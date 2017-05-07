Solium Capital's (SIUMF) CEO Marcos Lopez on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Solium Capital Inc. (OTC:SIUMF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2017 5:30 PM ET

Executives

Marcos Lopez - Managing Director, President and CEO

Kelly Schmitt - CFO

Analysts

Pardeep Sangha - Haywood Securities

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Nick Agostino - Laurentian Bank Securities

Ruben Sahakyan - GMP Securities

Varun Choyah - CIBC

Marcos Lopez

Thank you, operator and thanks everyone for joining us today. I'd like to welcome you to our 2017 first quarter results conference call. On the line with me today is Kelly Schmitt, our Chief Financial Officer. To start things off, I'll provide an overview of our operating results for the quarter. I'll then pass the call over to Kelly, who will review our financial results. After that I'll return to discuss our strategy and outlook for the remainder of 2017 and beyond. Q1 2017 was an active busy quarter for the company. Historically, Q1 is generally a period of higher than normal activity and this year was no exception. Our momentum in the market continues to build. Our global mindshare is increasing across our geographies and we continue to invest in the business to drive future growth.

Total revenue increased by 15% in Q1 with license revenue up 1% year over year. Our total revenue growth was principally a result of higher than average transactional revenue, specifically on a per participant basis. Trading activity was higher by 39% in Q1 2017 year over year, which is 18% higher than our historical 5-year rolling average and 5% higher than our historical 5-year rolling average for Q1 with stronger transaction activities stemming from strong market conditions, increased grants and employee purchases tied to RRSP season and pent-up trading demand from participants. I would also like to point out that Q1 2016 was a noticeably softer quarter in terms of average trading activity and associated trading revenue for that quarter.

At this point I'd like to discuss some of the highlights we had across each of our regions in Q1. Canada saw a 22% gain in revenue during Q1 2017 primarily fueled by the higher trading volumes. On the operational side during the quarter our team was able to take [indiscernible] and Shareworks following the completion of its IPO. [indiscernible] was a referral from our partner at TSX Trust. In addition, this quarter we also signed OpenText, which is a notable win due to its unique competitive situation. In the U.S., we saw revenue growth of 7% year over year mainly as a result of increased trading volumes. Despite the modest growth we saw in the U.S. during Q1 we continued forging ahead on a number of fronts.

We entered into a partnership with Nasdaq Private Market where we purchased their book of customers and we'll collaborate with them on a number of initiatives in the market related to cap tables. In addition, we continue to make headway on converting our clients from our Transcentive platform to Shareworks. We now have over 30 clients in different stages of the conversion process. We have a lot of ongoing work in the U.S. and we continue to be excited about the potential for this region. Internationally, revenue for 2016 jumped by 22% fueled by strong organic license revenue growth across several key regions in the U.K. - sorry, in the U.K. our pipeline continues to expand and we started to - we started early-stage discussions with a number of large U.K. domiciled corporate issuers.

On the client win front in Australia we signed Coca-Cola Amatil in Q1. They are the largest bottlers in the Asia-Pacific region and 1 of the 5 major Coca-Cola bottlers worldwide. It is a strong and significant win for our Solium team in Australia. On our last call, I mentioned that we expanded our graphical footprint to Asia, putting our first employee in Hong Kong. Our aim at this juncture is to study and analyze the market to assess what types of opportunities and partnerships are available and what would be - what the best approach should be.

In mid-November 2016, we announced a partnership with Morgan Stanley that will see us license our Shareworks technology to Morgan Stanley for use in the administration of their Global Stock Plan business. Morgan Stanley currently services more than 300 corporate clients with approximately 1.4 million participants spread across more than 150 countries. Our progress on this project continues at a consistent pace.

On March 1, we delivered the Shareworks test site to Morgan Stanley and we booked the first revenue from the project in March. In order to ensure that we are able to continue to grow our business within our existing regions as well as ensure successful implementation of the Morgan Stanley project, we embarked on an aggressive expansion of our product and staff organization. Our team executed extremely well in Q1 and we were able to achieve the aggressive talent acquisition plans that we set out. This is an important key accomplishment required to ensure that we're able to bring success to our existing clients and to the Morgan Stanley project. I'm proud of how our team has executed over the past quarter.

