Air Transport Services' (ATSG) CEO Joe Hete on Q1 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Joe Hete

Thank you, Christine. Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2016 earnings conference call. With me today are Quint Turner, our Chief Financial Officer; and Rich Corrado, our Chief Commercial Officer.

We issued our earnings release and filed our Form 10-Q with the SEC yesterday after the market close. Both are on our website atsginc.com. In many respects our first quarter this year was one of the best we have ever recorded. It included our second straight $20 plus million gain in revenue versus the prior year quarter and a second straight quarter that our adjusted EBITDA exceeded 50 million, setting a first quarter record for that metric.

We are on course to achieve record adjusted EBITDA of 218 million for 2016, excluding the effects of non-cash pension expense and other non-cash items. It's not coincidental of course that in March we completed two full quarters of operations on behalf Amazon; a relationship that we formalized with the signing of 5-year air transportation agreement in March. We are expanding rapidly under that operating agreement including the seven aircraft leases we have signed to date. We have purchased or have agreements to purchase all of the 767s we will need to complete our 20 aircraft commitment to Amazon. We also have secured the necessary slots that are principal conversion contractor IAI. We have the assets we need and the means to prepare them.

We will continue to add flight crews, maintenance technicians, and other personnel as the network expands. The warrants we are granting Amazon are also an important part of our new relationship. Assuming the approval of two related proposals at our shareholders' meeting tomorrow, Amazon will be granted warrants through which it can acquire up to 19.9% of our common shares over a 5-year period. On a GAAP basis, our first quarter earnings were on par with our internal targets which assume some front end cost as we spool up to serve Amazon.

Quint will summarize all that. And I'll come back with a few comments about the outlook for the remainder of 2016. Quint?

Quint Turner

Thanks, Joe, and good morning everybody. As always, let me start by saying that during the course of this call, we will make projections or other forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Our actual results and other future events may differ materially from those we describe here. These forward-looking statements are based on information, plans and estimates as of the date of this call. And Air Transport Services Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, new information or other changes.

These factors include, but are not limited to, our operating airline's ability to maintain on-time service and control costs, the number and timing of deployments and redeployments of our aircraft to customers, the cost and timing with respect to which we are able to purchase and modify aircrafts to a cargo configuration, the ability and timeliness with which the Tianjin-based joint venture is able to secure the necessary approvals and execute its business plan, the successful implementation and operation of the new air network for Amazon, shareholder approval of the proposed equity arrangements with Amazon, changes in market demand for our assets and services, and other factors as contained from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC including the Form 10-Q we filed yesterday.

We will also refer to non-GAAP financial measures from continuing operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted pre-tax earnings, which management believes are useful to investors in assessing ATSG's financial position and results. These non-GAAP measures are not meant to be a substitute for our GAAP financials. And we advise you to refer to the reconciliations to GAAP measures, which are included in our earnings release and on our website.

As Joe mentioned, the first quarter was another great growth for us with the most revenue growth and highest first quarter adjusted EBITDA we have ever generated. It was also a transitional period. We completed our first 12 months under extended arrangements with DHL and continue to gear up for our new commercial agreements with Amazon, which started in April. We now have comprehensive contracts covering well over half of our total business for years forward. Near term, there will be timing differences between earned revenue and the upfront investments and expenses which are required to prepare for expanding assignments.

Consolidated revenues for the quarter rose $30 million to a 177.4 million. Excluding reimbursement revenues from both periods, revenues rose 18% or 25 million. Revenues increased across the broad but were primarily driven by growth in our dry leasing business and the expanding operations for Amazon. Consolidated net earnings from continuing operations were 8.2 million and 8.9 million for the first quarter of 2016 and 2015, respectively. On a GAAP basis, pretax earnings from continuing operations were 12.1 million for the first quarter of 2016 compared to 14.5 million for 2015. That included $1.2 million charge this year for our share of capitalized debt issuance cost incurred by our non-consolidated affiliate West Atlantic which restructured this debt.

