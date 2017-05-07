Investors Need Understand How Huge Alibaba Really Is

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is a holding company. The company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in China and internationally. They operate in segments consisting of business to business commerce, business to customer commerce and customer to customer commerce. Retail commerce in China operated by the Company includes the China online commerce destination (Taobao Marketplace); the China third-party platform for brands and retailers (Tmall), and the sales and marketing platform for flash sales (Juhuasuan). Wholesale commerce in China operated by the Company includes the China domestic wholesale marketplace (1688.com) and the wholesale marketplace for global trade (Alibaba.com).

Many investors have heard of BABA, though few understand how much it can grow and how big of a company it really is. Alibaba surpassed Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in 2014 as the world's largest retailer based on revenue. BABAs 2014 U.S. IPO was the largest in history raising around $24B. Taobao a subsidiary of the Alibaba Holding group, and similar to eBay.com (NASDAQ:EBAY), features nearly a billion products and is one of the 20 most-visited websites globally. All of BABAs websites accounted for over 60% of the parcels delivered in China by March 2013, and 80% of the nation's online sales by September 2014, according to TheEconomist.com. Alibaba's market cap has grown from $231B, as of their 2014 IPO, to $294B a 28% increase in two and one half years.

Alibaba's growth rate is almost 50% in the last year, something that is rare to find in such a huge company. Their EPS has beaten analyst consensus for the past three quarters by a landslide. Analysts expect a whopping 61% growth for the coming year. It's net profit margin for the 12 months is at 28.48%. Other competitors have a net margin 15.41%, and the sector's average is 4.71%.

How does a company grow this fast? Simple. Solve a problem. Alibaba solved China's problem of no online marketplaces or "economic infrastructure", and in turn became a huge company in a short time.

China's Economic Growth

By 2020 China's e-commerce market is forecast to be bigger than the existing markets in America, Britain, Japan, Germany and France combined. And rather than just focusing on one sector of the Chinese marketplace, BABA focuses on all of them - and has solid businesses. Below is a list of what sectors of Chinese economy they do business in with what companies.

Business to business commerce: Alibaba

Consumer to consumer commerce: Taobao

Domestic to international commerce: AliExpress

Cloud Services: AliYun

Online Payments: AliPay, Ant Financial, AliFinance

Entertainment and Media: Alibaba Pictures, South China Morning Post

Navigation: AutoNavi

Search Engines: Yahoo! China

Mobile Computing: YunOS (recently overtook Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS as as China's 2nd-biggest smartphone operating system)

Alibaba is affiliated with most aspects of the Chinese economy with little to no competition in most segments. According to Statista, the market for e-commerce is expected to hit $840 billion by 2021, which would be nearly twice the size of the U.S. market. "Perhaps Alibaba's greatest untapped resource is its customer data. It knows more than anyone about the spending habits and creditworthiness of the Chinese middle class, plus millions of Chinese merchants. Alifinance is already a big microlender to small firms; it now plans to expand lending to ordinary consumers. The firm is using its online platforms to deliver insurance products too, and more such innovations are on the way," states an article by theEconimist.com. They are one of the most dominant retailers in the world, generating more gross merchandise volume (GMV) than Amazon.com and eBay combined. Online sales & profits surpassed all US retailers (including Walmart, Amazon and eBay) combined in 2015.

While Alibaba has been in the Chinese e-commerce market for a while now, they have barely scratched the surface. As stated earlier, the market for e-commerce is expected to hit $840 billion by 2021. Alibaba's revenue of about $15 billion still has plenty of room to grow. Also, Chinese economy is much different from other countries like the U.S. They have little "economic infrastructure". Only 20% of its population use credit cards, and before Alibaba package delivery was slow and unreliable. Alibaba built the infrastructure it needed to capitalize on China's emerging market. Consumers don't use credit cards? No problem. BABA just created AliPay, now the most used e-payment system in China. As the Chinese population transitions from physical shopping to e-shopping, Alibaba will see great growth because they pretty much are in every aspect of the Chinese economy.

BABA is expanding at an astonishing rate, using its large funds to acquire new companies and expand through Asia and the rest of the world. "In April, Alibaba made its largest overseas investment with a $1 billion deal for a majority control of Singapore-headquartered Lazada, which operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, six of Southeast Asia's biggest e-commerce markets," theStreet.com reported. Asia is classified as an emerging market in many online business segments such as e-commerce by analysts. "Ant Financial made an investment in Thailand's Ascend Money, which offers e-payment services and micro-loans to customers who are underserved by big financial firms. Bangkok-based Ascend Money operates in Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia," stated the article. If Alibaba can keep this expansion through Asia up, they have huge potential for growth.

Alibaba has shown amazing revenue growth in the past three years. 2014 showed a gross profit of $6,294,000. 2015 showed a gross profit of $8,447,000, and 2016 showed a gross profit of $10,327,000. In three years gross profits increased 64% and revenue increased 85% in the past year. This type of growth is almost unheard of in industry giants, especially ones that are already leading the industry. From 2015-2016 net income increased an astonishing 197% ($3,711,000 to $11,049,000).

For the past three quarters BABA has beaten the consensus EPS forecast by a landslide. In Q4, 2016 the EPS beat by over $0.20. While the consensus for the first three quarters of 2017 are lower than previous, the trend is still going steeply upwards. Next year, analysts estimate that BABA will have a growth of 23.4%, vastly outpacing the S&P 500's estimated growth.

Analysts can't seem to get enough of Alibaba, with the price target being at $129.32, 11% from its current price of 116.04.

Analysts from Barclays Capital, FBR Capital Markets, JPMorgan Securities and Oppenheimer Holdings are pleased with BABA and see huge value in the company with fourteen out of fourteen analysts recommend either Buy or Strong Buy, according to Nasdaq.com data. The consensus is Strong Buy.

As with all huge companies, there are some cons to investing in them. Though BABA hasn't seen major competition in China, smaller websites (like JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)) are beginning to pop up and chip away at its profits. While I don't see these companies posing a big threat to Alibaba's business, they could eat up some of its revenue and earnings. In addition to this Alibaba has known problem with scams and counterfeiting. This is an inevitable issue with an e-commerce company this large, but the problem has been amplified because China is the manufacturing center of the world. Finally, China's economy isn't doing great right now. While this could limit BABAs revenues in the short term, they are already in the international market and can't be to effected by this. It is also a great time to make aqusitions of struggling Chinese companies. While the economy is down now, it can only rise. Though I don't see any of these cons being too big of a threat to the company, they could limit its growth in the coming months/years.

Investors who are seeking a rapidly growing stock should look no further. While many know of BABA few understand exactly how huge of a company it really is, extending from the e-commerce to mobile computing segments. With its green balance sheet to quick growth and overwhelming analyst support this stock can only go up. For investors who missed Amazon - see this as your second chance and buy!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BABA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.