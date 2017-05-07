Silver Standard's (SSRI) CEO Paul Benson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Stacey Pavlova - IR

Paul Benson - CEO

Greg Martin - CFO

Alan Pangbourne - COO

Carl Edmunds - Chief Geologist

John DeCooman - VP Business Development & Strategy

Kelly Stark-Anderson - VP Legal & Corporate Secretary

Analysts

Michael Gray - Macquarie

Stacey Pavlova

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Silver Standard’s first quarter 2017 conference call, during which we will provide an update on our business and a review of our financial performance.

Our Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR, and are also available on our Web Site. To accompany our call, there is an online webcast, and you will find the information to access the webcast in our news release relating to this call.

Please note that all figures discussed during the call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. All references to cash cost and all-in sustaining costs are per payable ounce of metal sold. We will be making forward statements today, so please read the disclosures in the relevant documents.

Joining us on the call this morning are Paul Benson, our President and CEO; Greg Martin, our CFO; Alan Pangbourne, COO; and Carl Edmunds, Chief Geologist; also present are John DeCooman, Vice President Business Development and Strategy; and Kelly Stark-Anderson, VP Legal and Corporate Secretary.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Paul for opening remarks.

Paul Benson

Thank you, Stacy, good morning ladies and gentlemen, I'm very pleased to welcome you to our call to discuss our first quarter 2017 operating and financial results. We’re off to a very good start to the year as the first quarter had good operating performance and was eventful for Silver Standard with the announcement of several matters contributing to our growth and evolution as an organization.

Operationally, all three mines performed, contributing to total production of nearly 98,000 gold equivalent ounces at cash costs of approximately $645 per ounce. This is an excellent achievement considering the unfavorable weather conditions and trouble maintenance at Marigold while Seabee continues to demonstrate its capability to produce at above historical levels. Mining at Pirquitas ceased in January of this year and we have commenced processing stockpiles, pleasingly the closure of the San Miguel pit and the result in reduction in workforce was completed smoothly and safely.

Importantly, at the end of the first quarter we announced a resolution to the export duty litigation in Argentina. This cleared the way for us to exercise our option on the Chinchillas project enabling us to extend the operating life of Pirquitas well into the next decade. Also with Chinchillas as a base side ore source we can now evaluate the potential for a small tonnage of Pirquitas underground operations to provide an additional high-grade ore strength to the plant. We are pleased with this outcome which is the result of hard work and cooperation by the Silver Standard team, our partner Golden Arrow and the Argentine government.

The Chinchillas joint venture when closed later in May allows us to maintain the three operating legs of our business while our continued investment in execution demonstrates our strategy to increase exposure to high quality exploration. With the strong operating performance and disciplined investment and despite significant seasonal working capital requirement at Seabee, we continue to grow our cash position to over $340 million at quarter end. Additionally, we hold around a $190 million in marketable securities with the majority reflecting only a 10% interest in Pretium.

Over the past three years with the acquisition of the Marigold mine and Seabee gold operations we have evolved from a one mine silver producer to an intermediate precious metals company comprised of multiple operations with growth potential, a strong balance sheet and a team of mine builders and operators. This evolution led to our decision for a proposed name change.

We anticipate that later to today during the AGM as shareholders will vote rename the company SSR Mining. Also at the AGM. Peter Tomsett will step down as Chairman and Director after more than 10 years of service. Peter's leadership and counsel during his tenure were instrumental in our company's evolution and I'd like to thank Peter personally for his guidance and contributions. With this we anticipate Mike Anglin, who has been on the Silver Standard Board for eight years as our new Chairman.

I will turn the call over to Alan, who will discuss our operational performance in more detail.

Alan Pangbourne

Thank you, Paul. This year started well with the company wide production for the quarter of 98,000 ounces of gold equivalent and cash cost of $646 per ounce. Also with the announcement of the Chinchillas' development decision we can look forward to production continuing in Argentina and taking us into the middle of the next decade.

So first starting Marigold. As expected, we produced over 55,000 ounces of gold in the first quarter at the same $585 per ounce cash cost as the previous quarter. During Q1 mining was significantly impacted by the wetter and colder than the normal winter. However, we were still able to move 16.7 million tons. The weather impact was mainly felt in January and February, additionally in March we had a five-day planned maintenance shut-down on rope shovel.

Total mining spend in the quarter was lower than Q4, 2016 mainly due to the lower tons moved. However, unit cost did rise to $1.65 per ton. The great mine for the quarter was 0.42 grams a ton lower than the previous quarter. Despite the mine tonnage short-fall in Q1, we still expect the strong first half based on the ounces stacked in the last half of 2016 and we are confident that the mine will make up the tonnage as we will be mine -- we will have a mined output available in the late Q2 for back filling that will give us a significantly shorter hull [ph] profile.

