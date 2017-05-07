Statoil Has Turned The Corner

STO effectively yields ~4% for U.S. investors, and the stock could move up to $20 by year-end.

Statoil (NYSE:STO) delivered a bullish Q1 report last week and appears to have turned the corner after a couple of very stormy years and a severe decline in the stock. Earnings of $0.33/share beat consensus estimates by a whopping $0.12. Revenue was up over 40% yoy and also soundly beat estimates.

Source: Q1 EPS report

Adjusted earnings in the company's largest segment (Development & Production Norway) doubled yoy to $2.6 billion. The International segment swung from an $800 million adjusted loss in the year ago quarter to a $272 million gain. The MMP segment (Marketing, Midstream and Processing) continued its solid performance due of improved refining margins and stronger natural gas pricing.

Organic production grew 5% yoy and was driven by increased production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf ("NCS"). StatOil is the largest producer on the NCS and is benefiting from recent discoveries both there and in the Barents Sea where the company can use existing infrastructure to bring on new projects quickly and in a cost-efficient manner.

Statoil is also the largest provider of natural gas to Europe where demand is expected to increase to meet carbon emission reduction targets. In addition, Groningen - Europe's largest natural gas field - has had production curtailed and capped by the Dutch government due to damaging earthquakes thought to be caused by production from the field. Groningen's loss could be Statoil's gain. Groningen gas is produced through a 50/50 joint venture between Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A).

Source: Q1 Presentation

Strong cash flow of $6.2 billion enabled Statoil to substantially reduce its net debt ratio to 30% from 35.6% in Q1 of last year. For the quarter, free-cash slow was a very strong $3.56 billion.

Yearly cap-ex of an estimated $11 billion is expected to deliver production growth of 4-5% this year. The company expects to spend roughly 10% ($1.5 billion) of the 2017 budget on exploration while funding it - in part - through efficiency improvements that are expected to deliver ~$1 billion in annual savings.

Statoil declared a US$0.2201/share dividend and committed to keep its scrip dividend program (a 5% discount) in place through Q3 of this year. While the quarterly dividend - on the surface - equates to 5.1% yield based on Friday's close of $17.20, U.S. investors should be aware of the 15% foreign tax applied to dividends (even if the shares are held in a qualified retirement account) as well as an ADR fee which is typically $1/100 shares at most brokerage firms. As a result, the effective yield for U.S. investors is closer to 4%. Still, in an era when the U.S. 10-year Treasury is yielding 2.35%, STO's income generation is fairly attractive here.

Summary & Conclusion

It is still hard for me to recommend most oil & gas producers in the "much lower for much longer" O&G price environment I feel still exists. That said, Statoil is better positioned than many pure upstream companies due to its refining operations and its leading natural gas status in Europe. However, after Friday's 5% rally my view is that STO continues to offer investors mainly an income proposition of ~4%.

Yet STO has lagged behind peers Shell and BP over the past 12-months and at least one analyst cited by Barron's this week has a different opinion (see: As Crude Oil Firms, Oil Majors Rise To The Top). UBS analyst Jon Rigby rates STO a Buy with a 180 Norwegian kroner ($20.74) price target. Including the dividend, that would be a return of over 30%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STO XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.