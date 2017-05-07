DryShips: Is Earnings The Next Short Squeeze?

The tiny number of shares will probably make the stock price volatile. But which direction will it go in?

The earnings will be followed by a reverse stock split on the 11th. And shares outstanding will be very low.

Source

DryShips' (NASDAQ:DRYS) first quarter results for 2017 are expected on Wednesday, May 10th after market hours. The company will conduct a seven-for-one reverse stock split on the 11th, the day after earnings. This R/S split will push shares outstanding to only 9.4 million.

With all this news combined with a tiny number of shares outstanding, the market opening on the 11th will be tremendously volatile for DryShips. But which direction will the stock go? It may be the next short squeeze, but it's impossible to know for sure.

Anticipating Earnings

With continued weakness in the Baltic Dry Index, the expectations for DryShips aren't very high. Investors should expect a substantial operating loss, and positive net income is out of the question. There may be some top line growth because of DryShips' many acquisitions, but most of these new vessels have not yet entered service and will not have any revenue contribution.

While cash flow will probably be bad, DryShips has made some progress toward improving its balance sheet. In last quarter's (fourth quarter 2016) report, DryShips reported the following data - updated for comparison with more recent figures provided by the company.

December 31, 2016 (Feb 7th Press Release) April 27, 2016 (Most Recent Press Release) Cash and Equivalents $243m $384m Book Value of Vessels $95.3m $238m 3rd Party Loans $16.5m N/A Sifnos Loan Balance $142.9m $200m Shares Outstanding 36,253,866 58,905,719

Clearly, DryShips has improved on some important metrics. The company increased its liquidity by diluting shareholders. It more than doubled the book value of its vessels, and it reduced the total of its 3rd party loans to zero. However, shares outstanding has increased dramatically (although this will change with the next stock split), and the Economou-affiliated Sifnos Loan Facility balance has increased significantly.

DryShips' balance sheet has improved, at least on paper. But this doesn't necessarily mean anything good for shareholders - as anyone who has held the stock since Feb 7th would know. It is also unclear how the market will evaluate DryShips.

While the balance sheet has improved, the income statement has probably worsened. This is because the Baltic Dry Index is still too low for DryShips to generate an operating profit from its spot rate dependent vessel (13 of which are Panamax). The company also has few vessels on stable time charters and doesn't yet have much diversification outside of dry bulk.

Conclusion

DryShips' earnings are expected to be released on Wednesday, May 10th, and earnings will be followed by a reverse stock split that could make the stock price very volatile in either direction. It is still difficult to find DryShips shares to short, so going long may be only way for investors to bet on this earnings result.

DryShips has made some clear improvements to its balance sheet, but this has not translated to good news for investors. On top of this, the company's income statement and cash flows statement will probably be weak due to low daily shipping rates. The market's reaction to earnings will be impossible to know for certain. But investors who decide to buy DryShips should do so with money they are willing to lose.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.