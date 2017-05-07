SRC Energy's (SRCI) CEO Lynn Peterson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:SRCI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 5, 2017 11:00 AM ET

With us today are SRC's CEO, Lynn Peterson; and CFO, Jimmy Henderson; and COO of Operations, Mike Eberhard; and COO of Development, Nick Spence. Investor Relations Manager, John Richardson, will also be available to answer questions during the Q&A session.

I would now like to turn the call over to the CEO of SRC, Mr. Lynn Peterson. Please go ahead.

Lynn Peterson

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our call this morning. We filed our Form 10-Q last evening, and we ask you refer to it for detailed information. I would like to begin this morning's call by expressing our condolences for the loss of life and injuries that resulted from the home explosion in Firestone on April 17.

Our hearts go out to the Martinez and Irwin families and their loved ones, the first responders and the entire Firestone community who have been affected by the strategy. While we do not have properties in this specific community, we work every day in and around neighboring communities where many of our employees and friends live. We are grateful for the swift and brave response to the explosion by the construction workers, first responders and neighbors.

Safety and responsible operating procedures are a core value for SRC. We have a total of 169 operated vertical wells, and we have an ongoing program in place to plug and abandon these wells over time. Subsequent to the incident, we immediately reviewed all of our operated vertical wells to ensure the safety of the community members living near our own operations. We chose to do this proactively but would note that these types of inspections occur on a regular basis as part of our normal operating procedures and to comply with state laws.

Production from all of our vertical wells accounted for less for less than 2% of our first quarter production. We have identified 20 wells and associated facilities that are within 250 feet of a structure, such as a house, barn or shed. While we have no reason to believe that these wells, flow lines or facilities associated with them pose a risk to the public in any way, we have nevertheless shut these wells in.

All of these wells were already on our plugging list. We have decided to reprioritize and accelerate our P&A program based on the proximity of the wells to structures and plan to plug and abandon these wells in the near future. We have reviewed the May 2, 2017 notice to operators from the Governor of Colorado and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission that we received late Tuesday evening. We intend to comply by evaluating an additional 88 wells that fall within 250 to 1,000 feet from structures.

Again, most of these vertical wells were already on our list to be abandoned over the next 12 to 15 months, so we will continue to our established P&A program. As actions speak louder than words, I would like to note that we have plugged and abandoned 59 wells during the past seven months.

Plugging and abandoning vertical wells has been a primary goal of the company for the past year, and we expect to continue that process. We will continue to work closely with local and state regulatory agencies to maintain a safe environment and comply with applicable regulations. At this time, we are not aware of, nor do we expect, any regulatory changes that would alter our development plans.

Before closing this further discussion, I have two requests to make of all our listeners. First, employees of SRC Energy have personally committed funds to a donation to help in the healing of the family, the first responders and the community, and the outpouring of care from our staff has been unbelievable. SRC, as a corporation, will be matching the employees' donations. We are proud to operate in Colorado. We believe we operate within a very safe industry, and we want to continue to be a part of the communities in which we operate.

As all of us are part of these communities, directly or indirectly, I would ask that all of our stakeholders, be they investors, bankers or members of the community, consider joining us in making a donation to help this community. If you would like to do this through us, we'd ask that you reach out to John Richardson here at our office to find out how you can contribute. Secondly, out of respect to the families and the communities and the fact that this is an ongoing investigation that does not involve us, we will not address questions directly related to this matter in our Q&A session later this morning.

Now moving forward to discuss our quarterly results for the most recent quarter ended March 31, 2017. The Company has just completed its most active and rewarding quarter ever with drilling, completion and midstream activities moving at our projected pace. Safety remains one of our top core values, and we continue to have a very good relationship with communities where we operate. We have been quite clear that we are an execution story during 2017.

Now as we are into the first part of May, we can look back on the first part of the year, and we're quite pleased with our progress. The bottom line is our staff is executing our plan. To highlight this, the 30 wells completed on our Weideman and Evans pads alone produced over 18,000 BOE per day net to SRC's interest during the last part of April. The product mix of this production was approximately 40% oil, 22% NGLs and the balance gas.

