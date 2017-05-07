Cenveo's (CVO) CEO Bob Burton on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cenveo, Inc. (NYSE:CVO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Good morning, and welcome to Cenveo's 2017 First Quarter Results Conference Call. This call is scheduled to last approximately one hour and is being recorded.

Robert Burton

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. This is Rob Burton, and welcome to Cenveo's 2017 first quarter results conference call. Today's call will be hosted by Robert G. Burton, Sr., the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and members of the senior management team.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Burton, I'd like to remind everyone that certain materials covered on today's call are considered forward-looking and are covered under the Safe Harbor provision of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Also, any forward-looking estimates given on today's call will exclude any effects of restructuring, impairment, and other related acquisition charges. For further details regarding these factors, please reference Pages 6 and 7 of the Company's press release that was issued last night.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Burton. Thank you.

Bob Burton

Okay. Thank you, Rob. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Bob Burton speaking, and I am the CEO and Chairman of Cenveo. And I'd just like to remind myself that I'm also the largest individual Cenveo stockholder and a growing Cenveo bond holder. And I own some other bonds, so I'm pretty well up to speed on Cenveo bonds that are doing extremely well.

As I stated at our annual meeting last week, 100% of our senior management team continues to purchase Cenveo stock every month through our employee stock purchase plan. In my case, I will also buy Cenveo stock in the marketplace. Basically what I do, I try to buy every quarter in the $100,000 range when I have money. And when I'm short on money, I don't buy that much, but I do buy on the open market, and I continue to buy in through our employee stock purchase plan that we have.

And I feel it's very important to advise you, and I do every chance I get, that we continue to purchase our stock because we believe in our business plan and the direction of our company. And hopefully after today, you're going to feel as positive as I do about some of the progress we've made and some of the new things that are making us a much better and stronger team.

We also realized that some companies require more time to get their stock price up to a level where we can make money when we sell some stock or when we sell our company. And I just have to reflect back to World Color that we had for a similar period of time, and how we fought up and down with the results and what we were trying to accomplish until we were able to put it together and sell the company and make a lot of money for our owners, the investors, KKR, and ourselves as employees.

And so sometimes when you have downturns in economy and you're moving pieces around, it takes longer. And we think we have our arms around where we're at and where we're going, and you'll hear a lot about that today. But all the things of buying the stock, and for some reason, my personal purchases of Cenveo stock, have not helped much in supporting the stock price at a level that meets our targeted goals. And I came to this conclusion that even though I have purchased over 1 million shares of Cenveo stock over this period of time that we've been involved with it, I need to buy more of our Cenveo stock to have a larger base.

And for your information, and I think I've repeated it about 400 times, I have never sold any Cenveo stock, not even one share of stock, or of any company that we were trying to turn around and to sell. And to remind you again, and I've said this, we've never taken a company and not being able to turn it around where our investors made money, and again, it's our intention to get that job done here with Cenveo. And today you're going to hear more of the building stones of how we plan to get there.

So today, I'm announcing that I plan, I, Bob Burton, plan to purchase $1 million of our Cenveo stock in the open market. I'll make these purchases over the next few weeks or so until I get some money moved around. And I will continue to purchase our stock through our employee stock purchase plan.

I've been buying stock through the employee purchase plan, as so are the other executives. I'm going to continue to do that. And then I'm going to buy $1 million worth of Cenveo stock in the open market, and do that as quickly as we can. And again, these ESPP purchases are incremental to the $1 million and will continue each month as we move forward. I will also purchase $1 million of Cenveo bonds. And I'll do that as soon as I can find a seller of our Cenveo bonds in the marketplace.

So to repeat what I've just said, because you might have think there might have been a bad connection, I plan to purchase $1 million of our Cenveo stock and an additional $1 million of Cenveo bonds. And I hope that these purchases will get your attention, and to make you realize how committed we are as a company, and how committed we are to increasing our stock price and growing our company. And this is very important to us as it is important to you, and we're all in this game to make money, and I remind our people of that every time we have a staff meeting each week.

