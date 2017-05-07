Endologix's (ELGX) CEO John McDermott on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 04:30 pm ET

Executives

John McDermott - Chief Executive Officer, Director

Vaseem Mahboob - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ravi Misra - Leerink Partners

Chris Cooley - Stephens Inc.

Chris Pasquale - Guggenheim

Joanne Wuensch - BMO Capital Markets

Andrew Hannover - JP Morgan

Mathew Blackman - Stifel

Glenn Novarro - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that comments made by management during this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve material risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the Endologix' annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports also filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, May 4, 2017. Endologix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to John McDermott, Endologix' Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McDermott?

John McDermott

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Endologix' first quarter 2017 Earnings Call. This afternoon, I'll provide a brief overview of our first quarter results and key business updates. I will then turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Vaseem Mahboob, who will review our first quarter financial results and 2017 financial guidance in more detail. Then I'll open up the call to questions. As an administrative note, we have posted our slide deck on our Investor Relations website and would point out that the only change in the deck is Slide 17, where we have provided our revenue guidance range for the second quarter.

Turning now to results. We are pleased with our accomplishments during the first quarter and our solid start to the year. Global revenue in the first quarter was $42.6 million, which represented an increase of 0.6% over last year. During the quarter, we drove significant growth with Ovation and experienced softness in AFX2 due to the manufacturing issue in temporary CE Mark suspension. Nellix sales were lower due to narrowed indication, but in line with our expectations.

Our US revenue in the first quarter was $30.9 million, an increase of 3.4% compared to the first quarter of 2016, as we continued to drive adoption of Ovation in our existing accounts. The strong Ovation growth was tempered by lower sales of AFX2 due to the manufacturing issue that has temporarily constrained our inventory. We are implementing additional testing and process improvements into manufacturing lines for AFX2 and expect to return to a normal supply of AFX2 in the second half of the year.

I'd like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their support and patience while we work through this temporary issue. And to reiterate our commitment to patient safety and innovation.

Outside of the US our first quarter revenue was $11.7 million, a 6.2% decrease from the first quarter of 2016. This decrease is a result of a narrowed Nellix IFU and the temporary AFX CE Mark suspension that was reinstated January 25th, of this year. On a constant currency basis, our first quarter of international revenues declined 3.9% year-over-year.

Now, turning to our product pipeline, I'd like to give you an update on our key programs. Later this month, we will meet with the FDA to review the Nellix two-year IDE results and also provide them with additional clinical evidence to demonstrate the effectiveness of the new IFU. On June 3rd, Dr. Jeffrey Carpenter will present the Nellix two-year IDE results at SVS. After his presentation, we'll host an investor call to review the presentation in more detail.

Turning now to Nellix ChEVAS, there were several positive podium presentations last week at the Charing Cross meeting in London, and we are on track to submit our design dossier within the next couple of months. If everything goes according to plan, we could have CE Mark for Nellix ChEVAS by the end of this year. Regarding the ChEVAS IDE, we plan to confirm the requirements and timeline with the FDA this summer, but first want to make sure we have a common understanding of the path to PMA approval with Nellix in the new IFU.

On March 31, we began enrollment of our ELEVATE IDE study, which is a 75-patient trial designed to demonstrate the efficacy of the Ovation Alto system. We expect to complete enrollment by the end of this year, which sets us up for a potential FDA approval in early 2019. For the Alto CE Mark, we are still exchanging information with our notified body in Europe and don't yet have an updated approval time line. Another important milestone for Ovation will be the presentation of the LUCY clinical study results at SVS on May 31st. LUCY is the first prospective, multicenter clinical study designed to evaluate the use of EVAR to treat the historically underserved female population. We believe Ovation will enable physicians to treat female aneurysm patients more effectively and we look forward to sharing the results from this landmark clinical study with the medical community at the end of this month.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Vaseem to review the company's financial results and guidance. Vaseem?

