FalconStor Software, Inc. 2017 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

The following slide deck was published by FalconStor Software, Inc. in conjunction with their 2017 Q1 earnings call.

114 Click to enlarge Notes: Globalization requires the implementation of digitalization. Information/data must be available based upon customer requirements – this includes always-on or minimal disruption in service. The ability to match service-level performance to economic performance results in decisions many enterprise customers and service providers are faced with making today due to the ongoing transformation of storage environments. The introduction of cloud service providers (CSPs) has resulted in the ability to store copies of information for protection, as well as off-production analysis and in some cases actual mission-critical operations. Digitalization and cloud technology have resulted in better economic performance for enterprise customers and service providers. Workloads can now be located in proper storage destinations - in the cloud, at a hosted provider or on-premise. Customers must also determine the required quality of service from the core to the edge, which then determines the storage type. Storage types can be NVMe, all-flash arrays, hybrid flash, traditional high/low-speed HDDs, or even tape. Enterprise customers are not only evaluating the storage destination and type but the appropriate hypervisors and operating systems to match the service levels and economic costs of the workloads they need to support. FreeStor, on its third iteration in less than 18 months, is 100% focused on delivering high-performance block-based storage services that customers need - at public cloud prices. Customers have been in need of such services but have been unable to achieve this level of service with traditional branded suppliers. FreeStor gives customers total choice to build the right destination, on the right storage paradigm for the right price and service level.