Also you're aware that we have, after the bump in the road we had at the back half of last year that was caused by an acquisition not being able to be completed, we had some problems. And we immediately went into a cost reduction plan. And we announced that and you're aware of it. This is a $50 million cost savings plan. And you're going to be hearing from the rest of the management team on the progress we made in that area and what's going on.

Well, I'm just here to tell you that we're doing very well with that $50 million that we've identified, and we've been able to identify all of that $50 million that we were looking for. And we're working to improve our consolidated margins so that we can achieve, and what we've said before, our $180 million EBITDA run rate goal as we exit 2018. And we've also sort of semi-launched our new product, Kadena – I'm still trying to learn how to pronounce the word – with new sales and new customers in the range of $34 million and looking for more of our 17 plus customers.

Those new sales, along with the sales of our labels and envelopes and some of our major print items really make me hope that we can get our stock price back to the levels that it should be. And this gives us a company that is much different than any other company you've tried to compare us against as a printing company because of the new revenue lines that we're looking at.

And at the same time of these action plans that are happening with our management team, we're all going to continue to purchase the company stock as we've done in the past. And we'll do that in the open market and the employee stock purchase plan. And that's basically what I wanted to say, except a couple of comments about the first quarter. When we started out this first quarter, it was no one's surprise that there was a lot of uncertainty out in the economy, and we saw some of that in our business. But as the quarter moved along, our outlook got better and the results, and we've been able to achieve what we set out for as our budget.

And the revenues came in versus down last year. Some of you had some concerns about that, but I will tell you that we feel very positive about what we're seeing down the road, and we don't see those uncertain terms. In some segments, it's going to take a little while longer, but I feel very comfortable about our revenue outlook and where we're going with our business and the fact that where we do have shortfalls, and all companies do, we've been able to address those and get our cost out and improve our margins at the same time.

So I am feel very good about what we've been able to achieve in the first quarter and the outlook for the second quarter, and more importantly for the full year with what we're focusing on. Hopefully the new stock purchases will help us and make some clarity on people will realize how important it is to us as a company, and the same thing for the bonds. But we also feel very good about what we're here for and where we're going for the rest of this year.

So with that comment, I want to talk about our conference call today. We're going to use the same format as we've previously used on other calls. We're going to spend less time on the general operations to have more time on the Q&A, which we've done in the past, and to give you a better opportunity to make sure all your questions are answered.

So why don't we started with our first presenter today, and that's our President, Rob Burton. Rob?

Robert Burton

All right. Thank you, and good morning again, everyone. I will provide an update today on the Profitability Improvement Plan, a capital structure update, and an overview on some of the trends that we are seeing in the market.

Given the significant challenges in the office products wholesale business that occurred late in 2016, we began review of our manufacturing platform and the Company's entire cost structure. After a thorough review, we announced the $50 million Profitability Improvement Plan early this year to address these market challenges and to position the company to grow EBITDA and cash flow.

This plan includes cost savings across all of our businesses, and when complete, will put the Company in a stronger financial position and will allow the company to even better address our 2019 debt maturities. We are very pleased with progress to date as we've now identified the entire $50 million of costs.

Mike and Scott will spend more time walking through these details of this plan later on the call today. This plan has taken much of management time over the past several months, and we are very confident that this plan will deliver the expected results this year and into next year.

We've also several questions in regards to our office products business. We forecasted continued weakness for this business for 2017, and we expected that the disruption would carryover into the first half of 2017. We are pleased to say that business performed to these expectations in Q1, and as we enter the back half of 2017, the comparisons get meaningfully easier. We now believe we're at the new normal for this business, and we feel very good about the cost actions we've taken to date.

In regard to the capital structure, we're also pleased with the progress we've made since the beginning of last year. And May 15, we will complete the last portion of our 2017 refinancing efforts. $5.5 million worth of converts will be paid off at maturity. Through the end of last year, we've now retired over $180 million worth of debt. Our weighted average cost of debt is now 6.3%, and our cash interest expense for this year should be less than $70 million.

Our next maturity is now August 2019. And as we have in the past, we will look to be optimistic in regards to the capital structure as timing and market conditions permit. We're also constantly evaluating strategic opportunities and ways to drive value for our shareholders.

