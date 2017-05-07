MuleSoft's (MULE) CEO Greg Schott on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 5:00 P.M. ET

Executives

Carla Cooper - Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis

Greg Schott - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Langdon - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs

Alex Zukin - Piper Jaffray

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Raimo Lenschow - Barcalys

John DiFucci - Jefferies

Kash Rangan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Richard Davis - Canaccord

Bhavan Suri - William Blair

Carla Cooper

Good afternoon, and welcome to MuleSoft's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Today, will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. I'm here today with our CEO, Greg Schott; and our CFO, Matt Langdon.

During the call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our financial results, trends and guidance for the second quarter and full year 2017, the benefits of our platform, future product releases, industry and market trends, expected profitability, our go-to-market and growth strategy, our market opportunity and ability to expand our leadership position, our ability to maintain and upsell existing customers, and our ability to acquire new customers.

Forward-looking statements may often be identified with words such as we expect, we anticipate, upcoming or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in today's press release, the final prospectus related to our initial public offering and other periodic filings with SEC. Also, during the course of today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. There is a reconciliation schedule showing GAAP versus non-GAAP results currently available in our press release, which could be found in our website at investors.mulesoft.com.

On today's call, Greg will provide a summary review of our financial results and market opportunity, and Matt will finish with additional details regarding our first quarter 2017 results, as well as our financial outlook. With that, let me turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Schott

Thanks, Carla, and thank you everyone joining us for MuleSoft's first earnings call as a public company. We completed our IPO during the month of March, and I'm pleased to share that we delivered strong results for the first quarter of 2017. It was a great start to the year. We are well on our way to crossing an annual revenue run rate of $0.25 billion, with first quarter revenue of $60.9 million growing 56% on a year-over-year basis. We grew subscription and support revenue 62% year-over-year to $50.6 million.

As this is our first call as a public company, I want to start by providing some background on the MuleSoft story in order for new investors and analysts to appreciate what is driving our strong financial results. We are delivering a disruptive platform that is helping organizations in every industry to leverage modern technologies. The building blocks for digital transformation are available to every company, multiple public clouds, thousands of SaaS applications, and billions of mobile and IoT devices.

The challenge is connecting these new technologies with each other, as well as with legacy systems in order to adapt and rapidly innovate. To solve this problem, MuleSoft just pioneered a new category, the application network; customers use our Anypoint Platform to connect their applications, data and devices into an application network. With an application network, IT assets are pluggable using application programming interfaces or APIs instead of gluing them together with custom integration code.

The application network becomes a set of discoverable building blocks that can be used and reused to rapidly compose applications. Our platform connects and exposes new and existing IT investments as nodes on the application network. The value of the network continues to increase as new nodes are added and reuses enabled, resulting in network effects that increase speed and agility and lower development costs. We have over 1,100 customers across every major industry as a result of the tremendous business benefits associated with Anypoint Platform.

During the first quarter, we added new customers from large organizations such as Pfizer, Fujitsu, General Dynamics and Yum! Brands among many others. We also added mid-sized organizations such as the Bank of Oklahoma, Halifax international Airport, Lending Club and State of Idaho, to name just a few. These customers are looking for ways to increase their developer productivity, more effectively manage their growing demands being placed on IT, and increase the clock speed of their businesses.

One of the large new customers we added in the quarter is a global leader in aircraft manufacturing. Their CEO delivered a mandate to the CIO that they had to transform IT across all functions to become more efficient, agile, and respond better to competitors. Some of the initial targeted projects range from connecting SharePoint to artificial intelligence, integrating box and social media for an employee collaboration platform, exposing their legacy SAP system to a mobile front-end, and a project focused on moving their warranty documentation from paper to digital.

The number of potential projects is countless, but most important is that they have a defined strategy for Central IT, driving reuse and providing faster, easier access to data across the organization. They had legacy integration technologies in place, but needed to address the full range of hybrid integration use cases at global scale and with the ease-of-use to make their vision a reality. This customer is executing against an application network strategy from the very start, and as they realize the benefits of Anypoint Platform, we believe there is significant expansion potential.

During the first quarter, we also saw strong demand from our existing customers that they expanded their usage of MuleSoft. We saw in repeat business with customers such as Anheuser-Busch, McDonald's, AT&T, Barclays, Coca-Cola, PetSmart, Renault, Nissan and Tesla, among many others. As an example of our land-and-expand model in action during the first quarter, a large specialty retailer expanded with MuleSoft for the third time since 2015.

