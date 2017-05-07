5 Dividend Stocks With 5% Dividend Yields That Can Boost Your Retirement Income

The following 5 stocks currently pay 5% dividend yields, generate enough cash flow to sustain their payouts, and raise their dividends at rates that at least meet inflation.

As a result, investors may want to consider buying dividend stocks. With enough digging, investors can find several high-yield stocks with sustainable payouts, and regular dividend growth.

In a low interest rate climate, high yields are hard to find from fixed income investments. U.S. Treasuries and bank CDs offer very low interest, and no protection against inflation.

Written for Sure Dividend by Bob Ciura

As I mentioned in a previous article, there is a looming retirement crisis in America. Based on data compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly half of married couples will rely on Social Security for at least 50% of their household income.

The problem with that, is that Social Security may not be enough for many Americans to sustain their retirements. The average Social Security benefit was $1,360 for retirees. With pensions all but gone, $1,360 per month may not match what retirees were earning during their working years. This could result in a significant income gap for millions of retirees.

Making matters more difficult, is that those who have savings, are at a disadvantage. Interest rates are still very low, meaning ultra-safe investments like U.S. Treasuries or bank certificates of deposit pay very little in interest. As a result, retirees may want to consider shifting some of their investments into dividend stocks, to help make up for the income shortfall.

The average dividend yield in the S&P 500 Index is currently around 2%. But investors can do much better, with a little bit of digging. This article will discuss 5 solid dividend stocks that offer at least 5% dividend yields, and enough cash flow to sustain their payouts.

High-Yield Retirement Stock #1: AT&T (NYSE:T)

Dividend Yield: 5.2%

Telecom giant AT&T is an obvious choice for a retirees' portfolio. It is a huge company, with a market capitalization of $230 billion, and operates in a stable industry. Consumers love their smartphones, and don't seem likely to give up their smartphones or televisions any time soon.

A few weeks ago, AT&T would not have made this list. But with its share price down nearly 10% in the past month, the stock has seen its dividend yield elevated above the 5% threshold. Its current dividend yield is very attractive for retirees.

And, AT&T raises its dividend each year. It has increased its dividend payout for 33 years in a row. It is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of 51 stocks in the S&P 500 with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases.

AT&T's dividend growth has averaged 2% per year going back several years, but this at least protects investors' purchasing power against inflation, which fixed income investments do not offer. AT&T's hefty dividend yield is supported by plenty of cash flow. AT&T grew revenue by 12% in 2016, to $168 billion. Free cash flow rose 7% to $16.9 billion.

Cash from operations rose to a record $39.3 billion in 2016, up 25% in just two years. AT&T's free cash flow is up 70% in the same time.

Source: 2016 Annual Report, page 2

AT&T's dividend payments for 2016 represented 70% of the company's free cash flow. This is a comfortable payout ratio, which both secures the current payout, and leaves room for future increases.

The company got off to a mixed start to 2017. In the first quarter, revenue declined approximately 3% from the same quarter last year, but earnings per share increased 3%. Revenue suffered from falling postpaid phone subscribers. And, phone sales were weaker than expected, which could be attributed to consumers delaying purchasing iPhones until the iPhone 8 release, set for later this year.

On the plus side, AT&T's wireless additions came in well ahead of analyst expectations. While a looming price war among the major U.S. carriers is a lingering challenge for 2017, AT&T still has plenty of growth opportunities. The most compelling of which is its $109 billion planned acquisition of media giant Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).

Time Warner has several attractive assets, such as the Warner Bros. movie studio, cable networks like CNN, TNT, and TBS, as well as the premium network HBO. And, it would allow AT&T to expand into content, as other telecom giants such as Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have done. Diversifying into media gives AT&T a new revenue stream.

High-Yield Retirement Stock #2: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Dividend Yield: 5.0%

AT&T and Verizon are the two major U.S. telecom companies. And, they both pay 5% dividend yields, so why not own both?

Like AT&T, Verizon has a 5% dividend yield. Verizon offers the highest dividend yield in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, by a full percentage point over the next highest dividend yield. Verizon is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 264 stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

Verizon generated $126 billion of revenue in 2016. Free cash flow was $5.6 billion. The company is off to a rocky start this year, as it moved to offer unlimited data plans to protect itself against subscriber losses. Verizon has seen a concerning level of customer losses in recent quarters, as some wireless subscribers have left for competitors with unlimited data, such as T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Verizon's first-quarter revenue declined 7%, due to subscriber losses. Retail postpaid customers fell by 307,000 for the quarter.

Source: Q1 Presentation, page 8

This could continue to weigh on Verizon's financial performance over the remainder of 2017. The biggest competitive advantage that Verizon has is its network. Verizon has high-quality assets across its business model.

For example, Fios is performing well. Verizon has 5.7 million Fios Internet subscribers, as well as 4.7 million Fios Video customers. Fios revenue increased 4.6% in 2016. And, Verizon Wireless is consistently rated at or near the top of the industry in terms of wireless network quality.

