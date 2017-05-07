Archer's (ARHVF) CEO John Lechner on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Archer Ltd (OTCPK:ARHVF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2017 9:00 AM ET

John Lechner

Thank you, Daniel. Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentleman. And thank you for joining us for our Archer's first quarter trading update call. Call has been hosted from Norway, by me here in Stavanger, and by Dag Skindlo, our Chief Financial Officer in Oslo.

As always, please note that the information provided in today's call includes forward looking statements as well as non-GAAP financial measures. The detail disclaimer can be found in today's press release.

As you may have noted, we have chosen to communicate our quarterly performance differently and we have done in previous quarters. This follows a change of the former requirements in the Oslo Stock Exchange on publications of financial reports.

We do believe that the information we provide this day will be sufficient and adequate for investors and analysts to make an assessment of our performance. Our intention going forward to have a traditional finance report prepared for the second and fourth quarters each year, and report interim quarters more or less as we are doing this quarter.

The first quarter of 2017 has been an event for Archer, as we managed to agree principal terms with our stakeholders of a comprehensive debt refinancing of Archer. Dag will go further into details on the various elements of the debt restructuring conditions later in the call.

On February 28th, 2017, we completed a private shares placement raising approximately $100 million in gross proceeds. This initial issue was followed by subsequent offering raising additional $5.8 million of equity. The company was happy with the level of participation and the cash raised.

Operationally, the U.S. Archer market has shown a strong increase in activity level over the quarter. We are pleased to see that both AWC and QES are showing positive EBITDA figures for the first quarter and U.S. onshore activity levels bottomed out. Both Eastern and Western Hemispheres experience reductions in overall activity levels, with the Eastern Hemisphere experiencing a seasonal temper activity reduction, while the Western Hemisphere was influenced by lower rig utilization in Latin America.

Oiltools secured frame agreements with Statoil for the provision of down hole mechanical plugs in the North Sea. This will not necessarily increase activity for Oiltools in the short term, but is very important support for Oiltools to maintain its share, its import market segment medium and long term.

Finally, some of that debt forgiveness, equity issuance and the guarantee fee settlement has reduced Archer's net interest-bearing debt by roughly $211 million and our book equity increased by $226.7 million.

Starting with our U.S. onshore business, through the quarter, we have seen a significant growth and activity compared to the previous quarter. Also an evidence by the significant increase in Archer rig count as compared to the bottom in 2016. Our AWC frac well segment, saw an increase in sales of new valves of 94% quarter-on-quarter, while the total revenue increased by close to 50%. We anticipate that AWC growth will continue in the second quarter.

In the Eastern Hemisphere, we had a total of 47 platform rigs under contract, a record for Archer. However, revenue was highly correlated to whether these rigs are in drilling, work over or maintenance mode, as if the size and number and type of personnel we deploy to the rigs. Compared to the end of 2014, of the total and relative numbers of rigs in active mode have decline substantially into widespread operator activity cuts.

During the later part 2016, and the first month of 2017, we have seen indications of improvement in the drilling activity on the instillations we operate, which is evidenced by the increase over the quarter from an average of 11.3 rigs to 13.3 rigs in active mode. Overtime, platform drilling has been a fairly stable business. We expect activity to revert back to more historically normalized levels over the next years.

The word of the Marathon and Energean contract extensions are reconfirmation of our ability to provide cost efficient operation to our clients, map us our strong market position and platform drilling in the North Sea. We're also pleased with the first field testing of our joint venture C6's contract system operated by Archer Wireline offshore in the North Sea.

Contract system comprises a real, up screwable 12 meter diameter carbon composite rod with internal electrical conductors up to 10 kilometers in length control and spoiling it an injector head and unit. A few test highlighted system's advantages over common intervention that bits and confirm it's unique features include a low friction factor, high tension strength and capability of power and single communication with down hole strengths.

Turning to Latin America, activity in revenue in our land drilling operation was driven by reduction in the overall rig count in Argentina and Bolivia, which affected Archer with a quarter-on-quarter reduction in utilization of rigs from 67% in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 65% in the first quarter of 2017. We have seen limited increase in activity, our customers and other operators in a [indiscernible] region of Argentina tend to be more positive in our outlook and we have seen an increase in tender activity as well and noted the positive operator comments regarding from activity in the basin.

Further South in Argentina, we are currently discussing the renewal of a contract with Pan American Energy, our largest drilling services client. Though the operation is expected to go idle and short term in Bolivia, we expect that the increase in tendering activity is going to impact activity in the second half of 2017 and on into 2018.

On a quarter-by-quarter basis, we anticipate that the activity in a land drilling operation Latin America reduced by roughly 10%. We remained cautiously optimistic it will see the activity rebound in the second half of 2017.

I now hand the commentary over to Dag.

Dag Skindlo

Thank you, John. In line with our preview guidance, we did see a lower activity in the first quarter of 2017. However another marginal 8.7% in Q1 was in line with previous quarter. If you look at the quarter results for Archer, since Q2 last year, we have been fairly consistent, especially adjusted onetime pension credit 5 million in Q3 last year.