With that, I'll pass the call over to Kelly to discuss our financial results in more detail. Kelly?

Kelly Schmitt

Thanks, Marcos. Good afternoon, everyone. The following are the major financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. First I want to remind everyone that our results are now denominated in U.S. dollars and the prior year comparatives have been translated at historical rates. This change was implemented at the end of the 2016 fiscal year. Quarterly consolidated revenue increased by 15% to $21.3 million compared to $18.6 million in Q1 last year. As Marcos mentioned, the main driver of revenue growth for the quarter was the higher trading volumes across all of our regions.

Transaction revenue growth was particularly strong for Q1, up $2.3 million, a 44% increase when compared with Q1 2016. License revenue growth of 1% was muted by shrinkage in fees from some of our large oil and gas clients where their employee bases have decreased due to the downturn in that industry. Now drilling down into each of our regions. In Canada where our customer base is comprised of numerous large cap companies, revenue was $8 million in Q1 '17, up 22% compared with $6.5 million in Q1 last year. This increase was mainly a result of higher transaction volumes and associated transaction based revenue. Transaction revenue in Canada is typically higher in calendar Q1 as a result of the timing of RRSP contributions from employees.

In the U.S. where our customer base consists mostly of small and mid-sized public companies as well as the large number of private companies, revenue was $9.6 million, up 7% for Q1 compared with $9 million in Q1 last year. The growth in this market was largely a function of the strong trading volume we saw during the quarter. Revenue from international operations rose 22% to $3.7 million for Q1, compared with $3 million in the same quarter last year. The year-over-year increase reflects organic growth, particularly in the U.K. and Europe in addition to stronger transaction volume.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $17.9 million, up 10% compared with Q1 2016. At the end of Q1 '17 we had 553 full-time equivalent employees compared with 467 FTEs at the end of Q1 last year and 520 FTEs at the end of Q4 2016. As we've mentioned on previous calls, management has made the decision to strategically expand our headcount, particularly in the product development group as we look to complete the platform enhancements and ensure seamless onboarding from Morgan Stanley clients. At the end of Q1, 2017 we had completed hiring the majority of employees that were required to ensure the successful completion of the Morgan Stanley project. However, a number of them will be starting in Q2. Therefore, the full financial impact of the new hires won't be reflected in our statement until the second half of 2017.

Earnings from operations increased by 49% to $3.4 million in Q1 '17. This is compared to $2.3 million in Q1 last year. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, which excludes foreign exchange gains or losses increased by 33% year over year to $4.3 million or 20% of revenue. Our transaction revenue with higher margin and as such more of the incremental dollars that we earn on that revenue make their way to our EBITDA line.

On a regional basis, adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million in Canada and $2.1 million in the U.S., while our international operations were slightly above break-even in Q1 '17. Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 35.7%, down from 39.6% in Q1 last year. The decrease in ETR was driven by an increase in our Canadian net earnings, as a proportion of our consolidated net earnings, which are taxed at a lower rate than our US earnings, which were a higher proportion last year.

Net earnings for the quarter were $2.5 million, an increase of 87% when compared with the same period last year. And we generated $1.1 million of positive net cash flow during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, we had cash and cash equivalents $64.8 million compared with $63.7 million at December 31, 2016. At March 31, 2017 there were 50.3 million common shares outstanding.

Before turning the call back to Marcos, I'd like to provide an update to the subsequent events that was mentioned on our last call. As it relates to our continued expansion, we entered into a new 14-year lease agreement to increase our office space in Calgary. As a result of building out the new space as well as the expansion of our data center to support the Morgan Stanley project, we reported that we expected our CapEx to increase materially this year to more than $6 million. For the first 3 months of the year, our CapEx was $900,000. Subsequent to March 31, we committed to additional CapEx of $3.4 million related to the buildout of the new office. We continue to expect that full year CapEx will be in the $6 million range.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Marcos.