However, Fios is only currently available in 8 states. And, the strength of Verizon's wireless network is masked by the maturity of 4G. Lower-end competitors like T-Mobile have spent aggressively to get their own networks up to speed, which means for many consumers, the difference in network quality is negligible.

As a result, Verizon may continue to lose ground, at least until 5G rollout. According to Verizon, 5G is 100 times faster than current wireless technology. The company believes 5G will have a total market opportunity of $12.3 trillion by 2035.

5G is a compelling growth catalyst, but is still in its infancy. Verizon successfully tested 5G infrastructure last year, and in 2017 the company intends to conduct pre-commercial pilots in 11 markets around the U.S.

So, it will probably take a while for Verizon to realize the benefits of 5G. The good news is that, in the meantime, the company continues to grow its dividend.

Source: 2016 Annual Report, page 4

Importantly, Verizon's earnings more than cover its 5% dividend. Verizon's forward annual dividend payment is approximately $2.31 per share. In 2016, Verizon had earnings per share of $3.21 as reported, or $3.87 as adjusted, which excludes various non-recurring expenses. Using adjusted earnings per share, Verizon's payout ratio last year was 60%.

Verizon has increased its dividend for 10 years in a row, and should continue to do so, at least at a rate that meets inflation. Verizon increased its dividend by 2.3% in 2016, and in the past five years has averaged 3% annual dividend growth. A similar dividend increase, in the low single-digits, is likely for 2017.

High-Yield Retirement Stock #3: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Dividend Yield: 6.1%

Enterprise Products is a Master Limited Partnership, which might scare investors away, given the carnage that swept through the MLP asset class over the past year.

However, Enterprise Products is a best-in-class MLP. Not only did it maintain its dividend growth during the downturn in oil and gas prices, it has continued to raise its dividend consistently. Like Verizon, Enterprise Products is a Dividend Achiever.

In fact, Enterprise Products has increased its distribution 60 times since its initial public offering in 1998. And, it has raised its distribution for 51 quarters in a row. Its most recent increase was a 5% year-over-year hike.

The reason why Enterprise Products kept raising its distribution, while so many other MLPs cut or eliminated theirs, is because of its high-quality assets.

Source: April Investor Meeting, page 6

Enterprise Products has over 49,000 miles of pipelines, and storage facilities with 260 million barrels of oil-equivalent storage capacity.

Enterprise Products operates in the midstream segment, meaning it owns and operates oil and gas storage and transportation assets. Its assets consist primarily of pipelines and terminals, which have access to many premier U.S. oil fields, such as the Permian Basin.

The company operates similarly to a toll road, in that it collects fees based on the volumes that are transported and stored throughout its system. This insulates it from volatility in commodity prices. Enterprise Products grew distributable cash flow by 2.5% last year, to $4.1 billion.

Operating profit in the company's NGL Pipelines & Services segment increased 7% in the fourth quarter, to $784 million. Another source of strength last year was Enterprise Products' Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment, which grew operating profit by 3.6%.

Going forward, new projects and exports will fuel Enterprise Products' future growth. For example, in 2015, the U.S. government ended its 40-year ban on oil exports. Enterprise Products won the first contract, shortly after the ban ended. Last year, Enterprise Products transported a record 877,000 barrels per day of U.S. LPG. And, it started transporting natural gas to Mexico.

Source: April Investor Meeting, page 25

Enterprise retained $709 million of distributable cash flow in 2016 to reinvest in the growth of the partnership. This will help finance the company's growth projects.

The company's distribution is secure, even at low oil and gas prices. Enterprise Products has among the highest credit ratings in the MLP space, with a 'BBB+' rating from Standard & Poor's, meaning its balance sheet is in good shape. Enterprise Products held a leverage ratio of 4.4 at the end of the year.

And, the company covered its 2016 distributions with underlying cash flow. It had a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.2 last year, and generated 20% more cash flow than it needed for distributions.

Enterprise Products' 6% yield is roughly triple the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index. For investors willing to accept the hassle of a K-1 tax statement, Enterprise Products could be a worthwhile dividend stock for retirees.

High-Yield Retirement Stock #4: Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)

Dividend Yield: 5.5%

The U.S. automakers hit a speed bump this year, following a period of record sales for the industry. Ford's pre-tax profit declined 2% in 2016. But it still earned $10.4 billion in pre-tax profit last year, but auto sales have weakened in 2017. Ford's U.S. vehicle sales fell 7% in April. Year-to-date vehicle sales are down 5%.

The prospect of higher interest rates and falling auto sales have kept a lid on Ford shares. The stock trades for a price to earnings ratio of just 6, based on Ford's 2016 adjusted earnings per share of $1.76. Market sentiment regarding Ford is extremely pessimistic.

Investors no doubt recall Ford's near-collapse and dividend cut during the Great Recession. And it is true that automotive manufacturing is a highly cyclical industry. That said, it is also worth noting that Ford is a much different company in 2016, than it was in 2006 leading up to the recession.

