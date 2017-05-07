Alstom ADR's (ALSMY) CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alstom ADR (OTCPK:ALSMY) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2017 2:30 AM ET

Henri Poupart-Lafarge - Chairman and CEO

Marie-Jose Donsion - CFO and SVP, Finance

James Moore - Redburn

Martin Wilkie - Citi

Akash Gupta - JPMorgan

Guillermo Peigneux - UBS

James Stettler - Barclays

Alfred Glaser - Oddo Securities

Christophe Quarante - Societe Generale

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank

Henri Poupart-Lafarge

Good morning. Welcome to Alstom Full Year Results Conference Call. Pleasure to be with you this morning to highlight our 2016/2017 results.

Starting with the highlights on the first slide, what you can see that we have recorded a strong commercial momentum and a stronger operational performance this year. The order intake has reached €10 billion for the third year in a row, and therefore, the backlog is now at a record level of €34 billion.

The sales were up 6%, or 5% organically, at €7.3 billion, with a book-to-bill therefore of 1.4 if you compare it with the order intake. The adjusted EBIT was up 15% at €421 million, and therefore, the margin was standing at 5.8%.

In terms of balance sheet and free cash flow the free cash flow was positive at €182 million, which was leading to a stable debt at €208 million and an increased equity at €3.7 billion. On the back of these good results, we have decided to resume the distribution of dividends at €0.25 per share.

Of course, as you can see, all these numbers are totally in line with our plan, are totally in line with our 2020 strategy. And naturally, we are confirming our 2020 objectives. So in a nutshell, 2016/2017 has been a good year, a good year of execution of our strategy and a good year of execution of our portfolio.

If you come back to this strategy, just as a reminder, we launched a few years ago our 2020 strategy. What was this 2020 strategy? The idea was to become the preferred partner for transport solution. This was our vision.

And to do that, we designed five pillars; the customer-focused organization, which means that we want to be close to our customer not only in terms of commercial organization, but also in terms of supply chain, in terms of engineering, manufacturing footprint; a complete range of solutions, which also mean that we want to move away from a pure product provider to a product, plus systems, plus solutions, plus maintenance, plus now more and more digital innovations provider. All that is fed with innovation, and we need to be at the leading edge of our technology.

And of course, to satisfy our customer, we need to have excellent operational and environmental performance. Finally, all our strategy is based upon our people, which have to be in line with our passengers, and therefore, have to be diverse.

So where do we stand in these different pillars? The first one, again, what we call the customer-focused organization was precisely to take advantage of the growth, the worldwide growth of our market.

As you know, we are on very sound markets, which are growing worldwide on the back of the growth of the cities in the world, of the development of the economy in the world, of the congestion of the cities, of the environmental drivers and the environmental concerns in all the world.

This year, as I said, for the third year in a row, we have more than €10 billion of order intake. I would say, as compared to previous years, of course, if you look geography by geography, it depends on very large orders.

Last year, we had one very large order in Asia, you remember the locomotives in India. The year before, we had 2 large contracts, one for Riyadh and one for PRASA in the Middle East. This year, it was a little bit more balanced. I will come back on some orders, but it was more balanced by geography with a renewal - renewed, I would say, growth in Europe, but also in the U.S. And so not - it was not due to one single contract, but to a larger number of contracts.

In terms of activities, we still have, and we'll - you'll see on the - in terms of the execution, half of our activities in rolling stock and the other half in the order activities. In terms of backlog, this, of course, this book-to-bill of 1.4 leads to a record backlog of €34.8 billion. And we are building up our backlog year-after-year as we are growing orders faster than our sales. If you split the backlog, you have the split on the slide, even though Europe today represents more than 50% of our activity, in the backlog it's only 43% of the activity.

And of course, the backlog of Middle East, Africa, of Asia Pacific is really influenced by the very large contracts that we recorded in the previous years. And in terms of activity, you should remember that in services, it always represent quite a large sale of our backlog due to our very long-term maintenance contract, which can span around 15, 20 years of maintenance contracts.

Where do we stand in terms of implementation of our strategy? So you see the results with this good commercial momentum. One of the driver of this strategy and one of the actions that we have put in place is the fact that I said that we have built a number of bases around the world, in the U.S., in Latin America, in Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

So today, in terms of physical, I would say, implementation and employees, as you can see, we are the most global transport companies in the world with now over 4,000 employees in Asia Pacific, close to 3,000 employees in Middle East, Africa and more than 5,000 employees in Americas, while we have a stable headcount in Europe of a little bit more than 20,000 employees.