Moving on to Seabee. During the first quarter, we produced over 21,000 ounces of gold with a cash cost of $574 per ounce. Some 4% lower than Q4 of 2016. Over the quarter the mill processed over 72,000 which averages approximately 804,000 per day and recoveries remained higher at 98%. The mill fee grade of 9.22 grams per ton was significantly higher compared to the previous quarter. This was predominantly due to the mining sequence of the stopes that were being mined. This re-sequencing over the year will lead to a flatter gold production profile for 2017. The mill tonnage was lower in the quarter due to ore supply limitations, close by ventilation constraints at Santoy that were identified and quantified in late Q4, 2016.

Additional electrical switch gear and fans were purchased and delivered on this year's ice road and are being installed. A major change in the ventilation system will be implemented mid-year and will allow higher quantities of fresh air to be directed to the lower levels of the Santoy gap area.

Additionally, this year, we're also developing other stopes hiring the mine that will give this production flexibility and allow our better distribution of mining equipment further improving the ventilation in the mine. Development also continued on the new mine plans to support a higher sustained production rate and this higher rate was considered in the planned ventilation changes. So at Seabee, despite some operational constraints we delivered higher production at lower cost than Q4 2016.

Moving on to Pirquitas, mid-January so the end of mining with minimal tonnage coming from the mine in Q1, for the majority of the quarter the mill was fed with stockpiled medium grade material. As expected the mill grade was lower, as was recovery. Even so we produced 1.5 million ounces of silver at cash cost of $12.68 per ounce sold.

The cash cost includes the incurred cost associated with the stockpiles of approximately $2 per ounce. The processing plant continues to operate well at around 5,000 tons per day for the quarter. We also completed the final lift on the tailing stand that gave us capacity to treat stockpiled material into early 2018. So Pirquitas started the year well and is operating as expected, also of note Pirquitas achieved the best safety performance to date recording zero recordable incidents in the quarter. This is the first time in their history and despite all of the distractions related to mine closure.

On March 31st we announced our intention to form a joint venture for the development of the Chinchillas project. This decision is an excellent result that we believe will extend the operational life of Pirquitas into the next decade. Subject to permitting we anticipate beginning construction in the third quarter of this year, with full delivery to the Pirquitas plan in the second half of 2018. Since the announcement we have commenced the recruitment of key project personnel, engineering activities on several key elements, continuing to advance the permitting process with EIA submission currently under review. Once permits are approved site construction activities can commence.

Discussions also continue with the government on the road upgrade and other areas of common interest to allow the project to advance as fast as possible with the aim being to minimize any gap in production in 2018. In summary all of our operating teams delivered strong quarterly production costs and remain on track to annual production of cost times. I also look forward to providing you with more details on the Chinchillas development next quarter.

I'll now hand over to Carl who'll take you through our exploration activities.

Carl Edmunds

Thank you, Alan. The first quarter of 2017 saw the company's exploration efforts focused squarely on increasing and upgrading resources at the two North American mines where we plan to spend approximately $5 million at each site.

We also completed an option agreement on an exciting early stage exploration opportunity near the pass producing SK Creek mine in northern BC. At Marigold we are focused on resource to reserve conversion and adding resources close to existing pit areas, during the quarter we drilled 10,255 meters in 44 holes, the results of which have been released earlier in the week. In all the areas work we intersected mineralization that is located outside the limits of our 2016 mineral resources.

Drilling at Balmy [ph] has identified a 400 meter extension to mineralization that offers potential to increase open pit resources. Examples of the results include 46 meters grading 0.6 grams per ton gold and 85 meters grading half a gram per ton gold, drilled in holes collared beyond the southeast limits of the historic pit. At the earlier stage Battle Cry area which has seen no historic mining and is almost half a kilometer away from the nearest open pit. Drilling during the quarter intersected 91 meters grading half a gram per ton gold in a hole located on the limits of our 2016 mineral resource.

Shifting to Seabee where we are drilling to increase and convert mineral resources we completed 16,267 meters of underground drilling in 42 holes and 11,394 meters from the surface in 24 drill holes. The surface in underground drilling has identified some higher than average great men realization in areas outside to 2016 mineral reserves at Santoy Gap, Santoy eight A and Santoy Gap hanging mould zones. At Santoy Gap an uncapped high-grade result of the 1,004 grams per ton over a 1.6 meter true width was return from infield drilling in an area of inferred resources approximately 200 meters down the current workings.

This represents the highest gold grade in the sector of the properties so far, while more work is required from a feature drill station this result combined with those from five other holes averaged 11.8 grams per ton gold over 2.3 meters with hosted and bio type [ph] shifts instead of coras sand associated mineralization as elsewhere in the gap shared zone. These results offer high potential for additional resources at elevation in gap.

