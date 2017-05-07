2 Views On Silver

The price of silver has not necessarily bottomed; don't try and convince yourself that the silver price cannot move lower.

If you are trading silver for short-term profits, it might be wise to remain on the sidelines until the dust clears.

If you believe that gold and silver are money, then you should be delighted that you have an opportunity to buy more.

Introduction

Our view is that gold and silver are money. However, in today's financial system they are traded primarily as a paper derivative. One day, we believe that precious metals will be set free from their paper chains and leap in value. We can't predict the timing of this inevitable monetary reset; therefore, our strategy is to remain long precious metals while occasionally hedging downside risk. We write regular columns on the SPRD Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV) which outline our week-ahead views and positioning.

The price of SLV is dependent upon the value of silver in the futures market. The futures market trades more hours than SLV, and at much greater dollar volumes. As a result, we view technical analysis of SLV to be inferior to technical analysis of the COMEX silver futures market.

Summary View

Silver has broken below a key support line, and this creates the potential for further downside in price. Silver bulls will want price to clear a few technical hurdles and at least close next week above the former support line and $16.50/oz. It is our expectation that the French election - regardless of outcome but in particular coincident with a Macron victory - may result in a "sell the news" reaction in the currency markets, which could also create a relief rally in precious metals. Based upon this expectation, we added to our long silver position last week. On the other hand, if the silver price continues to deteriorate, we may continue to purchase more.

Here are the metrics that we follow for gold and silver:

Technical Picture

Silver has experienced an unrelenting pounding over the last three weeks. Last week, silver broke and closed below a key support line. Next week, silver bulls will want price to trade back above this support line and close above both the $16.50/oz level and the 8 day EMA. The bottoming process (if it happens) could take several days in a rounded bottom, or alternatively it could shoot higher following any result in a "sell the news" rally following the French election. If so, it will be a sign that the commercial banks may be finished with their current round of smash-and-cover. Remember that the commercial short position was recently at all-time highs; this created a lot of energy for this downward move in price.

After reviewing potential trend lines and Fibonacci retracements, it is our view that the key support and resistance levels will simply be the price of silver in round $0.50 increments for the upcoming week (shown below). Most importantly, any price print below $15.675 (below the December 2016 low) would create potential for additional downside. Depending upon the price action in the currency and gold markets, we might be tempted to add to our position near the $16.0/oz and $15.5/oz levels.

While we may add to our long-term hold positions at these levels, traders who are looking to profit from short-term price movements may take a different approach. We in fact would not recommend that short-term traders attempt to "find the bottom" here. On the weekly chart below, one can see that the weekly RSI has been much lower than current levels.

Commercial Positioning

Here are the week-to-week summary changes in the Commitment of Traders ("COT") report published each Friday (with Tuesday's data). From Tuesday to Tuesday, the commercial shorts decreased their positioning by 5.2% in the COMEX gold market and 19.6% in the silver market. Hedge funds decreased their long position in gold by 5.7% and reduced their long position in silver by an astonishing 24.0%. Open interest in the silver market was reported to be 206,378 (including both futures contracts and delta-weighted options contracts). This figure is below the trailing 50 week moving average.

Safe Havens

Last week, we published a proprietary indicator that graphically shows divergence between SLV and certain safe haven indicators. In the past, lower levels of this indicator and/or a low RSI has predicted an upward move in the value of SLV.

Finally, some good news. Following the French first round election, the Euro has strengthened considerably, pressuring the U.S. Dollar. As you can see on the chart below, the dollar index (DXY) shows a challenging technical picture. It is trading below its 200 day SMA and also below the key 100 and 99 technical levels. Continuing weakness in the DXY will of course be positive for silver priced in dollars.

Thanks for any feedback below. We are long precious metals with SLV, PLSV and precious metals miners. If you liked this article, please hit the follow button above.

Note: all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV, PSLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.