They've nearly tripled their annual spend since their initial purchase and now account for over $1 million in annual contract value. This customer originally selected MuleSoft and was looking for a cloud-based integration platform as a service for iPads. They replaced their legacy integration service solutions as part of the initial deployment of MuleSoft. And in the first quarter, they expended again to make Anypoint Platform their enterprise standard, underpinning their other digital initiatives. Their goal is to leverage modern technologies to become services-based so they can quickly deliver new offerings to the market. This evolution from project-based deployments to MuleSoft becoming a standard within the enterprise is increasingly common within our customer base.

As we add new customers and expand their use of our Anypoint Platform, we are disrupting a very large market. Forrester estimates $32 billion will be spent on integration software in 2017. They simply estimated that nearly $400 billion was spent on systems integration project work, not including the many billions of dollars that are spent on internal resources tackling the problem.

We estimate that our bottoms-up market opportunity is $29 billion based on target companies and our current ACV and applicable cohorts. We believe that MuleSoft is well-positioned to capture this opportunity as we deliver the only connectivity platform that can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise or on a hybrid cloud environment that can expand use cases such as hybrid integration, API management, B2B, IoT, mobile and more.

With a large library of connectors and APIs via our exchange offering, our customers are able to further accelerate their speed of innovation. Equally as important, it is critical for all of these capabilities to be included in a single unified platform, and MuleSoft is highly differentiated in this regard.

Customer interest levels continue to grow, and the excitement around Anypoint Platform was on display at our connect conference in April. We had over 3,000 registered attendees for CONNECT this year, which was up from over 2,000 at last year's conference. At CONNECT, we announced the next major release of Anypoint Platform called Crowd. From a high-level perspective, this major release introduces a set of powerful collaboration capabilities that make saving, discovering, promotion and reuse of compostable IT assets such as APIs, and best practice templates, both easy and natural for users of the platform.

We are continually focused on making it easier to use Anypoint platform in order to help our customers build out and maximize the benefits of their application networks. With the Crowd release, we are making Anypoint Platform more accessible to a broader set of users, namely IT teams from the line of business and other parts of the organization, which may not have the same level of technical expertise as Central IT. This will make it much easier for teams across organizations to take direct ownership in the application, integration and creation process, enabling them to innovate freely and in a decentralized way, delivering better customer experiences, quickly introducing new products and helping to build a compostable enterprise.

Equally important, the Crowd release provides Central IT a unified way to bring people, processes and technologies together to build an application network without losing governance and control. In terms of how we will accomplish this set of collective benefits, this next release of Anypoint platform will deliver significant updates to the Anypoint design center, including a new easy-to-access web-based designer for integration flows. Our new capabilities will provide a guided user experience that makes intelligent suggestions at every step in the design process based on a combination of the user context and best practices. Asset reuse will become a central tenant of the design experience.

We believe these major enhancements in Anypoint platform will help our customers more easily build application networks, enabling them to achieve greater speed and agility for their organizations. With greater ease-of-use, our platform can be leveraged by an even broader base of users, making it even faster for organizations to build new integrations and innovative applications. These enhancements should also help drive faster and broader adoption of our platform.

In summary, the team delivered a great performance in our first quarter as a public company. As we look ahead, we are excited about MuleSoft's prospects for the future. We are pioneering a new category, and we believe we are well-positioned to disrupt one of the largest areas of IT spend.

With that, let me turn the call over to Matt to review our financials in more detail.

Matt Langdon

Thank you, Greg. We are very pleased with the company's financial performance in the first quarter. Before discussing the details of our results, I want to provide context on our financial model upfront considering this is our first call as a public company. We have a subscription-based business model, and our subscriptions are typically 12 months in duration. We price our software primarily on a capacity basis, which means that our revenue grows as our customers' use of our platform expand.

We price the same, where the customer's choose to deploy our platform in the cloud, on their physical premise or in a hybrid environment. We also typically invoice our customers in advance and then recognize revenue ratably over the term of the contract. The combination of our subscription model and strong retention rates provide us with a high level of visibility into our subscription and support revenue in future periods. A relatively small portion of our total revenue relates to professional services, which is focused on ensuring customer success and driving expanded use of our Anypoint Platform.