Marcos Lopez

Thank you, Kelly. Before we open the call to questions, I wanted to highlight some of the initiatives that we are focusing on in 2017. The core focus of this year will be on the execution of the Morgan Stanley project, ensuring that the platform is a proper functionality and the clients can be seamlessly transitioned during this year. In addition, our regional leaders will continue to leverage the scale they have created, and will continue to grow their respective regions. We have an organizational structure that enables our regional P&L leaders to continue to grow their regions, while we simultaneously engage in a significant engineering and conversion project with Morgan Stanley.

With that in mind, we as management have outlined 3 milestones that will be crucial to measure our success. The first milestone was the delivery of the test site to Morgan Stanley. As I mentioned in our last call and in my earlier comment, we delivered the test site on the 1st of March, on schedule and are tremendously grateful to our team for all their hard work in getting this site up. The second key milestone that I've mentioned in the first Morgan Stanley client conversion. As it stands, we expect that this will occur by the end of 2017. A significant amount of integration work must be completed for the initial migration. Once we've achieved this milestone we expect that the additional migrations will increase in velocity.

The third crucial milestone of the project will be in 2019. We expect that all Morgan Stanley clients will have fully been migrated onto Morgan Stanley version of Shareworks and they'll now be collecting the full license fee. The project remains on plan, with test site now delivered, our focus shifts to that first client migration. Between now and then, we still have a tremendous amount of work to do. However, the management team and I remain confident that we'd put the right people in place to enable us to ramp up and keep this implementation on schedule.

We've mentioned in our post-announcement conference call that we expect incremental investment and research development to total between $10 million and $15 million over the next 24 months. The bulk of our investment will center around scaling up our product team and bringing on additional developers to build with the Morgan Stanley instance of the platform, as well as new functionalities required by its clients. At the end of Q1 2017, we had completed the hiring of the developers necessary to carry out the implementation.

In addition to the new hires, we have budgeted for additional CapEx - additional expenses associated with client migrations, training and the expansion of our data center infrastructure. We expect this additional investment will ramp up throughout fiscal 2017. The result of this increased spending will be near-term EBITDA compression, which will persist until the implementation is complete, and the full revenues associated with the agreement are recognized in 2019.

Despite the near-term pressure, we know that these enhancements of the platform are critical and will go to better serve all of our client base going forward. Our growth strategy remains consistent with regional units having targets and our strategic focus that is tailored to the opportunities in those specific markets.

In Canada, our aim is to grow our share of wallet by bringing on large ESPP plans with existing clients, as well as to continue to sign new clients. In the US, our sights are set on completing the Morgan Stanley implementation. However, we will continue to forge ahead on a number of initiatives that we expect will increase our market share, and grow our footprint in this geography, including direct sales to public and private companies and focusing on the IPO activity of our existing clients.

Europe, the U.K., and Australia will continue to be a direct sales approach. Specifically in Europe, we now have the ability to service clients in multiple languages, which is a strong selling feature of our platform. Our pipeline in the U.K. and Europe continues to fill, and we have a number of opportunities there progressing through the cycle. As the market leading share plan administration software-as-a-service platform, we are committed to strong, sustainable growth with a focus on driving shareholder and stakeholder value.

With that, we'll open the call up to questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Pardeep Sangha of Haywood Securities.

Pardeep Sangha

Can you talk a little bit about RFP activity, pipeline what that looks like? And I think in the past, you talked about a Fortune 50 client, and those being a pilot. Just sort of, give us a sense of what you've got here in the pipeline stuff?

Marcos Lopez

Good question, Pardeep. So, I think the pipeline remains consistent and strong. We see Australia, the UK and Europe continuing to have both RFP activity and what I'll call organically generated material opportunities. The activity with the Fortune 50 client continues on in pilot/slowly growing opportunity, and we continue to see more opportunities coming to fruition through our, what we call, land and expand where we use some of our point solutions, be it our forms product or global compliance, that allow us to sell some of our larger products into those clients, and increase the wallet share with those clients and deliver more value to them. So I think we continue to see a robust future there and activity on that that side.

Pardeep Sangha

So, has the announcement the Morgan Stanley [indiscernible] has that created more awareness in the market, what effect has that had on the pipeline?

