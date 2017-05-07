Richmont Mines' (RIC) Renaud Adams on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Richmont Mines, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RIC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Anne Day - Senior VP, Investor Relations

Renaud Adams - President and CEO

Robert Chausse - CFO

Daniel Adam - Vice President, Exploration

Christian Bourcier - Vice President, Operations

Analysts

Michael Gray - Macquarie

Rahul Paul - Canaccord Genuity

Kerry Smith - Haywood Securities

Mike Parkin - Desjardins Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Richmont Mines First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to your host, Anne Day, Senior VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Anne Day

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us today for the Richmont Mines first quarter 2017 conference call and webcast.

On the line today, we have Renaud Adams, President and CEO and Rob Chausse, CFO. Other members of the management team have also joined us and will be available during the Q&A period at the end of the call. At the end of today’s presentation, the operator will provide instructions for those who wish to ask questions. Today’s presentation, financial results and press release are all available on our Web site at richmont-mines.com.

Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that we will be hosting our Annual Meeting today. It will be held at 10:30 Eastern Time at the St. Andrew’s Club & Conference Centre, 27th floor in the Caledonia Room at 150 King Street West in Toronto. For those living in Toronto, we hope that you can join us.

I will now go through an abbreviated version of our forward-looking statements, which are also provided in the press release and today’s presentation.

Some of today’s commentary may contain forward-looking information for Richmont. In this respect we refer you to the detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in our press release and MD&A. You’re cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from their respective conclusions, forecasts, or projections. We refer you to the section entitled Risks and Uncertainties in our latest MD&A and other filings available on SEDAR which set out the material factors that would cause results to differ. I’d also like to remind listeners that all amounts discussed today are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

I will now turn the call over to Renaud Adams.

Renaud Adams

Thank you, Anne, and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today.

Very good start for Richmont in 2017. Our first quarter was another strong performance with a company wide production of 29,401 ounces of gold at below guidance cash cost and all in sustaining cost of $791 and $1,124 an ounce respectively. On U.S. dollars very attractive and low cash cost of $598 with an all-in-sustaining cost slightly below $850 an ounce. The strong performance was driven by another consecutive quarter of solid production from Island Gold Mine of 23,772 ounces at the very low cash cost and all-in-sustaining cost, which was supported by a record productivity. We are now very well-positioned to achieve the annual production in cost guidance for 2017.

On Slide 5, at Island Gold, we are very well advanced and on track to deliver the result of our Expansion Case PEA during the second quarter. The PEA represents an increased throughput from 900 tonnes a day to 1,100 tonnes a day with the permit already in place. In early February, the corporation released its updated mineral reserve and resources showing a reserve increase of 34% net of depletion at the higher grade of 9.17 grams per tonne.

Our inferred resource of the filing gold increased by 30% at 20% higher grade, with a significant 450,000 ounces of inferred resources added in 2016 at the very attractive and low cost of $35 an ounce. Our ongoing delineation drilling continue to demonstrate significant potential or short-term reserve expansion at the higher grade and the current reserve with the ongoing delineation of the high grade resources located in the four horizons of the main area of interest.

The recent exploration results identify new high-grade mineralization in the eastern lateral extension showing significant potential for resource growth above the 1,000 meters. Other highlights of the quarter include a significant improved performance by the Beaufor Mine, which returned to free cash flow status basically one quarter ahead of plan.

During the quarter, we appointed Rob Chausse as the CFO, his experience and depth knowledge of the mining sector has already had a significant impact on Richmont and we look forward to have Rob as an integral part of our team as we unlock the full potential of Island Gold amortization of Richmont for growth.

On that, I’ll now turn the call to Rob for the financial review and his first comment of the first quarter.

Robert Chausse

Thank you, Renaud, and good morning. Before we get started, I just want to note that all amounts that are discussed today are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Also that cash costs and all-in-sustaining cost details can be found in the non-GAAP measure section of our MD&A.