We firmly believe that our industry is in a period of consolidation, and we are continuously evaluating all alternatives from an acquisition and disposition perspectives. We will also look to continue to lower our leverage in 2017 and beyond as we will use our free cash flow to pay down debt, make strategic investments in our business, and help us to deliver over time and accelerate our plans to achieve our strategic goals.

Finally, despite the economic headwinds that we are seeing that is also impacting overall industry demand, particularly office products marketplace, we are very pleased with the progress we are making operationally. Our focus on costs allowed us to improve our gross margin and allowed us to achieve our internal targets in Q1. Despite some challenging market headwinds, we are optimistic about achieving our full-year targets, and our performance in Q1 demonstrates that we were able to increase margins in a challenging environment.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to you.

Bob Burton

Thank you, Rob. Very good, our next presenter will be our Chief Operating Officer, Mike Burton. Mike?

Michael Burton

Great. Thank you, and good morning. Our teams have been intensely focused on delivering our $50 million Profitability Improvement Plan. This plan was built to allow us to be the low-cost producer while improving our overall customer experience. Throughout the first quarter, we have made great progress on the plan, and we continue to examine all areas of our business to drive more efficiency and reduce further costs.

During the quarter, we realized $5 million of savings related directly to this plan. This met our expectations for the first three months of the year. The majority of the Q1 savings are a blend of SG&A reductions, facility rationalizations, expense management, and operational efficiencies. Realizing these savings in the first quarter is essential to our 2017 financial plan, as many of these projects have impact that last throughout the full-year.

Our continued investment in manufacturing technology and infrastructure upgrades has enabled us to move quickly and execute on our core projects, there's over 50 of them. Delivery of these savings allows us to meet our EBITDA expectations for the first quarter, despite some lower volumes in certain segments of the business, which I will address throughout my update.

I will now take you through each of our three business units. First is our Envelope Group, which delivered an 11.3% EBITDA margin for the first quarter. This was primarily driven by our direct mail EBITDA expansion of 10% plus in Q1 of 2017 versus Q1 of 2016. Overall, this is one of our stronger quarterly margin performances, despite lighter volumes from our direct mail clients. This margin improvement is a direct result of our continued trend to see more value-added packages in the mail stream, as well as our cost actions in the Office Product segment.

Net sales for this group decreased from $229 million in Q1 of last year to $202 million in Q1 of this year. As we discussed on our previous call, the Office Product segment continues to experience year-over-year top line degradation. $14 million of our year-over-year decline in the Envelope Group is directly associated with our Office Products group. As we identified issues in the segment last quarter, we quickly acted and took the appropriate measures to adjust our cost structure quickly, which did benefit us in Q1.

The majority of the remaining topline decline is associated with our direct mail segment. 2016 was a very, very strong year for direct mail, where we saw low to mid-single digit revenue gains over the prior year. In the first quarter of 2017, we have seen a more targeted and risk-based approach regarding customer acquisition by our clients. This is also happening during an escalating interest rate environment as well. This in no way represents a loss of our customer base, but is really driven by a more targeted customer acquisition approach by our clients.

Our direct mail segment also benefited from the United States Postal Service continuing to offer direct mail promotions and incentives. By focusing on equipment enhances that take advantage of these discounts offered by the USPS, we have positioned ourselves as a leader in complex mail pieces, which possesses positive attributes, which will qualify for these promotions and incentives by the USPS.

Now I'd like to move on to our print group. Net sales for this group decreased from $129.8 million in Q1 of last year to $113.4 million in Q1 of this year. The lower revenue is a result of two print related items. Firstly, we have closed down a facility in Portland, Oregon during the first quarter. Throughout the close, we consciously exited marginally profitable work and moved the remainder of the volume across our overall network. We anticipate seeing the benefit of this closure in future quarters.

The second challenge we are in is once again similar to the direct mail issue, which is we continue to see a more targeted and highly complex customer acquisition strategy. In Q1, we experienced lower print revenue associated with customer acquisition mailings. In response to the lower volumes, we have announced numerous cost actions that allowed us to mitigate the revenue impact. These allow us to keep our print EBITDA margins within 50 basis points of Q1 of 2016, which once again was a very good revenue quarter for our print group.