Both with these adjustments, we reported $17 million in Q2, $17 million in Q3, $19 million in Q4 and then $17 million in Q1. Also as noted before, we expect our restructuring cost to be significantly lower in 2017 compared to 2016. Majority of the businesses is right path. But we do expect some cost for IT personal and redundancies in Argentina pending client activity.

We can just put one point pension credit in Q3 last year; it is the best reported EBITDA for our Q1, 2016. We continue the discipline in capital expenditure and spent less than $300,000 for the quarter, which is less than altogether revenues in the quarter.

Then going into more condensed total loss statement for Q1. First quarter revenue of $202 million compared to $221 million for the fourth quarter, a reduction of $19 million or 8.6%. Reduction was driven by seasonal reduced activity of project postponements in Eastern Hemisphere and fewer active drilling rigs and fluids revenue in Bolivia and Argentina, partly offset by increasing in revenue in our Frac Valves divisionin the U.S.

Total EBITDA before net restructuring costs of $17 million for the first quarter of 2017, an increase - a decrease of $2 million compared to fourth quarter 2016. Reduction in EBITDA was explained but whole activity but favorably impacted by the improved revenue mix and a couple of positive one-offs in the quarter. EBITDA margin was 8.6%.

The restructuring cost for a quarter amounted to $2.4 million and was related to Argentina and compare to restructuring cost of $5 million in fourth quarter 2016. As a consequence of reduction in restructuring costs quarter-on-quarter, EBITDA of the restructuring was $50 million which is an increase a $1 million compared to previous quarter.

EBIT for the quarter was breakeven, up $2 million from last quarter. Next quarter financial items will see a large reversal crude interest expenses on guarantee fees plus that could give some $118, which means that two net result will be significantly improved from Q1. Net loss of $22 million for a quarter was an improvement of $26 million in the four quarters. Last time, we had a better net loss was in Q1, 2015 just that beginning of the downturn in the oil industry.

Going to the balance sheet, we have selected 2% with a balance sheet at the end of Q1 plus pro forma assuming that the refinancing has been implemented fully in Q1. A major change in the balance sheet items quarter-on-quarter is predominantly driven by the equity raise that we concluded in Q1.

The net proceeds from the capital raise were applied was reducing the drawing on our overdraft facilities and the remainder is explained extending catch quarter-on-quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter, our interest bearing debt was reduced by $33 million. Total cash and committed undrawn credit lines amounted to $162 million as of March 31st, 2017.

Our book value of our investment interest was $88 million and our investment in [indiscernible] is roughly 9.2 million. I also want to highlight the bill was reduced by $9.1 million within limitation on new collection incentive in some of the recent division.

Furthermore, inventory decreased 4.5 million many for land drilling in Frac Valve division. Together with low expenditures, it shows the cash discipline that we are driving through our business.

In addition, balance sheet we show our pro forma balance sheet taking into account the effect of the agreement with Seadrill and our bank. All agreements with our lenders are now executed are not treated but as we announce yesterday, the agreements are agreed for with 95% - 94% of the RCF lenders and we have commenced as team arrangement in Bermuda in order to effect these agreements.

There are in addition still a couple of items outstanding with the lenders under capacity plus we expect to be able to close these items over the course of the second quarter. Changes from our Q1 balance sheet to pro forma balance sheet is about $130 million, which reflects subsequent offering that's executed of $5.8 million agreement with Seadrill that we affected in April, but the guarantee fees from our bank that also reduced our debt by $25 million so far. And that we expect in Q2 to reduce this outlook $27.8 million. Our equity ratio was increased for about 3% at the end of last year to 22% at the end of Q2, 2017 with these pro forma adjustments.

Going to Slide 10, to highlight some of the restructuring items and the cash flow as we see is going forward. On the right side you see how we have reduced the net debt by approximately $211 million, which is after the cost for the refinancing, 28 rounded up to $28 million of guarantees, subordinated loan conversion of $80 million, a total net new equity of $103.4 million, a total $211 million.

Our main facility will now be restructuring the term loan of $385 million, and RCF facility of $270 million. Maturity as announced earlier is September 30th, 2020. There will be no fixed amortization before 2020 and the cash free mechanism will be in place until Q1.

So all-in-all we have secured more than $130 million liquidity for company. We have a good run rate for with banks basically with no schedule amortization before 2020. So we have fine for the market fully recover, we don't care on cash balance.

Going to next Slide, which is the rate to QES, our 36% ownership in QES. This is footprint 100% basis. And as you know, these entities not consolidated since we only owned 36% effectively.

As mentioned by John in his introduction, the activity in the U.S onshore market has been extraordinary over the last couple of quarter, which also applies through our partner. Quarter-on-quarter, the increase in revenue is estimated at 46% and the increase from Q2, 2016 is more than 100%. The increase is highly connected to increase in onshore rig count in the U.S. plus the completion activity. The increase in activity resulted in a positive EBITDA for QES and though we anticipate the growth to continue, it might get a somewhat lower pace going forward.

I will now hand over to John for his concluding comments.

