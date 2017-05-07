The Curious Case Of DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. (DISH) eventually will have to make a business move of strategic magnitude after all its inactions, despite the undertone of potentially disruptive media and telecom shakeups. Anything the company decides to do must concern the trove of spectrum it has amassed over the years. Speculations on what DISH might do next already range from merging with T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or Sprint Corp. (NYSE:S), teaming up with a cable provider such as Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to selling its portfolio of frequencies to wireless carriers and spinning off the airwaves assets into a separate company. However, DISH may have a plan of its own, and it may not be any of those everyone has kept suggesting.

If all the options are so obvious to everyone, DISH certainly is aware of them also. Only why the company hasn't acted on anything is everybody's guess. Regarding a potential merger with T-Mobile or Sprint, we can predict with some degree of certainty: unlikely. DISH has in the past talked to both companies without fruition. Properly compensating DISH for its vast spectrum holdings could have been something that got in the way. Now, who wants to bring back the negotiations? when each party has gotten more options with reorganizations seemingly underway across three different industries, telecom, pay-TV distribution and media content.

T-Mobile and Sprint have proved to be something tough to crack. They tried to merger between them and their telecom peers also considered to buy them, but they still remain only the talking targets of all sorts of deal theories. Comcast has rather gone to Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for help with a wireless initiative, a combination of using its own Wi-Fi hotspots and Verizon's cellular network. Given that Verizon is trying to be less dependent on its telecom business with the efforts to diversify in its AOL and Yahoo acquisitions, either T-Mobile or Sprint, the two more focused wireless service operators, would have been a choice with better negotiation leverage for Comcast. However, neither company was brought into the action.

If T-Mobile and Sprint are out of the picture, with the various frequency bands DISH can spare, the company might just be a potential permanent wireless solution for Comcast. However, it would have to depend on how serious Comcast is about offering wireless services by building a wireless network and having a 3-in-1 operation in telecom, pay-TV and content to rival the one currently sought by AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). On the other hand, considering how determined its chairman and controlling owner Charlie Ergen has been over the years about what DISH may accomplish in the end, the company may not want to be folded into Comcast. But again, what the end game is for DISH?

Time is finally catching up to DISH. The company already missed an interim deadline of March 2017 imposed by the Federal Communications Committee to put 40% of its airwaves into service. It now must meet the accelerated final milestone of march 2020 for deployment of at least 70% of its spectrum to avoid any penalty. So selling or licensing some of its frequency bands seems to be a logical and quick next step for DISH. But in reality, it may not all that plausible and here is why. As it's called spectrum, frequency bands range from low to high and have an inverse relationship to wavelength, meaning that the lower the frequency bands, the longer their wavelengths and the more ideal for wider coverage. This is in contrast to higher frequency bands of shorter wavelengths with more information capacity.

For DISH, a lot of its frequency bands are in the lower spectrum and thus, may not be a fit for wireless operators like Verizon with a constrained network that needs some capacity relief, especially in congested urban areas where coverage is not an issue. A wireless company just starting to build its coverage may find the spectrum DISH owns to be more prized assets since using lower frequency bands helps reduce the number of cell towers needed to cover the same geographic area. Ironically, that would be something highly useful for DISH itself, if the thinking is that eventually the company will build a network of its own.

It's reasonable to suspect that DISH probably has the blessing of the FCC to hold $34.7 billion worth of airwaves without an actual wireless network to use them for as long as it has been. Meanwhile, it should be crystal clear that DISH will eventually commercialize its wireless spectrum licenses. Entering and competing in the wireless services industry and operating a wireless services business has got to be the course of action that the FCC presumably most favors in its allowing DISH to hold such massive spectrum for future uses. What's puzzling is why DISH would want to build a mobile network now when consumer wireless subscription services have just started maturing, forcing Verizon and AT&T to diversify and T-Mobile and Sprint to look for their strategic options.

Well, what hasn't been talked about enough is the handling of future communications for the impending explosion of internet of things with all the possible, connected devices. That seems to be the missing piece in the broader wireless market. This is where DISH should and will come in by deploying an IoT-focused network for devices to exchange information, enabling massive internet activities for future internet of things. It would be the first network of this kind to be deployed anywhere in the world, giving DISH market opportunities for new wireless services. Mr. Ergen has openly said that the smarts are in the cloud instead of being on the tower. Apparently, he was referring to communications needs for smart buildings, homes, connected cars and any other connected machines, in comparison to today's prevalent mobile devices used by consumers.

For anyone still curious about what the end game is for DISH, there you have it: the deployment of its own IoT network in the next three years. It was actually outlined in a notice of spectrum construction filed with the FCC this past March, which somehow has been scantly reported. Knowledgeable investors should now predicate DISH's future performance on its pending wireless service, not its current satellite pay-TV business. It wouldn't be hard to see where DISH stock could go from here once the new venture really gets underway. Building an IoT network, DISH is transforming itself into a whole new company to have years of growth opportunities in an increasingly connected world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.