First, Ford's credit metrics are in fairly good shape. Despite a modest decrease in auction values last quarter, overall financing trends remain stable. Ford's U.S. retail and lease average FICO score increased to 741 in the first quarter of 2017.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation, page 27

Moreover, Ford has a much stronger balance sheet today. It ended last quarter with $28 billion in automotive segment cash, compared with $16.2 billion in debt. Its cash balance, net of debt, of $11.8 billion more than covers its unfunded pension liabilities.

Plus, there were even some bright spots to be found in Ford's April sales numbers. Primarily, Ford's line of pickup trucks continues to perform very well. The F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in the U.S., and the F-Series has been America's best-selling truck for 40 straight years.

Strong demand for super-duty trucks actually led to an increase in average transaction pricing by $1,900. The F-Series enjoyed an overall increase of $3,700 in average transaction pricing. By contrast, the industry increase was just $210. Ford ended April with a gross stock of 83 days' supply, which is still within a healthy range, and was down from 87 days in the same month last year.

2017 is expected to be a tough year for Ford. Earnings are expected to decline by approximately 14%, but Ford still expects at least $9 billion in pre-tax profit for the year. And, it is still earning more than enough to cover its hefty dividend yield. Ford's annualized dividend payout of $0.60 per share represents just 34% of the company's adjusted earnings last year.

Plus, Ford expects pre-tax profit to increase again in 2018, due to forecasted improvements in the core business.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation, page 34

Ford also pays special dividends, when the fundamentals allow. Ford paid a $0.25 per share special dividend in 2016, and a $0.05 per share special dividend in 2017. Ford probably won't pay a special dividend during lean years, but even a nickel per share is a nice bump to the total dividend payout.

High-Yield Retirement Stock #5: Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

Kohl's is a bit of a non-traditional choice, but it can be a valuable addition to a retirees' investment portfolio. Kohl's is a department store, and while it has seen its share price stagnate due to the feared "death" of the American shopping mall, it is still a highly profitable company with more than enough earnings to support its current dividend.

The company reported a 2.7% decline in net sales in 2016, which is disappointing but hardly cause for alarm. Not surprisingly, this was due to falling store traffic. Earnings per share declined 6%, to $3.76 per share.

Kohl's will not be known as a growth stock any time soon, but it doesn't have to be. It's a solid dividend pick, because the dividend is well-covered by earnings. Kohl's has an annualized dividend payout of $2.05 per share. Thanks to its dividend growth in recent years, it now has a current dividend yield of 5.1%, a five-year high for the stock.

The dividend payout represents 55% of 2016 earnings per share. Distributing slightly more than half of its earnings is a comfortable payout ratio, which actually leaves room for dividend increases. For example, the company recently raised its dividend by 10%.

Going forward, Kohl's earnings should firm. The company is doing some good things to stabilize its business, such as widening its product offerings. For example, the company recently added Under Armour (NYSE:UA). And, Kohl's sales decline from weak store traffic last year was somewhat offset by strong online sales.

Plus, Kohl's is actively managing its store count. The company is investing in new concepts, such as smaller stores and off-price stores, while closing under-performing stores that were hurting its overall brand strength. Kohl's ended 2016 with 1,154 stores. Last year, the company closed 19 Kohl's stores, but opened 9 small-format Kohl's stores.

It also opened 12 FILA stores, to capitalize on the fitness trends, and opened 2 off-aisle locations, to better compete with discount retailers like TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), whose Marshall's banner has been taking share from higher-priced department stores. These are positive moves for the company, and demonstrates its commitment to staying on top of consumer trends.

To this end, 2017 will be another year of significant investment. Capital expenditures are expected to be around $700 million for the year, which will weigh on Kohl's earnings. And, the company expects comparable sales-a key metric for retailers that shows sales at locations open at least one year-to be flat to down 2%.

Overall, earnings per share are expected in a range of $3.50-$3.80 per share in 2017. At the midpoint, Kohl's is likely to see earnings decline by roughly 3%. This is another modest decline, and even so, Kohl's will easily cover its dividend payout.

In addition, Kohl's has a strong balance sheet. It has a current ratio of 1.76, which means its short-term assets significantly exceed its short-term liabilities. It also has a long-term debt to equity ratio of 54%, so Kohl's debt level is not a major concern.

With a low payout ratio and a healthy balance sheet, Kohl's 5.1% dividend yield looks sustainable. And, if the company's turnaround efforts gain traction, it would not be entirely surprising to see Kohl's raise its dividend again in 2018.

Final Thoughts

These days, 5% yields are hard to find. While the Federal Reserve has returned to raising interest rates, it will still be a long time before the average CD or the 10-year U.S. Treasury yields anywhere close to 5%.

This is why dividend stocks can be especially useful for retirees. Investing in the stock market carries unique risks, particularly when investing in individual stocks. But for investors willing to accept these risks, the payoff could be well worth it.

Not only do the five stocks on this list allow an investor to build a diversified portfolio, but they offer the combination of high dividend yields plus dividend growth. Assuming equal weightings, the five stocks on this list have an average dividend yield of 5.4%.

These companies have proven the ability to raise dividends over time, at a rate that beats inflation. As a result, retirees in search of income to supplement Social Security may want to add these stocks to their watch lists.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.