With that, let me transition to our first quarter performance, which was highlighted by continued rapid growth at scale. The most important reflection of the growing market adoption of our platform is our subscription and support revenue, which was $50.6 million, an increase of 62% from the year-ago period. Subscription and support represented 83% of our total revenue mix, up from 80% in the year-ago period.

Services and other revenue represented the remaining 17% of our total revenue, coming in at $10.3 million, up 33% on a year-over-year basis. As compared to our subscription and support revenue, services revenue has a higher degree of quarter-to-quarter variability based on the timing of project work, among other factors. As a result, total revenue was $60.9 million for the first quarter, representing 56% growth on a year-over-year basis. There are a few metrics that we plan on sharing each quarter to provide further color on our business performance.

We believe these are good indicators of the progress we are making against our land-and-expand growth strategy, although it's more important to look at these metrics in the aggregate as we are not running a business to optimize a single metric. We added 60 net new customers in the quarter, bringing our quarter-end customer count to 1,131. This compares to 892 total customers at the end of Q1 last year. In addition to growing our customer base, we are also highly focused on expanding with each of our customers over time.

Our dollar-based net retention rate was 116% in the first quarter of 2017, a strong performance that was within the 112% to 125% range that we have experienced over the last eight quarters. We expect this metric will have a level of variability based on the mix of growth being generated between new and existing customers as well as the size of initial commitments to our platform from new customers as those have been increasing significantly over the last few years. The third metric we plan on discussing is our average subscription and support revenue per customer, which we believe is a good indication of our customers growing commitment to our platform, as well as our sales force productivity.

During the first quarter, our average subscription revenue per customer was approximately 152,000, an increase of 32% compared to the year-ago period. Let me now transition into the remainder of our income statement, noting upfront that unless otherwise stated, all references to our expenses and operating results are on a non-GAAP basis and our reconciled to our GAAP results in the earnings release that was posted just before the call. In Q1, our subscription and support gross margin was 92%, consistent with the year-ago period. As we look ahead, gross margins are expected to be influenced by the growing mix of our business being tied to cloud-based deployments.

Professional services and other gross margin for the quarter was negative 5%, compared to positive 9% a year ago. We expect professional services and other gross margin will vary quarter-to-quarter, and maybe negative in certain quarters during the near-term, depending on the nature of services offered that we continue to rapidly build our capabilities to support our expanding customer base. Our blended total gross margin for Q1 was 75.7%, up modestly compared to 75.3% a year ago, due to the higher mix of subscription and support revenues.

Turning to our operating expenses. Sales and marketing expense was $31.7 million for the first quarter, or 52% of total revenue. This compares to 59% of total revenue in the year-ago period. We have historically had meaningful seasonality in our sales and marketing spend across the four quarters of the fiscal year, and we expect that to continue during 2017. Keep in mind, and as Greg mentioned, that we held our annual user conference in the second quarter, and we had historically realized the higher level of sales commission expense during the second and fourth quarters as those have represented our two largest quarters from a bookings perspective.

While we expect to realize leverage in sales marketing as we scale the business, our primary near-term focus is driving growth and market adoption. We are at the beginning of a very large market opportunity and have a leadership position that we believe will help us to create a category-defining company, with high gross margins and attractive returns on our sales investment, reflected by our payback period of approximately 18 months or better in recent period, we are confident in our ability to realize meaningful leverage over time.

Research and development was $11.9 million in the first quarter or 19% of total revenue. This compares to 17% of total revenue in the year-ago period. We plan to continue investing aggressively in R&D to expand our innovation leadership position and platform capabilities, all focused on continuing to drive greater adoption of our Anypoint Platform. G&A was $9.1 million for the first quarter, or 15% of total revenue. This was down from 18% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2016 and includes costs associated with building the infrastructure to operate as a public company.

Overall, our operating loss was $6.6 million in Q1, representing a negative operating margin of 11%. This represents an improvement of approximately 800 basis points, compared to the year-ago quarter when we generated an operating loss of $7.5 million. Non-GAAP loss per share was $0.06 in the quarter based on 114.8 million shares, compared to a loss of $0.07 per share in the first quarter of 2016 based on 109.6 million shares. These non-GAAP share count assume conversion of our preferred stock to common stock for the full quarter in both periods.

