional long-term contracts to our portfolio in strong market areas and further diversifies our sources of cash flows. It increases our opportunities for organic growth and solidifies our position in the U.S. Northeast. As is our usual practice, price for the proposed transaction is subject to working capital adjustments and customary closing terms. The transaction is expected to close midyear 2017.

Consistent with previous drop-downs, financing the cash portion through a combination of debt and equity so as to be consistent with TC PipeLines' capital structure and our investment grade debt ratings and to ensure adequate ongoing liquidity. Our ATM program has been successful to date, and we anticipate raising the required equity via this program throughout the rest of this year and into 2018. We expect the transaction to be immediately accretive to our unitholders. Based on the anticipated increased cash flows following this acquisition, we expect to recommend a 6% increase in our distributions this July, which is in line with our recent history of distribution increases. And finally, these pipelines provide a continued level of diversification to our partnership from a geographic perspective as we solidify our presence in the U.S. Northeast.

I will now turn the call over to Janine Watson, our Vice President and General Manager, to discuss the transaction, as well as provide an update on our partnership's assets and our market outlook.

Janine Watson

Thanks, Brendan, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 6, I will now provide a little more detail on the commercial aspects of this transaction. Both the Iroquois system and PNGTS are critical infrastructure assets in the U.S. Northeast and are expected to be integral to those markets for years to come. The Iroquois acquisition will broaden our ownership base in this region, and the PNGTS acquisition will bring our interest in that pipeline to just under 52%. The Iroquois pipeline is a rare and valuable asset with access to key market connections into New York City. Iroquois offers supply diversity to our portfolio of assets, transporting Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin gas from TransCanada's Mainline, together with the U.S. Marcellus gas from a number of pipeline interconnections in the region. These include interconnections with the Algonquin system, the Tennessee pipeline and the Dominion transmission system. Additionally, gas from the Dawn market hub is transported on the Iroquois pipeline.

We believe, that gas demand in the New York region should experience stable modest growth as annual gas prices moderate under the influence of strong production in the area and as nuclear- and coal-fired plants are shut down and replaced in part with efficient gas-fired generation. Iroquois has a long-standing credit-worthy customers, primarily LDCs and electric power plants. [I must take] our other pipeline systems, approximately 90% of Iroquois' revenue is supported by long-term firm contract.

Turning to PNGTS. This pipeline serves key markets in the New England area and is critical in meeting the growing peaking gas needs in that region. PNGTS' management is currently in discussions with potential shippers in that region in order to secure support for capacity expansion and additional long-term transportation contract. As depicted on the map on the left side of the slide, the geographic location of both pipelines, in close proximity to North America's fastest growing Marcellus gas production, ideally positions them to support the region's growing demand for natural gas transportation. We believe these investments will further strengthen our cash flows and provide our unitholders with the continued growth of long-term, predictable and growing distributions.

Moving to slide seven. In the first quarter, our entire portfolio of pipeline assets performed well and met our operating expectations for the period, reflecting the fact that our pipeline assets are well positioned in key areas with access to multiple basins and demand centers. In the west, we saw strong demand for transportation service on the GTN pipeline, serving energy needs in California and the Pacific Northwest. Very favorable natural gas site differentials between Western Canada and California underpins strong discretionary flows. Our Midwest assets continue to perform well, providing reliable and valuable service to our customers, consistent with their performance last year.

Specifically, Great Lakes showed continued consistent results, and we believe reliable cash flows will continue following the strong performance of this asset in 2016. Northern Border continues to experience strong demand for its capacity. And the remainder of our asset portfolio performed as expected and reported continued stable results during the first quarter. On the regulatory front. Great Lakes has been operating under a settlement that required new rate to be in place by January of 2018. Accordingly, Great Lakes submitted a rate case filing on March 31, 2017, and is proceeding to the normal regulatory process. Customer discussions have been initiated, and we are hopeful that we will reach a mutually benefited settlement with our customers.

Now turning to our outlook. Looking forward, TC PipeLines could benefit from a number of other developments. First, because of the highly contracted nature of our pipeline assets, we expect that they will continue to perform in a consistent manner with past periods and, thereby, produce steady predictable results. Our Portland natural gas pipeline system provides relatively easy expansion opportunities, serving markets in New England and potentially up into the Canadian Maritime provinces. With Greenfield projects in this region facing a number of challenges on permitting, Brownfield expansions on this system could provide competitive paths to the market.

