Societe Generale's (SCGLF) CEO Frédéric Oudéa on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2017 5:30 PM ET

Executives

Frédéric Oudéa – Chief Executive Officer

Philippe Heim – Chief Financial Officer

Laurent Goutard – Head-Retail Banking France

Didier Hauguel – Chairman

Jean-Luc Parer – Co-Head, International Banking and Financial Services

Analysts

Jean-Pierre Lambert – KBW

Jean-Francois Neuez – Goldman Sachs

Jon Peace – Crédit Suisse

Lorraine Quoirez – UBS

Pierre Chedeville – CIC Market Solutions

Delphine Lee – JPMorgan

Jacques-Henri Gaulard – Kepler Cheuvreux

Bruce Hamilton – Morgan Stanley

Guillaume Tiberghien – Exane

Maxence Le Gouvello – Jefferies

Anke Reingen – Royal Bank of Canada

Stefan Stalmann – Autonomous Research

Piers Brown – Macquarie

Kiri Vijayarajah – Barclays

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Societe Generale conference call. Frédéric Oudéa, Chief Executive Officer; and Philippe Heim, Chief Financial Officer, will present the First Quarter 2017 Results.

Gentlemen, please go ahead.

Frédéric Oudéa

Good morning to everybody, and thanks for attending our usual conference call. We will, with Philippe, make a short presentation on our results and then enter into the Q&A session with our deputy CEO and our heads of the businesses.

So let's start. I will just introduce the presentation. Slide 4, you have a summary of our first quarter results, and we had a good start of the year with a robust commercial and financial performances of our businesses.

If we look at the revenues, they grew by 4% compared with last year, and we benefit from the strong momentum of our International Retail Banking and Financial Services division as well as in Global Banking and Investor Solutions while the interest rate environment continues to weigh on the French Retail Banking revenues.

Regarding the costs, let me just remind you that last year, we booked a reimbursement of €218 million of fine, which reduced the cost base. If we neutralize the 2016 first quarter cost base and compare with this year, our operating expenses are in line with our expectations with an increase of plus 2.6%, which reflect, on one hand, the acceleration of our French Retail Banking transformation as well as, of course, the investment in our International Retail. We will go for more results and commence with Philippe on that line.

Regarding the commercial cost of risk, it is low at 24 basis points to be compared with 46 basis points. Again, it reflects the quality of the balance sheet, Philippe will elaborate further.

We also announced this morning the settlement of the civil litigation opposing Societe Generale and the Libyan Investment Authority for a total amount of €963 million. It's an event after the closure of the account, but the cost of risk includes an additional provision for litigation of €350 million. Given this further allocation of €350 million, the impact on the group net income of this settlement is fully covered from the first quarter 2017. The detailed accounting for the settlement will be recorded in the second quarter of 2017.

All of these results in the group net income of €747 million. When we put aside on one hand the noneconomic items, own financial liabilities and DVA, we restate for the IFRIC 21. So we take a quarter of the amount of taxes, which is our account, it's in full in the first quarter and neutralized from the two IFRIC, this Euribor in 2016 and the additional amount of provisioning for the LIA, we have a net underlying profit of €1.392 million, which is up 50% compared with last year and an underlying profitability of 10.5% this quarter. I think that shows the progress step-by-step of this – of our business model towards sustainable profitability.

If we turn to Page 5, just one word on the balance of the business model. We have, we think, a better balance business model today than just two years ago. With the IFRIC years [ph], you can see on the slide the contribution of each of our three pillars, and in particular, this quarter, as you can see, the International Retail and Financial Services having the higher contribution. The GBIS had a good quarter with a good underlying profitability, and we have a resilient contribution of the French retail in a still difficult environment, as we all know, regarding interest rate and a competitive pressure on the market.

If I turn to Slide 6, just one word on the synergies and the level of integration of the business model. You can see that in the last five years, we have enhanced the integration of our business model and the different businesses as well as geographies and increased the percentage of revenues, which are generated through these corporations and across optimization.

In 2011, we had 20% of our revenues coming from these synergies. It is 30% at the end of 2016. We have, in particular, stronger contribution from insurance, global transaction banking and corporate and investment banking. We implemented in 2016 new business model – elements of business models, which are triggering more synergies, such as, in France, the launch of integrated business model for head CEOs initiatives called Societe Generale Entrepreneurs where we'd put together expertise in terms of M&A, capital structure, financing as well as, of course, capacity to manage the daily business close to Private Banking expertise, which are useful, in particular, when these CEOs think about the evolution of their capital.

We have also created an advisory and financing integrated group, and we have ramped up our asset-based product, which helps both in the U.S. and going forward, which we'll have in Europe when we think about the development of capital markets and securitization.

In 2017, let me just mention the full control of Antarius, which has been achieved beginning of the second quarter and which will enhance our bank insurance model going forward as well as the implementation of our new organization, which has, among different objectives, one, which is to further fuel synergy.

Now I will turn to Philippe to enter more in detail in our first quarter results.

Philippe Heim

Thank you very much, Frédéric. So good afternoon, everybody. So to complete this picture of the group result, I'll show a few slides regarding the group result then moving towards the businesses themselves.

So first, a word on cost. Just to mention, I am on Slide 8, that cost are moving according to our expectations. As indicated already by Frédéric, you have to notarize 2 elements beginning of this year. The fact that we have booked last year in Q1, as you know, the [indiscernible] handed us the Euribor fine and, of course, we have, this quarter, IFRIC 21 so we have to book in one go, all of that adjustments [ph] and we have the contribution to the European Single Resolution Fund, which is in the height on this Slide Page 8. And the increase of this contribution then that costs €66 million on a year-on-year basis. So what is the change in our operating results reflects? So it reflects the transformation of the French network. We did elaborate on that. Excluding the effect of the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund, they were up by 2%.

Divisional cost reflect the strong momentum in our International Retail Banking division and, of course, are moving ahead according to the pace of the strong base of the excess revenue growth, plus 8.4%.

And in GBIS, the costs are reflecting the cost have [indiscernible] efforts that have been amplified beginning of last year. You see that excluding Euribor and the effect of Single Resolution Fund, cost in GBIS are down by 2%.

If I move to the cost of risk, Page 9, you'll see that you focus on the board, you'll see that we have – which is a new record in terms of cost of risk. We stand as a percentage of our loan book at the 24 basis points in terms of cost of risk as compared to 46 in Q1 last year. So we are reaping the fruit of continuous efforts to strengthen our risk management through, let's say, improved quality of origination, strength and solid tools, dynamic management of forward appetite towards the cycle. And so, as you know, we've improved, because of these procedures. So we are reaping the fruit of that. And you see that in all businesses, the cost of risk is down.