Pretax earnings also included 2.2 million for the non-service components our retiree benefits. We indicated on our fourth quarter call that those pension cost would be substantially higher during 2016. We are projecting an increase of 9.5 million for the full year. Removing the non-cash effects of the debt issuance cost and retiree benefits expense and quarterly effects of financial instrument transaction, first quarter adjusted pretax income was 16.1 million, up 13% from the prior year. That increase reflects the additional external lease revenues and better utilization of the aircraft CAM leases to our airlines.

At the same time, we had a higher aircraft maintenance expenses and increased depreciation and employee expenses especially in our support businesses. CAM, our leasing business, owned 56 cargo aircraft in serviceable condition at the end of the quarter. That's two more than a year ago. Twenty nine of those were leased to external customers; five more than a year ago. Twenty six were leased internally to our airlines. And one was being prepared for lease to Amazon. CAM's revenues grew 21% during the first quarter to 51.7 million, largely due to those five additional external leases. Pretax earnings were 19.5 million, up 35%. Additional lease revenues offset higher depreciation and expenses to place and support the larger fleet. None of those five aircraft leased from March 2015 through March this year include the 20 767s we will be providing to Amazon.

The first six leases to Amazon took effect in April and a seventh in May. All of which are 767 200s. We expect to complete leases for 15 of the 20 aircraft by year end including 12 767 200s and 3 767 300s. The remaining five all 767 300s will be leased in 2017. Joe mentioned at the outset that we have acquired or agreed to acquire the aircraft and conversion slots needed to provide Amazon with all eight of the 767 300s they will lease. CAM purchased four of those 300s in the first quarter.

Turning to our ACMI services segment; revenues increased 9% to 115 million in the first quarter. Airlines services revenue from external customer, which excludes revenue mainly from reimbursement for fuel, increased 4 million. In the first quarter this year, our fleet continued to be fully utilized and billable block hours increased 11%. Our pretax loss in this segment was 10.4 million in the first quarter this year; up from 2.6 million a year ago. There were three principal items that affected those airline margins for the quarter. As we have noted in the past, scheduled heavy maintenance for our fleet of 767 200s our expense does incur. We had a greater number of those checks with fewer immediately reimbursed by the customer compared with a year ago. As a result, year-over-year maintenance expense increased 4.5 million.

As we advised you on our last call, non-cash pension expense will be up in excess of 9 million this year due to reduced investment returns on the plan assets. That increased was a $2.4 million item for the quarter. Starting this year, our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted pretax earnings will exclude these non-cash pension effects. We also have referenced the effect -- the amortization of our formal DHL note on our airline results. That non-cash amortization of the note ended when it was fully extinguished in March of last year. That revenue benefited 2015 pretax earnings by 1.6 million.

Other items impacting our pretax earnings included additional depreciation expense for two more Boeing 767 300 aircraft and engines that our airlines operated, startup cost for Amazon operations, and lower CMI revenues as aircraft were repurposed for dry leases. Obviously startup cost that relate to transitioning aircraft and flight crew are temporary and will be better matched with revenues as our Amazon operations ramp up throughout the year. Scheduled airframe maintenance activities are greater in the first half and declined sharply in the second half particularly in the fourth quarter.

On the whole, we expect our airlines segment to perform significantly better in the second half with full deployment of available aircraft. Revenues from the businesses we collectively refer to as other activities increased 54% to 55 million overall. 33.7 million of which was from external customers, pre-tax earnings from other activities increased by 800,000 to 3.9 million. More than half of those gains came from our mail and package handling support services which includes what we do for both the U.S. Postal Service and Amazon.

One other non-recurring item which affected our results for the quarter was $1.2 million charge related to the debt issuance by our European affiliate West Atlantic. This item was also excluded from adjusted pretax earnings and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. Capital spending was 71.7 million which included the four 767 300 passenger aircraft and related engines we purchased during the quarter. Modification cost for those and other 300s is already in process and other equipment and capitalized maintenance cost.

During the quarter, we drew 60 million from our revolving credit facility to fund capital spending. We also spent $3.1 million to repurchase 270,000 of our common shares. That leaves us with about 77 million in available credit under the current revolver not including $50 million accordion feature that would require lender consent to exercise. We can accommodate our CapEx and other capital plans for the year within that limit, but we are working to finalize agreements to increase our debt capacity to give us greater flexibility in pursuing other attractive investments.