So moving to Slide 7, discussing our operating results, Island produced approximately 23,800 gold ounces in the first quarter at realized cash cost of $668 per ounce or US$504. And the all-in-sustaining realized costs were $848 or US$640, both in line with Q1 2016 despite 11% decline in gold produced. Beaufor produced 5,600 gold ounces or 22% more than Q1 2016.

Total cash costs at Beaufor were $1,265 or US$956 per ounce at 9% lower than Q1 last year, higher production and the decrease in costs is primarily due to mining higher grades in the Q Zone during Q1 2017. Combined operations achieved cash cost of $791 or US$598 per gold ounce during Q1. All in all, we’re on track to achieve our 2017 production and cost guidance. As Renaud mentioned our all-in-sustaining cost company-wide is $1,124 an ounce or US$849 during Q1.

Turning to Slide 8 for some financial results. First quarter revenue was $46.5 million driven by sales of approximately 28,500 gold ounces at an average realized price of $1,624 per ounce. Revenue was 12% lower than the prior-year quarter due to a 12% decline in sales. First quarter operating cash flow was -- before changes in non-cash working capital was approximately $16.4 million or $0.26 per share compared to $0.36 per share in 2016. The company recorded net earnings of approximately $5.5 million or $0.09 per share during Q1 compared to $0.15 per share in 2016.

The variance is noted from the prior-year quarter reflect grades at Island during Q1 2016 being 44% higher than reserve grade, which resulted in an unusually high production in that quarter. The operation now has access to additional mining areas that are expected to support a blended grade profile, therefore going forward, we don’t expect to see those kinds of variances from reserve grade. As we Renaud mentioned Q1 2017 results represent a very strong performance at both Island and Beaufor with grades coming in line with our expectations.

Turning to Slide 9. Just a summary of capital expenditures, site capital for Island and Beaufor was $10 million and $1.6 million respectively. The majority of that capital spend is related to development at Island. Exploration at our sites was $4.1 million, again spent primarily at Island. We maintain our guidance for CapEx and exploration for 2017.

Our March 31, 2017 balance sheet remains strong with approximately $75 million in available liquidity and $66 million in working capital, up $5 million from Q4. Our expectation going forward is to internally fund our capital investments at our existing operations and maintain similar liquidity levels throughout 2017.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Renaud.

Renaud Adams

Thank you, Rob.

I am on Slide 11. In terms of Island Gold highlights for the first quarter of 2017, it’s really another consecutive quarter of solid performance with nearly 24,000 ounces of gold produced at Island Gold. We are well-positioned and on track to meet potentially the high end of the annual guidance of 87,000 to 93,000 ounces. The very strong production was supported by a record production of -- and productivity in underground and mill of 1,019 and 926 tonnes per day, respectively.

We are very, very pleased with the very low cost performance of Island Gold in the first quarter, delivering lower cash cost and all-in-sustaining cost of nearly 10% below annual guidance, achieving a very attractive all-in-sustaining cost of $640 per ounce in the first quarter. Our mill head grade of 9.18 grams a tonne was in line with our annual plans of 8.9 grams a tonne, considering that the mine has performed at the higher rate than the mill. And therefore, a low-grade stockpile -- the low-grade forward stockpile improving the overall mill head grade for the quarter.

Our grade reconciliation to the new reserve model was basically neutral for the quarter, which speaks well of all the changes and improvement we have done in the reserve and resource model. As planned, our long-haul of stoping activities occurred in the first and the second horizons while the development occurred mostly in the third high-grade horizon. The stoping in the high-grade third horizon is expected to be initiated in the fourth quarter.

Moving to Slide 12, we remained very encouraged with the significant progress we have seen from the Island Gold mine. The underground productivities have increased significantly over the last two years as shown on the graph. We are now very encouraged that we are – we can achieve the 1,100 tonnes a day as per the Expansion Case PEA and even furthermore as we advance and unlock the potential of Island Gold. Our sustaining cost and expansion cost for the quarter were in line with plans, with the project cost ramping up the guidance level as we advance in 2017.