Additionally, our print group has been the business unit leader that's been driving customer adoption of our new supply chain solution offering, Kadena. Kadena offers a best-in-class spend analytics and the delivery of premium procurement marketing and artwork services.

With numerous in-place customer instances of Kadena, and overwhelmingly positive feedback from our customer base, we are more confident than ever that we have the best-in-class solution for our customers that really helps them easily understand, manage, and most importantly control their spend.

The last business unit that I will address is our label group. Net sales for this group declined from $79 million last year Q1 to $68.4 million. Nearly all this topline year-over-year impact was a result of our exiting of our coding operation last year. This group was actually able to expand EBITDA margins from 13.1% in Q1 of 2016 to 15.6% in Q1 of this year.

The 2.5% margin expansion is a direct result of our new management team, multiple investments, and infrastructure enhancements that we've made over the past year. We continue to focus and invest heavily in this segment as we see it as a market that offers opportunity for both top and bottom line growth in the future.

Before I conclude my update, I'd like to add some more detail around our profitability plan. When we first embarked on the profitability plan, we had firmly identified $40 million of opportunity for improvement. At this point, we have the full $50 million identified and are extremely confident that we can deliver on these commitments.

By initiating our master plan this year and targeting 2018 savings, it affords us the ability to plan ahead and take on larger, more – complex projects that have enterprise wide implications. These transformational enterprise projects require a higher level of planning and forecasting and a much higher level of projected return.

They represent the future path of our operational success, and are the critical drivers of our profitability plan. Our path forward is very clear. And at this point, it's a matter of focus and execution. Our delivery of our Q1 profitability plan is the first of many steps in meeting our full $50 million goal.

Thank you very much. And with that, I'll turn the call back to you.

Bob Burton

Thank you, Mike. And I'd like to add, this is a team effort with a lot of different pieces coming together to be successful. But I just want to repeat it again that the sales organization that we have here in this Company that can sell multiple products is just outstanding and Mike and his team have been working on updating that team and improving it. And again, we have the best in the industry, no question about it.

And with that, I'll ask our final presenter to talk to you, and his name is Scott Goodwin. Scott?

Scott Goodwin

Thank you, Mr. Burton, and good morning, everyone. Today I'm going to spend a few minutes reviewing our first quarter 2017 financial results, discuss select financial highlights from the quarter, and provide further background on our Profitability Improvement Plan. Before I do, I'd like to quickly provide an update on our communications with the New York Stock Exchange regarding compliance with one of their listing standards.

On April 11, we responded to a notification from the exchange that we received on March 28 indicating that the Company was not in compliance with the exchange's market cap listing standard. We confirmed receipt of the notification with our response, and are required to submit a plan of action to remedy the non-compliance to the exchange within 45 days of their original notification.

We anticipate the most significant component of our response will be our 2017 Profitability Improvement Plan. We believe the exchange will accept our plan, and anticipate they will allow for a remediation of noncompliance over a 12 or 18-month period of time.

I think it's important to emphasize that this process has no impact on our operations, our compliance with the SEC or any other regulators. As we move through the second quarter, we will continue to keep everyone updated on our progress with the exchange, and expect to receive confirmation on our plan's approval before the end of June.

Turning to our results of operations for the first quarter, net sales were $374.5 million compared to $432.8 million in the prior year; a decline of $58.3 million or 13.5%. As expected, our office product and wholesale envelope product lines were down approximately $14 million as we continue to see the impact associated with the changes we experienced during the back half of 2016 in the office product marketplace.

Additionally, the decision to exit our coding operation last year accounted for an additional sales reduction of approximately $6 million within our labels operations. As Mike alluded to, the remainder of the decline is driven by lower sales volumes across our print, direct mail, and label product lines.

Our gross profit was down $6.7 million, primarily due to lower sales volumes. However, our gross margins increased almost 75 basis points to 17.1% from 16.4%. The improvement in the gross margin is a result of the early efforts of our 2017 Profitability Improvement Plan, and we expect continued improvements as further efforts on the plan take hold and volumes increase during our seasonally heavier quarters in the back half of the year.

