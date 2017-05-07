Legal & General: Cheap Valuation Is Unwarranted

Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNY) is an under-followed insurance and asset management company based in the U.K., which has a large exposure to growth areas of retirement and investment management. It has some competitive advantages compared to its closest peers and good exposure to global growth themes. Despite this, its valuation is quite cheap making Legal & General a good investment proposition either on a standalone basis or through further consolidation in the asset management industry.

Company Description

Legal & General is one of the world's largest insurance and investment management companies. Its business model is based on the combination of asset management and risk expertise, being the most distinctive factor compared to its competitors. It has more than $1.1 trillion in Assets under Management (AuM).

The company was founded in 1836 and has nowadays more than 7,000 employees worldwide, serving more than 10 million customers. It has a market capitalization of about $19 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. Its closest competitors are other U.K.-based insurance companies and asset managers, like Aviva (NYSE:AV), Schroders (OTC:SHNWY), Prudential (NYSE:PUK), Henderson (OTCPK:HNDGF) or St. James Plc (OTCPK:STJPF).

Business Profile

Legal & General's business is very well diversified, being spread across six divisions, including insurance, retirement, investment management and savings. Its largest division, measured by operating profit, is Retirement being responsible for 43% of profit, followed by Investment Management (19% of operating profit). Its insurance division, own capital investments and savings have smaller weights within the group.

Even though its business is still predominately based in the U.K., it is growing in the U.S. and has other growth options in Europe and Asia. Its U.S. business was founded in 2006 and has now about $150 billion in AuMs. Its push into international markets should continue in the future as recent performance has been good, with international AuMs up 45% in 2016.

Legal & General has made a significant business restructuring over the past decade, transforming itself from a traditional insurance company to a global asset manager with specific expertise in managing risk. Its business model has moved away from offering guaranteed products towards fee-based asset management and savings products and also annuities.

Its retirement business is now the most important one providing pension de-risking solutions for defined benefit pension schemes, being the market leader in pension fund asset management in the U.K. Its investment management unit includes pension schemes, institutional clients and retail investments, covering various asset classes including equities, fixed income and commercial property.

Due to its origins in the insurance sector, Legal & General has a deep understanding of longevity risk making it able to understand both the asset and liability side of pensions. This allows the company to have a competitive advantage to most of its peers, providing a full service to its pension clients.

Growth Prospects

Legal & General's diversified business profile allows it to have exposure to different growth sources, even though most of its growth is based in its retirement and investment management operations. The vast majority of its profits are now generated in these units, positioning it quite well to capture structural growth opportunities in the industry, such as advisory on asset allocation, the rise of passive investing and ageing population.

Legal & General's business model is different because it provides a value-added service on the whole pension fund management process. Given that the active asset management industry is facing structural decline due to poor performance, this approach should be very important in the future and seems to be an important factor to protect AuM. Given that Legal & General has expertise on the asset and liability sides of pension funds and provides both passive and active funds, it seems to be ahead of most competition on this shift and is well positioned to continue to grow in the next few years.

Additionally, Legal & General also provide index funds, thus the company is also one of the beneficiaries of the secular trend of the rise of passive investing. Within its investment management unit, active funds still dominate AuM with a weight of about 64%, while the rest comes from index funds.

Legal & General has registered strong growth from both type of products recently, given that its total AuM increased by 20% in 2016 with index funds growing a little bit lower. In the future, given the secular trend of change from active to passive investing, the company's index funds should post higher growth figures, but their weight within AuM is expected to gradually increase and should not surpass active funds weight in the next few years.

This trend should result on some fee pressure given that index funds are lower-margin products, but this is expected to be offset to a large extent by a higher AuM base and strong cost control. The company does not disclose the average level of fees by type of product, but generally speaking fees in index funds are much lower than active funds and should stay that way in coming years due to strong competition. In active funds, the trend is for lower fees to remain competitive with passive investing and competition, making very important to grow AuM, as this seems to be the only way asset managers have to grow its earnings in the future.

Taking into account this business profile, Legal & General seem to be ahead of most competition and is already well adapted to the headwinds the active asset management industry currently faces. As I've discussed in my previous article, traditional asset managers need to change their business models from providing investment products to a more value-added approach, namely through advisory on asset allocation decisions and multi-asset funds.

Another important growth driver in the long term is demographics. Across the developed world, ageing populations are an important long-term growth driver for retirement products and services. Ageing population means that pension savings needs to last longer, increasing the need for investment solutions in retirement. Additionally, the dependence on state benefits doesn't seem to be enough in the future to provide financial security in many countries, making individuals more open to private solutions to build financial independence. Legal & General is heavily exposed to this global growth themes, which should be an important support for its business prospects in the long term.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Legal & General has reported very good results over the past few years. The company has a very good growth history, increasing its earnings by about 9% annually over the past five years. Its Retirement business has been the major driver of earnings growth, while Investment Management also has reported strong growth figures.

Legal & General has maintained its good operating momentum in 2016, reporting robust financial performance. Its AuM increased by 20% during the year, which supported its top line. The company reported operating profit growth from almost all of its divisions, with the exception being Savings. Its Retirement unit continues to be its major growth driver, reporting an annual increase of 27% in its operating profit.