Vaseem Mahboob

Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone. As John already mentioned, our total revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $42.6 million, a 0.6% increase compared to $42.4 million in the first quarter of 2016. US revenue increased 3.4% to $30.9 million compared to $29.9 million a year ago. This represents a solid performance by the US team, despite the supply issues with AFX2. We saw a continuous strong run in the Ovation product line, validating our investments in training and certification that we have made thus far.

International revenue decreased 6.2% to $11.7 million on a reported basis, with strong performance in Asia/PAC and Latin America. Our European market faired [ph], as expected. We were thrilled to see our Ovation business continue to gain traction in Europe during the quarter, growing double digits year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, first quarter 2017 international revenue decreased 3.9%. Our first quarter gross margin expanded 120 basis points to 67.2% compared to 66% in the first quarter of 2016. Adjusting the Q1, 2016 gross margins to 71.1% to account for the purchase price related adjustment of $2.2 million, inventory step up on margins declined 390 basis points year-over-year. This decrease which is already reflected in our guidance was driven primarily by lower absorption due to lower production volume in Q1, 2017. Looking forward, we are on track to deliver our gross margins of 64%, as indicated on our earnings call last quarter.

As we continue to successfully manage our costs and drive synergy commitments, our operating expenses decrease significantly year-over-year. Our total operating expenses were $44.3 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $66.3 million in the first quarter of 2016. First quarter 2016 operating expenses included $12.1 million of expenses related to the TriVascular merger and $4.7 million of litigation settlement costs. Excluding these items, operating expenses in the first quarter of 2017 were $5.5 million lower than the prior-year period, a decline of 11% driven primarily by cost synergies related to the TriVascular merger.

Looking more closely at our operating expenses, marketing and sales expenses were down 7.2%, G&A decreased 10.8%, research and development expenses decreased 29.5% and clinical and regulatory expenses were relatively unchanged year-over-year. This is a reflection of our synergy work completed to-date and the result of cost actions and spending controls we have implemented.

On R&D specifically, the reductions are a result of synergy projects and the timing of project expenses. We continue to invest in our key projects on our long-term product roadmap and will see a higher R&D run rate for the remainder of the year.

Our net loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $21.3 million or $0.26 per share compared to a net loss of $47.7 million or $0.62 per share a year ago. Adjusted net loss totaled $15.3 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2016. We reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million for the first quarter of 2016.

Moving to the balance sheet. Our cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $36 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $49.1 million as of December 31, 2016. As a reminder on April 4, we entered into an agreement with Deerfield Management, a leading health care investment organization to provide us with up to $170 million in funding through a $120 million, six-year secured term loan, and a $50 million, three-year secured asset-based revolving line of credit. We have so far retired 68 million of the 86 million outstanding 2018 notes. We will use the remaining net proceeds from the term loan for working capital and general corporate purposes and any additional redemptions of the 2018 notes payable.

Now turning onto guidance. For 2017, we reaffirmed our previously issued revenue guidance and continue to anticipate 2017 revenue to be in the range of $193 million to $200 million, representing reported growth of 0% to 4% and a constant currency of 2% to 5% growth compared to 2016. For the full year 2017, we now anticipate GAAP loss per share of $0.83 to $0.89 per share, a revision from our prior guidance of a GAAP loss per share of $0.70 to $0.76 per share. This revised guidance has been updated primarily to reflect the increase in interest expense and debt extinguishment charges related to the recently announced credit agreement with Deerfield. This range does not reflect or this range does reflect the already captured and ongoing synergies from the merger, which positions us to reaffirm our full year 2017 operating expenses in the range of $170 million to $175 million.

While we did better than expected in the first quarter and are confident in our full year guidance, we expect second quarter revenue in the range of $47 million to $48 million. This is lower than the $50 million target we communicated previously, primarily due to AFX2 product availability in the current quarter. Based on our first quarter experience, we are confident that the demand for AFX2, an Endologix product is strong, but it will take another quarter to build and test enough AFX2 large diameter devices to satisfy demand. The impact of this will be felt primarily in the US market, where we had already transitioned to AFX2 early last year.

