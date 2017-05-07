Noble Corporation: Key Takeaways From First Quarter Results

Assuming NE reached the low at $4.20~, which is likely, I believe the near target for NE is now positive to around $5.75.

After listening to the conference call, I have found further evidence that the worst of the downturn could be coming to an end.

Noble Corp. Released its 1Q'17 results on May 4, 2017. Revenues were slightly lower than the 4Q'16, or $363.0 million versus $410.2 million in 3Q'16.

This article is an update of my preceding article published on February 12, 2017 about the Fourth-quarter results.

To access the 1Q'17 conference call transcript. click here

To access my article about the last FSR March 23, 2017. click here

Backlog overview as of May 5, 2017 in a few graphs:

Note: Revenues per year may vary a little because I used an average day rate spread over the entire length of the contract. For example, David Williams indicated over $840 million in 2018 and $650 million in 2019.

Simon W. Johnson said in the conference call:

I'll begin today with an overview of our marketing efforts in the first quarter, which were exceptional. You can see this in the value of the new contracts that were signed. As David noted, these added 12 rig years and over $650 million in contract backlog... As we continue to manage through this challenging phase of the business cycle, 19 of the 28 rigs in our worldwide fleet are currently contracted.

Q1'17 Balance sheet. (Nine consecutive quarters).

Q1'17 Q4'16 Q3'16 Q2'16 Q1'16 Q4'15 Q3'15 Q2'15 Q1'15 Total Revenues $ Million 362.98 410.16 385.15 894.78 611.97 857.7 896.7 793.56 804.34 Net Income $ Million (301.69) (1,302.85) (55.08) 322.87 105.49 (152.2) 325.8 159.03 178.4 Special Items/lump sum $ million 0 352 0 540 0 140 177 - - After-Tax Impairment Charge $ million 0 1,300 0 0 0 418.3 - - - EPS Adjusted EPS $/sh (1.24) (0.17) (5.36) (0.15) (0.23) - 1.28 - 0.42 0.31 (0.63) 0.52 1.32 - 0.64 - 0.72 - Shares Outstanding Basic million 244.22 243.24 243.22 243.22 242.83 241.97 241.97 241.97 242.69 Dividend per Quarter/Share 0 0 0 0.01 0.01 0.15 0.15 0.375 0.375 Cash and Cash Equivalent $ Million 519.77 725.72 426.04 822.98 236.20 512.25 164.4 247.7 82.20 Liquidity: Cash + Revolving $ Billion 3.0 3.2 2.9 3.27 2.7 2.8 2.8 2.9 2.7 Capital Expenditure $ Million 19 660 472 69 51 170 110 81 89 Total Debt (Current and LT Debt) $ Billion 4.04 4.34 4.13 4.1 4.2 4.46 4.189 4.589 4.86 Net-debt $ billion 3.52 3.61 3.77 3.28 3.93 3.68 4.03 4.34 4.04

Adam C. Peakes, CFO, said in the conference call:

Liquidity at the close of the first quarter was $3 billion, down only slightly from $3.2 billion at December 31. The decline was due largely to the repayment of $300 million of senior notes maturing in March with cash on hand, partially offset by net cash from operating activities of $142 million. The components of liquidity at March 31 were cash and equivalents of $520 million and an undrawn revolving credit facility of $2.445 billion, which does not mature until January 2020. ... Our healthy liquidity position of $3 billion is expected to close the year only modestly below where we began 2017, including the use of cash on hand for the repayment of $300 million in maturities earlier this year.

Conclusion and investing strategy:

Noble Corp. Released its 1Q'17 results on May 4, 2017. Revenues were slightly lower than the 4Q'16, or $363.0 million versus $410.2 million in 3Q'16. The company generated $142 million in cash from operations, and management is confident that the company will generate positive cash flows in 2017, which will be used in part to repay debt.

After listening to the conference call, I have found further evidence that the worst of the downturn could be coming to an end, and

managements across the Industry are increasingly turning cautiously optimistic.

Simon Johnson said in the conference call:

The international rig market appears to be at or near low tide. The good news is that at a [...], we are seeing continued improvement in customer activity overall, and this is beginning to be reflected in the total number of working rigs and a degree of stabilization in contract backlog across our peer group.

And Transocean (NYSE:RIG) CEO Jeremy Thigpen said in the conference call:

As we look out over the balance of the year, demand for our assets and services will continue to be driven primarily by oil prices. If prices continue to hover around $50 per barrel then we would expect to see more contracts materialize over the coming months.

Evidently, we have to assume that the oil prices will continue to trade around $55 per barrel on average in 2017 and probably higher in 2018.

I am confident that it will be the case, despite some recent temporary technical weaknesses. OPEC will meet again on May 25 and Saudi Arabia will push for more cuts if it means better oil prices. Already, KSA has started to cut oil exports in addition to cutting oil production.

Saudi Arabia is particularly interested in seeing exports fall and prices rise as it prepares for the initial public offering of its massive national fossil fuel company. The sale of 5 percent of Saudi Aramco's shares will fund Riyadh's economic diversification blueprint for the next two decades, as outlined by the royal family's Vision 2030 plan.

Investing strategy:

NE shows a falling wedge pattern. The Falling Wedge is a bullish pattern that begins wide at the top and contracts as prices move lower. Assuming NE reached the low at $4.20~, which is likely, I believe the near target for NE is now positive to around $5.75, at which point the stock may retrace or cross resistance in a positive breakout to potentially above $7. Unless very bad negative news, I believe the downside is quite limited to $4.25.

Accumulating NE below $5 is a good strategy. The question is whether or not to keep this new holding for the long or medium term? Oil prices will answer this question for me.