Now, turning to the balance sheet and cash flow. We exited Q1 with $340 million in cash and short-term investments, up from $98.5 million at the end of Q4 last year. The increase was due primarily to $236 million in net proceeds from our initial public offering. The cash from operation burned was very modest in the quarter at $215,000, and was due primarily to a meaningful pay down of accrued expenses. Free cash flow was negative $1.6 million after taking into consideration $1.4 million in capital expenditures. This compared to negative free cash flow of a few hundred thousand in the year-ago period.

Our operating cash flow has meaningful variability on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to the number of moving parts, an addition to the seasonality of our billing cycle and expenses.

Total deferred revenue was $136.7 million at the end of the first quarter, up 61% from $84.7 million at the end of the year-ago period. Short-term deferred was $131.3 million, up 61% year-over-year, and up 1% sequentially, while long-term deferred of $5.4 million was up from $3.4 million in the year-ago period and down slightly on a sequential basis.

I will conclude by providing our initial guidance for Q2 and for the full year 2017. We are optimistic about our prospects for the remainder of the year. Based on our strong first quarter performance, as well as our momentum in the marketplace, this positive view is reflected in our full-year 2017 guidance. We currently expect total revenue to be in the range of $271 million and $274 million, representing growth of 44% to 46% compared to the full year 2016. Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be between $46 million to $49 million, leading to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.37 to $0.40 based on approximately 126 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

For the second quarter of 2017, we expect total revenue to be between $63 million and $64 million, representing growth of 43% to 45%, compared to the second quarter of 2016. We expect services revenue will grow sequentially on a dollar basis, and the subscription services mix to be in the same general range the first quarter. We expect non-GAAP operating loss to be between $16 million and $17 million, keeping in mind the seasonality of expenses that I noted earlier in my remarks. We expect non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.13 for the second quarter based on weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 128 million.

In closing, the first quarter was a good first step in MuleSoft creating a strong track record as a public company. We continue to generate rapid growth of scale and new blue-chip customers across multiple industry and continue to generate strong growth and earn further commitments from our existing customer base. MuleSoft is addressing a very large market, and we have a differentiated platform and track record required to create a category-defining company.

Thank you again for everyone joining the call. We will now turn it back to the operator to begin the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Jesse Hulsing at Goldman Sachs.

Jesse Hulsing

Hi, thank you. Greg, you just wrapped up CONNECT, which was a great event. And I'm wondering, when you talk to customers and prospects there, which part of your, I guess, use case or addressable set of use cases are you seeing the most growth? Is it on the API management side? Is it cloud integration? Is it on-premise kind of legacy modernization? I'm curious where you're seeing the most opportunity as you move into the second quarter and second half of 2017.

Greg Schott

Sure. Thanks, Jesse. Yes, I would say it's really the way it has been over the long term, which is the use cases are so varied, and it tends to be a combination of all the above. So inevitably, when they're deploying a new mobile app or bringing in a large SaaS application, there are components of almost every aspect of it. So there's going to be legacy integration components. There's going to be - sometimes they bring in IoT, sometimes they bring in mobile components and it's - and APIs are a fundamental key to that, to enable that. But we haven't seen it as one of those. It's almost always a combination in these projects.

Jesse Hulsing

Got you. And can you touch on the systems integrator ecosystem? One, what kind of growth are you seeing in partner practices? And two, have you gotten to the point yet where you're starting to get pulled into some conversations and do some deals by your systems integrator partners? Thank you.

Greg Schott

Yes. Yes, the - CONNECT was actually a very good event to really get a first-hand, very tangible feel for that for me personally, as well as I think for our customers and a lot of our employees that were there because a lot of our partners were there in the exhibition hall. And from even as - even a year ago, we see just a very different type of motion from those partners. We're seeing the kind of enthusiasm globally for, hey, we're seeing you guys everywhere.

We're starting to build out practices around you. Before, it was some of the smaller SIs that were doing that. Now we're seeing the larger SIs start to get very active as the ecosystem gets larger, and they start to see the kind of opportunities they have in front of them. So CONNECT was just a great way for us to experience that, and I feel like we're seeing a lot of demand in the market now from across all of the different SIs.

Jesse Hulsing

Great. Thank you. Congrats.

Greg Schott

Thank you.

Your next question is from Alex Zukin at Piper Jaffray.