Marcos Lopez

Two things, I think Pardeep. One, there's certainly been a halo effect as a function of it. We see increased engagement and willingness to take meetings and discovery session with prospects. We also have the inverse of that where some of the clients we may have been prospecting and in talking to were Morgan Stanley clients, and you can imagine now that that prospecting has stopped, but not only that we shifted any collective energy we had around - I mean excitement around Shareworks in those clients to excitement at Morgan Stanley will have Shareworks and ensuring that that partnership is a success and that they have a growing book of business.

Pardeep Sangha

So, can you comment a little bit about Morgan Stanley's clients. I mean, you're not really going to start migrating them over until next year really and what's the situation there with competitively, I mean, are your competitors going after those clients or give us a sense of that?

Marcos Lopez

So, most certainly we would not be going after any Morgan Stanley clients. We would be focused at a very significant rate of working with Morgan Stanley to ensure their clients understand the value of new partnership and making sure that Morgan Stanley is able to not only retain their existing clients, but if there is activity in the market on new clients and prospects where Morgan Stanley has an advantage or is better suited to win that client, we'll work with them on those opportunities. So I think it's very much - and the way the structure of the deal is their book of business grows and as shareholders, we continue to see growth in our book. So we're very aligned in ensuring that Morgan Stanley has an extremely healthy business, as well as a growing business.

Pardeep Sangha

Okay. And last question. In terms of seasonality, usually Q1 is the strongest as you mentioned, last year was a bit of an anomaly. What can we expect for this year?

Marcos Lopez

I never try to predict what it's going to be. I think if markets stay really, really strong, I think that transaction activity could be strong. If it pulls back, markets have a pullback and that could affect it. At the end of the year, whether we will have a high transaction year or not, it's hard for us to project that. I think we just remain comfortable in the fact that transaction activity always reverts to the mean and in times when we are above the transaction activity we have extra cash flow and in times when we are below we will have less. But as a long-term or even medium-term view as shareholders, it always reverts to the mean and we're comfortable with that behavior and pattern that's happened over the last 10 years.

Robert Young

A question on the subscription growth of 1%. You said that there was an impact from the E&P sector. I assume that's mostly Canada. Is there any customer churn happening or is it just C churn? I mean, when I say customer churn, I mean outside of like bankruptcy, M&A that sort of thing.

Kelly Schmitt

Yes, nothing unusual on the churn side. So really just what we're seeing is the decrease in employee counts frankly at some of our large customers.

Marcos Lopez

We see that on both sides of the border, Rob.

Robert Young

Okay. Great. So it wouldn't be driven entirely by Canada? Canada wouldn't be the larger factor?

Kelly Schmitt

Canada is the larger I would say, but it is North America largest.

Robert Young

Okay. And then the Canadian dollar strengthened in Q1. You said that would have been an impact there as well, I assume.

Kelly Schmitt

Yes, that would have been a positive impact.

Robert Young

Okay. Second question for me would be around international breakeven. I assume this is because the transaction activity, but is this anything that - could this be sustainable outside of Q1? And remind me of the seasonality in the international business, do you expect that same sort of Q1 profitability peak along the transactions?

Marcos Lopez

Usually strong transaction activity happens in our international region in Q1. But that region also continues to get more scale, Rob. So I think as we described over the last several quarters, we've made the investment to build those operating units and get them up through the capacity that they need to. And so if you want to view it as - we've built the factory and now we're filling the factory with orders. The Q1 does have some seasonality in our international regions, but as they continue to grow the earnings potential from those regions comes along with that.

Robert Young

Okay, maybe just a couple more here. The TD Ameritrade arrangement, have you seen any revenue start-up there or is it the same level of interest, following the Morgan Stanley announcement?

Marcos Lopez

I think what I can share is that the Morgan Stanley announcement is creating interest from lots of different areas in the market in the US and outside. And I think that companies like TD view that as a positive signal and I think plan accordingly around that.

Robert Young

Okay. Last question for me here. The US has been small and mid-size. You said there is a bit of a halo effect around the business in the US. Are you seeing some of those direct sales efforts with larger prospects? I know you've talked about having some large prospects in the past. Is there any way to delineate between small, mid and some of the larger opportunities how that deal is having an impact?