In summary, we have made good progress with AFX2 over the past few months and are particularly pleased with the growth and adoption of Ovation globally. We are also encouraged by the excellent clinical outcomes with the new IFU for Nellix and we look forward to sharing the two-year results at the SVS next month. We will continue to build on our first quarter accomplishments and grow the business sequentially in future quarters.

And now, I would like to turn the call back to the operator for Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Ravi Misra with Leerink Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Ravi Misra

Just wanted to talk a little bit more about the 2Q guide down and the AFX supply issue. Can you just - is that, should we be thinking about that in the sense of basically you're putting the revenue into 3Q that was not going to be realized in 2Q? Or is there anything more to that? Then I have a question on the gross margin performance.

John McDermott

Well, specifically what's changed slightly from our original expectations, it's just taken us a little longer than planned to implement the tests and run them through the regulatory process. But we've made some great progress and feel very good about getting back online in the second half. So I wouldn't necessarily think it's just going to shift into Q3. There's going to be some slight case loss in Q2, which is what we're adjusting for. That said, we still feel confident about hitting the full year guidance of $193 million to $200 million. We think we can clearly make that up with anticipated growth in the second half.

Ravi Misra

Great. And then, just on the gross margin performance very, very strong versus consensus. You're still reiterating full year guidance, can you maybe talk through about how we should be thinking about that for the remainder of the year? I mean that implies a pretty, pretty big step down, I think, versus consensus. I think, you were originally saying that the 2Q number should be coming down with these testing issues that might be happening, I suspect that might be a little bit more. But can you please, maybe help with the ramp? And then just maybe one last one on Nellix and AFX, actually, rather. You gave about a year ago, just how many centers were performing those procedures, at about 900 or so. Can we just get an updated number on that? And how that may have changed over the last three to four months based on these disruptions and supply issues?

John McDermott

Let me start with the last part of the question and then I'll hand it over to Vaseem for the margins. You might recall also a while back we communicated that we would stop providing kind of account level detail. So I'm not going to give you any updated information on those former numbers. Those were also I think, pre-merger. I'm not sure exactly that when the dating on that 900-some number Ravi, but we don't really see account loss, I would say, during the disruption. We've just unfortunately been unable to supply some of the physicians with the AFX2 and we're trying hard to pivot them to AFX1 and Ovation. But we'll see a little bit of softness in Q2 and then expect to have that behind us and good growth in the second half. So with that, I'll turn it over to Vaseem for the margin question.

Vaseem Mahboob

Sure. So, Ravi, just to level set here. Last year, the reported margins were 66%, we had that $2.2 million of inventory step up. So that got us to about 71% on an operational basis. And right now we reported 67.2%. Now, there's a couple of things that are happening here. One is, it is stronger than expected, and I think part of that is better mix because US came in a lot stronger than we expected. And second, the reason the guidance kind of lowers down is the sampling impact of $2 million that we have talked about has started to kind of kick in here in the second quarter and then kind of extend a little bit into Q3. And into Q3, that's primarily coming for some mixed changes on AFX1 to AFX2 because we've had such a significant change in terms of supply chain. So we're still on track to hit the 64% gross margin number. And the Q1 number is just a little bit more strength on the heels of a strong US number for AFX.

Ravi Misra

Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Cooley from Stephens. Please proceeds with your question.

Chris Cooley

If I could just start. I'm looking at the core EVAR portfolio. At Charing Cross last week, there was a discussion about polymer-based devices in general having some potential incremental clinical utility. And you commented in your prepared remarks about Ovation being stronger in a quarterly period. I realized you probably don't want to parse it out between AFX and Ovation, but just given some of the data that was presented in that discussion at Charing Cross last week and the strength you're seeing in that device, does that alter in any way at all how you think about the core EVAR portfolio's growth potential going forward once AFX2 is fully back up, in terms of its availability? Then I have just one quick follow-up.