May I also highlight that the NPL ratio also dropped from 5.3% to 4.8%, while we increased the coverage ratio. Maybe a word regarding the cost of risk in IBFS, we have, which a low point of 35 basis points, it is worth mentioning that in Romania, basically, we received a €25 million insurance indemnities for claims dating back to 2011, and we can maybe respond to the question later on this time.

Moving to capital, Page 10. Just to mention there that in spite of the efforts we made to strengthen our collective provision for litigation for the retail case, you can see that we have increased our CET1 ratio at 11.6%, so plus 10 basis points.

So highlighting the strong generation. As you know, we have ticked the box of all, I'd say, balance sheet metrics on CET1, on TLAC, on LCR [indiscernible] so far. Specifically on TLAC, you know that we are compliant with the SSD Rules according to the, let's say, the tool of RWA as a percentage of risk-weighted asset or as a asset percentage of leverage exposure.

And regarding the CET1 ratio, you know that we have by far, let's say, of approximately 400 basis points for the SREP requirement. So in a nutshell, we have a very solid balance sheet structure.

Page 11 is just a summary of, let's say, key elements already highlighted by Frédéric. So you see that the revenue growth of the businesses stand at this far, plus 4%. We – the operating expenses were up by 2.6%, excluding the effect of Euribor fine refund and neutralizing, let's say, the effect of IFRIC 21.

From actual cost of risk if we neutralize, let's say, if we neutralize the effect that we booked the additional – the provision of €250 million, reduced by 47%. And all those elements leading to a growth net income of €747 million. And if we talk in terms of underlying corporate income, excluding on that financial liability DVA and [indiscernible] for IFRIC 21, we have another underlying net income, excluding the Libyan case of €1.292 million, so up 50% on a year-on-year basis. Cost spending to another [indiscernible] based on equity of 10.5%.

So now, let's say – let's review the businesses starting with the French retail. As you know, that we are evolving in a context of, let's say, slow economic recovery despite all supporting factors that you know, low oil prices and low interest rates. We expect activity to progressively get the strength in towards '17 that the environment should remain for us restrictive in terms of interest rates despite the slight tightening of the curve.

So in this context of slow recovery, our network maintained a solid commercial activity as illustrated by our usual KPIs. So first, in terms of acquisitions, you know that Botswana, as indicated on this slide, that certain Botswana has acquired more than 80,000 new clients, establishing a new record. So our new 3 brands now have 11.5 million customers.

Acquisition was also good on the corporate segments with more than 113 new relationship at the face of acquisition of plus 7.7%. And we can observe also the ramping up in the migration of to digital technology. And just to give you some element of background, we have now every quarter at 82 million connections with our clients through mobile phone, tablet or computer. And now, let's say, it's pretty clear that the digital channels are moving very quick, 93% of transfers are now processed online.

Another sign of good commercial activities is, of course, the loan origination, which is very dynamic on the corporate side. The production is up by 28% compared with last year. Production on housing loan also is very variant. The production turned that volume up of €5.9 million, an increase of 63% on a year-on-year basis.

Two elements of comments. First, this production was, as usually, focused on premium clients. Second, you can definitely confirm that the wave of an acquisition we have witnessed in Q4 was confirm, at least the first part of the quarter, before we see noticeably a slowdown in March as well as we have seen a surge in, let's say, only loan [indiscernible] payments in first quarter. Nevertheless, let's say, the book of productivity loans increased by 1.8% on a year-on-year basis.

We have indicated on Page 14 some element of background regarding the in depth confirmation of all networks. And we confirm that we dedicate a number of additional investments amounting €250 million in the coming 12 to 18 months. The idea is to accelerate the transformation of our operation in relationship banking model. And it means, in practice, to, let's say, to build a new client journey in branches and to strengthen the economy of our clients in equity banking, through ATMs, through their studies areas and technologies and to be aware for us that they to adapt the strength of branches, and we confirm that we want to reduce by more 400 number of branches by end of 2020.

Regarding the back offices, the model is one of digitization. Is one of the front-to-back industrialized processes. And overall, we want to reduce the number of back offices from 20 to 14. As you know as well, we want to stay, to maintain, let's say, our position as bank at the forefront of security and digital transformation. You know that we have launched the dynamic encrypted credit card to secure online purchases. It's a world first and that is proven to be very successful. In less than 5 months, we have secured 80,000 subscriptions.

So in terms of financial results, please we move to Slide 15. Of course, our financial results in the French market has to be understood in – there is always background in which we operate with low interest rates with indeed competitive pressure in the very mature markets. And, of course, in the context of accelerated investments in the transformation I indicated just before.

So our revenue excluding PEL/CEL are down by 2.3%, I think we trend in opposite direction. As expected, we have the pressure on net interest income, down by 7.2%, affected by interest rates level and the wave of home loan renegotiations. On the other hand, on commissions, strong increase of plus 4.8%, driven by the strong increase in financial commissions and service fees.

Regarding, let's say, the full year, we expect continued, as indicated in February during our year-over-year results. We definitely confirm that we see a new version of NBI in 2017 contained between minus 3% and minus 3.7%. Regarding operating expenses, it should increase by 2.5%.

In the context of straight contour of direct operating expenses of mature branch, but also, at the same time, incurring expenses in confirmation. [Indiscernible] this risk is owned by roughly 20%. All agreement lead to a business and confirmation to both net income of €390 million. May I highlight that the conversion of contribution is around 3% this quarter.

So let's now move to IBFS. And that to confirm that the economic environment in which we operate remains very dynamic. So a strong growth in [indiscernible] Western Europe. Growth there is high, around 3% with a dynamic conceptions. In these regions, Romania, in particular, with a growth that should stay above 4%.

Russia is currently returning to growth after the short we know in early 2015. Inflation declined sharply, round back to 4.3% in March allowing the Central Bank of Russia to cut interest rate below the symbolic threshold of 10%. And we expect now a GDP goal of around 1% into 2017.

In Africa, situation is still very solid, very strong, at least in the countries where we operate, with the GDP growth between 4% to 6%, in particular, in Ivory Coast, Senegal and Cameron. So let's say, in a nutshell, to correct the situation in terms of commercial activity, just one word, acceleration. And you see that the comparison is taking precedence between the situation on the French market and in the international platform, where the loan book is up by 8%.

Outstanding loan in Europe increased by nearly 10%. In Western Europe, the pace, of course, is – stands at 13%, specifically on car loan in France and Germany.

In Czech Republic, we have a growth of 9.3%. The turnaround in Romania is confirmed with an increase of 5.4% since the beginning of '17 in terms of loan and funding.

In Russia, we have more than a stabilization and a slight growth of the book, plus 0.7%.