SG&A expenses were down $2.7 million, primarily driven by lower commission expenses on lower sales volumes and overhead cost reductions that occurred throughout the quarter. SG&A as a percent of sales for the first quarter was approximately 12% compared to 11% in the first quarter of 2016. As we continue to implement the SG&A components of our Profitability Improvement Plan, we expect SG&A as a percent of sales to remain in line or lower than prior year.

Restructuring impairment and other charges for the first quarter were $8.2 million compared to $5 million in the prior year. Our 2017 restructuring and impairment charges were primarily driven by recording a non-cash withdrawal liability related to a multi-employer pension plan in connection with one of the announced plant closures, and additional employee separation liabilities attributable to our position reduction initiatives. Our net cash payments related to restructuring and integration activities for the quarter were $2.3 million compared to $800,000 in the prior year.

Interest expense for the first quarter decreased $5 million to $19.1 million from $24.1 million in the prior year. We had a weighted-average interest rate of 6.3% in the first quarter of 2017, compared to 7.25% in the prior year, while our weighted-average debt outstanding was $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $1.2 billion in the prior year. Cash paid for interest was $28.8 million for both the first quarter of 2017 and 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 was $31.2 million compared to $35 million in the prior year. The change in adjusted EBITDA is primarily attributable to approximately $6 million of adjusted EBITDA decline resulting from the office product and wholesale envelope product lines and the exit of our coding operation. The 2017 Profitability Improvement Plan improved our adjusted EBITDA by over $5 million in the first quarter of 2017. And the net remaining change to adjusted EBITDA is the result of market softness in print and labels, which was offset in part by increased contributions from our direct envelope platform.

Turning to our cash flow highlights for the quarter. Cash used in operating activities was $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to a use of cash of $11.4 million in the prior year. The improvement in cash flows from the prior-year quarter is primarily due to sales to and collections from our customers, and a lower volume of payments to our vendors, given our efforts in the prior year to begin taking advantage of discounted versus net terms.

These improvements were offset by a buildup of finished good inventories, primarily to support our announced plant closures. We expect our inventory levels to improve again in the back half of the year once we complete the customer transitions associated with these closed facilities. Cash paid for pension and post-retirement plans for both the first quarter of 2017 and 2016 was $300,000. For the first quarter of 2017 and 2016, cash paid for income taxes was approximately $0.5 million.

Our cash flows related to continuing investing activities for the first quarter primarily reflect net capital expenditures of $7.5 million. Cash flows relating to financing activities for the first quarter of 2017 primarily reflect the retirement of the remaining portion of our 11.5% notes of $20.5 million and net borrowings on our ABL facility of $34 million. We will retire the remaining portion, approximately $5.5 million of our 7% notes at maturity on May 15, using amounts available on our ABL facility or cash flows from operations.

Turning to some financial highlights on the Profitability Improvement Plan, as we have all previously mentioned, we began realizing the benefits of our early efforts on the Profitability Improvement Plan during the first quarter. During the quarter, we realized over $5.0 million of benefits associated with the plan. Those benefits included approximately $2.5 million of improvement from our operational improvements category, which was driven by incremental prompt pay discounts with our supply base and our overtime management efforts.

Reductions of 120 positions during the first quarter contributed approximately $2 million of benefits. And those reductions occurred at different points throughout the first quarter, so we have not yet experienced a full quarter benefit, but will do so in the second quarter. Other SG&A benefits contributed a little more than a $0.5 million in the first quarter as well.

The $5 million plus, we realized in the quarter represents actions taken during the first quarter that have an annual estimated impact of approximately $27.5 million or 55% of the $50 million target. As of today, we have implemented over $35 million or more than 70% of the $50 million target. With that said, there are certain of these initiatives, such as plant consolidations or back office realignments, that we do not expect any benefits from until at least the back half of the year and some into 2018.

Lastly, our current forecast for the second quarter is approximately $6 million of benefits from this plan, once again, driven by the operational improvement and position reduction categories. We feel confident we will achieve these benefits, and we will work to further strengthen our momentum in several other areas of our Profitability Improvement Plan during the second quarter.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Burton.

