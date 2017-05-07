Disney: Fears About ESPN Are Not Overblown

Every American who has access to the internet or a TV knows about Disney (NYSE:DIS) and what they do. They are an international media and entertainment conglomerate with huge influence in the United States and other countries. They have one of the most powerful brands in the world and are continually producing blockbuster movies and building renowned amusement parks. Their future seems bright, that is until you look at their sports media segment, ESPN.

Is ESPN Really That Big Of A Deal For Disney Shareholders?

Disney's media networks business segment consists of revenue from ESPN and ABC, I will be focusing in on ESPN which is a much larger contributor of revenue. Although it is true that Disney has multiple business segments creating a diversified stream of revenue, around 40 percent of their total revenue comes from their media segment.

Image Source.

If we look at the first quarter for 2017, the headache ESPN can cause for Disney becomes quite explicit. Revenue from their cable networks fell 2 percent to 4.428 billion down from 4.521 billion a year ago. Broadcasting remains flat and operating income from their cable networks shrunk 11 percent year over year. ESPN was cited to be the main cause of the operating income decline for the quarter.

Expenses for this segment also increased for the quarter due to increasing production expenses and the cost of broadcasting live sports going up. During a time where subscriber numbers are shrinking, the cost of the rights to broadcast live sports has paradoxically gone up. As the cost of broadcasting live sports goes up, the price of sports channels also goes up for the consumer. Disney has been passing on this cost to the customer and it has made ESPN once of the most expensive channels on TV. ESPN is a critical source of revenue for Disney, it can not be ignored and the spotlight is currently rightfully on it. ESPN has caused Disney to underperform earnings before and it is not inconceivable that it will continue to hurt Disney's profitability.

Cost Cutting Will Not Stop Subscribers From Leaving

Recently Disney has announced that it would be cutting costs for ESPN by laying off over 100 employees. It was a ten percent reduction of writers and on air personalities. No doubt this was a good move from a profit margin perspective but it does nothing to bring back the lost subscribers and prevent current subscribers from leaving. This move by Disney to hopefully save money could also cause more people to unsubscribe from the network, a lot of the people who were laid off were well respected writers and TV personalities. Them leaving will not go unnoticed by ESPN viewers. Ed Werder and Danny Kanell were just a few of the names which will be leaving ESPN. Similar cost cutting measures in 2015 failed to bring subscribers back and make a noticeable improvement in profit margins. ESPN still lost subscribers as the cost of live sports broadcast rights ballooned. It is hard to say right now if this downsize was the right step to take long term.

How Bad Is The Situation?

It's definitely not looking good for ESPN, subscribers peaked in 2011 and have been in a steady decline ever since. ESPN faces a myriad of problems affecting it's subscriber growth ranging from cord cutting to a changing consumer. The total number of subscribers for ESPN has declined more then 12 million with no bottom in sight yet. The cost of live game broadcasting has also gone up since 2011 and is expected to continue to grow.

Image Source

The main reason ESPN is losing so many subscribers is because of cord cutting. There is simply no practical reason to even have an ESPN cable package anymore. ESPN has the most expensive sports subscribers fees and is currently priced at $7.21 a month. The cost does not justify the quality of coverage which ESPN is providing, the ratings for ESPN have been continuing it's downwards sprial. Why would anyone want to pay $7 a month for sports highlights when the internet has made it so easy for users to share highlights free of charge? Maybe people would pay 7 dollars a month for ESPN's TV personalities and analysts but they recently fired a lot of those people, so if that's the case then they will lose more subscribers. The bottom line is that no one wants to pay ridiculous prices for ESPN which are often thrown into overpriced cable packages. Americans are watching less TV and are instead using streaming platforms like Hulu and Netiflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) more. Cord cutting has increased to record highs recently and I doubt ESPN will be able to beat this trend back.

The consumer is changing, people no longer want to overpay forcable and prefer streaming much more. A recent study showed that over 50 percent of millennials are illegally streaming their sports. According to the study, over 54 percent of millennials have illegally streamed sports before and over 1/3 of them admit to doing it regularly. This does not bode well for ESPN, these millennials will make up the future customer base for ESPN. Unless ESPN can somehow innovate and provide something unique to people while making it not overpriced, they will not make any strides with young people.

Chart Source

The price for live sports broadcasting rights for ESPN have also gone up with it projected to continue to go up in the next few years. ESPN spends 1.9 billion dollars a year for the rights to broadcast Monday night football games and 1.3 billion dollars to the NBA a year. They also spend over 600 million dollars a year for only 8 post season college football games. These deals are the worst considering how the price to broadcast these games have only gone up since 2011 while less and less people are watching ESPN. There is no other choice but to pay up though. ESPN either pays up these fees or else they loses the rights to broadcast these games.

Backed Against A Corner

The easy fix it seems would be for ESPN to just start streaming sports right? Well the solution is not that simple. If ESPN decided to start streaming sports there is definitely no way they could get away with charging over 7 dollars a month. There is also no guarantee that they would gain back their lost subscribers or not get destroyed by competitors like Netflix and Hulu. A model change into streaming would also get more people to abandon cable packages with ESPN in it and just watch the streams instead. This would hurt their profit margins. The transition would also cost a lot of money and leave ESPN's older audiences, who are not used to internet streaming, in the dark.

Why don't they just cut the cost of ESPN to get more people to come back? Well the only way ESPN has been offsetting loses from subscriber losses is by raising prices for ESPN. By increasing the price of ESPN, Disney is trying offset the losses from their subscribers leaving. However, this is like pouring gasoline on a fire to try to put it out. One of the main reasons people are ditching ESPN in droves is because of the high costs, raising the costs might help profit margins a bit in the short term but it will not help in the long run.

Conclusion

ESPN is a dark cloud over Disney's future. With it being such a huge revenue stream, investors and shareholders must pay attention to it. That being said, the future does not seem to bright for ESPN. It has continually lost subscribers in the past few years due to cord cutting and a changing population; cost cutting and price hikes will only slow down the bleeding. To add salt on the wound is the fact that the rights to broadcast live sports has gone up in the past few years and is expected to rise in the future. Disney's ESPN segment has a lot to prove, all eyes will be on it when Disney reports 2nd quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.