I know that many of you have questions about the impact of the warrants issued to Amazon on our results and financials going forward. There is a good summary of the warrant program in both our proxy statement and the 10-Q we filed yesterday. The accounting treatment is a bit complex. But as we indicated in our release, we will reflect a revenue reduction associated with the amortization of value for warrants starting in the second quarter with the inception of our Amazon arrangements.

This non-cash amortization will also be excluded from ATSG's calculation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted pretax earnings. On our balance sheet, you'll see an increase in our intangible assets as of March 31st, reflecting 37.6 million as an intangible lease incentive asset based on warrants vested to date. That will be amortized against revenues over the duration of the aircraft leases.

During the second quarter, we expect increases to the intangible lease incentive asset to reflect additional warrants issuable to Amazon and in our GAAP diluted share count. That covers our results for the quarter. Now I will turn it back to Joe for his outlook comments. Joe?

Joe Hete

Thanks, Quint. The quarter that Quint just outlined for you is further evidence that ATSG is in the best niche what remains a soft air cargo market overall. Twenty one percent revenue growth is rare these days and is certainly exceptional in air cargo. We have worked hard and invested strategically to be prepared for this moment. And we are pleased that more customers are turning to us for solutions to their transport requirements. We're also making sure the solid growth is sustainable at least through the end of this decade even not quite at our current pace. That's why we focus on longer-term commitments not just for DHL and Amazon but even for strong regional providers like Amerijet which will lease one our converted 767 300 freighters for an 8-year term.

Our 2016 results also demonstrate that to deliver on those customer requirements, it takes some substantial investment in both planes and people to effect margins in the near term. Those investments make sense only when customers are willing to sign up for the long terms, both DHL and Amazon have done since the start of last year. Transition cost and revenue interruptions are part of our business. But, their impact will diminish as our fleet grows, our customer base diversifies and as leasing extends the average length of each placement. I am confident that by the fourth quarter this year, we will again be setting records for adjusted EBITDA. For the fourth quarter, our airline operations will likely be operating on a profitable basis with full deployment of mainly CMI contracted fleet.

In the meantime, our leasing business continues to grow at a rapid pace. CAM had 29 leases at March 31st. And it will grow to 43 by the end of this year. CAM generated a significant portion of our pretax earnings for the quarter and will remain our principal earnings engine for the foreseeable future. Dry leasing has become increasingly popular for midsized aircraft like our 767s which serve best as a workhorses of air networks that require frequent coverage of medium haul routes. We adopted the concept of separating aircraft asset yields from airline service returns when we first operated what we called A Plus CMI arrangements to DHL in 2010. That formula has turned out to be a winning one for us and for the customers who have chosen it to guarantee continued access to key assets while retaining flexibility on how they choose to operate them.

DHL's adoption of the structure with other operators in the U.S. and abroad suggested it's a strong supporter. When our formal discussions began with Amazon last year, it was clear that they wanted a similar arrangement as well. As a result, we are on track to more than double the number of 767s operating under these A Plus CMI arrangements in just two years with 29 at the end of this year compared with 13 we had at the end of 2014. One other big advantage we offer is the capital efficiency of our converted aircraft fleet which our latest appraisal shows is retaining its value and justifying our extended life projections. That along with our set of support services and include maintenance, logistic services, and ground support, represents a one stop package that no one else in our space can offer.

As we said on our call last quarter, our total CapEx spend this year is projected at 290 million. Of which, 215 million will be growth related aircraft purchases and freighter modifications. As we execute that plan, however, we have begun to recognize the benefits of locking up feedstock 767s in an increasingly competitive market. Agreements we have signed give us access to aircraft we can purchase that would exceed that $290 million budget. Those purchases would signify our continued confidence in our ability to place incremental freighters not just with customers we have today but also with other operators throughout the world. That can include aircraft for our joint venture in China, which will operate as an express cargo airline serving multiple cities within China and serving surrounding companies -- countries from its base in Tianjin.