Now in Africa. It's still a firm pace of growth with outstanding loans at about 8%. And then some specific franchises around growth of about 20% like in Nigeria, plus 25%; in Ivory Coast, 25%; up 30% in bookings [indiscernible].

The background, of course, is the sole concern for insurance and specialized services to corporates. In insurance, you see the premiums are up by 8% for personal protection and product [indiscernible] insurance.

The [indiscernible] ALD is up by 14% and our starting loans forecast is up by 6%.

And maybe in terms of [indiscernible], moving to Slide 17. Some element of background regarding the, let's say, the trajectory and the strategy of IBFS down the road to mobilize, let's say, the bottom short of the banking penetration. Everything is about developing partnership, and that's why we are building, let's say, a dedicated, compact partnership with Fintech and, for example, we indicated on Slide 17 a very illustrative, let's say, partnership we've built with TagPay, a French Fintech to develop a new mobile wallet. Developing a payment solution and, ultimately, consumer loans and payroll services.

In insurance, we have developed as well 4 clients who want fast, simple and fully online solutions. Some specific solutions, for example, we have Link Vie, a compact that is a variable on an online platform and which propose [indiscernible] solutions belong to the profile of the clients. We have also solutions for, let's say, credit line issuance.

And lastly, for ALD. The forward is developing privately. Do you know that we see there a huge potential for growth with the objective, let's say, to target 1,000 – 150,000 [indiscernible] for retail customers by 2019. And we have developed, at the same time, a partnership with BlaBlaCar. We can later on elaborate on this.

So if I move to Page 18 in terms of financial results [indiscernible] was particularly solid at by 8.4% in nominal value, that's 5% at the rates. Operating expenses go hand-in-hand with the growth – with a strong growth of international – of IBFS, plus 2.1% as compound exchange rates. In line with our low cost of [indiscernible] of 5 basis points, net cost of risk declined by more than 50%. And overall, you see a strong increase in contribution solution to both net income, reaching €433 million, so up 44% on a year-on-year basis.

So the 24 month of the business contribution underscores the progress we made in our international background. While we see a very important upside potential, we are not at the target in the area. We expect also the high contribution coming from our insurance activities, and this contribution will be further strengthened with acquisition of Antarius. And lastly, it affects the high level of performance of [indiscernible].

So let's finish this overview of businesses with GBIS. And to characterize the situation of business activity beginning of 2017, let's say, that January and February were pretty much in line with the end of 2017, where investors were very active after the American election in November and the context of high inflation. And then in March, we've seen, let's say, the return of political uncertainties leading to, let's say, more wait-and-see, let's say, mood in the markets.

So in this situation, GBIS have seen revenues up by 5%, which seems the highest level since the first part of 2017. And we highlight on this slide, Page 19, that we have extended our market shares. We are one of the banks benefiting, let's say, from, let's say, evolution of the market with constantly adopted, let's say, offer of products of solutions to meet our customers' requirements.

So bottom line, revenues in global markets increased by 8% with an increase of 13% in fixed income. This increase reflects excellent sales momentum, both in terms of flow and social [ph] products.

In equity, we've seen an increase by 4% compared with last year with the comp sale appetite coming from our investors for products, notably in Asia and in Europe.

In this segment, this is the business who called an increased revenues for the seventh quarter in a row. And on services, you see revenues are up by 9%, we have also increased our market share spending at 14.4% – or 14.8%, excuse me. In security services, revenues were up by 2.5%, in line with strong commercial activity.

In Financing & Advisory business, down slightly. Revenues were down by 2.6%, largely due to the strong basis of for the first quarter of 2016. The activity was good in natural resources.

Capital markets activities continue to enjoy a strong momentum of previous quarters with a good performance of securitization, equity finance and leverage finance. And corporate finance, benefits on active markets and strong commercial momentum, as you know, in ECM and M&A.

In asset and wealth management, revenues are up by 5.5% [indiscernible] 19 revenues are up by 1% with assets under management increased by €3 billion. You see a sharp increase in revenues with quarterly [indiscernible] up by €7 billion, and we saw it becoming again not another 2 in Europe in ETF market.

At Page 20, revenues of GBIS rose by 5%, as indicated before, reaching a record high since the first half of 2017.

If we consider now as a change in operating expenses, if we capitalize, at the same time, the effect of few reformed in Q1 2016 and at the same time, issuing the effect of IFRIC 21 notably the increase of the confirmation to the Single Regulation Fund. The cost in GBIS are down by 2%, asserting our discipline in this area.

And overall, with the low cost of risk is the divisions contribution for that income increased by 42% compared with last year, leading to return on equity exceeding 15%.

So let's now finish with the Corporate Centre before leaving the floor to Frédéric for the conclusion. The impact of the revaluation of that is limited this quarter at €25 million versus the first €145 million 1 year ago. We have booked, in the Corporate Centre, the additional provisions for litigation at €350 million. We definitely confirm that neutralizing, let's say, the effect of the DVA and the booking in Q2 of the settlement with Libya, we should maintain guidance of the corporate we get around minus €500 million.

So much for me. And now I leave the floor to Frédéric.

Frédéric Oudéa

Thank you very much, Philippe. Just a few words of conclusion. Again, this first quarter reflects, in our view, the quality of our integrated banking model, the focus on the cost and risk management. And, of course, this is thanks to the commitment of all our staff going forward and monitoring of the transformation of our businesses.

There are many transformation, structural transformations, which are taking place in our group. We want to pursue this efforts, and we are confident in achieving these transformations.

Beyond these, let me just mention at the group level that we have announced just a few weeks ago a new organization, which should enable us in our view to better serve our clients, increase our agility and continue to further developed synergies. The idea is that we should be ready to implement after consulting our trade unions beginning of 2018. And for a point, while we actively work on turning the page of our litigation, we also, of course, focus on compliance. And with the new step with the group-wide rollouts of our culture and conduct program this year.

Finally, let me just remind you that we will represent our medium-term strategic plan on November to further – the 28th this year.

So now we are ready to answer your questions. [Operator Instructions]

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Jean-Pierre Lambert from KBW.

Jean-Pierre Lambert

I have 2 questions. The first one is I try to understand the new guidance you provide on loan less charges. The new guidance is lower than – previously, it's 30 to 35 basis points while previously you were pointing to stability, so around 37. So what this implies is that your guidance has not changed despite the fact that you had good low provisions in the first quarter. So in other words, it seems that you implied that the low level of the first quarter were exceptional. So that's what I wanted to clarify. And also, does your guidance assume reversal of provisions coming up? The second point or question is regarding retail loan growth versus the market. You indicated 1% of growth year-on-year, while the market is around 4%, at least in February and one of your competitor reported 7%. So this difference of momentum, is it related to a strategy by your bank in terms of pricing? Or is it generated, for example, by the closure of branches or other external factors?