Bob Burton

Thank you, Scott, very good. We'll now look at 2017 full-year guidance. And really it hasn't changed, but I'll just run it through it here. The sales number's still the same at $1.6 billion. EBITDA, $150 million, is the same. Capital expenditures are between $20 million and $25 million. And our total margins are 9% in the middle, and about 9.4%, 9.5% in that range and trying to get better. And as I said, there's been no major change in our forecast.

So that's our update, and you heard it from all the individuals, and we will now have an opportunity to let you ask some questions. Operator, let's open up the call for Q&A, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning, guys. It's [Pete Lucas] for Charlie. Congratulations on continued progress this quarter. Just a question. You guys were off to a good start with what you refer to as the first of many steps in the cost cutting plan. Scott outlined a bunch of it, but can you just talk about what gives you the confidence that you can continue to deliver on this plan going forward?

Michael Burton

Sure. Pete, it's Mike. I think the confidence comes in and looking at it every day, and the fact that we live and breathe it and we see it in our monthly, let alone our quarterly results and its direct impact. I think the first quarter's a good example of that if you look at some of the challenges that we referenced on the top line and our ability to overcome those because of these cost actions. And we can directly tie that out on the P&L.

And as Scott alluded to earlier, a lot of these savings happened in February and some in March, so you really do not begin to see the full impact of that, and we'll really get the full quarter in Q2. But no, we see it every day, and that's something that we monitor on a real-time basis, and I think that only gets ramped up. And we talked about the $50 million, having it fully identified now, and that doesn't mean we stop. This is a fluid discussion that we're always looking for more, and it's an area that's the top of our conversation every time we get together.

Bob Burton

To add, this is Bob on the phone. To the monitoring bit, we do that every week. And Mike and the team here at corporate, we have the list and what we're expecting and the fact that we're on target to achieve that. So it's not just a gross number out there. It's a series of smaller numbers that add up to the total. And we're really on top of that day to day, as Mike said.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks. Just one more for me. Can you just expand on how you expect cash flow to ramp for the balance of the year? And how we should think about obviously debt paydown is one of the uses there, but how we should think about, you mentioned strategic opportunities?

Robert Burton

So again, our business is highly seasonal. Our back half is usually at least 55% to 57% of the year on it from a top line perspective and also from a bottom line perspective. Q1 and Q3 are our seasonally quarterly high cash interest quarters. So I think for this quarter alone is north of $27 million of cash interest. That falls to less than $8 million here in Q2. So, Q2 and Q4 traditionally had been two of the better quarters for us, and Q4 especially being I think probably 80% of our cash flow generated during Q4. So that's sort of how our year lays out.

In terms of being optimistic, yes, I think debt paydown is our number one priority. And as we have in the past, we will take advantage of where things are trading at, and hopefully if we can buy things at a discount, we'll do so. But our number one priority right now is debt paydown.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Very helpful. Thanks guys.

Bob Burton

Thanks Pete.

Kevin Cohen

Good morning and thanks for taking the question. When you guys look at the envelope space, where do you see EBITDA margins as you exit 2017, just given some of the comments about a positive mix shift in some areas within direct mail and the other trends you see in the wholesale market?

Michael Burton

It's a good question, and it's something that I'd love to give you the perfect answer, but it's fluid. But obviously we talked about getting to 10. That was the initial goal and we talked about that two or three years ago. And I think Q1, and despite of the office products segment and some of the other pieces of the envelope group, you can see an 11.3% margin, which obviously speaks to the fact that we can operate this business on a cost basis in any type of revenue environment. I think that's the real strength of this.

So, it's north of 10 is the real answer. And there is seasonality, to Rob's point, of this business, but we like to ratchet that up. And we like to believe that we're at a floor and we can keep raising it upwards. But it is truly dependent upon the mix. And these are cycles in these businesses. The envelope business, and it really correlates directly with direct mail, these businesses have ups and they have downs and they have cycles that they go through. So assuming that the cycles are similar to what we've seen in the past, then I'd like to believe that we can continue to inch these margins upward.

Bob Burton

And that's one of the reasons, as the largest player in the industry, as Mike said, some of these people, as a former publisher myself, you will mail very heavily one year and the next year you do less. So it does vary dramatically. But that floor of 10%, we got that pretty well drilled into the business, and we would like to continue to do a lot better than that. But it does vary, there's no question about it.