In terms of ranking, as we have said, we had as an objective to be number 1, number 2 on all continents, which we have reached this year. Of course, it may depend on some large orders year after year. But in the main, we are where we wanted to be, i.e., we have a critical size continent by continent. And we are perceived throughout the different regions and markets as a leader on each single markets.

Some example of orders, some examples of orders that we have booked this year on all the continents. So in Canada, as you know, we have booked some maintenance for our LRV contracts in Ottawa. In the U.S., as mentioned, we have introduced high-speed in the U.S. with this very large contract for Amtrak.

We have continued to record orders in Latin America despite the slowdown in Brazil, for example, with new cars in Peru. It has been a good year for Europe, both in France where we have recorded a number of orders from TGV, regional trains, metro for Paris; but also in the rest of Europe, in the U.K. and the two others which we are already have communicated in Netherlands and in Italy for new platform of regional trains. In Middle East, despite a certain slowdown of the region, we continue to record some successes, in Egypt, for example, on signaling or in Dubai for the extension of the metro for the Expo 2020.

One, of course, important order that we booked this half year, I will not come back on the first half orders, on the second half, the most - the largest one is a new generation of suburban trains for Paris. It's a very important order we booked for €780 million for Alstom. It's in consortium with Bombardier.

But this represents only, if I may say, 71 trains, whereas the complete frame contract could go up to 255 mill - 55 trains. So there are a lot of more to come. The contract has been signed in January 2017, and we have now launched the engineering and the development of the train. This is well-managed in partnership with SNCF.

I just wanted to insist on some regional trains, which are not so often communicated upon because these are coming in small batches. But in the last 5 years, we have managed to record a number of regional trains in Germany, and I think more than 12 but - more than 200 EMUs. And this is a proof of the excellent relationship that we have with the German operators and, of course, in particular with Deutsche Bahn.

I want to illustrate that because I think in our customer-focused organization, it's not only to be present worldwide, it's also to cultivate a good relationship with our customers in Europe to be very close to them and to have regular orders one after the other by delivering on time and with the required quality of trains. And we have an excellent relationship with Deutsche Bahn on all these trains.

This commercial activity, this commercial momentum, of course, results progressively. It takes time. And you know that we are in long lead time projects. I mean, the projects like PRASA, projects like eLoco takes a lot of time to be tethered. But progressively, this fuel our growth, our growth in sales, our growth in deliveries. And if you step back a little bit, which is always good to do from time to time, you see that in the last 5 years, basically, we have gone from €5.2 billion to €7.3 billion, mostly organically.

The only large acquisition was the acquisition of GE Signaling in the meantime, but most of the growth was organic growth. So it gives, I would say, a regular growth, which is also something which is good in order to sustain good execution of the contracts. I think this 5% organic growth is not only in line with, I would say, what we can do on the market, but it's also in line with our capability to sustain good contract execution, as we will see later on.

So moving to this year's sales. In line with our strategy, we have roughly stable rolling stock sales, which represents now 43% of our sales. You may recall that we have an objective to balance 60% non-rolling stock, i.e., system, services and signaling; and 40% rolling stock. So we are in line with this objective. We are already quite advanced on these objectives. Deliveries are, of course, more scattered than orders.

So we have a number of deliveries in Europe on regional trains, as I said, high-speed. But also, we are starting to deliver in PRASA. A number of tramways have been delivered in Algeria. It has been a year of execution in Algeria with a number of tramways.

The growth has come mostly, so from the order activation system is going extremely fast on the back of large orders being booked in the previous years and particularly in Saudi Arabia. So we are now in Riyadh, I will come back to that, in the middle of a fast execution of the Riyadh contract.

So it's classically, we are starting by a slow delivery, and then there is an acceleration of deliveries and then a slowingness at the end. Mexico was also delivered in system. A number of tramway in Brazil, I mean, not to come back again with, I think, the very, very good success of our tramway in Rio for the Olympic Games. Infrastructure in U.K., we are talking about cost side.

Signaling is continuing to grow on the back of a number of deliveries. And of course, there is the contribution of GE Signaling included in this growth. Service, as for the first half, has slightly decreased, but this is mostly due to the ForEx impact on the U.K. You know that the U.K. is a strong platform for service activities. And of course, it is impacted by ForEx and the decrease of the value of the pound.

Coming back to Riyadh. I will not go in the details of the execution, of course, of our contracts, but it's - I think it's important to give you some snapshot of the largest contract. So the Riyadh contract is doing well, is progressing very in line with our objectives and in line with the planning.

I recall you the contract itself, we have 69 trains, we have a signaling system and we have also the full infrastructure as we are doing this contract in consortium with civil works company to deliver 3 metro lines in Riyadh. So the event, I would say, of the last period was the delivery in February of the first train on-site.