Marcos Lopez

We surely do it internally, we don't disclose any of that segmented out for the public. But I think you can - I think we can safely say that the halo effect and the opportunity for larger clients and the good world that happens when a firm like Morgan Stanley puts its confidence in you has been positive for us.

Robert Young

Okay. And then maybe just last question, I know it's early with the Nasdaq Private Markets deal, but have you seen any uptake of Shareworks private since that's been signed?

Marcos Lopez

You know the reception there has been really, really strong, Rob, and that way that's structured with the contracts coming over and getting assigned, I think our teams have done a good job on that and accordingly international book with the Nasdaq Private Market have approached the business. And so we've been very happy with how that's gone, and it's also been a very good partner for us, as we have started to engage in this and work with them on ensuring that these clients are in good hands, which was really, really important to them. And as you can imagine they will have lots of relationships with these clients and we work together to make sure that we continue on with those relationships, but also discover new ones in the market.

Robert Young

Okay. Kelly, just for modeling purposes for Q2 this ramp in hiring, is there any help you can give us on how to model the increase in OpEx from that ramp and then I'll pass the line?

Kelly Schmitt

I can't be too specific, but I mean for the most part, we have the majority of offers out and accepted by the end of Q1. And so there is just kind of a natural delay there in terms of timing that people are starting this kind of ramping throughout the quarter.

Nick Agostino

Yes, good evening. I guess my first question on the Morgan Stanley side that the fact that you delivered the test site in March, was there any payment received as part of the contract for that delivery?

Kelly Schmitt

Yes, we actually - that was the trigger that started revenue from the project mix so we did receive revenue and margin.

Nick Agostino

Can do you disclose how much or a rough ballpark?

Kelly Schmitt

No, we're not going to break that out.

Nick Agostino

Okay. And then out of the fact that you have now I guess completed the hiring process and you said that Q2 is when these people will start as far as the work is concerned, how much of the $10 million to $15 million has been spent so far as far as the Morgan Stanley contract is concerned?

Kelly Schmitt

So far it's been fairly insignificant, just because we were hiring throughout Q1. So, certainly, we had some folks join the team in Q1 but as you can imagine, they weren't all here at January 1 and that process took some time. So it's not been significant at this point.

Nick Agostino

Okay. And then on the Nasdaq win, if you will, can you just maybe talk a little bit about how that contract - and I apologize if you highlighted in the prepared remarks, but how that whole relationship came about just given the fact that Nasdaq does have that exact equity, I guess, platform already. So how you guys were able to get the win? Was that part of a - is there any dollars associated with that win beyond just transporting any contract opportunities over to share works? And more importantly was that part of - or should we be looking at this the Nasdaq and the Morgan Stanley thing as part of a strategic, I guess, decision making that was done on your part to kind of tackle the US market from the large enterprise side as well as from the private market, so from the top end and the bottom end?

Marcos Lopez

Yes, I'll try and kind of answer your questions in order there. You are right Nasdaq through their [indiscernible] equity product line and the partnership had been directly servicing the private markets business and they subsequently added to their Nasdaq Private Market's portfolio with the acquisition of SecondMarket who was the leading and most experienced secondary market platform in team in the US.

They are putting it together and they've been in the market for a few years, not to speak for them, but I think they felt that they were able to achieve the client relationships and provide their clients with stronger service by working with Solium and Shareworks platform versus trying to invest in the ExactEquity platform on what is a rather limited scope, which is just private companies in the US.

And so I think what it shows is an example of the brand quality of the Shareworks and Solium platform in the equity compensation space and the trust that brands like Morgan Stanley and Nasdaq have in Solium and our ability to execute and the trust that they have that if they put their clients with us either directly or indirectly, directly in the case of Nasdaq and indirectly with Morgan Stanley, that they're working with a partner that has the pedigree to execute at the level that these types of firms require.