Kevin Cohen

That's helpful. And then turning to the theme of consolidation, just given the stub maturity will be dealt with in about 11 days, and given that at least $40 million of free cash flow, how do you guys think about consolidation as a way to improve the balance sheet? I guess you mentioned both acquisitions and dispositions. And I guess on the former, is there much of a focus on potentially tuck-in acquisitions to delever and create synergies, or is it more in dispositions? And is the latter, are there businesses that could be sold that would be deleveraging from your perspective?

Michael Burton

I think it's all of the above, Kevin. I think it's a good question. I think from our perspective, we want to be the dominant player in the industries that we're in. So, if there is an industry that we're in that we're not, that's something we'll evaluate. But I think for the most part, there is some merit to deleveraging through acquisitions. The deal's got to make sense. We have a pretty attractive capital structure right now in terms of what debt paydown could be. So it'd have to be, at least meet that bar in terms of a return. Obviously there's some strategic merits to an acquisition or a disposition that we'll have to weigh that as well.

But all the things are on the table. We've done all the things you mentioned before. We bought companies the last couple of years. We've sold a thing and we've bought back debt. All those things are on the table, and for us, it's sort of evaluation of what makes the most sense for our shareholders here right now. So, there is some merit to everything you just mentioned.

Kevin Cohen

Great. That’s very helpful. Thanks and continued best of luck.

Michael Burton

Thanks Kevin.

Matthew Swope

Good morning, guys.

Michael Burton

Good morning, Matt.

Matthew Swope

Can we continue on that theme of Kevin's questions just around the capital structure? Scott, how much is out on the revolver at the end of March 31?

Scott Goodwin

Yes. As of March it was around $115 million was outstanding. So if you take a look at Q1, we obviously had the 11.5%s that we took care of with the $20.5 million there. And it's our seasonally – of the two quarters, Q1 and Q3 are our big interest quarters, so we're almost $30 million of cash interest. As we move through here in Q2, I expect that to come down pretty good. I think we also had an inventory build, almost about $10 million here in the first quarter. So some of that will start to flow through here in Q2 as well. I think from an availability perspective, I'd like to see that number down pretty substantially leaving Q2.

Matthew Swope

Is it right to say that the amount outstanding at that time was $190 million minus the $115 million, or are there any LCs or anything else that reduced them?

Scott Goodwin

There's about $17 million of LCs. So that's the other component.

Matthew Swope

But other than that, everything else is available there?

Scott Goodwin

Correct.

Matthew Swope

And to the free cash flow debt paydown conversation, how do you think about the revolver within that, with that much available on your revolver and with better cash coming in the back half of the year as always? Are you comfortable just leaving the revolver where it is and using the free cash flow you generate for the rest of the year to look at other parts of the capital structure?

Scott Goodwin

Yes. I think, from my perspective, this is the most liquidity in my tenure as a CFO here. So we've done a good job of expanding that pretty substantially through the refinancing transactions last year. Was certainly a focus of mine and Rob's as we move forward there. I think initially, any daily activity is going on and off of the ABL internally every day, so that's certainly the first spot.

We obviously don't keep a lot of cash on the balance sheet, so it's not cost effective for us to do that. The ABL is first, and then I think we're comfortable with where we are liquidity-wise to do something either with lower on the capital structure, or as Rob alluded to, from a transaction or strategic endeavor as well.

Matthew Swope

That's helpful. And then if I can just move back over to revenue for a second. Could you talk a little bit about what's going on in labels? You've talked about the codings operation, but what about the decline in the rest of labels? That business has had a hard time finding growth the last couple years. How should we think about that?

Michael Burton

Yes. You're looking at two separate businesses on the label side. There's a longer run business and there's a shorter run business. And when you exclude the coding operation, we are down slightly. And I think it comes down to what margin profile do you want to play at. And obviously making money is critical to these businesses. And we've been really focused, look at the bottom line of that business. We're up 250 basis points year over year. That means real money for us and that's real dollars. So, growth has to come at a profitable way.

And so we've been really focused on trying to enter markets, and we've done a really good job of it, where there is better margins. And I think that's totally shown to you through the quarterly performance of this. Growth is available, and it is a market that is growing in certain segments for sure. We're picking the right spots. And there are certain elements of that market, though, where there may be growth but there is just no margin.