John McDermott

Yes, Chris. Clearly the utilization of polymer is offering some advantages that I think clinicians are just now starting to appreciate in particular this absence of aortic neck dilation. So without applying ongoing outward radial force to the neck we're not seeing that kind of neck expansion that we see with other traditional devices. That together with the very low profile of the Ovation device is gaining some momentum. And as our sales team gathers more and more experience and confidence, that's why we're seeing such good growth. So I do think from the time we did the merger to today, we are getting more and more bullish about the Ovation platform and with Alto around the corner, it looks very promising. So it's encouraging, it's very encouraging.

Chris Cooley

Great, thanks. And then maybe just as a quick follow-up. I realized this is still a little bit early, but could you just provide us any, maybe in broad strokes, level of confidence or why you remain optimistic regarding Nellix and its potential to move forward even though you're going to have to essentially be doing a retrospective look at that two-year data? I just maybe any color you can provide in terms of your discussions with the agency to this point?

John McDermott

Sure. Well, we have ongoing dialogue with FDA, and providing them with all of the main meeting materials in advance and of course we expect to get their feedback after they've had a chance to review those materials when we meet later this month. That said, as you've seen from the more recent presentations, the Kaplan-Meier curves look favorable for the new IFU. That, together with analysis that we've performed now on the EVAS Global Registry continues to provide us with a lot of encouragement that the new IFU is effective. So, we're not going to know until we get face-to-face with the agency here in a few weeks, but we like the way this is coming together, and we'll just have to see if they agree that the two-year data looks really good and we can proceed as planned.

Chris Cooley

Understood. Congratulations again on the good quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Pasquale with Guggenheim. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Pasquale

John, that FDA meeting is going to be a pretty important event for the company. How are you thinking about what public disclosure requirements there might be depending on the outcome and how you might communicate that to The Street?

John McDermott

Yes, our view is that if the anticipated time lines don't change, we wouldn't necessarily have a - any kind of disclosure following that meeting. If we come out of that meeting and we feel like the expected timelines for the program is different than what's already expected, then we would provide some kind of communication. Absent any change, then we what we would do is provide some kind of an update on our June 3 conference call when we go through the Nellix two-year data after SVS.

Chris Pasquale

Okay. And you had planned to analyze some European Nellix data using the revised IFU to help validate the recut IDE data set. Do you have those results at this point? Can you share anything about that analysis with us?

John McDermott

Yes, what we have done is looked at the patients from the EVAS Global Registry. So, recall that the 300-patient study that we presented a two-year follow-up on at the VEITH Symposium in November. So we've been gathering CT images and site report and data and have seen a very similar type of outcomes between the on and off-IFU patients that we've been able to gather data on. Recall that kind of a post-market registry, it doesn't have the same kind of imaging rigor. So for the images in the site-reported events we've been able to capture, it looks very similar to what we see with the IDE. So that's one validation.

Another is we've mentioned that we're working with a group of physicians in Holland, who are gathering up about 300 patients and applying the new IFU to their data, retrospectively. We have not seen that data yet. That's an arm's length transaction. They've got the protocol. They are doing all of that analysis independently. So, we expect to get that in June, we haven't seen that yet.

Chris Pasquale

And then last one for me. Can you just give us an update on where the sales force stands today? Has all the back and forth over the last few months caused any increased turnover for you guys?

John McDermott

Yes, the sales teams have been relatively stable. We have had a bit of turnover, but still remain below the industry averages and have a very good team on the ground.

Chris Pasquale

Great, thanks. John.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Joanne Wuensch from BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Joanne Wuensch

Can I circle back please to the reintroduction of AFX and the somewhat lower guidance for the second quarter? What exactly are the steps to get that back to sort of full throttle and which would increase our comfort level or confidence in the second half goals?

John McDermott

Yes, so specifically, Joanne, we're implementing some new testing methods on the line and just working through a regulatory process to get those implemented and then once that's done, we've already started to scale up the manufacturing. We just need this new testing methodology to be able to start releasing greater volumes of product. So we're through the root cause and all of those activities and now we're just kind of in the later stages of the regulatory process and hope to get that resolved here this quarter.

Joanne Wuensch

But when you say regulatory process, is there a step for FDA approval?

John McDermott

Yes, we're gaining concurrence from FDA on our new testing methodology.