Of course, this growth can only be fed through innovation. We - the strategy is not just to be present on the market. It's also to offer to our customers the latest technology and the latest innovation. So we are continuing our efforts in R&D. And our strategy is to keep the stable percentage of sales in R&D, which, of course, fueled by the growth, will enable us to increase our investment year after year.

The main programs today, as you know, we had launched 5 years ago the complete renewal of our platforms, starting with the tramway then the metro. And this year, we are launching the 2 latest, I would say, platforms, which are the regional trains for which we did get some orders again in Italy and Netherlands; and the very high speed for which we had a contract in the U.S., and we are working with SNCF on what we call the TGV of the future.

We have launched as well some efforts on the signaling programs, and particularly our new generation of CBTC, which is progressing well; as well as the alignment of our ERTMS on the latest baseline, which we call the Baseline 3, which is also being developed.

More recently, we made a number of efforts in the digital technologies, and I will come back to that. Last week, we have announced a number of new innovation, among which we have the predictive maintenance.

We have launched what we call HealthHub, which is a way to make a complete diagnosis of trains, a digital diagnosis of our trains and to start to really implement predictive maintenance. And this has been used internally for our own maintenance contract, but also now sold to customers.

Two quite disruptive technology this year, which we have launched. It's quite unusual, so I wanted just to outline these 2 step change in our portfolio. The first one concern trains, but it's a new-generation hydrogen trains, what we call the iLint, which has now - which is now being tested successfully, I have to say.

And we have now a number of commercial activities on this contract because this has been developed in Germany with the help of lenders which were interested, of course, by this train, which is a good alternative to the electrification of infrastructure, which is, of course, extremely costly.

And more recently, we launched a new vehicle, which looks like a tram when you are inside, which has the same kind of passenger experience as a tram, but which is on tire, on wheel and, therefore, can compete in the bus market. So we launched it quite recently. It is now attracting a lot of attention from the market. And we are testing it in Paris, and you will welcome to use it in during the month of June in Paris.

On the digital front, what was announced last week is actually the results of the efforts of the last 2 years. We have a number of digital tools to help both the passengers and the operators, which are, for example, a map, what we call Optimet OrbanMap, which is an intelligent metro map.

And this gives real-time information on not only, I would say, on the traffic in the metro, but also on any event which are occurring in the cities. We have also some digital tools to help the passengers to decide where he wants to stand to wait his train and to stand in front of the cars which are empty. It also, of course, fluidify the traffic of the metros.

I would say, importantly - very importantly, what we have launched is the first multimodal supervision solution. What it is? It's a system which comes as an overlay to all single systems, i.e., to all control centers for metro, for cars, for bikes, for buses. So we have developed a complete system, which is fed by all these subsystems to allow public authority to manage in real time the complete mobility of their cities.

Last but not least, we have acquired the company is called Nomad Digital, which is the leader on its market, which is an onboard connectivity for passengers, but not only, also to connect the trains to the operators and, therefore, to give a number of important information on the operations.

Of course, all that has no, I would say, no value if it does not bring the profit and has not fed the profitability of the company. And we are on that front as well, in line with our objectives. The adjusted EBIT has grown by 15% at €421 million after a growth last year of more than 20%. So over the last few years - 5 years, we have more than doubled the profitability of the activity. And this is, as you know, on the back on the volume increase.

So we are increasing our activity while keeping our structure under tight control. The portfolio improvement, as you know, if we are moving towards system, signaling, services, it's because it's required by the market, but it's also because it has a higher margin inside. And of course, as I will detail, we have a number of performance initiatives which we have launched because, again, I think we have now reached a stage whereby our globalization is more or less done. We are completed. We are present on a number of markets in the world. And now we have to make sure that this network of manufacturing sites, engineering sites are working efficiently with one each other.

These are the list of initiatives. We are working, I would say, both on the competitiveness of our products and solutions, so a kind of cost driver; but also on the delivery, and this is a project execution driver to make sure that we have a flawless execution. In addition, we are introducing internally more and more digital technology to help in either decreasing the cost or improving the execution of our program. Last but not least, we continue to work a lot on cash. And as you have seen, we have improved our working capital this year, which, of course, is a very good news.

So in terms of cost, there are, of course, a large number of actions. One of them has been the redesign of all our platforms in a kind of redesign to cost. But we are also working on the sourcing lever with 2 classical levers.

The first one is to work differently with our suppliers in partnership in order to improve the competitiveness of their solution and improve our ways of working and also to improve our global sourcing. And now we have 40% of our purchase which are done in low-cost countries.