Alex Zukin

Hi guys, thanks for taking my question. Congrats on a solid first quarter out of the gate. Kind of a follow-up to Jesse's question, I guess what percentage of deals does the partner community either touch or influence today? And what would you kind of put out there as a goal for maybe this fiscal year? And then you also launched really interesting product at CONNECT around flow. And I wanted to ask kind of how that enhances your competitive positioning versus some of your point solution competitors?

Matt Langdon

Sure. Alex, thanks for the question. I'll take the first part of that. From a partner lift and contribution to the business directly, we have seen a steady build, frankly, in terms of how partners - how much of our business is being sourced by partners. We tracked that over time, and that's been building. I'd say generally, in recent quarters, that's been building into the mid, high-20s percent in terms of new business that comes in the door. I don't want to provide commentary or guidance in terms of targets that we set, that we think there is considerable room to run in terms of driving that contribution still higher. And then I'll let Greg tackle the second part of that.

Greg Schott

So the question about the flow. So what we've done with the cloud release of Anypoint Platform is there's 2 main thrusts to it. One is around everything we've built around this Anypoint exchange, which provides a single place for people to create APIs, to create services, to make them available to everybody throughout the organization so they can reuse them and not reinvent the wheel every time and it starts speeding up what you're doing as an IT organization.

That's one of the other part that you're reoffering to what's around the web-based capabilities that we're bringing to market. And that is something that as - what we've always done over time as an organization is trying to get our solutions to be easier and easier to use, and get to a broader set of the market. And as you move to web-based tooling, you can start now, offering it to more people throughout the IT organization, as well as into line of business. And we see that as a way to broaden the use cases within the organizations and more rapidly expand within our customer base.

Alex Zukin

Got it. And then maybe just one follow-up for Matt, if I could. And I joined late. I apologize if you've mentioned this. But is there any kind of seasonality from a deferred revenue perspective that we should keep in mind for modeling purposes as we go through the year?

Matt Langdon

What I'll tell you, you probably already know, but just to reiterate, Q2 and Q4 are seasonally strong at month for month from a booking standpoint. That seasonality has been pretty consistent over recent years. And I don't expect, frankly, much changes from that core model here in the near term. But nothing else that I'd really point to other than the typical seasonal dynamics.

Alex Zukin

Perfect, thank you guys.

The next question comes from Mark Murphy at JPMorgan.

Mark Murphy

Yes, thank you very much and I will add my congrats. Greg, I'm wondering how you're thinking about security across all the connections that you're creating. And do you think that there's going to be a monetizable opportunity to provide that next-gen security layer?

Greg Schott

Yes. I mean, we - if you start to think about the way these enterprises now are - all of their applications, data, devices are spread everywhere, and the need for - before, the way you defend it, your enterprise from an IT standpoint, is you put a firewall around your organization, and that firewall kind of mimic-ed your bricks-and-mortar. It was to keep everybody out. And now because you have everything broken into these little bits and your data is everywhere, you can't really do that anymore. And so the only way to really defend yourself is to defend each of those endpoints.

If you have financial data in NetSuite, and you have customer data at salesforce, and you have all kinds of information flowing from mobile devices that your customers or partners have, you have to really defend to each one of those. And so what we see, and the real opportunity that we see going forward, is as people are building out this application network, we have the ability to see the flows of information through all of those different nodes. And they can - we can start providing analytics that sit on top of that to look for anomalous behaviors as information is flowing from one point to another.

So we see that as a really interesting and important opportunity, and we've started making small steps toward it. We've been saying that this is something that is in the future, which is not on near-term roadmap, but we do see it as a next, really, important, interesting opportunity for the company.

Mark Murphy

Okay. And as a follow-up, Matt, regarding your cadence of sales rep hiring. Are you more inclined at this point to focus on productivity among existing reps? Or are you seeing any reason this year, perhaps to incrementally step on the gas pedal by bringing on new reps at a faster clip or maybe than the top line is growing?

Matt Langdon

Sure. I'll start, and I think, Greg, if you want to chime in. I would say to that market, I don't really view it as a or b. We've got - we're leaning hard to improve on both, quite frankly. We're hiring aggressively across our field organization, and we're investing aggressively in that team's enablement. It really has to be both. We've got a very strong talent team that we continue to invest in as partner with our free leadership. We're seeing good traction on that front. But enablement is an everyday responsibility as well. And it's not something we start and stop, and we're constantly trying to make sure that we're equipping our teams with the best tools and training we can to get them as productive as we can in an appropriate and efficient time frame.