Our exploration costs were in line with plans at $3.8 million for the quarter. We are now on Slide 13. As previously mentioned, we remain on plan to release our Expansion Case PEA in the second quarter. The PEA considers the most cost effective and capital effective plan to mine the portion of the mineral resources located within the main area over four mining horizon to a maximum depth of 1,000 meters below surface while using the current infrastructure.

Recently, we have incorporated the new mineral reserves and resources as per the December 31 reserve and resources mineral updated and released in February 2017. We have completed the 1,100 tonnes per day mine plan. We have incorporated operating costs and capital where we are fine tuning them as we speak. We have secured all the required permit amendments and to support 1,100 tonnes per day as disclosed in December 2016. The accelerated development of the underground ramp system is on track with plan. The engineering of the mill expansion is well underway and we estimate that capital of the mill expansion remains below the $15 million. The 2017 mine plan and the PEA are focused on optimizing cash flow generation that would fully found the current and the future production growth plans and the ongoing exploration.

Just quickly on Slide 14, I just want to remind everyone that the ongoing Expansion Case PEA incorporated nearly 1 million ounces, which are located in the main area of interest as shown in the cross section. We are currently as per the December 2016, we are currently in the 1.7 million total resources and as shown on this cross section, all resources located east and below the main area of interest has not been incorporated, but represent a further opportunity for expansion as we continue to unlock the full potential of Island Gold.

On Slide 15, this long section provides an overview of the 2017 drilling program, which continues to build on the positive result achieved in 2016. Early results from 2017 delineation drilling program within the fourth mining horizon of the Expansion Case area indicates significant potential to further expand our reserves at a higher than the current reserve grade.

Results to-date also demonstrates the potential for additional resources as the high-grade mineralization continue to be systematically intersected below – between the resource block. The 2017 drilling program underway also continue to build on the positive results achieved in 2016, which added two new inferred resource block in the eastern lateral expansion approximately only 300 meters east of the Expansion Case area, between the 340 and the 750 meters. The Hole GD-640-05 intersects at a very attractive and high grade of 20.6 grams a tonne over 11.3 meters. I want to note here that this represents the core length and the down plunge extension, the Hole GD-530-01 demonstrating also significant potential for near-term and continued resource growth. Ongoing additional drilling is required to better understand this new area of high-grade mineralization, but the potential and what we have seen to date is very encouraging for significant resource increase at the higher grade as we unlock the potential of the eastern corridor.

And lastly on Slide 16, I’d like to talk and touch base on the Beaufor Mine as mentioned -- the Beaufor Mine has improved significantly its performance in the first quarter achieving basically one quarter ahead of schedule and a free cash flow status. The production of 5,629 ounces for the quarter was in line with previously disclosed plan to ramp-up our production and achieve increased production in the second half of the year. Our cash cost of $1,265 or $956 per ounce and all-in-sustaining costs of $1,580 or $1,194 per ounce, significant decline over the prior quarter. The underground productivity has improved significantly to 354 tonnes per day, 403 tonnes per day achieved in March 2017, as the majority of the mining activity were transitioned into the new Q Zone and additional haulage and mucking mobile equipment were commissioned.

We continue to expect improvement as we move forward into the second quarter and for the rest of the year. Despite the very good performance of the Beaufor Mine, the corporation continues to explore other strategic alternatives regarding the Beaufor Mine and the Camflo Mill as we continue to position Richmont as a very long life and low cost producers in the America.

This completes the presentation section for the call. I’ll now turn the call back to the operator for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we’ll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Michael Gray, Macquarie. Michael, please go ahead.

Michael Gray

Good morning, Renaud, Robert [ph] and Anne. Thanks for taking my call. In terms of the mill throughput rate at 926 tonnes per day in Q1 versus guidance of 900 tonnes, can you provide some color of what is driving your performance and whether you see this continuing?