We are, as you know, ourselves using our global footprint, so to be close to our customers, as I said, but also to take advantage of the competitiveness of some of our footprint. And one classical example is the ramp-up of India. We have now over 2,700 people in India, including 1,500 engineers. And we are growing extremely fast in India, again to serve the Indian market, to serve the Asian market as we are delivering the metro of Chennai from India, but also to be a back office for the rest of the world.

In South Africa, we have acquired this year a company called Ubunye, which is to deliver our products and projects in South Africa in terms of components. And we are making a new site to deliver all the PRASA trains. On the slide, you can see Madhepura. So this is - gives you a way to see that we are progressing on our new sites for locomotives. As you know, we have signed a contract 1 year ago, so it goes quite fast.

Talking about the projects and Madhepura in particular. We have submitted a design in February 2017, so totally in line with the timing. So we are respecting our commitment vis-à-vis Indian Railways. So this is a very large contract. It's an important contract for us, as you know, which is doing well both, I would say, in terms of development and physically, as you have seen on the slide.

PRASA, which is another very important contract that you monitor closely, we have delivered 18 trains in Brazil. I remind you that in this contract of 600 trains, 20 of them should be delivered from Brazil. So we're already at 18, and the last 2 ones will come soon. And what is important is that the first trains are actually in service.

So this is confirming something which I've said a number of times, which is that the trains have been well-designed. There have been absolutely 0 issue in the - the revenue service, in the operations of the trains, which were designed in Europe, manufactured in Brazil and I would say exported in South Africa, which I think is a good view, is a good sign of our ability to manage these complex projects globally. Last, Riyadh, but I've already talked about it, also in line with our expectations.

Cash. Cash for us is a number of, I would say, initiatives. There is no one silver bullet. It's a question of tender, so it's a question of Ts and Cs. It's a question of culture, so to make sure that everybody, wherever it - he stands, looks at cash as a first priority. Inventory, overdues, cost/income management, a number of training, so it's not something which comes overnight. It depends also on the activities.

It depends on where you are. But it bears some fruits. And we have stabilized, if not improved, our working capital over the recent years, which I think is one of our main targets and one of our main objectives in the years to come.

We are also looking at the environmental excellence, both because it's required by our customers, but also because I believe that this is one of the goal of the company, which is to improve its own processes. So we are looking at our own environmental footprint. And we have an objective to reduce the energy intensity by 10%, and we have already reduced it by 9%. So we are very much in line with our objectives.

We are also looking at the energy consumption of our products. And for that, we have an even tighter objective of reducing it by 20%, and we are at 11% in 2016. Of course, this takes some time because it needs to replace our old platforms by new platform. And as you know, we have long project - long lead time projects, so it takes time to be really implemented. But we are on our way to achieve our global footprint. Safety, a global objective.

Safety is, of course, most important. I think this has been also a good achievement over the last 5 years. We have moved from 3.4 to 1.4 in terms of IFR1, as we call it, which is one indicator, but it gives you a view of the improvement within the company and the decrease of accident within the company. And by the way, we had no occupational fatalities in the last 5 years.

Diversity, important. On that front, I have to say that we have some rooms of improvement. We are still at 20% of the gender diversity of women in management. We have an objective of 25%, which is not yet reached, and we need to continue to work on that.

But to illustrate what I've just said, I will give the floor to Marie-Jose, which will illustrate the financial results for you.

Marie-Jose Donsion

Okay, so good morning, everyone.

I'll take you first to the bottom part of the P&L. So this year, basically, EBIT stands at €358 million, mainly impacted by the amortization of the PPA for €35 million as well as some integration costs from GE Signaling. Of course, compared to last year, we have pretty limited restructuring or asset impairment effects this year.

Then basically, the financial results to that €127 million compared to last year, this decrease is the consequence of the reduction in the gross financial debt. As you could see, this gross debt now settles at €1.5 billion after the repayment of a €500 million maturity in Feb 2017.

This result should progressively decrease to a normalized level of around €100 million, as I stated previously, and as we basically pay out the bonds, last bond basically maturing in March 2020.

The tax rate of this year was at 33%, leading to a tax result of €76 million, moving smoothly basically towards the effective tax rate of 30%, as indicated previously as well. We had a positive contribution in terms of share of net income of our equity investors at €82 million positive contribution, and this is mainly linked to the put options that we have on the energy JVs, which obviously, first, allow us to offset the result of the JVs and as well, let's - contribute in terms of interests to the results of the group.

So overall, this results into a net income of continuing activities of €223 million, which, in terms of earnings per share, corresponds to €1 per share and actually supports the proposed dividend distribution of €0.25 per share.