The way Nasdaq structured is, it's an acquisition of the book, and so there is remuneration that gets paid to them as a function of that. And whether it's strategic or not, I think what we're trying to do is ensure that we maximize our shareholder returns by having the right partners as well as maximizing the economic rent that we're able to access in the market with our platform, and even Nasdaq and Morgan Stanley and other activities that we're working on, such as our partnership with the TSX Trust, which has been very successful are all examples of things that we're working on and are strategic in nature of how we're trying to become the world's leader in the space.

Nick Agostino

Okay. And I guess my last question would be, if we look at some other SaaS companies in Canada and abroad, some of them like to partner with other, I guess, system integrators to help with the onboarding processes. Is that something that you guys could entertain and maybe have considered as opposed to hiring the staff in the case of the Morgan Stanley contract?

Marcos Lopez

Good question. Confuses, two concepts, but it's an excellent question. So I'll just speak to the second question first and then we can speak to the first one. The work that's happening on Morgan Stanley is very much an engineering exercise to weave the Shareworks platform into the fabric and add the functionality required by their clients into the Shareworks platform. What's really important to Morgan Stanley is that they end up on the common Shareworks platform that we're using in Europe and Australia and Canada, and the US so that they're not on their own system anymore and they get the benefits of the arduous scale for their clients.

We certainly looked at using partners to do some of the implementations and some of the sales. We haven't come across the right fit at this point in time. And so we do end up doing a lot of that internally. It's a little different than I think some of the firms that you're referring to, that may have a larger ERP style implementation. Many of our implementations actually end up being fairly quick and straightforward when compared to the types of examples you're speaking to.

Ruben Sahakyan

I just had a question, going back to Nasdaq, I guess. And I'm sorry if you have mentioned this during the remarks. But have you seen the clients move out and how many clients have started moving given the exact [indiscernible]?

Marcos Lopez

We won't disclose number of clients, but we have absolutely seen a significant, a material number of clients that have already started to come over and sign the contracts.

Ruben Sahakyan

Great. And you mentioned in your remarks that we should expect EBITDA compression going forward until the Morgan Stanley partnership is, sort of, fully completed and license revenues are starting to check in. Do you still expect the guided 2019 revenue from this agreement to be intact at around $19 million?

Kelly Schmitt

Yes, we haven't moved off our $18 million estimate of the full run rate revenue.

Varun Choyah

Thanks for taking question. Marcos, in your prepared remarks, you noted the number of client wins [indiscernible], OpenText and I believe two in Australia, I think I missed the one - name of the companies, could you repeat that?

Marcos Lopez

Coca-Cola Amatil in Australia. Yes.

Varun Choyah

Okay. So in the Australia wins, you have to, like, go out and ramp up your Australian support team or are you leveraging the teams from the BHP contract or did you already have scale to support these new clients?

Marcos Lopez

Yes, it's a great question, and an example of something that Pardeep was building on, which is, over the last, call it, 12 to 18 months we've invested significantly to build up the European and Australian operations. And so now that we have our operating teams there and they've been trained and they have experience in winning clients we've several clients in Australia. Listen to BHP, the wins now fit into those operating teams, and we should start to see those if I use an analogy, those factories, starting to get filled with orders and some of the margins start to appear in those regions, as we add orders.

Varun Choyah

Okay. And other than these clients, the client wins that you announced are they fully onboard or is it going to take like a slow ramps to have up and ready for these clients?

Marcos Lopez

Sorry, your phone broke up. But I think the question was relating to are the clients on board yet. The clients we referenced in many - I mean, in no respect would have been on board fully for all of Q1 and in some cases, would still be in their implementation process, and we'll not go live until later in the year.

Varun Choyah

Okay, great. And I guess one final one for me. As you kind of work through the Morgan Stanley implementation and you start to ramp up your investments, should we expect continued draw in working capital and will that reverse more in 2019 timeframe when these clients start to convert or should it follow the normal seasonality of your working capital accounts as in prior years?

Kelly Schmitt

No, we're expecting a little bit more of a draw this year just because the investment and winning the revenues from the Morgan Stanley project for the next 12 to 18 months.

Marcos Lopez

Okay. Thank you everyone for joining the call today and thank you, operator. Have a good night, everyone.