We will provide 90-day numbers for both of these new pads as we've done in the past when available. We continue to work with our midstream providers to right size our production facilities and pipelines out of these recent pads. And to date, we have been pleased with their progress. Again, we did this work in a safe environment and worked closely with all the local municipalities. Earlier in April, we adjusted our annual production guidance upward by 15% at the midpoint to reflect the progress we have made to date.

As noted earlier, our drilling and completion work continues at a steady pace, and we have seen cost creep in some of our operations. When we issued our revised guidance in April, we adjusted CapEx upwards by 10% at the midpoint to reflect the increased pace of activity as well as our projections for cost increases through the balance of the year. We are comfortable with our two-rig drilling program and believe we can deliver very strong growth. The quarter was straightforward in all regards, with the exception of transitioning from a two-stream reporting method to a three-stream method.

As stated in our operations update, this change should more accurately convey the company's production metrics, conform to industry standards and provide more comparable results versus SRC's peers. The conversion has brought some questions as to our product mix, as oil as a percentage of total BOEs dropped by a few percentage points. During the first part of the year, we brought on our Evans pad where we expected our gas cut to be slightly higher as compared to other recently completed wells. We expect this trend to continue into the second quarter as we complete our Kawata pad, which is in a higher GOR area.

However, when we look to the second half of the year, we expect our percentage of oil to be closer to 50% as we complete wells in lower GOR areas as Mike will discuss later. I would like to thank our bank syndicate for working quickly through our spring revolver redetermination. The process went very well resulting in a 40% increase to our borrowing base from $160 million to $225 million. We continue to maintain a disciplined approach as we ended the first quarter with approximately $243 million of liquidity adjusted for the increase in our borrowing base.

With that, I'd like to turn it over to Jimmy Henderson, our CFO, to discuss financial results for the first quarter.

James Henderson

Thanks, Lynn, and I'll keep this brief and only highlight a few items related to the quarter's results and our expectations for the remainder of the year. The result of our operational efforts over the last several months was shown with the increase in production over last quarter. Production in this quarter averaged 17,743 BOE per day, as a comparison this increase of 20% over last quarter.

Revenues this quarter were helped with a slight increase of the realized oil price to about $43 per barrel versus $41 last quarter. Our differential widened a bit to about $9 per barrel as most of our production went toward our committed cells. We are seeing that differential decrease as we've brought on additional production and more and more of our cells are priced at spot prices. We expect this trend to continue as we go through the remainder of the year.

The quarter was also helped by declines on the cost side. LOE decreased to $2.33 per BOE from about $4 over 2016. We attribute this to our focused efforts to control cost, but obviously, production increase in the quarter has a huge effect on that metric. We also experienced a decrease in unitized G&A as production outpaced our staffing additions. I'll also point out that our production taxes decreased as we have trued up our assumed rate based on our most recent actual information.

Going forward, based on this analysis and rates in expected development areas, we'd steer you towards a 7.5% average rate. All this is reflected in the increase of our EBITDA to $32.5 million for the quarter versus $25.5 million last quarter. Obviously, the first quarter was very busy operationally as we brought on production, and our completion crews were going full steam. As such, we spent about $93 million CapEx in the quarter. We expect the similar spend in the second quarter and then expect a decrease in the second half as timing of completions gets a little more spread out and we utilize the second crew less.

As Lynn mentioned, we are happy to announce the increase in our borrowing base and commitments under our revolver. As we discussed last quarter, with the well completions in the first quarter of this year, we expected to have a very large increase improve developed reserves, and this was indeed the case.

We want to thank our banks and our syndicate for working with us to get credit for those additions. As we go through the year, we believe we'll continue to see the borrowing base grow, commensurate with our production ramp. With our expected outspend for the year, we'll continue to use the revolver for liquidity to keep our credit metrics very conservative.

I will now turn the call over to Mike for an operations update.