Frédéric Oudéa

Jean-Pierre, I will return to the safe harbor to commence on the risk and then on with that, we'll elaborate. On one hand, what I understand is there are negative impact in terms of losing clients on the closure of branches and how we deal with that. And secondly, on the evolution of outstandings, knowing that we need, of course, to wait for the – all the banks still and they are very different around key policies some are more modest, then there are others, which are a bit more volatile, I would say, in terms of production. So first of all, Sevant [ph].

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, you're right. And then Philippe mentioned that in the first quarter, cost of risks varies somewhat of, in fact, from specifically one mentioned in Romania where we have received, and then maybe coming from insurance related to past losses that you do remember that we had in Romania. So in fact, this has limited impact, but it has reduced our cost of risk in the first quarter. So globally speaking, that is in our new guidance, the impact of this first quarter one-offs, clearly, and also a slightly more positive view for the rest of the year regarding our cost of risk. And when you have a look at the current situation in different areas, in France, for example, you saw this morning that the number of defaulting companies in France is reduced clearly, and we have also good – better outlook in some other areas. The fact that the cost of risk of GBIS in the first quarter of 5 basis points also, as you saw, is also the result of some kickback of some provision we passed last year regarding the oil and gas industry. So all-in-all, we are a bit more positive. That is mainly the impact of the first quarter nonrecurring effect.

Frédéric Oudéa

Laurent?

Laurent Goutard

Yes. Yes, coming back to your question for the loan at the loan growth, I would say that so far, we have limited comparison with one competitor. And probably with some difference by month, in terms of production, for example, when I compare the market, the home loans booked on the last 2, 3 years, we can see that, for the 3 years period, we have the same evolution and [indiscernible] for example. So we will wait for other comparisons. What I can tell you is first of all, we – it's right. It's correct that we start and we speed up the branch transformation. And last year, we closed more than 75 branches in Societe Generale's network. And there is no impact on the client space.

On both side, individuals and corporate, small business and SMEs, we continue to increase the clients portfolio, which is very important. Second thing, I think we continue to be very active on the market. As you can see from the figures that we provide on the Slide 13, the new provision for housing loans on the first quarter is up by 73% – 63%, which is a really, the thing of the dynamism of the 3 of the 3 branch. Last things on the corporate activities for SMEs. And we have a good momentum for the new production, at the same time, we continue to slightly decrease exposure on municipalities and local authorities, and I think this is an impact on the global figure on the book of portfolios.

Frédéric Oudéa

And, Jean-Francois, if I may, just add this one strategy, which is very clear. In the market, which is on the real estate. I would say currently, probably, it's a bit distorted by the phenomenon of renegotiations and then reacquisition and early reimbursements. We are definitely selective in what – when we accept issuance and at what level we renegotiate depending on the clients. And definitely, we are selective, and we want inner market where, again, there is pressure on fixed rates and margins on the mortgage. We are definitely selective on the client.

So I think it's a bit complex today to fully assess both on the sale on the revenues. Because, of course, when you negotiate, you have the phenomenon on the revenues and margins a bit later. It's a bit difficult to analyze that just on a point in time in this current market and probably it will be better and it's better to take a slightly longer term view.

Operator

The next question is from Jean-Francois Neuez of Goldman Sachs.

Jean-Francois Neuez

My first question is on the business. I just wanted to know whether the extra investment, which drive the cost up in French retail 3%, 3.5% according to the press release, is expected to wane and then the cost reverts back to the current level previous investments. So whether that's a new base? And on the CIB part of the financing business, even though the base was higher last year, the loans have grown by about 8% since then, and I'm surprised to see the revenues doing this, in particular, adjusted for CVA and whether there was any particular reason that should lead us to believe they will rebound or stay in disservice [ph] from here. And my second question is on mitigation. I just wanted to know whether there was a budget for the rest of this year or anything because, obviously, that impacted dividend. I know it's not the earnings power. It's not part of the earnings power, but obviously, I guess it impacts the dividend in a way or another.

Frédéric Oudéa

Okay. So, Jean-Francois, I would first turn to Didier on your CIB, Philippe on the cost base, and I will take the question on the litigation.

Didier Hauguel

Yes, Jean-Francois. First, when you look at the Slide 34, which you referred to the 8% growth in loans, look at the footnotes, it is rather too large and there is some banks business, which are there. So you should not – not a major driver of the revenue generation for the '17 advisory.

So I prefer to – you to look at the Slide 46 where you will see that on financing advisory, the [indiscernible], which is really the proper assessment of – for the capital we put at work. You can see the financing advisory went down a little bit by €3 billion Q1 and Q1, and it was a bit more important just on the credit side.

So what we can say that in terms of the trend we see on financing value, as you said, the first quarter last year was a strong good quarter, having in mind that it's part of the financing advisory, especially on the structured financing is always a little bit lower than what we have in the other quarters. We've seen a good start with the end corporate finance and in capital markets. What we call capital market is acquisition of finance, leverage finance and DCM. But it's fair, and as we said in the slide, that on the asset-based financing part of the division that we have a lower production compared to last year, which was only partially offset by a better strategy in natural resources.

Frédéric Oudéa

Philippe?

Philippe Heim

Yes. Regarding the cost of the French Retail, you would have to be patient, Jean-Francois. So what we have indicated is that we are dedicating a specific per envelope of additional investments of €250 million to be spent in the coming 12 to 18 months. And this envelope will cover, let's say, expenses for transformation for digitization, let's say, for the development of [indiscernible] drivers and [indiscernible] but also for compliance. Our best estimate is that costs will, let's say, grow, let's say, between 3% to 3.5% this year. And so for the year to come, we are aware that we have always align this on the day in November, and we'll give you more granularity for the coming years.

Frédéric Oudéa

And on the litigation again, let me just highlight, as I've said that our – we aim to, and we are working actively to, turn the page of the litigations. And for it, really, the last element, if I may say, of the remediation phase plus the financial crisis. We are not – what – you talked about dividend in particular and the consequence, of course, that is just one quarter, it's a bit premature. What is clear is that our policy, and we've shown that in the last few years is not to decrease the dividend, but let's wait after this one quarter. And again, the idea behind – beyond the financial impacts of the litigation, let me just say, and it is reflected in the settlement of the RA is that we want to dedicate our energy, management energy on all the transformations we have to implement, which, I think, will be beneficial for our shareholders.

Operator

The next question is from Jon Peace of Crédit Suisse.

Jon Peace

Sorry, can I ask again on the litigation question? I mean, normally, you've been quite prudent in taking some additional charges in the second and the fourth quarter. And given that you have some other cases beyond Libya, should we still pencil something in there? And then my second question was on the cost of risk in international retail and, in particular, in Russia. With Russia, could you just sort of comment a little bit on the breakeven trends this quarter? You will see return to profit in Q4. And I think at that time, you were forecasting something close to a 10% ROE for this year. Does that still stand? Or has the run rate slowed a little bit?