So it's picking the right spots where you want to play, and it's profitable growth. And I think what we've shown here directly is the fact that we've been able to do that by 250 basis points.

Matthew Swope

So as we model that business going forward, should we model – as we think out into the out years, do we model that as a growth business, a kind of GDP business, or really expect more declines as you focus on the right margin business?

Michael Burton

I think we've gone through a lot of the correction pieces. I think you really should think about GDP. And it ebbs and flows based upon certain contracts and when they expire and when new ones get onboarded. When you went into account, it doesn't show up the next day. This is an inventory-based business in the long run, so it takes a little more time to get there. But yes, I think that's a fair assumption for you.

Matthew Swope

That’s great. Thank you, guys. Appreciated.

Bryan Bergin

Hey, good morning. This is actually Brian filling in for Lance. Just a quick one. What kind of delta do you guys expect between adjusted EBITDA and cash you've done over the course of the year?

Bob Burton

So, I think the key items there are the restructuring line for sure. As we go through these facility rationalizations, there'll be some non-cash. I think you saw a large portion of that delta begin here in Q1 where we had $8.2 million of charges, but only $2.3 million of cash. So there will be some delta there as we go through those rationalizations. That by far is the largest.

And then you obviously have the tax side of the house. We expect less than $1 million of cash taxes. We have the full NOLs and how they calculate under the old FAS 109 on there certainly gives you a delta. They will be fairly substantial. I think they'll be more substantial here in the first half of the year as we go through the plant rationalizations. And then assuming we don't take down any other facilities later in the year as part of the plan, we'll be okay.

Bryan Bergin

That’s helpful. Thanks.

Michael Burton

Thanks Bryan.

Trent Porter

Hi, guys. Just three quick questions. The first two are related in this office wholesale space. I wonder if you can frame the risk of buyers looking for cheaper alternatives off shore, or more importantly, the mitigations to that.

And then secondly, what has kept the pricing pressure in the office wholesale space from spreading, and do you feel reasonably confident in your ability to continue that?

And then thirdly, this targeted customer acquisition, is there a silver lining to that? Are you competitively positioned such that as the customer acquisition strategy becomes more targeted and complex, that you've got equipment or capabilities that others don't and you might be able to grab share?

Bob Burton

Rob's still writing the questions down. You have to slow down just a second.

Robert Burton

Yes. I think we believe we're at the new normal now, Trent, in the office products space, and it's sort of evidenced by our Q1 numbers. And we see some stability here, at least what we're seeing in the short term. We think where we're at right now is where we're at. Why won't this spread? That is a logistics fulfillment business.

The rest of our business is a sort of custom order, every envelope is different, and very transactional and very short run. These things come in our desk and then get printed anywhere from four to six weeks later. So, you can't do that from 6,000 miles away. That doesn't work. So that's why we don't think that is a business that can be offshored. At least at this stage of the game, we don't think that's potentially what's going to happen here.

So, we think where we are on the office products side, number one, the first question. Number two is that's why it hasn't spread anywhere else, just because the putting that stuff on a boat across an ocean, we deal with longshoreman, sure. This just doesn't make sense for a custom, short run product.

Michael Burton

I'll answer your question regarding the targeted acquisition, what we're seeing in the marketplace. And the truth is we are positioned incredibly well. Some of the things that – the reality is, when people become more refined in their lists and their mailing cycles, which does happen as we said earlier, it's all about better value that we can put forward to them. And I think that we, I can say unequivocally that we have the best bells and whistles and all the pieces that add up to higher lift rates.

And I won't go into what all that means, but you can look at the USPS regulations and you can see what qualifies for these promotions, and I think they're pretty smart about what works. And they're really trying to incentives packages in the mail that deliver better response. And I can tell you that from a national standpoint, no one has what we have. And we're going to continue to invest in this, because we see there's more value there and we see the trends continuing in that regard. Not only on the envelope side, but on the print side as well.

Trent Porter

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Michael Burton

Thanks Trent.

So that's it, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much. We appreciate your support, and have a good day. Thank you.