Joanne Wuensch

Okay. And what else should be, I mean I don't, let me reword this. In addition to the data at SVS, what I was about to say, what else other than that data, which seems silly. What other data should we be looking for this year, maybe at these or other meetings that will sort of help us get a better feel for your pipeline? Thank you.

John McDermott

Sure. Well, so SVS will be the two-year Nellix data, which I think will be helpful in terms of understanding the effectiveness of the IFU. Then there will likely be some additional presentations over the remainder of the year. We haven't decided which meetings and who will the presenters be, which will show further validation we expect with the registry, as well as the Dutch data set. I think you'll start hearing more and more about what seems to be an early trend in all-cause mortality benefit for Nellix. So, we've got several hundred patients out now three years and we're starting to see what looks like a sustained trend in mortality benefit with Nellix over traditional EVAR devices. So, there'll probably be some more presentations about that.

As it relates to Ovation, we're very excited about the release of the initial LUCY data on May 31st, at SVS. So that's going to be the first time there's really been a critical evaluation of EVAR in between men and women and so stay tuned for those results. And then probably more Ovation clinical data presented at another meeting later in the fall. We probably won't have any levered clinical data yet for this year, but those are the highlights of the new clinical data in the pipeline for the rest of this year.

Joanne Wuensch

Thank you so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Weinstein from JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Hannover

This is actually Andrew in for Mike. I wanted to start off, there's a lot of moving pieces in the OUS business and I just wanted to go through some of them just to get some incremental color on some of the pushes and pulls, specifically in Europe. So it sounds like Ovation Alto has pushed out a bit. You've had the reinstatement of AFX in January. So have you seen any - can you just sort of quantify what the impact was in the quarter? And John, you also said that Nellix was in line with your expectation, but how do we think about being in line and what it, how did Ovation perform out in the field to help offset some of these challenges?

Vaseem Mahboob

Sure, let me take the first part of it and then I'll let John go on the Ovation piece. I think on the impact of the reinstatement, if you remember we got the approval on January 25th. So, we essentially lost a month of AFX units and what's reflected into our guidance now, as we have communicated is about $1 million on our step up is coming from getting that one month back here in the second quarter. So it's about $1 million, to put that into perspective.

Now, also remember that when we had given out the guidance and we had explained the step up from the $41 million expected number for Q1 to Q2, we had talked about this AFX2 issue, where we had said that $4 million of the step up from $41 million to $50 million was going to come from the seasonality of it, $2 million was going to be the carrier work for the orders in Q4 and then $1 million on the CE Mark. And then the last piece was this AFX to impact the $3 million.

So now, as John mentioned, all of these manufacturing changes that we are making and working through the regulatory process, that has gotten pushed to later in the quarter, in June. So that's the reason we walking down from $50 million to $47 million. But we feel very confident about Ovation. We had a solid quarter on Ovation in Q1, and then expect continued strength on that portfolio. And I'll let John comment on that.

John McDermott

Yes, before I touch on Ovation, Andrew, just another piece of information. So, we've talked about getting AFX2 approved in Japan, so that has happened. So that should have some positive impact for us in the second half, as is just yesterday we actually received reimbursement approval in France for AFX2. So after the summer holiday, we'll start with AFX2 in France. So AFX2 is actually teed up to have a very good second half of the year.

And then for Ovation, honestly we've seen growth globally. Almost every market as the legacy and the logics team has gotten up to speed with the product, I think almost without exception, we've seen nice sequential growth. And I don't see any reason that, that shouldn't continue. We are getting very good clinical outcomes acutely and there's a growing amount of long-term clinical evidence. And it's got the broadest IFU of any infrarenal EVAR device. So, it's a nice combination of sales team getting up to speed and a very well performing product. So we're pretty bullish with the Ovation outlook. And it looks like there are some good things happening with AFX2 in the second half. And then I'd just add to that and go back to Nellix and say, with these results that will be presented at SVS and this continued trend toward a mortality benefit, we also think we should be able to get some growth going in the second half from Nellix. So kind of a choppy first half but we remain bullish on the guidance for the full year based on those variables.