Mark Murphy

Okay. And then finally, I'm just curious, could you comment on how the cloud versus on-prem mix trended for new bookings in Q1, just whether you happen to see anything different? Or whether you might expect anything - expect that to move one way or another through the remainder of the year here?

Matt Langdon

Sure. For the quarter, it continues to shift very incrementally towards cloud, away from on-premise. But I'd say and emphasize, it's very gradual. And I'll reserve a comment in terms of how we expect that to play on the course of the year. And this year, but I'll just reiterate my earlier comments that over time, we see that shift continuing forward and continuing conservatively in the direction towards the cloud.

Mark Murphy

Thank you very much.

The next question is from Raimo Lenschow at Barcalys.

Raimo Lenschow

Hi thanks for taking my question and congratulations on the first great quarter as a public company as well. And can I step back a little bit - and we just all attended the CONNECT conference. Where do you see the customer base in terms of their understanding of the importance of micro services and APIs of the future in terms of, first, understanding; and then second, question is like in terms adopting it and moving towards that, just to kind of fame the opportunity and where we are in the kind of the life cycle of this market. Thank you.

Greg Schott

Sure. I think as far as - I would put APIs and macro services in two fairly distinct camps. So as far as APIs go, I think we're in a place now where it is very much main street, and you have started with a lot of technology companies years ago, but now is at place where you're hear some of the most staid industries, talking about APIs, whether it's internally to enable the business or actually start to talk about how they can monetize their data assets over time. So I think APIs are definitely here and very much understood across the industries. Micro services is fairly far behind that.

So the concept of micro services is something that I think most organizations, even within - even the technology companies, I believe, we still have quite a bit of dispute about what really is a micro service and how those are going to be deployed, and how they're going to change the organizations. I think we've got quite a while, a lot of shaking out to do, a lot of religious wars are going to happen around micro services by the different technologists and what defines the micro service and what doesn't. So I think that's going to be a little while before we really are really leveraging that, certainly in the main street. It's more of a technology company thing at this point.

Raimo Lenschow

Okay. And then just one other question like if you look on the - you mentioned the API was a little bit more mature. If you look at API, there's quite a few vendors out there. So we just have Red Hat this week that talked about API Management. We have like the [indiscernible] guys, they kind of claim their market leaders. How do you - can you talk a little bit about how you see the competition in the market? And how to differentiate, and how does this play out for you? Thank you.

Greg Schott

Sure. Yes, the way we think about it is API management is a layer on top of an API once you build it out. And that is an important component of everything that you're trying to do to bring all these applications data and devices to gather. But to make all of that work, and orchestrate the flow of information across all of these different components, the API is a key enabler, but it is not the end of it. You have to have a system and an application platform that basically enables you to connect all those back-end systems to orchestrate all the flows of data, to create APIs, to expose APIs, and then to manage those APIs. We see API management as a one piece of what we do, but we don't think about that as - we think about it as a component of the entire landscape, not as a really something you can build a large company around.

Raimo Lenschow

That’s helpful. Congratulations.

Greg Schott

Thank you.

Next question is from John DiFucci at Jefferies.

John DiFucci

Thank you. First question is for Greg, I think, and then Matt. Greg, it looks like new business signings were better than what was implied in numbers anyway. So there's two sides which drive that, right? The natural market demand versus your ability - your capacity to capture it, so I guess a follow-up to Mark's question, given what should be MuleSoft's broad appeal across all regions, will we see more aggressive expansion internationally where you have less presence or is the opportunity here so big here and you have the presence here so it makes sense to build upon that? Or is it, I don't know, it's a little bit of both. If you could talk a little bit about that.

Greg Schott

Sure. Yes, you will see us have dramatically different growth rates across the different region. I mean, we have - EMEA is a little bit less mature than North America, and APAC is a little less mature than EMEA, so there will be little bits catch-up here and there over time. But generally, we see the expansion opportunities everywhere and don't plan to operate dramatically differently from one region to another in terms of our growth.

John DiFucci

Okay. When you say they're a little less mature, is it because the markets are a little less mature? Or that your organizations there are a little less mature? Or is it both?