John Lechner

Okay. Thank you, Dag. For our U.S. businesses, we have already seen tangible improvements during the second half of 2016 and have continued into 2017. The onshore rig count as we balanced from its low point in 2016 and some fracking operators guide to 30% increase in CapEx in 2017, where our price at $55 per barrel. We expect these bills to deliver positive cash flow in 2017 and further outlook looks strong.

For the businesses operating in Eastern Hemisphere, activity remains tight overall development spending, which is expected to increase moderately through 2017. With our price stabilizing around $55 per barrel, we believe that the E&P companies in North Sea will be more willing to start more projects to increase recovery and boost production. Platform drilling is a lowest cost drilling alternative and should see an uptick in activity as spend increases.

Likewise, wireline is expected see similar development as well intervention activity picks up to improve well performance. This is also a low CapEx operation with relatively short planning time versus more complicated well production initiatives. Oiltools delivers products to global market and somewhat more depending on global drilling and completion activity. This segment may have a somewhat longer recovery time, but there is a large potential to take market share and increase adoption of our solutions among new operators and for existing clients and new geographies.

Additionally, we are currently launching new competitive product series, targeting new segments of the market; we typically have only offered high end solutions. Land drilling operations in Bolivian and Argentina is a challenging market and face the challenging market in 2016 with Argentina rig count dropping about 40%.

Argentina has a third largest shale gas reserves and fourth largest shale oil reserves in the world. But it had been somewhat challenging to operate in due to the lack of in business investment in infrastructure, labor unions and import taxes. The locomotive part of the country is expect to see increased investments as a longer term positive outlook that will take some time before the activity picks up substantially. Argentina has stabilized, now probably contribute positively near term.

In the short term, we expect second quarter 2017 revenue to be in line with our first quarter. We expect that we will see more activity in the second half of 2017. Agreement with our lenders and largest shareholder will secure a runway to 2020. We have sufficient cash to support our operations until the market fully recovers.

So with that, I will hand the call over to the operator for any questions. Thank you, Daniel. Will you please open a line for questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Just a question on the North Sea from me, please. Is there any reason to believe that the margins in the current backload which you have grown during the downturn is materially different to what you have executed on in the past or have you been able to adjust your cost base salaries and so on to keep the margins at historical level?

John Lechner

Hi Todd [ph]. Thanks for the question. Within the North Sea because of the most primarily labor driven with union involvement, there's not a lot we can do with salaries, but we're really focused on the overheads quite sharply and then we've also focused on sort of so much changing our offering and using the manpower resources we have offshore more efficiently, so operators get more work done either for the same price or slightly higher. So that's I think the best way to maintain our margins is to you offer more efficiency through our workforce.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. And on Quintana, you wrote in the report or in the presentation that you're planning to or as you reactive the second crew in February, what's the timeline of your future plans for reactivating crews, so are you talking about the entire fleet forward 2017 or how does that plan out? And secondly, is the CapEx estimates that you as committed on slightly on last time we met, are those intact towards seeing you more or less CapEx needed to react with the fleet?

Dag Skindlo

Let me take that, Todd. I think we are constantly discussing QES to globalize the next crew. It's certainly a market there is lagging off in. We're still being a bit cautious. I think we are moving away being cautious to having really thinking about launching the third crew. I think also if my memory tells me correct estimate take a next crew to what the next crew is sets around $3 million, which is no change from previous speculation.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's all from me. Thank you very much, guys.

John Lechner

Thank you.

Haakon Amundsen

Yes, thank you. Hello, guys. Two questions for me, please. First of all, if you can just give us your latest thinking around the ownership stakes in Quintana and C6, I am thinking what kind of processes timeline and the structure you're thinking about there? That's my first question.

And then the second question, is it possible to give a certain guidance on what kind of EBITDA margin you'd think you could obtain during the 2017 for Quintana please?

Dag Skindlo

Regarding our - let me answer for C6, you know we - what we are said before is that we will to field test those two products that in the main product groups that we have. Now we have very positive feedback on the first field test. I think you have 28 runs on the contract. So that has strength globally that this is a good tool that this is being proven. You have few different operations to demonstrate, but that's a good sign. Thinking is that we want to field test our factor and we call service platform before we make final decisions on the way forward for C6. But we will have those discussions with our partner IKM about way forward. But I think that nothing changed in what we have communicated earlier, Haakon.

Haakon Amundsen

Alright.

Dag Skindlo

Regarding QES, I think again we are in a situation in QES and I think what we have said before is that we are considering also to take advantage, has no change in that thinking.

Haakon Amundsen

Alright. And with respect to margin guidance for QES, is that possible to provide or?

Dag Skindlo

I don't think I can provide that Haakon.

Haakon Amundsen

Alright. Thank you. That's it for me then.

Dag Skindlo

Thank you.

John Lechner

Thank you, Haakon.

John Lechner

Okay. Thank you, Daniel. We appreciate everyone joining us for this quarter's call. We look forward to speaking to you next quarter. Before I close the call, I would like to remind everyone that we invited investors, analysts and the media to our Investor Day on the 10th of May at Fornebu in Oslo. I hope to see you there to follow-up and have a chance to meet in person. Thank you and have a good day.

