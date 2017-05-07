Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Market Is Trying To Find The Balance Price

While the consensus is already bullish, there are no signs developing that points to the bull thesis falling apart at least over the next 6 months.

Natural gas prices fell 0.31% this week.

Last week, we wrote that natural gas traders have exited their short positions. This week with weather developments turning bullish and fundamentals expected to tighten, the traders we speak to daily have informed us that they have now shifted into the bullish camp. One thing still concerns them however and that's the net-long positioning.

When fundamentals are expected to bullish, and the consensus already positioned that way, any turn in sentiment could see prices fall materially like what we saw in February. However, if prices were to fall sharply in the short-run, traders said that the market will likely rebound swiftly as to find the "balancing price." Consensus expectation for end of injection season remains around 3.7 Tcf, which is below the 3.85 Tcf average. On a total degree day demand adjusted basis, demand relative to storage is expected to increase relative to last year as demand represent a higher percentage of total storage. Market fundamental forecast over the summer remains bullish, and there are currently no signs pointing to that changing.

This presents an interesting dilemma for the market. Consensus is already quite bullish (e.g. money manager positioning), but fundamentals are expected to remain bullish. Although our contrarian side warns that when the crowd is already bullish, it's better to take the cautious approach, there are in fact no signs developing that points to the bull thesis falling apart at least over the next 6 months.

So what we caution market participants is that the market will find the right balancing price over the next 6 months. If US gas production does not pick up meaningfully from the current level, we suspect prices will gradually move up until demand falls (power burn falling) or supply picks up.

Market participants should also pay close attention to weather developments starting in a few weeks as a warm summer will help tighten market balances further and result in higher prices, while a colder than normal summer will help alleviate some of the structural deficit concerns (e.g. lower gas prices). Overall, the market is expected to tighten more over the coming weeks, and the fundamental supported level has moved up over the last week.

Our stance continues to be on the bullish side for the next 12 months until we see evidence from fundamental forecasts that say otherwise.