Michael Eberhard

Thank you, Jimmy. As we stated in our operations update a few weeks back, we continue to operate two drilling rigs in our core area. Our activity for the rest of the year will be directed northern through the Greeley Crescent footprint where the GOR is lower and should produce a higher mix of liquids volumes. Although we have two completion crews working for us now, we will release one crew towards the end of July and then use the second crew on an intermittent schedule for the remainder of the year.

Questions about what we're doing differently with our completions come up frequently. We've talked about our engineered completions in the past, but that's a relatively generic term. We designed the completion for an individual well bore with the input from our 3D earth model, detail formation data from drilling the horizontal and information on rock chemistry from the cuttings. All this information allows us to customize the completion based on the rock. This impacts the sand and fluid volumes and fluid type and even the number of stages we use in a well.

Also, since we are back in the lower GOR area, we are testing higher fluid and proppant volumes. We also take learnings from past wells and apply them to future wells to continuously improve our operations. A good example would be the Vista and Williams wells. The Vista pad was drilled and completed in early 2016, and it is two miles west of the Williams pad. Evaluation of the potential causes of the well bore problems we experienced in the Vista Niobrara A wells led us to redesign the A bench completions in the Williams. Also as with drilling, where we continue to improve well placement and cycle times, completion in operations are also reducing cycle times.

Reservoir management and production techniques are just as important as drilling and completion, but tend to get less attention. We are doing a detailed production analysis of the Fagerberg wells to help develop diagnostic tools, which will assist us in continuing to improve our production pressure maintenance program. Our two rigs are currently on two 12-well pads. We are drilling out plugs on the Kawata pad with ongoing stimulation work in both the Williams and Orr pads. Lastly, all of the Evans and Weideman pad wells are now on production and continuing to clean up.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Lynn.

Lynn Peterson

Thanks, guys. I hope our comments are providing some clarity into the specifics of the quarter. While the oil markets continued to show volatility and the political environment continues to evolve, our company has been very steady. We are delivering on the goals we laid out as far back as late summer 2016 while maintaining complete flexibility both operationally and financially. We could not have asked for better quarter in any regard, and that will pay large rewards to our shareholders that share our vision.

Our technical team continues to work on our drilling and completion technology, and they are driving our net asset value for drilling spacing unit higher. We can't control the markets, but the things we can control. I will give a shout out to our entire staff for a great start to 2017. I have complete confidence that the execution you have witnessed early in 2017 will translate to the remaining quarters in 2017 and beyond.

Our staff and our company are very visible in the communities where we operate. We continue to support these communities in a number of ways and want to continue to build the trust and support for our industry. With that, again, we thank you for joining our call. And I'd like to turn it back to Michelle so we can take your questions.

Brian Corales

Good morning, guys. Thank you all for addressing the vertical well and P&A program. I think that was very helpful. Looking at the Bestway results in one of your slide decks, I mean that's well above the type curve. Can you maybe guess on an EUR for those wells? And then, two, how does those Evans wells I guess, I know it's early time, but compare to the Bestway?

Lynn Peterson

Good morning, Brian. Thank you. Let me just address these are all 7,500-foot laterals we're talking about when we look at our type curve we're using. We continue to stick with an 800,000 on average for a whole Greeley Crescent area. I think you can clearly look at the Bestways, and I think they are trending towards that million EUR are range whereas we'll see where some of our other wells with a little more history probably will fall slightly under the 800,000. So again, on average, we feel good about it.

Production from the Evans pad, it's just too early. We're extremely pleased with what we've seen. The numbers I put out earlier this morning was what we were seeing in April. That's continue into May. We're continuing to get our facilities in line here. We've got a little more pipeline to get in, but we're very pleased. Obviously, they're in the same area, so we had hoped for similar results. And we'll just give you data as we get down the road here.

Brian Corales

Okay. No, that's fine. It's kind of what I expected. And then just one for Jimmy. On the kind of the debt metric side, I mean, you all are on the very low side of your peers in terms of your leverage. Where is your comfort level? I guess, I mean, looking forward in the out years, is it one times debt-to-EBITDA? What is something you all are trying to stay below?