We still had, as you could read in the slide, €66 million coming from discontinued operations, mainly linked to the staggered and delayed assets that we disposed of this year. And there is no additional gain to be expected on this concept.

I propose now to move to the cash flow generation. So the group's free cash flow was positive at €182 million this year, benefiting from a combination of several factors. First, obviously, the good level of our operating results. Then as mentioned by Henri, we had the positive evolution of the working capital.

Obviously, we collected during the year several down payments, which had a positive impact on the cash generation, and also a good execution of our project portfolio as well as a good effect of the Cash Focus program that we can start seeing on our activities. As always, remember, let's say we have volatility on short-term periods on the working capital. So basically, this is - this remains of - a trait of this business.

We also benefited from the phasing of the CapEx, which you can see reached €150 million and that I can now comment on the following slide. So this €150 million CapEx actually include an amount of transformation CapEx for annually €50 million; and lets a recurring CapEx, which are in line with the normative level that we communicated at €100 million per year.

This basically supports the execution of the projects that we have in the portfolio. And basically, this additional transformation CapEx that we flagged to you for a total amount of €300 million over a 3-year period basically are at 20% spent so far in the group.

This is basically linked this year to the beginning of the site constructions in South Africa and in India. So you've got here the picture of South Africa, and you could see earlier the picture of the progress on the site of the elocomotives in India.

In terms of net cash position for the group. So the group has a gross cash in hand of €1.6 billion, which, together with the credit revolving facility which is fully undrawn, of course, leads us to a €2 billion liquidity position. And obviously, the put options on the energy JVs with General Electric provide us with additional flexibility. As a reminder, the exit value of those put options correspond to a €2.4 billion-plus escalation formula, as you know.

In terms of gross debt, we have now €1.5 billion outstanding bonds at the end of this year after we reimbursed the last maturity in Feb '17. And as you can see in the slide, you've got the progress of the maturities 'til March 2020.

This good cash performance actually leads us to a stable net debt position of €208 million. And you can see, in fact, we benefited from the free cash flow generation and we - which allowed us actually to complete some acquisitions. We had the capital increase and speeding off with the acquisitions of CTLE in South Africa, as mentioned already by Henri, and as well as Nomad Digital in the U.K. and a stake we took in Easymile in France.

And we also, of course, have the cash-out effect of the GE-related IT separation costs, which were flagged to you earlier. So we expect a €150 million total cash impact on this concept, and we are now at 60% spent already on this item.

Last, equity reached €3.7 billion end of March versus €3.3 billion last year. And this, obviously, benefits from the good net income generation this year at €289 million as well as some positive currency translation adjustments, which are positive this year.

Henri Poupart-Lafarge

Thank you, Marie-Jose.

As a conclusion, and I said at the beginning, I think this year results are totally in line with both our strategy and with our objectives. And therefore, I confirm firmly our 2020 objectives, which is to continue to grow sales at 5% organically, as we have done in recent years, and to continue to grow adjusted EBIT to reach around 7% at that time and to reach 100% conversion of net debt - net income to free cash flow, which basically would mean that we stabilize the working capital and that the exceptional CapEx would be behind us.

Of course, as always, we've said have some volatility on the free cash flow. But as you have seen this year, there are still some volatility, but we have managed to produce positive free cash flow as well.

So thank you for your attention for this short presentation. And now, of course, we will hand over the floor for questions.

[Operator Instructions] We will now open the first question from James Moore from Redburn. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

James Moore

If I can just do one, perhaps I could ask a little bit about the pricing environment and whether pricing in new order intake is of a comparable level to the previous years, and whether the margin in the €10 billion of order intake in the year was similar to the margin in the order intake in the previous year or a bit above it? That's really my question, on order margin rate.

Henri Poupart-Lafarge

Thank you, James, for your question. The commercial activity this year has been quite good. As I said, this was not achieved at the expense of the margin in the order intake. Of course, it depends on the mix and it depends on the different type of orders. But globally, the margin which has been booked this year is totally in line with our objectives. And actually, now it starts to be beyond in terms of time frame 2020.

So we are building a very sound backlog for the years to come. In terms of pricing, we still see a price pressure, which depends on market from market. Of course, as we know, it depends on the regions. It depends on the product. We have some type of price pressure. But as I said, we have managed this year, if I may say again, to more than offset this price pressure, thanks to our cost efforts.

James Moore

Thank you very much. I’ll get back in the queue.