A launch date there still depends on governmental approvals and will likely occur until early 2017. Our capital contribution will be $16 million, but we expect to recoup a significant portion of that through leases of some aircraft that operates. Quint mentioned that the warrants we granted to Amazon will reduce revenue starting in the second quarter related to the value of the warrants. Assuming shareholder approval tomorrow of a proposal to accommodate the warrants with an increase in our authorized shares, the first 7.7 million shares of those warrants will become exercisable. To be followed over the next several years with additional warrant issuances that could leave Amazon with a 19.9% stake in our company.

I know I speak for your Broad when I say that we are very eager to welcome Amazon as a significant investor as well as a major customer. They have the right to name a non-voting observer to our Broad. And when they achieve 10% ownership of shares, they observer may be elected as a full voting director. Also note the Broad endorses our continued commitment to maintain share repurchases as a continue element of our balanced allocation approach for available capital which will also include growth investments and prudent debt repayment. We have accelerated the pace of our repurchase program as the potentially dilutive effect of the warrants increases. The next effect should be that our repurchases over the next 5 years will offset a significant portion of the additional shares that will be issued over the warrants.

Our goals as a management team of course will be to generate returns from all of the new and continuing business we win in our expanding niche validating the confidence that investors share in our strategy. You can be sure that we will continue to focus on that objective as 2016 continues. That concludes our prepared remarks, Christine. We are ready for the first question.

Kevin Sterling

Thank you. Good morning, Joe and Quint.

Joe Hete

Hey, Kevin.

Quint Turner

Good morning, Kevin.

Kevin Sterling

Hey, Joe, maybe touch a little bit on your service levels so far Amazon they are a pretty service oriented intensive customer if you will. So, maybe touch on how that's going so far and kind of feedback you've gotten from Amazon.

Joe Hete

From the service perspective overall, the service levels we have been generating for Amazon are equivalent to what we give to all our customers, 98+% on time performance from the aircraft perspective and continues to be pretty strong from a feedback perspective. I will let Rich comment if he has any as he speaks to them more directly than I do in regards to that aspect.

Rich Corrado

Yes, they are very happy with our service and it goes across a number of dimensions, not just to perform the dispatch or liability performed to the aircraft but also keep in mind that we run the gateway consolidation and aircraft build as well as the hub here in Wilmington. So from that perspective you know starting those locations on time, turning the aircraft on time is in addition to the dispatch reliability, to all those things that we do that differentiate us from our competition, they're happy with the support that we're doing.

Kevin Sterling

Thanks Rich and thanks Joe. And Joe, I think you briefly touched on this in your prepared remarks as you ramp up your business with Amazon, we see some startup cost are coming down, hiring the pilots, training et cetera. Should we start seeing that -- those cost moderate some?

Joe Hete

Yes as we noted as we put more aircraft in the service in the second half of this year obviously you'll get more revenue generation. But when you think about it in the context of crewing here right now, I am not having definitive schedules, we are probably being a little bit aggressive at this point in time in terms of adding people in anticipation of what kind of schedules that Amazon may generate later. And certainly want to get ahead of the curve going into the fourth quarter when you look at it from the perspective of not just the Amazon business but DHL as well as the other fleet providers will be looking for additional flight crew. So, as we move into the second half of the year, you will see that get moderated somewhat. And obviously the revenue will offset what additional cost will be carried then.

Kevin Sterling

Okay, great. And I am sure you saw last week in with Atlas they have gotten an agreement now with Amazon, but it's interesting they said they have an agreement for additional 10% where Amazon can take an additional 10% warrants above the initial 20% as long as Amazon gives them additional business. In your agreement with Amazon, do you have any triggers in place like that? Or, are there additional business opportunities with Amazon maybe without the equity investment? So I guess my question is, is there anything that precludes you from doing additional business with Amazon above and beyond the 20 planes you have now if an opportunity were to present itself?

Joe Hete

No, in terms of our current agreements there is no kicker in there so to speak in regards to additional 10% but not to say that we wouldn't be open to something like that. And there certainly is no limitation of additional business with Amazon above and beyond the 20 airplanes we are going to date plus the operation to same.