Frédéric Oudéa

Yes, we jump to Didier again to comment on Russia. On your first point, let me just highlight, at any point in time, we had tried to have a provision, general provision, which reflect our best assessment of the potential cost of litigation. In practice, in this last quarter, there was no change regarding our other potential litigation, which regard, as you know, the OFAC, which will take, at the minimum, a few more months to have more clarity. And the potential, again, same thing consequences on the Euribor LIBOR in the U.S.

So at any point in time, we assess the best level of provisioning that we can estimate. And in first quarter, of course, there was the impact, a potential impact of these potential, at that time of the closure of the account settlement, which was effectively crystallized this morning. So that's what we can say. And we are, going forward, we will again assess every quarter the evolution and the reasonable amount of the general provision. Didier, on the Russian situation?

Didier Hauguel

So on Russia, if we take the P&L step-by-step, we can see on Q1 that the NBI is a little bit on the low side. But in the same time, we are confident that we are compliant with our business plan as the seasonality extend this settlement. Second, you can see that on Page 44 that the OpEx are still very much under control even if they had been contained already in the last 2 years during the crisis. And as far as cost of risk is concerned, basically, we have 3 components. The corporate cost of risk, which is very low linked to a very sound Tier 1 kind of portfolio.

Second, on the retail denominated in ruble [ph] , we have a very strong level of provision, and so we don't expect a surge of cost of risk. And third, you remember that we have put behind us the cost of the already drawn U.S. denominated mortgage portfolio as soon as Q3 last year. So we don't expect any costs from that. So given all these element and looking into the next quarters, we confirm our guidance to be between 5% and 10% ROE for this year.

Frédéric Oudéa

Hey, keep in mind, Jon, that there's all the seasonality effect in first quarter, again, which is a bit specific probably to Russia.

Operator

The next question is from Lorraine Quoirez of UBS.

Lorraine Quoirez

So I have one first question on the simplification of the reorganization. So please correct me if my understanding is incorrect, but I think you're basically giving more autonomy to the business lines. So I'd like to understand what you put in place to guarantee that the different business lines will be working to develop going forward and make these synergies. And in particular, how do you think about structuring the remuneration of the business line managers?

My second question is partly on mitigation. So it looks like you are – you might be able to settle on your sanction this year. That would probably lead to a monitor. So I was just wondering how you would reconcile having a monitor and basically digitalizing the compliance processes in the same time. And also, what makes you think that the new head of compliance is the right person for this job at this present time?

Frédéric Oudéa

Okay, Lorraine. Interesting and good questions. First of all, on the organization, I could elaborate; of course, I would like to be sure. Let me just say one or two things. First of all, I – it seems to me that a lot of media companies, whether they are in the service industry or in the industry, are thinking about reorganizing in the same direction. And I have had myself, without mentioning any names, many conversations with my peers to discuss this issue, which is related to the capacity, on one hand, to innovate as quickly as possible and close to the clients.

Second, to create the conditions, which will be the most attractive for talent, in particular, for the new generation. The capacity to think that in 10 years time, the same hierarchy will function, I don't think is the case. But you are absolutely right to say that if, yes, the idea of at least more delegation, more cooperation between what we call business units and service units. There is also an element around objective here. I mean, I cannot comment in a premature way, but you will. And I have integrated, and we are working on things, which are – which will effectively cement, with common objectives, the top management. When I say this, I'm thinking about the top 60 people at least. So yes, it is very important in my thought process.

Second, there are different elements. First of all, regarding the new Head of Compliance. Can I just say that, Edward Melieux [ph] is a long-term banker in Societe Generale. He has long – lots of experience, he has been inspector general. You know the head of the statistic audit and audit in general, so he has strong grip on these questions and a good knowledge of the bank. He has been also the head of human resource. And can I say in these matters, when we talk about culture and conduct, I think human resource is also an important element knowing the people. So I think he's a good and well-suited person to lead these additional steps because, of course, a lot has been done in the last few years in this field in Societe Generale.

Second, I think it's absolutely premature to comment on the outcome, potential outcome of what is still a potential litigation in U.S. in fact – and may I say, I don't have such an experience with monitor, but I am not sure I would propose, if I understood your question, I oppose the need or the impact of a monitor and the need, which is there anyway, to invest in technology and compliance and in particular, in the digital technology, which can be related to better management as well systems, which helps to filter close transactions, et cetera. I think my own view is that – and perhaps I can turn actually to Sarah [ph], because Sarah you know is going to head, to supervise directly the compliance. But we can elaborate on how we think about this.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Frédéric. And good morning Lorraine, you know this question of digitalization in compliance is not new. We did not share a lot on that question with you usually. But we launched now, 2 years ago, what we have called the compliant transformation program, which has already spread over all the businesses and all the entities and all the group. And in this program specifically, of course, the new technologies are completely embedded in. So we have to use more data and artificial intelligence and take that technologies in that specific area. We are implementing those tools today.

We have also to implement the automated processes. What we find today in our compliance process a better part of these are still manual. That was too difficult to do. But first it takes time for our front officers mainly, instead of doing the safe activities, just picking them up from there. And secondly, in terms of risk management, it's not the best answer and we would have to embed in our automated processes the blockage policy, if I may say, which give us a better risk management and better certainty that the compliance was a completely respected.

So all that digitalization process is already underway within the group, so we don't make any assumption what would be a potential settlement, but we don't think that, as Frédéric said, a contradiction between what we are doing and what we will have to do whatever is the future scenario.

Operator

The next question is from Pierre Chedeville from CIC Market Solutions.

Pierre Chedeville

Two questions. First question is regarding Page 13 of your slide. You talked about SG Entrepreneurs and you mentioned specific of to stimulate fees. I have 2 questions regarding SG Entrepreneur, quickly, how does it work? And what is exactly this offer? And is there any, how can I say, is there any overlap with another structure you have called, if I remember well, Midcap CIB, or something like that. What kind of customers SG Entrepreneurs is targeting?

And my second question is relating to your online banking strategy at the international level. For instance, I read yesterday about BNP was setting up an online banking strategy abroad, in particular, in Eastern Europe based on its consumer finance franchise. I think this could be interesting to do so. And also in Africa, you have said that Internet and online banking is key and I was wondering why you don't talk about, for instance, about the [indiscernible] in Africa. So could you give us an update regarding your strategy on online banking at the international level?

Frédéric Oudéa

Yes. First of all, Laurent will elaborate on SG Entrepreneurs and then Jean-Luc Parer on strategy online banking internationally.