Operator

We will now move to our next question come from Martin Wilkie. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Martin Wilkie

It's Martin Wilkie at Citi. Just a question on cash or particularly the CapEx phasing. It looks like the ramp-up on your transformation CapEx slowed slightly in the second half relative to the first half. And I appreciate it's lumpy. But just to understand, was that planned? Or are there any delays in that program? And just so we can understand, with the remaining roughly €250 million of that transformation CapEx, is that quite back-end loaded over the next couple of years? Or should we expect quite a big step-up as we go into the next financial year?

Henri Poupart-Lafarge

No, thank you, Martin. No, there is no particular slowdown in the second half. So it's some kind of lumpiness there is a facing. On your second point, we have, as you can see, I would say physically on the slide, we are now in full speed, so it will not be back loaded. You should expect for the €250 million remaining, last portion next year already.

We are really in the - to give you - I should have said as well, I mean, last week there was an important event in South Africa, which was a start-up production. So even if the factory is not totally completed, we are starting to actually weld some primary parts in South Africa.

So we are really now full speed, full speed in South Africa. And in India, it's ramping up nicely. So next year should be - or not next year, I mean, the year in which we are today should be an important year for that.

Martin Wilkie

Thank you.

Operator

We will now move to our next question come from Akash Gupta from JPMorgan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Akash Gupta

My first question or my only question is on IFRS 15 impact on your 2020 objectives, particularly on organic growth target and margins. So maybe if you can provide any update on that one?

Marie-Jose Donsion

In fact, Akash, we are starting to disclose in the accounts this year, in fact, the - a series of impacts that we see in the timing of sales recognition. As you know, we trade according to our milestones, therefore, events rather than the cost as they are incurred. So there is a phasing impact on all activities, actually, be it a rolling stock, signaling, service or systems. This is being assessed. So far, it's a bit of an early stage to really give you a financial impact of these changes.

Overall, I don't expect a massive effect on the yearly accounts. We are assessing the impact, potential impact on the restatement at the opening of the implementation. And as we progress with the simulations, we'll come back to you on that. Obviously, on terms of cash flow, there is no impact at all on the cash flow profile of the projects themselves.

Akash Gupta

Thank you.

Operator

We will now move to our next questions come from Guillermo Peigneux from UBS. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Guillermo Peigneux

It's Guillermo Peigneux from UBS. I just wanted to ask about industry consolidation. We saw articles about talks between one of your competitor in Europe and other companies within North America. And I was wondering whether you could kind of define or, in a way, help us understand whether Alstom in the future will be more focused on rolling stock or more focused on signaling when it comes to the potential that you can create from inorganic growth?

Henri Poupart-Lafarge

Thank you for your question. Of course, you are referring, to mention the names of the company, on the rumors between Siemens and Bombardier. We have said, I think, a number of times that this industry will go through some kind of consolidation. There is no do-or-die type of activities in that respect. I think our first goal and our first priority is to implement our strategy and actually to speed up our strategy, thanks to external growth.

To make it simple, there are two ways of speeding up the strategy. One is yet to participate to some kind of consolidation, so to enlarge our geographical scope, to enlarge some of our portfolio consolidation or to speed up our new innovation and to speed up our digital know-how and expertise through acquisition of mid-sized - small-or mid-sized companies, which are bringing to us some particular solutions, particular technology.

And that's what we have done this year with the acquisition of Nomad, with the partnership with Easymile, and I will put in the same category the very nice partnership that we have signed with Airbus on cybersecurity. Cybersecurity is one of the theme for the future of our solutions. And of course, to team up with Airbus on this theme is extremely important.

So we are not privileging, I would say, one route or the other. The 2 routes will be followed. But again, there is nothing which is like do-or-die. There's no vital move. We need to progressively implement and - our strategy day after day.

Operator

We will move to our next question come from James Stettler from Barclays. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

James Stettler

My one question today is, can you give us some numbers on what we should expect for restructuring and other integration charges for the current year?

Henri Poupart-Lafarge

Thank you, James. If you want numbers, I will let Marie-Jose answer.

Marie-Jose Donsion

So on the restructuring, as you could see this year, actually, we had limited impact in the P&L. Though in the cash flow statement, actually, you can see the amount of spending that we have on the plans that were announced previously. So we have a continuous effort, let's say, to adapt our footprint to the load that we have in our factories.

And as you know, we've got a good a visibility on this load. The P&L is very much impacted by the announcement capability or the announcement effect in terms of IFRS rules. The recording is, therefore, quite bumpy versus, let's say, the actions or one-on-one actions that we can achieve to do on the various sites that we have.

So as always indicated, I count on a kind of normative €30 million restructuring effect both in P&L and cash flow, and this can move slightly up or down depending on the announcements.

James Stettler

Thank you.