In the fourth quarter, we received a result of 9.1 grams per ton gold over 9.5 meters width in a hole from the Santoy eight A structure that appears to reestablished continuity between two of the deeper lenses of inferred resources, outlined in our 2016 mineral resource statement. In another surface hole drilled in Q4 of 2016, we received a result of 8.2 grams per ton gold over 9.9 meters in a new zone called gap hanging wall which is associated with a granodiorite mass running parallel to the gap deposits, but 200 meters into the structural hanging wall of gap. This intersect correlates well with others in the same area.

Other surface exploration has been completed outside of the immediate mine areas and target such as Porky Main, Carr and Herb. Of these Porky Main and Carr have asset results pending and have yielded encouraging alteration and mineralization with visible gold which warents continued follow up work.

Finally, we recently announced an option agreement to earn-up to a 60% interest in a property immediately south of the fast-producing high grade Eskay Creek Mine located in Northwest British Colombia. The newly optioned and SIB project is a very exciting exploration target due to its high-grade nature and the fact that BMS deposits often occur in clusters. Previous work on the property has demonstrated the gold rich VMS mineralization is present on SIB, with under explore perspective extensions.

Under the terms of the option agreement we are require to spend a minimum of CAD3.7 million in the first year and up to CAD11.7 million exploring for similar type of the deposit in this well-endowed district over the three-year term.

Now over to Greg for a discussion of the company's financial results.

Greg Martin

Thanks Carl. In summary, we are pleased with the first quarter financial results as stable metal prices and continued strong assets performance enabled us to post solid earnings and generate free cash.

Revenue showed strong growth over our comparative quarter with a 16% increase and $118 million. As the addition of Seabee more than offset reduction in sales at Pirquitas and the recovery in precious metal prices in both aided revenues in the quarter that enabled us to recover the mark-to-market loss we recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Income from mine operations increased an impressive 72% to 40.1 million, marginally helped by the resolution of the tax duty case which I'll speak to in a minute. Exploration evaluation and reclamation expense increased over the comparative quarter due to non-cash adjustments to the closure accrual of Pirquitas that flows through the P&L. Exploration expense associated with the addition of Seabee was offset by lower valuation expenses.

G&A expense also increased, but slowly due to non-cash share base compensation expense as cash G&A remains largely unchanged. So solid results enabled us to report net income of $15 million or $0.13 per share. Adjusted net income totaled $19.7 million or $0.17 per share, a 55% increase over the comparative quarter, continuing to demonstrate that our business can consistently deliver earnings at these metal prices.

We added $13.5 million to our cash balance in the first quarter. Strong performance considering the cash outlays for operating in capital items at Seabee for a delivery on the ice road through the first quarter. As we have discussed since our acquisition of Seabee, the first quarter of each year was some carry over into early second quarter sees the purchase of all of the significant operating consumables for the entire year and all significant capital items which for this year includes the physical materials for the mill upgrade, water treatment and ventilation projects. So Q1 cash and Q1 all in sustaining cost at Seabee reflect these impacts.

Considering $11 million of negative working capital impacts and the initial moratorium payment of $3.4 million, cash from operations still increased 140% relative to the comparative quarter to $30.6 million. For the reasons, I just discussed and including the facts that we didn’t own Seabee in the comparative quarter, cash used by investing activities increased to $18.1 million from $5.8 million in the comparative quarter.

The net result was at $13.5 million increased to cash, taking our balance to over $340 million. Our stake in Caredium performed well in the quarter, so our marketable securities portfolio totaled $191 million at quarter end. These factors and a reclassification of a portion of the tax moratorium to long term liabilities due to its payment terms are reflected in our quarter end working capital provision of $688 million, an increase from yearend of $128 million.

Liquidity and financial capacity continue to strengthen as we come into the Chinchillas' still period. As referenced earlier the resolution of the export duty case in Argentina and the announcement of our intent to exercise our option over Chinchillas and form a Joint Venture triggered certain financial statement impacts. We removed the provision we have booked for export duties and replaced it with our estimate of fair value of the Argentine peso denominated tax moratorium payments and other credits due. This resulted in a gain which was booked across the sales of $4.3 million.

It is interesting to note that going forward, we now have a net Argentine peso liability position instead of a net aspect position, so any devaluation in the Argentine peso will trigger a foreign exchange gain rather than a loss as we have reported historically. The announcement also caused us to reconsider the timing of closer obligations in light of the plant an site infrastructure being used for many more years and we adjusted that provision accordingly.

As Alan took you through, asset performance tracked well in the first quarter, so our consolidated production of 98,000 ounces at cash cost of $646 per payable ounce sold positions us consistent with guidance. All in sustaining cost of $977 per equivalent ounce importantly remained below a $1,000. We're seeing the portfolio diversification stabilizing our results as a majority of guidance capital spending was incurred in the first quarter at Seabee and Pirquitas due to the ice road deliveries and completion of stage five tailing while capital spending at Marigold lagged due to the timing of maintenance work and support equipment purchases.