Legal & General's net income increased by 16% in the year to more than £1.3 billion ($1.6 billion). This increase in profits also reflects on its improving profitability level. Its reported return on equity (ROE) ratio has been consistently very high (between 15-17% over the past few years) and has improved to close to 20% in 2016. This is among the best metrics compared to its closest peers, showing the benefit of its business model which is focused on capital-light products.

Going forward, Legal & General should continue to report strong growth figures in the next few years, as the company seems well positioned to benefit in highly attractive growth segments. Its growth should come mainly from its retirement and investment management divisions, which are exposed to global growth themes of ageing population, rise of passive investing and increasing need of financial advisory services.

Regarding its capitalization, Legal & General's business model is very capital efficient given that it is focuses on products with low capital requirements, namely in its asset management division. Its general insurance and annuities businesses are the areas which require more capital, but Legal & General use reinsurance to significantly reduce capital needs.

At the end of 2016, Legal & General's Solvency II ratio was 171%. This capitalization level is lower than compared to some of its insurance peers, but Legal & General has a different business model with much higher reliance on retirement and investment management, instead of traditional insurance products. Moreover, its sensitivity to capital markets movements is rather low, thus its capitalization seems to be appropriate and the company doesn't need to have a higher Solvency II ratio, allowing it to distribute most of its earnings to shareholders.

Dividends

Regarding its dividend, Legal & General's policy is to pay a progressive dividend over time, reflecting its expected medium-term underlying business growth. Given its surplus capital position compared to its regulatory requirement (Solvency ratio above 100%), the company doesn't have any regulatory constraint and should be able to keep its dividend policy in the foreseeable future.

It has a good dividend history delivering very strong growth over the past few years. Its dividend per share increased at about 20% per year from 2013 to 2015, but more recently its growth has decelerated somewhat.

Related to 2016 earnings, the company increased its dividend by 7% to £0.1435 ($0.18) per share, which is still an attractive growth rate. At its current share price, the company offers an attractive dividend yield of about 5.75%. Its dividend payment frequency is semi-annual. Additionally, according to analysts' estimates, Legal & General should increase its dividend by about 7% annually over the next three years, which is a very good growth rate and increases even further its dividend appeal.

Regarding its dividend sustainability, the company shows very good metrics. Its dividend payout ratio has been about 65% over the past few years, an acceptable level for a company with a stable business like Legal & General. Based on cash coverage, its dividend also seems to be safe as the company has consistently generated more cash than it has distributed to shareholders.

In 2016, Legal & General's net cash generated from operations was more than $£1.4 billion ($1.8 billion), up 11% compared to 2015, while its dividend payment amounted to only £850 million ($1.1 billion). Therefore, its dividend is safely covered by its cash generation, a very healthy sign for its sustainability over the long-term.

Additionally, Legal & General has consistently increased its cash generation in the past five years, making its dividend sustainability metrics quite stable despite its rapidly growing dividend. Therefore, the company should continue to offer a growing and high-dividend yield in the coming years, which is a very attractive profile to income investors.

Conclusion

Legal & General is an insurance and asset management company with a very good growth history and an attractive business profile. Its business model is different than most of its peers, especially in its domestic market where it is the only company covering both the full asset and liability sides of pension funds.

Additionally, it is in a very good position to benefit from global growth drivers of ageing population and the rise of passive investing, which means that it has very good growth prospects in the next few years.

Its capitalization level is adequate taking into account its business profile and its high-dividend yield is sustainable over the long-term, being therefore quite attractive to income investors. Despite this strong investment case, Legal & General is quite undervalued trading at only 11x forward earnings and 2.1x book value. This is at a discount to its closest peers which trade at more than 15x earnings and 2.5x book value as shown in the next table, showing that Legal & General's valuation seems to be unwarranted given its good growth prospects and above-average dividend yield.

Company P/E Ratio P/BV Div. Yield Legal & General 11.2 2.2 5.8 St. James PLC 25.8 5.7 3.4 Schroders 15.9 2.9 6.1 Henderson 13.3 2.4 3.0 Prudential 11.8 3.1 2.7 Average 15.6 3.3 4.2

Additionally, the asset management industry has seen recent consolidation in the U.K. and Legal & General seems to be an interesting target, particularly due to its strong position in the pension market and in index funds. This would be a very good complement to a traditional asset manager, such as Schroders or Amundi, or an insurance company that wants to grow this business, like Aviva.

Even though Legal & General seems to be a good value proposition in a stand-alone basis, the company could be a potential takeover target in the next few months, something that would unlock value much faster.

Recent deals across the industry were announced in the past few months including U.K.-based asset managers, namely the friendly mergers between Janus Capital (NYSE:JNS) - Henderson and Standard Life (OTCPK:SLFPY) - Aberdeen Asset Management (OTCPK:ABDNY). The first deal valued Henderson at about 13x earnings, while the second valued Aberdeen (the smallest company in the combined group) at close to 14x earnings.

A takeover approach would most likely be done at a premium to its current undemanding valuation, with a possible merger or acquisition valuing the company at a similar multiple of recent deals (between 13-14x earnings). Therefore, assuming that range for Legal & General, it implies an upside potential of about 15-25% on potential M&A scenario showing that Legal & General is currently undervalued and has good upside potential both on a stand-alone basis or through M&A activity.