Operator

We will now move to our next question coming from Alfred Glaser from Oddo Securities. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Alfred Glaser

I just wanted to ask about the time line of the exceptional cash spending. When do you plan to just finish the investment on the new IT system? And when they have spent - when do you expect to have spent the €300 million on the new factories, please?

Marie-Jose Donsion

So regarding the exceptional items, as I said, we are, in terms of IT separation costs, are pretty well-advanced. As I mentioned, we have spent probably already 60% of that amount. And I definitely intend to have it completed in the current financial year '17/'18.

As you know, we had a service agreement with GE for a 2-year period, which will end, therefore, early November 2017. And therefore, all these cash will be actually spent before that date.

Then regarding the CapEx that support the - some of the orders we took in new geographies, as I mentioned, we have this year roughly €50 million included in the CapEx related to that item out of the €3 million envelope that we flagged to be spent over a 3-year period. So this 3-year period for me still remains. We definitely see an acceleration of this spending in the current financial year, so '17/'18. And I don't see any delays, let's say, on this program.

Operator

We will now move to our next question come from Christophe Quarante from Societe Generale. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Christophe Quarante

Just one question, if I may ask. It's Christophe Quarante, Societe Generale. Could you give us an update on what you have done in terms of redesign-to-cost to all your platforms? Is everything ready, i.e., is all the new orders that you have, on which you have been awarded, are sold, if I may, sold, mentioned here, through this redesign-to-cost new platform? Or is there any still to do on what could be, on the cost of ownership, the benefit of such redesign-to-cost, if you can give more details products by products, i.e., on metros, tram, very high-speed commuter trains and so far and so forth?

Henri Poupart-Lafarge

Thank you for your question. As I said, we have started the redesign of our platforms 4, 5 years ago with the tram. So of course, the stages and - of maturity of the different platforms depends on the date of the new launch. So on trams, we launched it 4 years ago. There is no trams in revenue service of the new platform, but there are now a number of contracts from Chennai to Lusail to the last one in Paris, which are using this new platform.

On the metro, we launched it a little bit later on. And Riyadh and Dubai are metros of the new platforms. On time, it will concern, I would say, the vast majority of our projects. On metro, of course, you continue to have some particular metros or particular infrastructure, which is not totally what we call the standup platform, but which takes some of the element which have been developed for the new platform.

On regional train, this is more recent. And actually, the first orders were the ones in Italy and in Netherland, which means that what I've shown in Germany, for example, or past orders in France, are still of the old platforms. Finally, on the new very high-speed also the only, I would say, the order of the new platform is the Amtrak order. And then we expect some orders actually this year for the new trains in France.

Typically, what we are looking at is an improvement of the total cost of ownership for a new platform between 15% to 20%. So that's what we are looking at. It includes all the levers, so it's not only a redesign-to-cost per se. It's not only the design. It's a design, but usually, we take this opportunity to revisit our sourcing policy, as I said, both in terms of partnership and in terms of globalization of the sourcing policy.

We revisit the industrial platform, so where we built it, how we built it. And so we relate a number of levers. So it's not just, I would say, a pure engineering game, it's a complete review of the way we work.

Operator

We will now move to our next question come from Gael de-Bray from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Gael de-Bray

Can I have two questions, please? Pretty quick ones. The first one is on TMH. Can you elaborate on TMH's performance and remind us what's the strategy behind the 33% stake you have? And then the second question is on the cash flow side. You said you expected a natural effect on working cap in the coming years. But we've actually seen an improvement of around €80 million at - this year. So do you expect some sort of reversal in the year to come?

Overall, I guess what I'm trying to judge here is if the free cash flow could turn significantly negative or not, in - well, in this year, on the back of the remaining IT and transformation CapEx to be cashed out and also on the back of potentially negative working capital swings.

Henri Poupart-Lafarge

Okay, thank you, Gael, as well as starting the second round of questions. So you're allowed to ask two questions. On the first one, on TMH, I mean, the performance of TMH, as you can see, is quite remarkable. Because despite the downturns of the Russian market in the recent years, TMH has always managed to keep a profitability and a decent profitability, I have to say, so they have adapted very well to the new environment. So that's their operations day-to-day. Today, they are mainly focused on Russia and on CIS, as you probably know.

So our strategy remains the same. Today, the idea is to work together as partner, so we are helping them to modernize their footprint. We are helping them to address the market. We are benefiting from their platform as well, so we are working on sourcing from their platform to benefit from their global - of course their global size, but also some cost competitiveness. And progressively, we work better and better together.

There is no predesigned ultimate goal. We'll see. You've seen - as you have seen, we have moved from 25% to 33%. The idea is to progressively reinforce our partnership, but there is no planning in terms of shareholding structure. We are happy with what we have today. So we'll see what life will say.