James Henderson

I think we’ve been consistent that we want to stay below two times to continue to have dry powder for opportunities, but obviously, we don't see ourselves getting in anywhere near that with our program. As we've laid out, we're going to be probably more into that 1 times to 1.5 times. But we'd be comfortable going higher than that for the right reasons, but we don't see ourselves going there. So from a comfortable standpoint, two times. But from a realistic standpoint, 1 times to 1.5 times.

Brian Corales

All right. Thanks guys.

James Henderson

Thanks.

Kyle Rhodes

Hey. Good morning, guys. I was hoping we could circle back to that April production where you provided for the Evans and Weideman pads. I think, you said 18,000 barrels a day net to SRC from those 30 wells for April. Did I have that right? And would you be able to give the gross numbers for Evans versus Weideman?

Lynn Peterson

You did hear us right. Those are the right net numbers. We're not going to break them down yet at this point between the two pads, but we can do that off line, if you'd like.

Kyle Rhodes

Okay, great. That'd be helpful. And I think you guys have previously said you had a permit backlog into 2018. Have you seen any slowdowns on the permitting front just over the past couple of weeks? Or do you expect to in that process? And then how should we think about potential LOE or G&A impacts in the near-term just given compliance with the Governor's order here earlier this week?

Lynn Peterson

I think our permitting team has done a great job. We're well out in front of this. I don't see any issues at all as we go through the rest of 2017. We're working on 2018. We're not done yet for that calendar year. But we're in good shape. We're getting our permits to plug these 20 wells that we identified earlier. We think that will take place in a timely manner.

From a G&A standpoint, our team is very well locked and loaded here, and I think you've seen the execution that we've had over the last, call it four, five months in particular. I don't think any of the regulations that we've seen to date at least cause us any pause as part of our ongoing operations, honestly. And so from our standpoint, we're business as usual. I think from an LOE standpoint, Jimmy, if you want to jump in on that.

I think we're pretty comfortable where we're at. We're still guiding to a little bit higher than what we've seen here. I think as we get through to our plugging work here and get a little more experience from our large pads that we've brought on here, we'll continue to tweak that and adjust it.

James Henderson

Yes. I wouldn't add anything to that. Obviously, the first quarter was lower than what we guided to and really are internal expectations, but we'll let a little more time go by before we make adjustments to that and just kind of seeing what the true cost are, and how it matches up to the production profile of these larger pads as they come on, how we staff in the field to manage this production. So we're comfortable with the numbers that we've given out for guidance prior to this.

Kyle Rhodes

Thanks for the update guys. I appreciate it.

James Henderson

Thanks, Kyle.

Phillips Johnston

Hey, guys. Thanks. It seems like the Fagerberg wells on average are still tracking pretty close to the 800,000 barrel type curve when you consider the effects of choke management. My first question is would you agree with that? And secondly, I think the oil cut on those wells started out above 80% on a sort of two-stream basis and then drifted down around 60% or so by February. So I'm wondering if you can share what the current oil mix is on the wells after six months?

Lynn Peterson

Well, let me take the first part of that and I'll ask Mike to comment. Again, these wells are still pretty early. We've only got really six months of history. We're pleased where they're at. Again, we're sticking to the 800,000 on average, and we think we're going to have wells above that and below that. I reiterate, those are 7,500-foot laterals. So when you try to extrapolate that to some of our peers [two milers], you can do that math. Mike, do you want to comment on the oil cut here and what we're seeing?

Michael Eberhard

All right. I mean, in the DJ Basin, it's standard for the GOR to increase as you produce the wells for a period of time and then level off. So you saw a very low GOR initially and if it does come up, and that's one of the things that you watch. It's one of the reasons we're hesitant to give out numbers early, because it does change with production.

Phillips Johnston

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Michael Eberhard

Thank you.

Lynn Peterson

Thanks Phillips.