Laurent Goutard

Yes. Pierre, thank you for this question because I think SG Entrepreneurs, is always a key drivers, growth drivers and significant part of the good trends for fees and commission coming from service fees. It is related to SG Entrepreneurs and the business we are now doing in the regions. So you Midcap investment banking is definitely at least part of the setup we built, or we signed [ph] I would say, 1 year ago in the region. We decided to build in all 8 regions. You note that the French social network is divided in 8 regional platforms, and we decide to capitalize on the franchises.

So the franchises we have on the SMEs and corporate business to put in place in the regions, in Lyon, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Marseille, Lisle, [indiscernible] and in Paris. Teams for M&A, teams for specific financing, teams for real estate financing as well, and in strong synergies with the corporate center we have. In fact, we – on the French network, we have roughly 160 corporate centers in order to sell to corporate clients. And this set up in the regions is in strong cooperation and synergies with the setup we built. We built it two years ago on the private prior banking areas. And as Frédéric mentioned, we focus on business development, the way [indiscernible] to support the company on the French development. On international development, how to support their business with their GTB business for type finance, cash management, factory.

And at the same time, the way our focus on the transmission of the companies, how to focus on the capacity to enhance their business model? And with, I would say at least, a strong connection with innovation because we have as well in the area, connection with start-up activities and with the French's take on the market. So definitely for us the – I would say that the setup is now fully operational and will continue to grow in the future. And as you can see from the Page 13 as well, we have very good momentum in terms of new client acquisition. And I think as the SG Entrepreneurs is part of the attractivity of the other brands and the capacity to acquire new clients on the corporate side as well. And as you know, probably in the spirit of the business, corporate business is for us very important and key driver for the future because we have a roughly 50% of the NBI coming from the corporate activities, SMEs and small business.

Frédéric Oudéa

And can I just remind you, Pierre, my view strategy? Clearly, I start to say in Eurozone retail in general, the B2B I think will be less disrupted in its relationship business model than the B2C, with the more new commerce, a different way of – more impact of the mobile phone on behaviors than on the B2B. When you go and meet with CEOs of SMEs and you discuss the capital structure if they have a partner who wants to sell its stake or they want to consolidate in their sector or make an acquisition or have the ambition to grow their turnover, before long, I must say, I don't think it can be handled for just mobile. And the importance of the setup like the one we've put in place, which is close to them with a good banker's understanding their corporate needs as well as the potential in close liaison with private banking, the consequences in terms of private management is very, I think, impactful, so we are very convinced by our business model. Jean-Luc Parer on strategy on online banking internationally.

Jean-Luc Parer

Online banking on the model, specifically, I think, because it's the most important driver of the growth. In fact, mobile banking are – have been developed in each and every bank we have in the international retail networks, and we have state-of-the-art offers to all our client. As a matter of fact, it's just reflecting the fact that the clients, in fact, of the consumers are changing their habits like exactly as it is happening in the developed countries. Habits quite changing quite quickly. And from what we see is the fact that we are attracting, in fact, to the banking industry some clients which were not, in fact, dealing with the banks. That's why, for instance, in Africa, we are developing a new offer or a new brand, sorry, which name is Egypt [ph].

Based on the mobile banking on the partnerships with other distributors of the combination of both is just a new offer based on mobile banking at relatively low cost, and that's exactly what the clients in these countries are looking at. Then all-in-all, what we can say is that's a very clear strategic angle we have taken. We're investing – we've been investing significantly in the last three years to make sure that we have state-of-the-art offers. Although I think now we will get the benefit of this investment in the coming quarters.

Operator

The next question is from Delphine Lee from JPMorgan.

Delphine Lee

So my 2 questions. First of all, I just wanted to come back to your guidance on French retail of minus 3% to minus 3.5%. It seems like it is marginally better, given the performance in Q1. I just wanted to give – to get a bit of color of maybe the split between the NII growth versus seasoned. If you could just comment a little bit on the trend.

The second question is going back to dividends. I'm just thinking that – basically just trying to understand the rationale for taking the €250 million of investments this year, which I understood was based off of a better outlook generally for the businesses. Is that on the back of the cost of risk? And – I'm just trying to think because last year, we had the Visa gain and this year it looks like we have quite a lot of provisions for litigation. So I don't know if you can give us a little bit of color on your thinking around the dividends.

Frédéric Oudéa

First of all, we will not enter into more granularity. We stick to the guidance we've given on the revenues and we think it's fine and let's wait a little bit more on the coming quarters. And second, I mean, let me say our driver is, first, to transform the businesses, and in particular in the retail network, I would say, as quickly as possible given all the changes which are taking place. So the €250 million and the acceleration of the transformation is an, let me say, an industrial decision. I've been visiting myself the network, in particular, in regions where we are closing back offices in Nice and Grenoble.

We are trying to manage that in a socially responsible way, and it's very important not to lose an opportunity to – when we close to find jobs for the people who are there. So I mean, this has to be driven by industrial considerations in the transformation where we are. After this on the dividend policy, again as I said after one quarter, let's be very careful to anticipate. But as I said and the best answer I could tell you is our dividend policy is not, and we've shown that regularly in our illustrations, is not to decrease the dividend and it's totally premature, but we can adapt the dividend whatever the impact can be on whatever acceleration of investments or positioning that's a decision to be made at year-end, and I think it's premature to comment on that.

Operator

The next question is from Jacques-Henri Gaulard of Kepler Cheuvreux.

Jacques-Henri Gaulard

I just have one question really. When I look at all the communication of the company around those Q1 numbers, you've just talked, Frédéric, about the €250 million industrial decision acceleration of transformation. You want to try and solve the litigation over the forthcoming quarter. You've sold Libya. It looks to me like you're trying to kitchen sink as much as you possibly can ahead of your Investor Day on the 29th of November. So the question is should I really own stock until then?

Frédéric Oudéa

This is a question for – Jacques-Henri, our investor. But I mean, more broadly, what is my view on the European banking sector? After the first year of what I could say where we were all firemen between 2008 and 2012, dealing with either specific crisis or the Lehman, the bankruptcy or the Eurozone crisis. I think the major banks, at least in Europe, are going to end in 2017, what I'm calling the remediation crisis, which is a phase, if you wish, which is to say on one hand, we align with the new regulation and we should have clarity on the regulatory framework and everybody will check that it has the adequate level of capital liquidity, blah blah blah.

And second, effectively put behind what I would call the legacy of the financial crisis. It can be NPL for certain banks. It can still be litigations for others. But it seems to me we are in this process of finally dealing with that and – of with the capacity, hopefully, with all what has been done in the last few years to insure that we precisely avoid the same consequences if there is a downturn of the cycle. So, and I think so we are not different and, let's say, the idea is to enter into a 3rd phase, 2018 and beyond, where the energy and the focus will be 100% on the industrial and structural transformations, which are very significant. You have retail networks in the Eurozone in a difficult interest rate environment.