Due to seasonality of drilling at Seabee our exploration spend is weighted towards the first and third quarters, so this quarter was heavier spending on exploration of that asset. So we're off to a good start in 2017 with our performance in the first quarter. As we look forward into the second quarter Chinchillas expenditures will start to have an impact as we make the closing option payment to Golden Arrow of approximately $15 million and ramp up towards construction. We are well positioned to incur those expenditures and remain financial capable to pursue additional opportunities as they arise. With that I'll turn the call back to Paul to wrap things up.

Paul Benson

Thanks Greg, so in summary we delivered another quarter of strong operating results which in turn generated free cash flow and further strengthened our balance sheet. We continue to invest in the future through our exploration programs and operational excellence initiatives to deliver on our goals, and importantly we are now in a position to extend the Pirquitas operating life into the next decade as we form the joint venture for the Chinchillas project.

Looking ahead our focus continues to be on delivering free cash flow through safe production and looking for opportunities both internally and externally to create value for our shareholders. With that I’d like to remind you of our AGM taking place at 2pm here in Vancouver today. This concludes our formal presentation and I'll pass the line to the operator to take any questions you may have.

Michael Gray

At Seabee, Santoy representing 98% and mill fee in the quarter. Is this Santoy-Seabee mix expected to continue throughout 2017?

Paul Benson

Morning Michael. Yes, the transition from Seabee O to Santoy is continuing and will continue for the entire year, there's still some small amounts of remnant ore in Seabee that will come out in the year some time.

Michael Gray

Okay, and just the ventilation units issues in Q1, could you just maybe expand a little bit more on what caused the issues and are the solutions now being implemented progressing as planned?

Paul Benson

The ventilation issues at Santoy were really related to concentration of equipment and the increasing tonnage and amount of equipment operating down there. So we have to implement some controls on what equipment was where. And as I mentioned earlier in the call, as we diversify the number of stopes and where we can operate, that will help the ventilation and we've started doing some of that and when we get the equipment in stores around mid-year that should solve the problem.

Michael Gray

Okay, that's good. And on explorations Seabee Carl, you highlighted the gap pain wall. Can you just expand on that? It's 200 meters into the hanging wall and associated with granodiorite, is this kind of a different orientation, different looking beast or how are you characterizing it?

Carl Edmunds

There is a well-known association there between granodiorite types dikes and apophysis that come off to some of the plutons and they get into the shared zones, so at gap -- on the gap structure there is some these occur in proximity and parallels to that main mineralized structure, this one -- this in the hanging wall is located 200 meters across effectively above the stereographically structurally across the package and it's similar, but in more in granodiorite type mineralization.

So the association exactly with granodiorite and gold in the same areas and the same mineralization is somewhat new for production. But we have seen the association along Strike from the productive areas at gap also. So there is just some kind of its genetic link between probably the granodiorite and emplacement of the gold.

Michael Gray

Okay, yes that's what I was getting at and that sounds encouraging. And at Tillas [ph] now that's in the permitting stage are you planning to do an economic study on Pirquitas' underground and is there drilling planned over the next 12-months?

Paul Benson

As we've said in the past that was always potential, but there was no point spending any money on any further analysis until we exercised the option, so now we're doing that we are now moving forward. I'd expect sometime just before the end of the calendar year we'll do the economic evaluation. It will need more drilling later, but not in the short-term we'd have to do more detailed drilling at some stage and we might do that from underground. So we will wait and see how that plays out.

Michael Gray

Okay, last question for Carl. Just on this Eskay Creek area option, that's -- you would be very familiar with your background and Carl just wondering have you got the Eskay Creek horizon or what's getting you excited about this particular set budget.

Carl Edmunds

For me the main driver is the presence of the VMS style mineralization with regard of the Lulu zone historically and that is sitting in the same package of Sulphur [ph] volcanic rocks that is prevalent in the foot world at Eskay Creek. So I view that footwall as -- at least the mineralized portion of the Eskay Creek as a little bit of a -- it's an example of the hot plate that really drove a lot of the mineralization where that historic mine was and there is similarly mineralized footwall package and VMS imbedded sulfides exit.

So that's -- chasing that up is always been, I guess an ambition of mine an in the early days that was that extension was cut-off at depth, work that's happened sort of since the mid-90s has demonstrated that package of rocks is present at reasonable depths below the fault structure. So it's always looked like really good. But early stage and risky exploration place, so I've always like that.

Paul Benson

Obviously, you are aware Michael that troubles on the call, Carl used to work at Eskay Creek. So he has a very good understanding of the geology there.

Paul Benson

So from the look of it there are no more questions?

Paul Benson

Okay. With that we'll finish the call. Thanks everyone for participating. Have a great day.

