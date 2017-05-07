Business Jet Sales Are Ready For Takeoff

Business jet sales have been very sluggish to recover after the financial crisis because of its severity and the focus of companies to slash costs.

Source: Jetcraft

The recovery has been very sluggish and this had lead to the dominant perception that growth would be slow in the future as well. This however does not have to be the case. Business jet sales have historically been much more cyclical than predicted by Jetcraft's future outlook. If companies are starting to invest again, the labor markets become more tight and the share price of companies increases this might result in less strong cost control. There are multiple reasons why this might happen but here are a couple. Business jets might help to attract top management with its allure, Business jets save precious time of top management, when more capital is invested in growth projects additional expenses on a business jet might not attract the same amount of scrutiny and strong stock returns makes shareholders less picky on management expenditures.

Source: Jetcraft

Business jet sales perform well in times of optimism and increase with global GDP growth. While growth has been sluggish real GDP and wealth is still increasing and a business jet allows rich people to save time which is an increasingly scarce asset. That is why I expect the ratio to GDP to hold approximately in the future and expect sales of business jets to increase faster than forecasted.

Source: Jetcraft

Used aircraft inventory is clearly declining and the only reason that residual value remains lower is the hefty discounts people could buy new aircraft after the financial crisis.

Source: Textron factbook

This improving trend can be seen at one of Textron's most important aircraft the Citation.

Strong companies in the industry

The companies with most revenue in the industry have been General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) with their Gulfstream brand and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF). Bombardier however seems to be in financial trouble because the development of their C-Series which would rival Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) is not going according to plan.

Source: Aeroweb

If one is not looking at revenues but aircraft sold another picture emerges.

Source: Aeroweb

Textron (NYSE:TXT) with its Cessna and Beechcraft brands is selling 697 aircraft more than double the amount of its closest competitor.

Sustainable companies

Because of the downturn in the industry it is important to look at the quality of the companies so that you can be sure that the companies make it to the next upswing in the cycle. This is particularly important for companies in industries with lots of technological progress which requires constant investment in R&D. I already mentioned that Bombardier is in trouble. This basically leaves four companies of potential interest for me to invest in.

General Dynamics is a strong company which has a long tradition of value creation and has strong profitability and positive cashflows. This means the company has the means to invest whatever necessary to keep its strong position. Its valuation at an P/E of 20 and a normalized P/FCF of over 30 is however quite rich. Furthermore I don't like their focus on buybacks at current prices and that only 27% of revenue is from aircraft.

Textron is a strong company which is profitable with a P/E of only 14 (which is somewhat misleading given one offs) and an attractive P/FCF of 20.

Source: Textron

Their revenue and profits are relatively stable while profitable aftermarket sales have increased significantly. Its position in the business jet business is strong especially after the acquisition of Beechcraft. Aviation however only accounts for 36% of Textron's revenue with Bell helicopter accounting for another 23%. Textron seems to be willing to invest given its pipeline with the Citation Longitude, The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X and its Scorpion. The acquisition of Artic Cat however highlights the fact that Textron is also active outside the business jet space.

Dassault Aviation (OTC:DUAVF) is a French player which is more focused on military. Furthermore it has trouble with its order book for its commercial jets.

Source: Dassault

Embraer is a Brazilian company which is struggling in part because of the bust in developing countries which lead to lower sales.

Source: Embraer

While it cash flow is negative and expected to be so in for this year.

Source: Embraer

Which means that necessary investments might not take place and Embraer might lose share to other companies. A positive however is that Embraer is primarily a business jet producer and more of a pure play on its recovery.

Risk

Business jet sales are cyclical and it could be that it might decline further before it gets better. Furthermore it could be that there will not come a rebound in business jets sales because companies and rich people continue to see them as a waste of money. New entrants like Honda (NYSE:HMC) are an additional risk while Boeing or Airbus might try to expand further into this adjacent market.

Conclusion

Textron and General Dynamics seem best positioned to take share of competitors and benefit from a rebound in the sale of business jets. Both seem reasonable investments especially when Military spending around the world would increase. Textron however makes a larger share of its revenues in business jets and has a lower valuation. While General Dynamics has a decent dividend and historically a strong operating culture. Given that Textron has the better valuation while investing in the future as well I would invest in Textron after additional due diligence into their other operations.