Our GTN system is well positioned to move incremental volumes as producers in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin continue to seek outlets for their growing production. Pipelines in Canada upstream of the GTN system are planning further debottlenecking activities, potentially driving incremental contracting on GTN. Great Lakes is also well positioned to move WCSB production to Easts market. Since last week, Great Lakes reached an agreement on terms of a potential new long-term transportation capacity contract with the TransCanada Mainline, where Great Lakes will see increased volumes of gas moving from Western Canada to Dawn related to TransCanada's Mainline long-term fixed price agreement with its customer. It's a little premature to determine the final impact this will have on results to Great Lakes, given the current regulatory proceedings, but we believe this continues to underscore the importance of this pipeline system from both a regional and a longer-haul perspective.

I will now turn the call over to Nathan Brown, our Controller and Principal Financial Officer to discuss our first quarter financial results in more detail.

Nathan Brown

Thanks, Janine. Good morning, everyone. Moving on to Slide 8. I'll now review the partnership's first quarter 2017 results. Net income in the first quarter was $75 million, very comparable with the $73 million generated in the same period of 2016. This equates to $1.05 per unit compared with $1.10 per unit in 2016. The decrease on a per unit basis reflects the higher number of common units outstanding during Q1 of 2017 with common unit issuances under our ongoing ATM program. A slight increase in our net income was largely a result of higher revenues to GTN due to additional transportation services sold to its customers during the period. The partnership paid distributions of $68 million to common unit holders in the first quarter and $22 million to our Class B unit holders, the latter of which were related to the cash flow for 30% of GTN for the year ended December 31, 2016. The $8 million increase in common distributions of Q1 2016 was primarily due to an increase on quarterly distribution of $0.05 per common unit paid beginning in July of 2016, together with the higher number of units outstanding during the period.

During Q1 of 2017, the 30% portion of GTN generated $10 million, none of which was allocated to the Class B units, but an annual threshold of $20 million has not been exceeded at this point during this year. This $10 million, together with future amounts allocated to the Class B units over the remainder of 2017 less the $20 million threshold, will be paid to Class C units in Q1 of 2018. Lastly, on April 25, we declared our first quarter 2017 distribution of $0.94 per common unit. This is unchanged from our Q4 2016 distribution and represents 6% increase when comparing our first quarter 2016 distribution.

The partnership's EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 was $113 million, again very comparable to that of the same period in 2016. Distributable cash flows were $92 million in the first quarter of 2017, $3 million lower than the corresponding quarter in 2016. This decrease was primarily due to higher maintenance capital expenditures during the period, majority of which related to major compression equipment overhauls in GTN's pipeline system.

Turning to Slide 9. Revenues from our consolidated pipelines were higher than those in the same quarter last year by $3 million. GTN realized higher transportation revenues during the quarter from the sale of transportation services to its customers, while the remainder of our asset results were very comparable. Results from our equity accounted for entities were similarly comparable year-over-year. Operating, maintenance and administrative expenses during the first quarter, $2 million higher than in the same quarter of 2016, their depreciation was very similar quarter-over-quarter. Financial charges were slightly lower in the first quarter of 2017 versus the same period in 2016 due to a decrease in interest expense related to lower borrowings on our credit facility as the amount outstanding was reduced during the period from cash on hand.

Moving now to our financial position on Slide 10. Our investment-grade credit rating provides us financial flexibility to continue to grow. We believe our ratings reflect our solid financial position and outlook. We have a strong liquidity position. The partnership has $430 million of undrawn and available borrowing capacity under our senior credit facility as of May 1, 2017. Our distribution coverage was steady in the first quarter, reflecting stable operating performance of our assets during the period.

And that concludes my remarks on the first quarter financial results, I'll now turn the call back to Brandon.

Brandon Anderson

Thanks, Nathan. I will refer to Slide 11. Our cash flows derived from our portfolio of highly stable natural gas pipeline infrastructure assets. Our focus remains on the optimization of our asset portfolio that may include organic growth over time. We continue to advance business opportunities over time that fit within our geographic footprint. TransCanada Corporation owns our general partner and continues to hold a 26% interest in the partnership. TransCanada is pursuing energy infrastructure opportunities across North America and is progressing a large capital program, which includes $23 billion of near-term growth projects, together with a number of larger commercially secured initiatives. TransCanada continues to view the partnership as a core element of its strategy, and we expect to play a meaningful role in the funding of its sizable near-term capital program, depending on market conditions and TransCanada's financing needs. And as I mentioned earlier, we're excited to progress the acquisition of a 49.3% interest in Iroquois and TransCanada's remaining 11.8% interest in PNGTS and expect to close the transaction by mid-year. Once concluded, we believe these investments will further strengthen our cash flows and provide our unitholders with a continued source of long-term predictable and growing distributions.