In terms of cash flow, let me, I would say, give 2 points. There is a global and long-term objective, and the global and long-term objective is to stabilize our working capital. We've managed to do it in the recent past, the recent period, and we have managed to do it this year. I consider this year that the €80 million improvement of working capital is part of, what I call in short term now, the volatility of our working capital.

So there is no structural improvement there or structural reversal next year of the improvement of this year. I think this is part of the volatility. As you know, we have - I mean, you have to figure out that we have a €35 billion of backlog with a number of contracts, which are generating cash or absorbing cash depending on the situation that they are facing.

So the good goal and the really important goal is to stabilize working capital. And as we have said a number of times, there could be some volatility in the short term. And therefore, I have no particular indication for this year, nor on one side, nor on the other.

Operator

We will now move to our next question come from James Moore from Redburn. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

James Moore

If I could follow up on the margin. And my phone line cut out during your speech, Henri, so apologies if you've already mentioned it. But in the second half, your adjusted EBIT margin lifted 30 bps, if I'm not mistaken. And in the first half, you lifted 50 bps. And at the time, you said currency was minus 10, volume plus 20, mix plus 10, excellence plus 30. I wondered if you could help split the margin development in the second half or in the full year, whatever you - if you have one planned in that same way, please?

Henri Poupart-Lafarge

I'll hand over to Marie-Jose, reaffirming nevertheless that the split is, I would say, an indicative split as we are not in a process industry. So it's not as precise as you can do if you were in a steel or aluminum industry. But we have done a similar exercise to illustrate the point. So Marie-Jose, maybe you can illustrate.

Marie-Jose Donsion

Yes. So James, in fact, we have a similar split for the full year. So we have also improved 50 base points the adjusted EBIT compared to last year, so from 5.3% to 5.8%. I mean, this includes close to 20 base point adverse effect from ForEx, mainly driven by the pound evolution on our activities in the U.K.

So as you know, it's a translation effect principally. Then we have roughly a positive 30 base point contribution coming from the volume for this year. We consider it a volume kind of a net of price effect. As you know, the volume we have in the sales this year is not impacted by the price effect of this year, but comes from a mix of - a combination of previous years' orders that are actually traded in this financial year. We have also a positive contribution from the mix, 10 base point, I would say, which is pretty - I mean, more limited, considering in fact the evolution of signaling, which is the main impact that we have in this positive mix effect.

And then we have a 30 base point positive contribution coming from the execution and all the actions that we have implemented previously to improve the profitability of the project as well as actually the synergies that we are delivering on the integration of GE Signaling within our business, which, if you look at the cost structure, we have maintained pretty flat cost structure while we actually delivered significantly higher volume.

Operator

We'll move to our next question come from Akash Gupta from JPMorgan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Akash Gupta

My question is on cash conversion. I mean, for FY '17, we had more than 50% cash conversion, and you're guiding around 100% by 2020. So how should we expect the development from last year to 2020, if you can help with that given there are a lot of moving parts in between?

Henri Poupart-Lafarge

Yes. I mean, again, the first part which is the most important one is the working capital stabilization. The second one is probably the phasing out of the exceptional CapEx. And then on the rest, maybe, Marie-Jose, you can elaborate on the tax, the financial income and so forth.

Marie-Jose Donsion

Yes. So we've given some indication on the cash effects of the financial items and tax items, I believe. Really, if you look at the continued net result this year, which is €220 million versus the cash generation of €180 million, it's actually a very significant cash transformation, if you like. The reality is, again, that the working capital and the cash profile of the projects is actually not a linear profile.

And therefore, it's, as I said, year-on-year, it's difficult to measure. And it's not because you have a negative variance on the year, it's a bad performance. It's actually just a reflection of the execution of certain projects, which lead to that consequence. Overall, if you let - if you take, let's say, accumulated vision of the 3 full years, you would have the full translation of the net profit into cash. Now year-on-year, you have volatility effects coming from the mix of the portfolio.

Henri Poupart-Lafarge

Thank you, Marie-Jose. I think this concludes our presentation and our call. Thank you for your attention. Thank you for your time.

I just want to conclude by confirming once more our 2020 objective, which I think if there is one takeaway of this call is that we are totally in line both in terms of financial numbers and in terms of physical implementation of our strategy. And I will be pleased to talk to you again in July for our Q1 orders and sales. We have the Shareholder Meeting July 4, and then we'll have the November 14 H1 result, but I may meet some of you before, of course.

So thank you. Thank you a lot, and I'll see you soon.