Greg Schott

It's a bit of both. We started as a San Francisco-based company, and this is where headquarters are. So that you tend us to have a little bit more North American bias to begin with, but also there's a little bit of catch-up that's happening in some of those countries also.

John DiFucci

Okay, great. And Matt, all the numbers look impressive here. The only metric that was a little bit below that we were looking for was operating cash flow. But - and you pointed out that the negative $6 million, or the $6 million use in the accrued expense line more than accounted for the difference, at least, in our numbers. But can you just give us a little more detail around that, like what was that? And how should we be thinking about it from here?

Matt Langdon

Yes, sure, John. I could try. What I'd say about quarter-to-quarter cash flow, there's - as you know, there's a lot of different factors that can drive that number. We do see some seasonality in that number that echoes from and it's a residual of our kind of normal seasonal billing cycle. Overall, we felt that we do have an efficient, frankly, Q1 we've generated positive cash flow over the recent three quarters. And our bigger focus, quite frankly, is just on the cash margin. In the moment, we're investing - we're really putting the foot on the gas and trying to invest in fuel purchase growth this year and beyond. But that seasonal swing that you called out on the accrued side, it's not really not atypical given the, again, the seasonal business that we book and bill in the Q2, Q4 cycle, and turning the corner into your 2017.

John DiFucci

Okay, great. Makes sense. Nice job guys.

Matt Langdon

Thanks John.

Greg Schott

Thank you.

Next question is from Kash Rangan at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Kash Rangan

Congrats on your IPO. A couple of questions. One is, Greg, could you talk about sort of the biggest wins during the quarter? And what was your view of now sort of sales cycles, the competition for these deals? And what allowed MuleSoft to win these particularly large contracts in the quarter that are seemingly worthy of pointing out? And one for Matt, Matt, I know you don't discuss a lot of information about net new business or expansion rates, but can you give us that possible some color on how satisfied you were with net new business, renewal rates relative to the seasonal trends you've typically experienced in Q1? Thank you so much.

Greg Schott

So this quarter, I think, looks similar to a lot of the quarters we had over 2016, and that we continue to focus on the larger accounts and continue to land larger, as well as to expand well into our big accounts. So, I don't see any fundamental shift in that, just continue on that path to growth within large accounts that going after these large businesses in the Global 2000. So that's pretty much the same, and we just see the growth in our ASPs over time. I'm very happy with how that's been moving.

Kash Rangan

And as to the competitive reasons, why MuleSoft won some of the larger transactions in the quarter, who were the most frequently cited competitors? And what, if any, allowed MuleSoft to shine in those big bake-offs that's it for me. Thanks.

Greg Schott

Sure. Yes, the competitors that we see are - the Number 1 competition for us has always been and continues to be folks writing custom point-to-point integration code, and that's where that market is so big. Folks that just haven't moved over to using a platform like us. So we see that all the time. In a lot of these large deals that we have, there will be the legacy incumbent. So we will see the IBMs of the world, the Oracle's and TIPCOs, and in some of these larger deals for the quarter, those that are in there as legacy incumbents. And where we're winning is that, when we go in there, we're winning the hearts and minds of the IT organizations and developers, and they want to use a modern platform. They wanted to be able to work with the SaaS apps that they're building and the mobile apps that they're deploying and the IoT work that they're doing. And those legacy vendors are just not able to provide the kind of ease-of-use and velocity that they're looking for. So that's why we continue to win there.

Kash Rangan

Great, thanks so much.

Matt Langdon

And then Kash, I'll pick up from the second part of the question to make sure we touched on that. You asked briefly about the net new business trends, renewal rates and such. So what I'll say quickly is all pretty consistent and yes, quite pleased, frankly, with the Q1 strong performance. We saw that strong performance, really, across the board. The customer count rather grew by net 60. We continue to see the - a consistent rising trend in terms of initial commitments from customers growing over time. We see a steady and healthy, frankly, renewal rates, as reflected in the dollar base and the retention rate that we shared. So we're winning new business, and our teams are having success with that. And we're working hard to get those customers successful and build and expand those relationships over time.

Kash Rangan

Great to hear. Thank you so much.

The next question is from Richard Davis at Canaccord.

