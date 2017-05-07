Amazon With A Latin American Twist

Earnings season always brings with it extra volatility. You never know which way the individual report will go. This past week, I had five (cinco) stocks that I own in my various portfolios knock the ball out the park with their earnings reports.

Marriot Vacations (NYSE:VAC), Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM), Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI), and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) all handily beat their earnings estimates and broke out to the upside.

All of these aforementioned stocks exhibit the qualities that I like in stocks that I own: performance along with reasonable valuations. Since this is Cinco de Mayo weekend, let's have a look at Mercadolibre.com

I last wrote about the stock back in late September of last year. The shares were trading at $187.09 at the time. Mercadolibre closed at $275.16 on Friday. That calculates to a nice gain of 47%. During that same period of time the S&P 500 is up 11.8%. I like to measure every purchase I make against the index. I do this on a daily basis.

As a professional money manager, it is a great way to keep track of how my individual holdings are doing. I am a strong believer of cherry picking the indexes as opposed to buying the entire index. Like sausage, indexes are full of fat, gristle, and filler. I like to do my best to ferret out the prime cuts. I wrote all about how I go through this process in a recent article.

I have also written about many stocks over the last many months that exhibit these same qualities that Mercadolibre does. If you get a chance go back and see how they are performing. I have found over time that combining momentum and value can be a very potent combination in stock selection.

Of course you have to also like the market, which I do. My weekly newsletter gave out a buy signal on the market back on March 27th of 2009 and the buy signal still remains in place today. I wrote all about the math that I use to determine my stance on the overall market a few weeks ago. In simplest term, stocks follow earnings. Earnings of the S&P 500 have been rising since 2009 and they are expected to continue to rise in 2018.

That is why the market continues to hit new highs. You can get caught up in all of the noise that the market makes on a daily basis, or you can just stay focused on earnings. I believe in keeping in simple. Those that follow the noise create opportunities for bulls like me to pick up great stocks when they pull back.

While stocks follow earnings, bonds follow interest rates. While the earnings picture continues to look favorable for the stock market, the interest rate picture does not look good to me for the bond market. That is why I warned last July about the bond market entering into a new bear market.

I am one of those that still believes in a little market timing in both the stock market and the bond market. This just makes common sense to me. Just as I do not want to own bonds in a new rising interest rate environment, I will not want to have much exposure to the stock market when S&P 500 earnings finally peak and the economy begins to falter.

I worry about those that are in traditional asset allocations that have become all the rage in my industry. They rely heavily on the bond market that has had the wind at its back for the last two decades. Now it has the wind in its face. The robots will continue to buy bonds however, as the bond market continues to fall. After all, they need to keep re-balancing as the stock market rises.

Luckily the stock market still has the wind at its back. I believe that investors seeking income would be better served investing in good, blue-chip stocks paying dividends as opposed bonds funds and ETFs. Of course those stocks need to exhibit both performance and value, however. I run a growth and income portfolio that is bond-free right now.

Let's get back to Mercadolibre . Fire up the mariachi music, break out the chips and salsa and let's take a look at why I consider this to be a Best Stock Now.

Mercadolibre is a $12 billion dollar market-cap company that is headquartered in Argentina. I own it in my Ultra Growth portfolio, along with about 25 other stocks. It combines two very strong trends in the market right now.

The Argentina market is having a very good year this year. It has been doing very well since they elected a pro-business leader with business experience. This is a stark contrast to what is going on in Venezuela. Here is a look at a one-year chart of an Argentinian ETF.

Mercadolibre is also an online shopping website. This continues to be one of hottest trends in the market as bricks and mortar retailers continue to fall brick by brick. I wrote all about my favorite ETF last week. It is the only ETF that is a pure play on online retail. It continues to do very well, and I own it in my Best Funds Now portfolio.

I continue to own many stocks in this online retailing space, and Mercadolibre is just one of them.

Here is a look at a one-year chart of the shares. As you can see the stock exploded to the upside on Friday after they reported their earnings.

Here is a look at how the performance numbers work out vs. the S&P 500.

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

As you can see from the screenshot above, the stock has handily outperformed the S&P 500 over the last one, three, and five years. The stock does not have a ten-year record yet. This is a measure of its relative strength and the alpha that we are all seeking here at Seeking Alpha.

There are now guarantees going forward, but this is where we can look to valuation, however. I spent some years as stock analyst. I followed mostly technology stocks. In the end, it was all about calculating future earnings per share estimates, a five year growth rate, and a target price.

I like to use five year target prices, after all we calculate five year growth rates, why would I ten forecast 6-12 month target prices. Here is what this exercise currently looks like for Mercadolibre.

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

Before the company reported earnings on Friday, they were expected to make $5.73 per share in 2018. That number has been revised upwards to $6.02 so far. That new number will be reflect in the Best Stocks Now App by Monday. Their five-year growth was estimated at 24% per year over the next five years. The number is 29% per year.

I cannot emphasize enough just how good their earnings beat was on Friday. At $6.02 in potential earnings and estimated earnings growth of 29% per year over the next five years, the company has the potential to be earning $16.67 per share five years from now.

Using a multiple in the 25-30 range nets a five year target price of around $450 per share. As I mentioned earlier the stock closed Friday at $275.16. The shares still have considerable upside potential from a valuation point of view and the momentum is currently extremely strong.

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

The stock is currently ranked at number 207 overall out of the 4,313 stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs in my Best Stocks Now database. It will jump significantly in the coming days however when these new numbers are calculated into the formula. I continue to own the shares in my Best Stocks Now Ultra Growth Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI, SHOP, VAC, LOGM, GPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.