Renaud Adams

While there is a few aspects, our average at 900 tonnes a day was basically based on the performance of the Q4, we’ve ramped up the performance of the mill in 2017 and as you recall, we’ve achieved a 900 tonnes a day average for the full quarter for the first time in the Q4, so our performance of 2017 was based on what we have achieved, but as we continue to advance, Michael, we definitely see a potential for slightly higher. We have got some basic maintenance to do or plant maintenance in the second quarter.

So, yes, we see that the mill is capable to perform around maybe the 925 average, but also our plan considers a possibility of doing some accelerated positioning for the next year growth, so having said that, we’re very pleased with the increased productivity of the mill and as we speak in the second quarter, we also continue to outperform the 900 tonnes a day.

Michael Gray

Okay. So, maintenance in the next quarter, but otherwise, 925 being achievable?

Renaud Adams

Yes.

Michael Gray

Okay, good. The other question I had was in the discovery -- the eastern discovery at about a kilometer depth approximately 20 grams over 11 meters. Is there anything different about this area, I know, but maybe geometries are still being understood, but in terms of host rock or the way the inceptions manifest. Is there anything different than what you’re seeing at the main C Zone and areas you are mining right now or is it too early to talk?

Renaud Adams

Well, we have Daniel Adam, our Vice President of Exploration in the room, so please, Daniel, if you would try to answer Michael?

Daniel Adam

Yes, sure. Good morning, Michael.

Michael Gray

Good morning, Daniel.

Daniel Adam

The mineralization that we get with this hole is clearly the same as the C Zone with the same exploration on the same quarter [indiscernible]. This was hit really in the projection of what we were targeting, here we are seeing that clearly we are not sure as to know of really what is the organization of the mineralization is equal, the second hole we did in -- it was higher at C Zone at the place we were expecting, so we have virtually two holes to take -- to know, so we are waiting really to have some more in the asset that really be true of the geometry of the zone, but really this intercept for us was a very good use, we are very excited with this new area of high-grade mineralization at Island Gold.

Michael Gray

Okay. Thank you very much. Okay, that’s all I have. Thank you.

Renaud Adams

Thank you, Michael.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Rahul Paul of Canaccord Genuity. Rahul, please go ahead.

Rahul Paul

Hi, everyone, congratulations on a very strong start to the year. Renaud, it looks like with the updated Expansion Case PEA you’re looking at a 1,100 tonne a day scenario, what would it take for you to officially evaluate an expansion beyond that?

Renaud Adams

The most important thing, as I mentioned, I mean the PEA is considering basically like million ounces and as we previously disclosed and discussed. It’s very important for us that every stage maintain a minimum life of mine. So, within this area of interest and 1,100 tonnes a day with the amount of tonne nearly 3 million tonnes yields in the studies, represents basically 7 to 8 years of the life of mine. So moving forward, and as you could see on the slide at cross sections, we have now 1.7 million ounces, so our objective remains to continue to explore aggressively and then grow the total resources above the 2 million ounces at the end of 2018, which would potentially trigger another level of study and growth.

So a short-term, because we don’t have to put any new infrastructure in the mine, we call it a transition basically PEA, where we unlock the full potential of the first million ounces that were discovered within the main area of interest. We maintain a minimum life of mine of 7 to 8 years. We continue to grow resources at east and depth and eventually as we continue and hopefully reach the 2 million plus. This will potentially trigger another level of growth down the road.

Rahul Paul

Fair enough. That’s all that I had, thanks. Thanks Renaud.

Renaud Adams

Thank you, Rahul.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Kerry Smith, Haywood Securities. Kerry, please go ahead.

Kerry Smith

Thanks, operator. Renaud, it looks like the block model reconciliation is pretty much running as you had expected. So, you’re getting a good reconciliation here with the actual mine tonnes and grade. What is the dilution running in line with what you had expected as well or is that -- is it better or worse than maybe you would have expected?