You have everything, which will be related to MFID on asset management and private banking, and you have all the transformation following the future Brexit on the capital markets. I mean, the amount of industrial transformation that we have to deal with is very significant, and I think it will be good to start this new period with effectively a clean balance sheet and the capacity to dedicate all our time, all our energy on these topics. And after that, each investor will make its mind, of course, that I think our role is to really think new way long term. Next question?

Operator

The next question is from Bruce Hamilton of Morgan Stanley.

Bruce Hamilton

And just 2 follow-up questions, most of mine have been answered. Just looking at Page 37, again, on French Retail. Obviously, good growth in fee and commission income. We know decent growth in the business, customer interest margin. The underlying shrinks quite a bit versus the run rate last year. How do we – what's in there and how do we think about that going forward?

And then secondly, on the Antarius acquisition, obviously strategically sensible to strengthen the banc assurance model, could you give us any indications on the financial impact? So how helpful that is to both the P&L and any capital impacts?

Frédéric Oudéa

Bruce, I will let Philippe answer your question on the French retail. Regarding Antarius, if I'm not wrong, I think there's a minor impact of 2 basis points on the capital, 2 or 3, or something like this. And I think a capital gain also on the P&L in the – or? Sorry no P&L impact. Again, Didier Hauguel the one who – with that in mind. Didier was supervising insurance.

Didier Hauguel

Yes, I got from that 2 or 3 basis points on the Tier 1. And then there is no P&L impact. Capital gain was recognized and was not recorded into P&L because, basically, it's a subsidiary that we had already. So there was yet continuing effect that was not recognized.

Frédéric Oudéa

And Philippe, on the third line?

Philippe Heim

Yes. So yes, Bruce, you have a very sharp eyes. So you have noticed that on Page 37 among, let's say, a different covenant plus interest margin. We have the margin coming from individual customers, margin coming from business customers, and we have then a subline, which is called other and it's sure that you have an important swing between, let's say, Q1 of last year and Q1 of this year. To summarize with, let's say, the work of this due to seasonal effect and should be materialized in the coming quarters so far. You have more, let's say, structural drop due to negative NBI booked in the interest margin linked to a change in the way we invoice liquidity cost to the businesses. So we set the parameter beginning of this year for the French business as well for the other businesses. And the way we charge [indiscernible] is precisely on this time. But all in all, this is very limited. If you compare, let's say, to the other side, of revenues coming from interest margin and coming from other revenues in general.

Operator

The next question is from Guillaume Tiberghien from Exane.

Guillaume Tiberghien

I've got a question again on the cost for French retail, and I know you want to give a little bit of spice for the Investor Day. But I just wanted to know whether we should expect a significant restructuring charge or whether any restructuring charge is already included in the €250 million that you talked about.

The other one is – sorry to come back to the dividend. You didn't seem very committal, but months ago, I think I heard you say at a broker's conference that your dividend would be up this year. So I just want to know whether you're mellowing the speech or whether it's the same guidance of a dividend being up.

And the last one is on Russia. Now that it's breaking even, would you consider selling it?

Frédéric Oudéa

Let me say, on Russia, we stick to Russia and I think it makes sense strategically long term. We will elaborate on this again, of course, at the end of the year. But when I think about this well, about the Eurozone, et cetera, I'm convinced that having a presence with, I would say, in the neighboring countries of the Eurozone in retail with a future, in my view, development of economic links makes sense in the long term. And you can have, of course, ups and downs politically, et cetera, but I think it makes sense strategically. And secondly, I think we've shown that we have been able to fare well the crisis, review the business model, and we tend to think, again going forward, in the coming years, we will benefit from this commitment. And in terms of profitability step-by-step improve it.

So I think it makes sense for us to keep it as it stands. And, of course, the objective is to meet this profitability, in line with the cost of capital. Second, on the dividend. What we said again in our policy is to increase step-by-step the dividend. At this stage, after 1 quarter, I think it's a bit premature, as I've said, to comment on the dividend policy let's wait the coming quarters, but our policy is not changing. And the first question was, sorry, on?

Guillaume Tiberghien

Restructuring charge.

Frédéric Oudéa

No, there is no big restructuring cost to be expected and we are booking that – first of all, we are booking all the cost in our – in the businesses and we will put the restructuring costs step-by-step, if any, but there is no big thing to expect.

Operator

The next question is from Maxence Le Gouvello of Jefferies.

Maxence Le Gouvello

Two questions. The first one will be on the French retail. It's been 2 quarters that we are seeing that the corporate loan book is going [indiscernible] due to the refinance activities. Are you going to exit from that part? And can we have an idea of how the underlying corporate book is growing without the Quebec [ph] authorities? That was my first question.

The second question is regarding the Czech Republic. We saw an inflection point on the interest rate in Czech Republic beginning of March. When do you expect that we are going to see positive pricing effect into the business?

Frédéric Oudéa

Maxence, I – Jean-Luc Parer will answer on the Czech Republic. On the – your first point, I don't know if we have the figure, but it's not that we don't want to exit, but we are very selective. Laurent?

Laurent Goutard

Yes, we don't exit from the market for municipalities and public authorities, no. We decide to decrease the exposure and...

Unidentified Company Representative

[Indiscernible]

Laurent Goutard

Sorry, we got it into finance, the good municipalities and public authorities. If we accept this part of the business portfolio for the rest of the, I would say for the rest of the corporate for SMEs, the growth of the book is around 2%.

Frédéric Oudéa

Maxence, keep in mind that probably, I mean, the way to look at the corporate business in French retail you need to look also the development of market financing. We have relatively good market share with what we call ATE. The large SMEs, which can access now to the product placement market, sorry, with an overall €300 million. That's part of the, I must say, offer. So do not just look at loan as this private placement. The capital market activity is also important. And the Czech Republic?

Jean-Luc Parer

On the Czech Republic, it is true that following the de pega [ph] a few weeks ago, there is a – have seen a stabilization or better an improvement of the situation regarding interest rates. But it's, at this stage, the margins of production have been improving a little bit, but we will not see any significant impact before beginning of next year. I don't see – I don't think it will be significant in 2017.

Operator

The next question is from Anke Reingen of Royal Bank of Canada.

Anke Reingen

Yes, just 2 follow-up questions. Firstly, sorry, but can you give us some guidance on your tax rate, please? Maybe this year, but also on where it should be in 2020, considering a lower tax rate in France. And then just on Slide 38 where you show the deposits for the French retail operations. There is an increase in the sight deposits and the decline in the term deposits is almost the same amount. Is there some shift? Or are those trends totally unrelated?