Thank you, and good morning, guys. Nice job on the quarter.

Lynn Peterson

Thanks Dave.

David Deckelbaum

Lynn, I just wanted to ask a question on the – you guys laid out in the press release, and I think some others have asked about this just about the Fagerberg pads results to date and it does seem to be tracking that 800,000 equivalent based type curve. But I guess it's also – is it fair to say that, that would be – you guys it seems like your focal area of drilling or at least the next couple of years or whatever you have permit out 18 months now, would be a bit further south of that and sort of a more prolific area or more productive area. Is that fair to say? I know that you guys are using the 800,000 to describe the average, but it seems like there is expectations would be that you would be in the higher EUR area going forward?

Lynn Peterson

Well, Dave, obviously, we're very pleased with the acreage block we have. The Fagerberg pad is on the very north part of our acreage block. Where we're drilling today is certainly south, a little bit west of there. But we're going to move around our block. Yes, clearly, we're from Evans on the south to Fagerberg on the north. And within that, we think we have some very, very good acreage to drill out here. So we are excited about it.

David Deckelbaum

And then I just wanted to clarify the comments around the Evans and Weideman contributions. I know that the discussion, I guess, of what they added on an incremental production basis, was that the average for the month of April? Or that was just as things were put on line with initial 24-hour rates?

Lynn Peterson

No, that was actually the last 11 days of the month, we took an average. They came on, they're still cleaning up. We still got work to do. So we just wanted to give you an indication, that's a meaningful pad to us and these are both meaningful additions to our production. And again, the team's done a great job. This was a monumental project for us, and we went through it. Safety was our number one goal, and we're very proud of our track record there. And then the production's following what we'd hoped for and expected.

David Deckelbaum

I appreciate that. I think it was just the amounts at least on a – I don't know if you guys want to give an exit rate on April, but the doubling of the production base was obviously not worthy just off of these pads alone. I think that’s all from me, but thanks for the answers guys.

Lynn Peterson

Thanks Dave.

Good morning, guys. Lynn, for you or Mike, I just want to make sure I'm clear on this on some of those pads you mentioned coming online and you mentioned sort of the lower GOR. Does that hold true whether your folks in there on the Niobrara A and Codell versus the B and the C is it kind of blanket across there?

Lynn Peterson

Yes, I think that's a fair statement, Neal.

Neal Dingmann

Got it. Okay. And then just lastly, I think most recent, you talked about that Phase 2 of DCP. Just wondering how that plans coming or if the timing has changed anything on the takeaway of the infrastructure there?

Lynn Peterson

I think everything is moving there according to the plans we laid out earlier. I think we're probably looking at the last half of 2018 to have a plant built and in operation. So I think they're moving forward on all the permits, and I don't see any reason to be concerned at this point.

Neal Dingmann

So it sounds like when everything you kind of laid out for the plan this year and into next year shouldn't have any sort of bottleneck with growth or anything like that?

Lynn Peterson

Yes, we hope that. I mean it’s like everything in life, you always have little bumps along the road here, and we'll build those as they come up. I just want to say that.

Neal Dingmann

Got it, understand. Thanks Lynn.

Lynn Peterson

You bet.

Yes, hi. Question on the completion aspect, understand that guys do a lot of signs prior to really designing your completion program that are kind of custom, but I just kind of want to ask you how you feel about Noble's much larger frac at the above line in East Pony and Wells Ranch, understanding that the rock is slightly different. Just would like to we have some color from you?

Lynn Peterson

I’ll let Mike take a shot at this. We'll only talk about what we're doing to SRC. I think you'd have to call Noble and to talk to them. Mike?

Michael Eberhard

Yes, Irene I think there is a lot that goes into this. One of the things that we look at is our well spacing and interference and such and we design around that, along with the reservoir quality. So we're obviously aware and watching what other operators are doing and take that to note and also look at what we're doing, and we all have a little different well spacing patterns out there and such, so that plays a role in it, too. But we're watching it, and we do have some larger volume tests in the lower GOR area that we're looking at, and we’ll evaluate those.