Renaud Adams

I mean, it’s the first quarter, so overall you would understand we have some areas we are doing slightly better, some areas and also -- those are the fine tunings, zone-by --one, but, yes, the answer is yes. Overall, development in stoping, dilution -- considering dilutions capping, overall, the first quarter was pretty much neutral and that include dilution expectation versus actual.

Kerry Smith

Okay, okay. And maintenance that you’ve got planned in the mill at Island in Q2, how many days of milling time roughly you got to schedule for that scheduled maintenance?

Renaud Adams

We’re still fine tuning it, but it’s not impossible, we take -- we take a 4 to 5 days of optimization and we will take advantage to do some work around the -- around the cyclone as well, around the crushing, so as we position for next year, maybe do a little bit of maintenance as well in the main ramp, underground. So those are normal practice as we advance, but we’re not talking about, like any long-term shutdown and so forth and we will maintain our average year of above 900 tonnes a day for 2017.

Kerry Smith

Right, Okay. And you don’t have another major shutdown like that scheduled this year in the plan, it’s just this one in Q2 basically?

Renaud Adams

Okay. So, we said that as per Michael’s question too, I mean, we are overall pretty -- pretty confident we could overall ramp the mill at above the 900 tonnes a day based on the Q4 performance and 925 basically in the first quarter would continue too, so our overall plan for 2017 was considering that if we are performing well we would take advantage to do some productive and accelerated maintenance and positioning of the mill and as I said, we operate by ramps. So that means that on an annual basis, you have to do some minimum maintenance in your main ramp has section-by-section as you ramp.

Kerry Smith

I got you, okay, now it’s great. And just last question, when would we see another exploration update roughly, what is the timing?

Renaud Adams

There is no timing per se, I mean, we are drilling directional drilling, we’re advancing well. As we compile, our practice is to have meaningful and sufficient information to release. As previously discussed, definitely we’ll put something out there in the Q2, we don’t have a date per se, but you could expect for a minimum release in the Q2 for sure.

Kerry Smith

Okay. Thank you, Renaud.

Renaud Adams

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Mike Parkin, Desjardins Securities. Mike, please go ahead.

Mike Parkin

Hi, guys. On the truck tonnes, I remember on the -- your last site visit coming up about a year ago, you guys are really doing a great job optimizing what the trucks are hauling up the ramp, and I remember you guys are looking at still having a couple of ideas to tweak that further industry -- that’s an update on what you’ve been doing with your truck fleet in terms of optimizing that?

Renaud Adams

Yes, sure. And take advantage that Christian Bourcier, Vice President, Operations is in the room. So, Christian, it would be so kind to answer Mike.

Christian Bourcier

Yes. We’ll take the opportunity also of the shutdown that is scheduled for the mill to do some work on the ramp in order to remove some of the piping of the services in order to increase the section, allowing us to increase the haul on the truck. We are also working on modifying our loading station on the lower part of the mine where we are developing new access. This new development design will allow us to load the trucks from the upside of the truck, so we are going to have an increased payload on each truck and in addition to that we are commissioning this year two new trucks, the MT42 from Atlas Copco and this truck will allow us to have like 50% more tonne per truck and as our fleet of AD30 is aging. We are slowly going to replace them with MT42 in order to support the increased throughput.

Mike Parkin

And is that -- those plans are they reflected in this updated PEA, or is that like further upside to that?

Christian Bourcier

No, it will be reflected in the PEA update, yes.

Mike Parkin

Okay, thanks. That’s it from me guys. Thanks and good quarter.

Renaud Adams

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I’ll now turn it back to Anne Day for closing remarks.

Anne Day

Thanks, operator, and thanks everyone for joining us this morning. As always, anytime you’ve any question, feel free to reach out and we will be happy to help. Again, thanks for your time today and we’re now going to close the call.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.