Frédéric Oudéa

Laurent Goutard on the question of the evolution of deposits and deposits on et cetera. And Philippe, on the tax rate, we don't give long-term guidance.

Philippe Heim

No, we don't give [indiscernible] items would reflect of the books to date and according to the tax rates we have in the [indiscernible] that we book between 20 – 27% and 29% after [indiscernible] that receive the effective tax rates we have.

Frédéric Oudéa

Laurent Goutard?

Laurent Goutard

Yes, maybe a few words on deposit for specifically for corporate deposits. There is part of the connection is coming from the fact we decide to be less, I would say, aggressive on the term deposits. And part of that is coming back to sight deposits. But although the party is moving from other bank, as it was clearly the strategy of the bank to be very, I would say, to have a good balance between market shares and profitability in general as well.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Indiscernible]

Frédéric Oudéa

Just to come back to the question on the financial impact on our values because I wanted to check and I was a bit pre-absorbed [ph]. But yes, there should be a technical, if I may say, capital gain on the P&L of something like €200 million with a negative impact on the core Tier 1 of minus 2 basis points. So that's an accounting element in the second quarter. So we will check again, but we will give you the precision. So next question?

Operator

The next question is from Stefan Stalmann of Autonomous Research.

Stefan Stalmann

I have just 2 small questions left. First one, could you maybe tell us how much of the €250 million digitalization budget you have actually incurred and spent in the first quarter 2017? And the second point, you have typically updated us on the progress on your existing cost savings plan. Could you tell us where you are at the end of the first quarter, please, in terms of cost savings achieved and restructuring spending?

Frédéric Oudéa

I think we're not going – we can't give you more information than the one which is on the slide on the French Retail. And it's not just about the digitalization actually on the €250 million. It's on different things, Laurent you can elaborate.

Laurent Goutard

Yes, if I can give you some figures. For the €250 million additional for investment on the French retail. It's coming. First of all, it's what we call adaptation of the [indiscernible]. In order to invest in new sales service, in newest in order to sell small business clients, prior banking clients and the adaptation of the network by the closure of 100 branches per year as we are doing for 2017. So now is digitalization and front-to-back process automation. I think it's clearly a very significant part of the investment. Roughly, I would say, 40% of the [indiscernible]. And the idea is to go very strongly and quickly in a [indiscernible] process. And we start already in 2016, but we want to speed up for the next 18 months. And after, we have of 2 other of investment. One is to develop new products and services in order to support all cost items, and so we mentioned then before for insurance for private banking, for SG Entrepreneurs as part as well of the plan. And the last very important part is investment in order to secure operation and processes. And we invest in new technology in order, for example, for cash management as we did, for example, when we launched beginning of the year the new creative [ph] dynamic, which is really a very strong success for with the commercialization of more than 80,000 new cards with that.

Philippe Heim

One word on the saving plan – Philippe. Yes, to answer your question is where do we stand regarding our sitting plan. So you know that we have a plan to secure €850 million of savings by end of 2017 with an additional envelope of €220 million on the CIB, so we are talking up €1,070 million. So in a nutshell, end of Q1, we're on track regarding this time. We will give you granularity on this, let's say, during our presentation in the end of July.

Operator

The next question is from Piers Brown of Macquarie.

Piers Brown

I've got just 2 questions. One on the LIA settlement. I think the annual report mentioned that there is a parallel U.S. Department of Justice investigation on this case. And I was just wondering if the settlement, the civil settlement means that investigation is also resolved or whether that's something that we need to be thinking about in terms of the future potential litigation headwinds.

And the second question is on the balanced sheet movement in the quarter. So an impressive reduction in the RWA number. I think it's down about 0.5% quarter-on-quarter despite the leverage exposure number being up about 2%. So I'm just trying to sort of understand the different movement there. The risk-weighted number down versus the leverage exposure being up. I mean, is there something in the risk-weighted number in terms of model or methodology changes which has impacted this quarter?

Frédéric Oudéa

Yes. I will let Philippe answer. Regarding your first point, there is no direct impact of this settlement in the cooperation we have with the U.S. authorities, which are being pursued and we take that into account potentially in our overall general provision number. There's no direct impact. It's just on the civil side of the file. Philippe, on the risk-weighted assets?

Philippe Heim

Yes. Maybe to, let's say, to understand the evolution of the risk-weighted assets. It's true that we have a technical effect we have listed an item on the corporate book in the French retail with an impact of possibly 5 basis points, so it takes time. Let's say there's movement and you explained why we see the risk-weighted assets moving down from €355 million to €353.8 million end of Q1. Having said that, the direction is pretty clear in terms of one ratio [ph], so we have improved the ratio by more than 10 basis points and we stand comfortably at 11.6%.

Operator

The last question for today is from Kiri Vijayarajah of Barclays.

Kiri Vijayarajah

Firstly, just a quick follow-up on an earlier question about recharging liquidity cost. So I just wonder, do you book the TLTRO benefit in the French retail NII? Or does it stay in the corporate center. I was just wondering in the kind of volatility in the underlying in the upper line in French retail NII.

And also sticking with French retail, could you just share your outlook for mortgage refi and renegotiation trends looking out for the rest of the year. Do you think you've kind of seen the peak there now, assuming, obviously, kind of rates stay kind of sideways from here?

Frédéric Oudéa

On the renegotiations, Laurent, what we can say, I mean?

Laurent Goutard

So we – for our negotiation on the French retail on loans, I would say, keep in mind there is generally 2 months of delay between the negotiation of the clients and the development of the loans. So in fact, the trends, the strong trend for our renegotiation on the first quarter is coming from the strong activity at the end of 2016 when the rates were very low. So what we consider today is according to the trend we managed in March. The trend is decreasing and difficult to predict, but we assume that it will continue to decrease during the year of 2017. And by the way, the part of odd [ph] loans, we can be concerned by the renegotiation is decreasing by cents, I would say.

Frédéric Oudéa

Philippe, on the TLTRO benefits?

Philippe Heim

Yes, on the TLTRO benefit, so in accordance with accounting standards, we had anticipated, because we are confident we can beat the benchmark that we have granted the benefit of the minus 40 basis points. So by anticipation, we have already anticipated a 20-basis-point gain that we are talking, let's say, as it is calculated on a quarterly basis. We are talking of bit and this is also €8 million, so it is fairly limited on the quarter. Roughly €7 million to €8 million on 1 quarter.

Frédéric Oudéa

And it is in the businesses.

Philippe Heim

In the business, yes.

Frédéric Oudéa

Next question?

Operator

We have no further questions today.

Frédéric Oudéa

Okay. Well, thank you very much, and wish you good afternoon. Bye-bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you all for attending. This call has been concluded. You may now disconnect.