Irene Haas

So in general, you probably would end up putting more proppant in the oilier portion of the play, right, just in general?

Michael Eberhard

Again, look, we continue to look at well spacing. And as part of the reservoir modeling that we're doing is we're trying to maximize our NPV per section. And part of that is how many well bores you place in there. And you put enough well bores in, you don't need big jobs. So we're looking at the total economics of spacing unit development, not single well type response.

Irene Haas

Gotcha. Thank you.

Michael Eberhard

Thanks, Irene.

Good morning and congratulations on the quarter. In the opposite day, you mentioned increasing working interest in future wells with trades and small acquisitions. Is 80% working interest, 64% NRI still go to assumption or is this increased?

Lynn Peterson

I think those are probably pretty good assumptions. We'll continue to clean these up. You'll see our Evans pad, we have high working interest. And I think the Orr and Orr State pads are moving in that direction. So we're going to continue to make those type of transactions. So hopefully, we'll move up over time.

Jeffrey Campbell

Great. And regarding the additional wells to be drilled and completed in 2017, I think it was 14 additional drills and nine additional completions. Do you have an average lateral length for these wells or can you detail the lateral lengths of the wells?

Lynn Peterson

I think as we look at the 2017 program, two-thirds or more kind of 7,500 to 8,000 per laterals. Third were the longer ones that are most have been drilled at this point. So I would use the mid-length laterals.

Jeffrey Campbell

For the additional ones?

Lynn Peterson

Yes.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, great. Thank you.

Lynn Peterson

Thank you.

Hey, guys. How it’s going?

Lynn Peterson

Hey, Peter.

Peter Luppino

A question, so looks like you turned in line 21 wells, 16 Evans, five Weideman. Could you tell us when during the quarter those where turned on like the split between January, February and March?

Lynn Peterson

Just to clarify, I know Dave Deckelbaum made the comment that we doubled our production. We’ve had some nice increase in our production, but understand these wells started coming on throughout the first quarter. No, we can’t give you – I mean I can’t give you a specific time each well came on, but they came on throughout the quarter and into April. We just wanted to identify the significance of the pad, or two pads, really, by stating what they were combined production at the end of the April.

Peter Luppino

Okay. That's because some of the wells just hadn't cleaned up by the end of the quarter. And so when they were all online cleaning up, that's when you kind of took that average number?

Lynn Peterson

Well, as you may recall, we did Evans in batches of five and six wells. And so as we were completing some, some were flowing back. And we just kept that process going throughout the quarter. These wells are still not cleaned up. We're not there yet. We're just stating as of the end of April over 11-day average, we are very pleased.

Peter Luppino

Okay, thanks guys.

Good morning everyone and thanks for taking my question. So I was just wondering if you could talk about the availability of opportunities to expand your inventory in the Greeley Crescent development area either organically or inorganically, just any commentary would be appreciated.

Lynn Peterson

Those are things just take. We’ll let the basin evolve, let our industry evolve. We'll continue to work on that. We put a lot of effort into it. Really can’t tell you where we go, how we go. Stay tuned is all I'd say.

Kashy Harrison

Okay. And then maybe just some modeling cleanup, as we think about longer-term oil cuts in 2018, 2019, should we be – is that 48% just a good assumption you use longer-term, should we closer to 50%, just trying to get something to put in the model.

Lynn Peterson

I'd use 48%. We kind of went around and round on that. It's going to vary up and down a little bit. But we kind of said that’s reasonable.

Kashy Harrison

Okay. Well, thanks for the time and appreciate the color on the vertical wells.

Lynn Peterson

You bet. Thank you.

Hey, good morning guys.

Lynn Peterson

Good morning, Welles.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Most might have been asked, but I would like to take the opportunity to ask about M&A in the basin. I know you guys have talked about expanding more. Are you seeing more deals come out or can you just generally talk to how you see that might be shaping up for the second half?