Andrew Hannover

Got it. Congrats on the approvals. When do you expect reimbursement on AFX2 in Japan?

John McDermott

Well, we've got the approval now, we just need to build the inventory get through our system and they need enough, as I know you're familiar in Japan, they just want to make sure they've got plenty of stock before they launch. Our partner Japan Lifeline has been very, very successful with the first-generation AFX and we wanted to just make sure we've got plenty of inventory for them to be even more successful with AFX2. So, sometime in the second half.

Andrew Hannover

Got it. And then I just have two others, I'll just rattle them off real quick. So in the US what specifically drove the outperformance in the quarter? And then just to dig into a question that was asked previously on sales rep turnover. Is there any particular geography in which you're seeing higher levels versus others?

John McDermott

For the first part of the question, outperformance in US was really Ovation. It really was the key driver, and as I said it's a combination of good outcomes, the reps are building confidence doing a great job and there's just been a nice steady stream of positive clinical evidence to support the platform, so. The other thing that I did mention is we've started the Alto IDE and there's a growing awareness about the next-generation platform that's in the pipeline for Ovation. So I think that's building some awareness as well. As it relates to the sales force, no. No, there hasn't been any geographic - it's just kind of a here and there nothing, I would say, outside of the ordinary.

Andrew Hannover

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Blackman from Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Blackman

Vaseem, I just want to go back to the guidance very quickly for the second quarter and make sure I heard you correctly. So we should think of this revision not as a loss of AFX procedure demand, but purely a lack of supply or limited supply? Is that the right way to think about it?

Vaseem Mahboob

Yes, it's a limited supply, Matt, absolutely.

Matthew Blackman

Okay. And then John, for you, I was hoping you would just go over the data you hoped to submit to FDA for Nellix in just a little bit more detail. And I wanted to start on the US trial. If I look at the Kaplan-Meier curve, the at risk numbers, the on label population is about 131 if I'm reading it correctly. So are you going to be able to submit to FDA in that package at the end of the June, 130 patients on the new IFU label? Is that the right way to look at it? And then just a quick couple of follow ups.

John McDermott

Well, we're going to submit, Matt, on the full 333-patient data set, all of the patients that have gotten off to two years. I don't know what that exact number is, I don't have those notes in front of me right now, but it will be all of the patients that we have out to two years and then split between the two buckets. So on the new IFU and all other patients that fall outside of the new IFU. In addition to that data, we will be providing the analysis of the data that we've gathered from the EVAS Global Registry. We won't have the Dutch data for the May meeting, but we will have that available for the submission that goes in June. But, we'll talk to them about the process that we're using with the Dutch data as another method to validate the IFU effectiveness.

Matthew Blackman

Okay and then on the registry and the Dutch study. I think all of us sitting here, we could come up with multiple reasons why FDA may not accept that as supplemental data. I'm just curious and I know it's a little bit tricky, can you give us some sort of preview of your argument as to why those datasets are important and should be looked at in the same lens as the US IDE trial?

John McDermott

Well, they probably shouldn't in fairness, be viewed in the same lens as the IDE trial because the IDE study's got very good imaging. So admittedly these are retrospective analyses. But the reason I think they're useful, is that they're all being analyzed independently and they're coming out to the very similar conclusion. So, if we saw these different datasets and they were all getting different answers, it would be much more confusing. But in fact, these different datasets are all landing around the same place. So is it going to be enough for FDA, obviously we don't know that for sure but it would appear to us that the work that's been done is confirming that the new IFU is effective, and hopefully they will agree. I mean between the 333 patients, the Global Registry and the Dutch, you've got over 900 patients. And we'll see if that's going to be enough.

Matthew Blackman

Okay that makes sense. And then my last question. Is there any way to tease out how much of this Ovation momentum has been let's call it De Novo demand versus just back billing for AFX procedures that you were missing because of supply?