Kevin Sterling

Okay, great. And then, Joe, I know mentioned you secured all the feedstock and placed in line for the conversion, but if you wanted to go above and beyond this 20 planes, you find it little bit more difficult to fund feedstock? Or, do you think you'll able to be able fund feedstock if opportunities were to present themselves?

Joe Hete

We probably got ahead of the market in that respect, Kevin, and that we have lined feedstock out in the 2017 above and beyond what we would require for the aircraft that we have to deliver to Amazon. Obviously the other primary customer DHL, we expect to have an appetite for additional lift going forward as well some of the other customers that we have in our portfolio. So we have feedstock in place today that we think is at the price point that we've always targeted in terms of being able to put an asset into service for $23 to $25 million range. So right now, we are real comfortable with our feedstock situation.

Kevin Sterling

Okay, great. And last question here, you talked about the Chinese JV and you said it's more likely a 2017 event, I think pending regulatory approval. Initially do you have any planes you might place in that JV?

Rich Corrado

Kevin, the first tranche of aircraft will be 737. And so we are working on aircraft right now to get the aircraft -- to get the AOC certified you need three aircraft to start an airline in China. So we are in the process of working with our partners to buying those aircraft right now. We have one that's already on the certificate of Okay Airways one of our aviations partners over there and we are working on the other two aircraft right now. The 767s would -- that we anticipant being able to place there would be later probably late 2017–2018 before we get that [indiscernible] aircraft.

Kevin Sterling

Okay. Got you. Well, thanks for your time. Congratulations on a solid quarter. And keep those Amazon planes and packages moving. My wife would be very appreciative.

Joe Hete

I think we all have that problem, Kevin. Thanks.

Kevin Sterling

Well, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys. This is Andrew on for Jack. Quint, just a question on the warrant; I know you guys said there is what 7.7 million shares that assuming approval tomorrow will be added. Can you provide some details as to when the additional 5.1 million shares will be available? I know it's related to plane deliveries. Would you expect those to be available for Amazon in 2016 given that you have 15 aircraft in service for them?

Quint Turner

Yes, Andrew, the -- of course the shareholder vote was which we will have the results of that in our meeting tomorrow but that we're cautious -- we are confident I think that shareholders you know will approve the measures. But at that point the authorized share count will expand. So the 12.8 million warrants roughly which were initially granted to Amazon when we signed the deal that will best you know as we move forward, we put aircraft in service and it's really over the last tranche of aircraft 767 300 which that takes place but they will hold the warrants and they will vast as we put the final aircraft in service.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. That will be more of late 2016 to 2017 event when those last when the last tranche kind of…

Quint Turner

Right. One thing I wanted to point though, however, is that in terms of trying to look at the diluted share count that we will have for GAAP purposes next quarter, you will see a pretty significant increase in the diluted GAAP share count. And I wanted to make you and the other analysts aware essentially because the deal was signed in March, it had a diminished impact -- pretty small effect on our share count for first quarter.

But in the second quarter, you'll have the whole sort of 12.8 million warrants which is you know there is an exercise price of 973 so will buy treasury stock method to that. And based upon what the share price is in the market, we'll calculate the number of shares that could be bought back upon the treasury stock method. The difference between that and 12.8 million will end up going into our diluted share count in the second quarter. So if you just use roughly I don't know what price is currently but if it's 14 plus bucks a share, you are -- you could be talking about as much as 4 million shares less whatever we buy back that would go into the diluted share count in the second quarter. So you just need to when you are doing your EPS estimates you just need to factor in a larger share count for next quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Now that makes sense. That's helpful. Along the lines of repurchases, I know you said over the five years you expect to offset most of the dilution from the warrant. As far as looking at 2016, is there any -- could you give us any outline or commentary on how much you expect to offset this year? Half of it, third of it, quarter of it? Anything like that?