Lynn Peterson

Those are the questions we really can’t answer. I mean we just have to proceed long. I think if you look back the history of what we’ve done since we came onboard here. We made some things happen. We're going to continue to see if we can create more opportunities. I mean our team if focused clearly on execution. We think it was very important for 2017 that we complete the program we laid out to everybody, and I think our team's done a great job of doing that, and we're going to continue to focus on that. We'll let the opportunities come as it may.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Fair enough. Thanks so much.

Lynn Peterson

You bet.

Good morning. Lynn or whoever is appropriate, can you guys talk about obviously there is a lot of moving pieces when you're talking about completions, a lot of operators doing different things and testing different proppant, different frac stages, spacing, everything in the basin. Can you guys talk about what your current thoughts are and what your current design is right now?

Lynn Peterson

Well, every wells kind of different. I’ll let Mike kind of take a shot here.

Michael Eberhard

Yes, to Lynn's point, even inside a well, we do different things.

David Tameron

Yes.

Michael Eberhard

So there is no standard. We may pump a hybrid stage and then a slick water stage, large volume, small volume. Again really working with the raw quality that we’re working in understanding the formation that we’re in and the mechanics of how the fractures are created in those formations. The things that we work on are interval length, which are stage spacing, if you want to call with that. And cluster spacing, those are some of the things that we also look at. So we really at this – we have no standard at this time, other than we're non-standard.

David Tameron

Okay, that’s fair. Yes, and I recognize every well is different. I mean, are you guys – let me ask, I guess in a different or further question. Are you guys – everybody is still testing. Are you guys still experimenting, if you will with I know that's not a great word, but testing different proppant sizes as far as going above that £1,300 that you talked about before you trying to do something closer £2,000, and see what you get or what – I guess, what are you doing in the R&D front, if you will?

Michael Eberhard

Yes, we’re testing different fluid volumes, different proppant volumes, is it more fluid, is it more proppant, those are some of the things we’re looking at. We’re also looking at some other different technologies that are out there. So there is several things that we’re continuing to look at. We kind of have a core group of our standard engineered designs that we’re doing on the majority of the wells on the pad, but we'll pick one or two, looking at the different surfactant type maybe and things like that. So we do continue to evaluate. Bad news is, takes six months to determine something is really working. We don’t really go off of a 30 or 90 day number unless significant jump in that. But we’re continuing to evaluate in testing, yes.

David Tameron

Okay.

Lynn Peterson

And let me add that, I think what Mike said in his prepared remarks is, we’re learning off our prior pads. We're trying to take our experiences and see if we can improve on them, and that's probably our biggest opportunity for improvement.

David Tameron

Okay. And then just one more and I don’t think you guys covered this, if you did, I apologize. But if I think about the borrowing base increase, Jamie, how should we think about the next level if Evans – if you start booking reserve from Evans or anything you can give us around what was included in this borrowing base and what potentially could be included the next termination and when – any timeframe is to when that would be?

James Henderson

Yes, Dave. So what was included in this borrowing base was some credit for the Evans. I wouldn't say we got full credit because of how there it's more heavily discounted, having come on production over the last few. So I can’t give you exact percentage there, but say partial credit for those.

And then as they continue to – as we continue to get more production information and get more confidence and reserves, I should say the banks, engineers get more confidence, then we'll get more credit for those in addition to the incremental wells that we drilled throughout – complete throughout the year, the next scheduled redetermination is this fall, say, about October 1. At which point, we should expect to see another pretty significant step change in the borrowing base just due to that getting more credits for what we've already completed this year plus what – newer wells coming on throughout the summer.

David Tameron

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks for the color.

Lynn Peterson

Thank you, Michelle. We'd like to thank all of you for joining us this morning. I could not be more proud of our staff and how well they've executed SRC's development plans to date. And to all of our staff, I say thank you for your dedication and effort. We'll be attending several conferences over the coming months, and we look forward to continuing this discussion. If you have individual questions, please reach out to John Richardson. I thank you for joining us again, and have a wonderful weekend.