John McDermott

Yes, good question. We've looked at it pretty carefully, Matt, and the feedback from the field is that a good bit of this growth has come from expansion in existing accounts. When we talk to the folks on the ground, it looks like there is real growth occurring in legacy AFX accounts beyond just backfill. And the nice thing about Ovation, as we've talked about before, and as you know already, is that it's got a broader IFU. So, it should have the potential to get more cases and even existing accounts with the transition to Ovation. So it's encouraging.

Matthew Blackman

Okay, thanks very much guys. Congratulations on a good quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Glenn Novarro with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Glenn Novarro

I wanted to go back to the graph you had in the deck that says preliminary two-year Nellix data. And this is data that you state is as of February 2nd. So, we're going to get at SVS, more patients in the follow-up. So my question is, is there any risk that under the new IFU, the freedom from endoleak and sac expansion and migration, is there any risk that, that number gets worse? And so that's question one.

John McDermott

I guess there is some risk. Although, Glenn, I guess what I would do is point out to you that these data, in this slide in our presentation that's online right now are very similar to what was presented back in November. So we had a limited number of patients at that time and were able to show differences that are very comparable. So while it's possible that the numbers will look slightly different heading into SVS, I wouldn't expect them to be materially different.

Glenn Novarro

Okay, good. And then Nellix in Europe under the new IFU, I know you've got away from talking about Nellix sales and so forth. But maybe can you qualitatively talk about what Nellix demand looks like in Europe under the IFU, and based on what you're seeing in terms of demand in Europe under the new IFU, are you still confident in the market opportunity for Nellix? And in terms of the market opportunity, again going back to your slide deck and I'm looking at Slide 13 where you talk about what you think the market opportunity is for Nellix. Thanks.

John McDermott

Yes, I would say what we experienced in the first quarter was still some, what I'll call, settling into the new IFU. And in particular physicians, the early adopters of Nellix were very enthusiastic about using it outside of IFU to solve problems that they couldn't solve with other devices. So as physicians now are embracing the new IFU in seeing the results, I think that there is a keen interest in continuing to use Nellix, even if it is for a smaller subset of patients. And as I said earlier, I think that the two-year data at SVS and the subsequent data that we'll present over the course of the year should enable us to build some momentum off this reset base of Nellix.

Glenn Novarro

Okay, great. Thank you for taking my question.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Our next question is a follow-up question from the line of Ravi Misra from Leerink Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Ravi Misra

I just wanted to get a little bit more in depth on that Nellix ChEVAS opportunity in Europe, especially given the patient stratification commentaries that you just answered in Glenn's question. Should we be thinking of kind of the initial rollout as addressing the, for a lack of a better word, the lost cases under the prior IFU? Or do you guys really see this as going enabled to get even more incremental cases beyond that, and if so, how quickly do you think that adoption could ramp? And also just one last one, ASP differences on ChEVAS, any differences that we should contemplate in our model versus Nellix?

John McDermott

Yes, so ChEVAS will address the different patient population. It won't recapture the patients that fall out of the IFU in the traditional segment. It will open up access to the complex market, which is important because that market has got the most unmet needs. So think of ChEVAS as really opening up the complex market, which is that one-third of patients that really don't have very good EVAR alternatives today. As for the ASPs, I think you should for modeling purposes at this point just view them as similar to the infrarenal ]indiscernible]. There may be some pricing upside for us in the future as we integrate a branch device into our portfolio but out of the gate, I would just use the same.

And then in terms of adoption, we're trying to go pretty slowly and methodically and just make sure that each individual physician has a very positive experience and the patients are very, very well treated. So we'll go pretty slowly. I wouldn't expect any, a real steep ramp. But we are seeing signs they can be very durable, good procedure, great alternative to fenestrated. So we think it's going to be a winner, but we just want to take our time to do it right. And that will be the approach.

Ravi Misra

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions left in the queue. I'd like to hand the call back over to management for closing comments.

John McDermott

Okay. Well thank you, operator. And thanks to everyone for joining us on the call this afternoon. We're pleased with our solid start to the year and look forward to updating you again on our next call, which is scheduled [End Abruptly]