Richard Davis

Hi Thanks. Just one quick drill-down on what Kash was asking. So is there a tipping point because you've talked about winning the sales accounts. So, if I am a salesperson for you guys, is there a moment that creates that opportunity? Is it a - I mean, you're kind of sometimes going in these projects. I'm trying - just trying to figure out where the sharp end of the stick goes into the organization? And then I'll just have a quick follow-up.

Greg Schott

Sure. So there's two ways that, that happens. One is, and the most common, is going to be a large initiative. So a retailer decides that they really need to have a digital transformation project, or a bank decides that they're going to deploy a large SaaS application. Some big key initiative for the organization, and they will say, okay, we don't want to use - we don't want to do it, writing custom point-to-point code. The legacy technologies aren't right for us. What are we going to use for this big transformational initiative? It's usually something like that that we start with.

Sometimes, you'll have a situation where you have a very visionary CIO that will say, we need to have - we need to build out an application network. They may not use those words, but they'll say we need to transform our business. We need to make everything pluggable and compostable. And we need a platform to do that. And then we'll start with that top-down, very much of a strategic play. But I'd say the more common use case, the more common way that a salesperson will see an opportunity is around the major initiatives. And then we'll grow over time into becoming a standard.

Richard Davis

Got it. And just staying on kind of the salesman theme, do you comp your salespeople differently at all with regard to whether they're customers deploy cloud versus on-premise or is it the same?

Greg Schott

No, we do not. We do not tilt the floor. We want the customer to choose what is right for them.

Richard Davis

Perfect, great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Bhavan Suri

Hi guys thanks for taking my question and obviously a nice job there. I had one question on the partner channel. When you look at the partners today, are you seeing a push? Meaning you're going to go out and find partners to keep - having and the product, or using a pull simple? Sort of how does that balance look? Using partners and saying, hey, this is the future of how things are going to be architected and when to be involved. Or today, is this still larger push, sort of any awareness involved? And today larger parish awareness question, I guess in that channel.

Greg Schott

Yes. So we are seeing a pull from all of the significant SIs out there, who see the opportunity and are hearing about us from a lot of their customers. So we're seeing a pull. We are not in the mode at this point anymore of having to go out and help people understand we are, and introduce us and build the brand so much at the overall level. There's still, though, a tremendous amount of push happening where we have to help them understand how to work with us I'm help them to understand our technology. There's a lot of push going on in our partner team to ramp those and to get, even if you have an SI that is really - we really want to build our practice on you, around you, that may be a set of partners and there's another 1,000 partners throughout the world that all need to be brought up to speed on it. So there's a tremendous amount of work left to be done.

Bhavan Suri

Got it, got it. That's helpful color. And then one last one for me. When you think about sort of, you commented about winning the hearts and minds, and sort of growing that, are you starting to see referenceability amongst developers? Developers have this amazing community where they obviously share a lot, they talk about, they sort of copy each other, sort of a fast follower approach. How much of that playing into your growth today, or is that something still yet to come?

Greg Schott

We've always been very - a very developer-focused company from the very beginning. That's - when you look at our new releases year-after-year, they're always focused on making it easier instead of adding new bells and whistles, we just want to make it easier and easier and make the developers experience delightful. And we even have one customer developer that their morale and their development organization went up. So we want to continue to be that company. The key, though, is how do we make it more and more viral to the point where it so - and this is part of this Crowd release that we just came out with Anypoint Platform is do we make it so easy to use that is just click this link and I can get going? And we're moving to that level of usability so that you can share it with your developer friends.

Bhavan Suri

Yes. I mean, I guess, the reason I asked is if you look at company’s like Larsen, which are not doing tools for developers and that viral approach, that’s sort of, hey, we'll share has driven great margin expansion, I wonder, at some point, that fly will kick in for you guys, where that can be a tremendous selling motion without actually massive investments.

Greg Schott

Yes. I mean, we want it to be as easy as possible for these guys to expand. And so we'll continue to do whatever we need to do to make those products, make the tools, make the developer experience easier and easier absolutely.

Bhavan Suri

Great. Well thanks for taking my question guys and congrats again.

Greg Schott

Thank you.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Greg Schott, Chairman and CEO, for any closing remarks.

Greg Schott

Just wanted to say thank you everybody for joining. I was to thank our customers, our partners, and our employees for delivering a great quarter, and we look forward to talking to you in a few months. Thank you.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