Joe Hete

Well, I don't want to give specific guidance on it. As we said, we bought back I think 270,000 shares in the first quarter. And we like to be opportunistic in that. So I really don't want to give any forward guidance on the timing of that. But we have every intention of continuing to allocate capital buyback our shares. We think they are an excellent value. And we look for opportunities to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then one more kind of bigger picture question; outside your agreements with the DHL and Amazon, can you provide some color on kind of what your pipeline of potential new customer contract look like?

Rich Corrado

Sure. This is Rich. It's actually a pretty healthy pipeline we don't have a lot of assets over and above what we've already allocated for placement this year, which will be 4 to 5 aircraft in addition to the Amazon aircraft that we are placing. And they will be placed in the Fareast, in the U.S. We also have some opportunities in Europe and with the Middle East as well. So the pipeline remains strong. Obviously, we are going to be focused on delivering for Amazon this year, but we do have four or five other aircraft that we will be delivering on a dry lease basis.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, sounds good. Thanks for your time, guys.

Joe Hete

Yes.

Steve O'Hara

Hi, good morning.

Joe Hete

Good morning, Steve.

Steve O'Hara

I was just curious with the announcement of Atlas's agreement, I'm just in terms of the ability to get aircraft through conversion and so forth, I mean I assume you know that you're fairly confident that that's still very doable and you have the slots available or there's not going to be this arms race I guess trying to get these aircraft bought, converted.

Rich Corrado

We have lined up slots, Steve, all the way through the end of 2017 late last year. So from a conversion perspective, we have the ability to run about 12 more airplanes through from a conversion standpoint in 2017 or at least induct 12 more airplanes in 2017. And as I mentioned earlier when to Kevin questioning is we have lined up a nice stable feedstock to be able to build that pipeline when the customer demand materializes.

Steve O'Hara

Okay. And then I guess may be just on the mix of aircraft. You know maybe versus what Atlas you know the contract of Atlas, I'm just wondering you know was there a preference by Amazon to use the 200s from you or was that your preference or how did that kind of inbound versus using all 300s?

Rich Corrado

The 200s were available, there wasn't a sufficient number of 300s that was available anywhere no matter if you wanted to start from day one and since you recall we started the network last fall. In September with the 200s and we're able to quickly bring those two to the market. So if you wanted to go 300s you would never got the network off the ground as it started and you'd be way behind where it's at today if that's what you're focused on specifically.

Steve O'Hara

Okay. And then I mean it seems like the -- you made some comment about revenue growth in air cargo kind of being non-existent in general I guess. But it seems like your outlook even aside from Amazon is fairly positive. Is that true?

Rich Corrado

Yes Steve that is true, I think if you look at the strategy that we've developed we have specifically gone after areas of the world where networks proliferate. If you look at our investment in Europe with West Atlantic they now have three dry leased aircraft they are applying for one of the express carriers, our two strong customer in the United States. We placed one aircraft in the Far East, we're placing a second one that flies in and express networks.

So we have specifically targeted given the strength of our asset base where network proliferate around the globe and we've got a good foot fall going forward. So those markets that are mostly powered by e-commerce but also the growing middle class in some of the developing countries particularly in the Far East are driving a lot of package growth that don't show up necessarily in the overall cargo numbers which tend to track along the whole leg. So we're in a niche market as Joe had pointed out at the beginning that get some solid growth to it and we're taking advantage of it.

Steve O'Hara

Okay. And then last one just on the ACMI pretax. I mean there was a couple of the pension non-cash, I think pension expense is up and I am just -- I apologize if you have mentioned already, but you had said that CAM was going to be the drive of earnings I think going forward or maybe it was it was - yes, I think it was earnings? And ACMI I would think would become at least breakeven to profitable as the Amazon agreement runs to maturity maybe in late 2017. We have all the aircraft, all the training, and everything done. Is that reasonable to think that?

Quint Turner

Yes, I think -- Steve, this is Quint. We -- as we said, the second half we expect to see improvement. And ACMI segment is where you will see a lot of that. A lot this also and we mentioned it in the release has to do with the timing of maintenance. We have -- we expense the maintenance for the 767 200 that our airline has as they go into check where expense is incurred. And the revenue structure is more of -- it's not a reimbursed structure. The revenue is baked in over time. And so timing to the checks can have a big impact. And ours are calendar based generally 18 to 20 months apart. And so, you are going to have as we said the mismatches between revenue and expense in the maintenance line particularly. And as you know in this business in the fourth quarter, companies generally do not plan to do a lot of the airframe scheduled maintenance so that they can preserve the greatest availability for their customers.