Moving to slide 12, I'll conclude with some key takeaways. TC PipeLines LP has demonstrated a consistent track record of solid performance and growth our inception in 1999. Our pending Iroquois and PNGTS acquisitions will further this strength. We increased our quarterly distribution by 6% in 2016 and we believe the pending drop-down transaction will further strengthen our cash flows and provide our unitholders with a continued source of long-term and predictable and growing distributions and, therefore, we expect to recommend another 6% increase in the quarterly distribution to our board again this year in line with our past increases. Our unitholders benefit from our strong relationship with TransCanada, particularly as they progress through their large capital program.

With that, I will now turn the call back over to Rhonda.

Rhonda Amundson

Thanks, Brandon. I'd now like to open the call up for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Gabriel Moreen

I had a couple of questions on Great Lakes. I know you filed an 8-K a couple of weeks ago, putting out, I think, the figure with an affiliate contractual related contract that was entered into. Can you just talk about maybe for how much capacity that is? Is that related to the Mainline extension? And just how meaningful that's going to be for Great Lakes.

Brandon Anderson

Sure. So I think I'll let you, let Janine answer that question.

Janine Watson

Sure. Yes, it is related to the mainline's long-term fixed price proposal. TransCanada Mainline and Great Lakes have executed a binding term sheet that contemplates 711,000 decatherms a day of firm transportation that could commence as early as November 1st of this year. The rate is $8.89 per, decatherm per month, so that translates around $0.28 on a per day basis. And it is actually for a 10-year term, although there is an annual volume reduction rate that ticks in, starting in the third year. Now this, as I said, this is all part and parcel of the mainline's long-term fixed price proposal, under which they are seeking to attract new volumes to the Mainline system, including some optionality to deliver into the storage field off of Great Lakes, which is where this comes in. So it is subject to a National Energy Board regulatory approval up in Canada. And the term sheet does expressly say that should the Mainline not get approval of its long-term fixed price proposal, as well as the related, they have a plan to sell, I don't know, 7 or 10 miles of pipeline called the Dawn -- the St. Clair to Dawn section. If they don't -- if they aren't able to proceed or get the necessary approvals there, they can opt out of this arrangement by April 1, 2018.

Gabriel Moreen

Okay. So the arrangement then would only last for 6 months, plus or minus?

Rhonda Amundson

No, it's a 10-year contract.

Gabriel Moreen

Right. I'm just saying if the opt out was elected?

Janine Watson

That's right, yes.

Gabriel Moreen

So, thank you. That was very helpful. The follow-up question I have on that is just the $0.28 and the $7 million a day, give or take. Can you just put that within context with of Great Lakes' current contractual commitments? It certainly seems like Great Lakes' average contract tender would increase substantially. But can you talk about, I guess, rate and also contract versus total capacity?

Janine Watson

Well, with respect to the rates, this is coinciding with a rate proceeding. So it is difficult to predict how this will fit in, in the end and what the impact will be on Great Lakes' revenue when both of these things together have gone through their various regulatory processes. But certainly, this is a significant increase in the volume. Great Lakes' contract terms are mostly of the 1- to 2-year variety right now. So were they to have a large 10-year contract of this nature, it would tend to very much stabilize their flows and their revenue, without we think particularly decreasing the existing contract, there's a lot of -- as you know, Great Lakes is bidirectional, and a lot of their contracts these days are actually taking gas backhaul up in the storage. This year -- this contract does contemplate forward haul transportation. The full sort of west to east flow or path, with the ability to stop offering the various storage locations along the way.

Brandon Anderson

And I'll just kind of talk a little about -- on a rate point of view, the $0.28 is indicative of where rates have gone on a shorter-term basis, given the same sort of fundamentals we're seeing in the market of strong demand for gas transportation out of Alberta. But what it is, is a -- it's a much longer term for kind of a higher quantity than we would see on a short-term basis where we're currently contracting. So it's always a very good thing for Great Lakes. And as far as the total capacity, there is still some capacity remaining beyond this to take advantage of future opportunities should the fundamentals that is supporting this contract continue.

Gabriel Moreen

And not to beat a dead horse, but there isn't going to be no, related to that customer, existing customer objection to a contract that size. And then I forget exactly, on the Mainline long-term contracts that you've agreed on, I think the overall tariff you're trying to charge shippers is somewhere in the $0.70 range, give or take. Is that $0.28, I guess, embedded within that $0.70? And since it's a contract with an affiliate, that's not being charged to the shipper directly, is that correct?

Nathan Brown

That's correct.

Gabriel Moreen

Okay. And there's no shipper approval for this longer-term contract? In other words, there's going to be no objections, too?

Nathan Brown

Well, there's going to be approval required.

Janine Watson

So we will go through a process in Canada, and there, or I don't know, 40 or 50 interveners have filed that they wish to participate in that process, so...

Gabriel Moreen

Okay, okay. That's right, okay. And then shifting topics on Great Lakes. Is it, am I correct that the multiple here is around 10x or 10.5x run-rate EBITDA? And then on PNGTS, are there any really concrete discussions on adding compression at this point? Or is it still more kind of potential expansion over the medium term?

Nathan Brown

No, I would say that, yes, you're correct on the multiple and, but I would say that we're in much more advanced discussions with potential shippers on a PNGTS expansion. We're not at a stage yet where we can disclose who the shippers are, but we are in sort of more advanced stages of term sheet and plus an agreement negotiations.

Operator

The following question is from Nick Raza from TC PipeLines.

Nick Raza

I think that was Nick Raza with Citigroup actually. But just a real quick question on Northern Border, or I guess, just generally on rate cases for the rest of the portfolio. Is northern Border still due to file a rate case by next year as well?

Janine Watson

Yes. They would be filing probably mid-2018.

Nick Raza

Okay, okay. And just in terms of your sense right now, I'm sure you're sort of getting to points where you're discussing the rate case with shippers. What sort of feedback have you gotten from them?

Janine Watson

Well, it's a little bit premature. I think Great Lakes is always in discussion with their shippers and always getting feedback. But I don't believe they've actually commenced the regulatory outreach on that front. It's a little early.

Nick Raza

Okay, fair enough. And then I guess the other question I had was for expansions on GTN, I know there's sort of an expansion in play to sort of expand. There's all the receipts coming in from Western Canada. Do you guys have a sense of timing on that?

Janine Watson

Nova announced an open season just a couple of days ago, looking to seek shipper support to add the necessary facilities to their system to bring those, the two lines, well, it's actually the Nova system onto the Foothills line and that goes into Great Lakes, essentially up to path, I'm sorry, onto GTN, I'm sorry, up to path [indiscernible]. But they haven't still open season is open for a while yet, so we haven't yet heard the commercial feedback. We might hear about that in a month or two.

Nick Raza

Okay, fair enough. And then, I'm sorry I've been all over the place here, so I apologize. But in terms of the contracted capacity on Great Lakes, does TransCanada have the option to release the capacity to some of the shippers that actually sign up for capacity on its mainline? Or is that just going to be kind of, or is the gas going to move under TransCanada's contract only?

Janine Watson

It's styled as a transportation by others service with the Mainline. There is nothing in contemplation right now to see that be released to the individual shipper.

Nick Raza

Okay, okay. And then a final question in terms of what your sort of leverage profile looks like post the drop-downs that were announced. Do you have sort of a feel whether it'll be worse or maybe somewhere around the same right now or anything? Any sort of guidance on that?

Nathan Brown

This is Nathan. I think ultimately, the leverage will -- our plan is to have the leverage back to what our usual capitalization run rate is. We've had some good success in raising it through our ATM program. So as the -- as the close gets funded, those metrics will move a little bit periodically, and we expect to be able to backfill for this transaction using our ATM proceeds to get back to our usual run-rate.

Nick Raza

Okay. And that's around about -- I'm sorry, I don't know that number.

Nathan Brown

About 4.5%.

Nick Raza

About 4.5%? Okay, fair enough. And how much do you guys have left on your ATM?

Nathan Brown

About $225 million right now. But if we would get that rundown and we're still satisfied with its performance, we could look to extend that.