Steve O'Hara

Right.

Joe Hete

Well, Steve, the ACMI segment do very well in the fourth quarter and better overall in the second half as you say.

Steve O'Hara

Okay. And for the 300s you capitalize the heavy maintenance is that right, or just the engine?

Quint Turner

That's correct; on the 300 it's capitalized and amortized.

Steve O'Hara

Okay, okay, great, all right. Thank you very much.

Joe Hete

Thanks, Steve.

Adam Ritzer

Thank you. Just a couple of questions; in terms of your CapEx, it looks like you are guiding to 290 million, 215 of fleet expansion. So that will leaves about 75 million, is that kind of your new maintenance run rate with the bigger fleet you have now?

Quint Turner

The lion's share of it would be the maintenance CapEx Adam but there's also other things in there you know buying equipment for example with the Amazon network that we have we're providing ground support equipment so we're having to make investments in things like a pay loaders and things of that nature but you know you got to figure somewhere in that $50 million to $60 million is strictly to maintenance CapEx for this year and…

Adam Ritzer

Okay, so it's up from a few years ago but it kind of gives us an idea.

Quint Turner

Right.

Adam Ritzer

Right now, I know you said you have most of your planes have been bought, you have the conversion slots, is there any other call it expansionary CapEx right now for 2017 or would you be done with everything and then the additional five planes that are leased come on in 2017?

Quint Turner

I am not sure I understand the question. Are you asking we are going to have additional growth assets that we will put in service in 2017?

Adam Ritzer

No, I am sure, you will find them. But just in terms of right now is there anything above the 290 we are spending in this 2016?

Quint Turner

You mean in '16 or in '17?

Adam Ritzer

In '17. What I am trying to figure out is in terms of your debt levels are going to go up, then they are going to come back down as we generate cash flow. I am just trying to see how much debt you are going to have at year end and what you have planned for 2017 now? Does that make sense?

Quint Turner

Yes, we will be delivering you know the five assets which will be -- at year-end we will have four assets that are in conversion as part of what has to be delivered to Amazon in '17 and then we will have one more that goes in because we have to actually deliver five in 2017 and as we mentioned earlier and as Rich pointed as we have got some demand out there from other customers as well, so we will be putting additional assets in service in 2017 above and beyond that. So I would expect that. The CapEx spend is going to be somewhere in the same range is what is this year based on what we're seeing as far as overall demand for assets in 2017.

Joe Hete

And Adam as we said I think in the previous quarter call, we're sub-three times in terms of our leverage ratio, as far out as we compare to look here. So we're very comfortable with the debt levels that are created even within the growth assets based into the plant. And as we noted in our comments Adam, I know something is near and dear to you as we did accelerate the pace of our share buyback program this year as well.

Quint Turner

And in top that as we noted in our comments, Adam, I know it's something near and dear to you is we did accelerate the pace of our share buyback program this year as well.

Adam Ritzer

Yes, I know I love that. So I guess going forward then even with this level of spending, obviously EBITDA is going to be increasing. You are comfortable running maybe two times, maybe above and keep buying back stock to offset the dilution over the next few years and still add whatever 4, 5, 6 planes to grow. Does that makes sense?

Joe Hete

Yes, makes sense.

Adam Ritzer

Okay, great. Thanks very much. Good job.

Joe Hete

Yes, thanks, Adam.

Joe Hete

Thanks, Christine. I want to thank all of the shareholders who took time to vote their proxies regarding the agenda item we will consider at tour annual meeting tomorrow morning. We are expecting a very high participating already with regard to strong support for the strategy we are pursuing and the returns we have generated. Quint and I look forward to meeting with some of you at the meeting tomorrow and with many others in the weeks come and we grow and strengthen your company throughout the year. Thank you very much for your continued support and have a quality day.

