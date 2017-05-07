BioDelivery Sciences: Belbuca Transition Appears To Have Worked

This is still a high risk, high reward company, but things are moving in the right direction.

Based on early results, the company continues to sell prescriptions at the same rate as ENDP before the transition.

The opioid addiction in America is a significant problem. I first realized this when I saw a commercial discussing opioid caused constipation during the Super Bowl a few years ago. Therefore, when I learned about BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI), I was immediately interested in what the company had to offer.

Unfortunately, I bought a year ago, so I've seen a near 50% loss in total investment. However, after seeing Wednesday's presentation at the Deutsche Bank 42nd Annual Health Care Conference, I realized that the company is on track to have a much stronger 2017, which should result in a few good opportunities for the investors.

Full disclosure: I bought additional shares of BioDelivery Sciences Wednesday, May 3.

The big news at the end of 2016 was BioDelivery Science's reclaiming its Belbuca product, which it had originally franchised to Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP). At first glance, seeing a larger pharmaceutical company returning a product to its creator might look bad; however, Endo decided that it was going to get out of the pain business, which meant that it had no need for Belbuca.

But Endo had already done a lot of the leg work on Belbuca, with prescriptions growing to nearly 6,500 per month by the time Endo handed the product back to BDSI. At a presentation in January, CEO Mark A. Sirgo said, "On Jan. 6, we inherited a product on very favourable financial terms that ended the year with a $30 million gross sales run rate."

The thing is, any transition back to the creator can be difficult. The sales people could opt not to follow (top performers did). Or, the new company could flounder in its own go-to-market strategy.

However, as the above chart shows, prescriptions slowed down, but only for a couple of months before nearly returning to the Endo numbers pre-return. The difference here is that, unlike when Endo sold it, BioDelivery keeps all of the money versus only getting royalties.

Yet, there's another point on this chart that is worth discussing ...

On the right side, we see that the 450-900 mg dose of Belbuca is now accounting for over 30% of sales. This is important because the 450-900 mg dose is more profitable for BDSI than the lower dose. CEO Dr. Mark A. Sirgo suggested in the presentation May 3 that this is thanks to doctors getting more comfortable with the product. Essentially, they started patients on lower doses, but as there have been no adverse side effects, pushing the higher dose for those patients that are in serious pain becomes an easier decision.

However, it's still important to remember that BDSI also has another pain product called Bunavail, which is having a harder time than the company would like.

Although prescriptions rose by 64% from 2015 to 2016 for Bunavail, the company continues to run into resistance with prescribers due to a much more well known product called Suboxone. The problem is that Suboxone is relatively easy to abuse and it can create respiratory depression, effectively making it harder to clear out the carbon dioxide in your body.

Because the pain medication transferred by Bunavail is much faster than Suboxone, doctors can prescribe smaller dosages, which makes abuse harder. According to some research, "Taking one Bunavail 4.2 mg/0.7mg buccal film will provide equivalent level of buprenorphine in the system as taking 8mg/2mg Suboxone sublingual tablet."

Nevertheless, it will likely take the company continuous focus on educating doctors to make them comfortable with the switch from Suboxone to Bunavail. According to Wednesday's presentation, the company currently has 1,200 Bunavail prescribers.

Fortunately, the company received good news on May 2 that Bunavail had been given approval by the FDA for induction of Buprenorphine Treatment for Opioid Dependence. This means that doctors can immediately prescribe Bunavail for those dependent on opioid rather than only using it to maintain treatment. Once a doctor had prescribed something like Suboxone, they were less likely to transition the patient.

Nevertheless, it'll likely take some time to boost this number and investors will continue to be frustrated with Bunavail uptake, but I'm not as concerned about this.

Why?

Because Belbuca is 2.5x more profitable for BDSI than Bunavail. Therefore, I believe the company's focus should be on Belbuca and, based on the presentation May 3, that's where the company appears to be focusing its efforts.

It currently has 65 sales reps and 5 regional sales managers that are supporting >4,400 Belbuca prescribers. There are an additional >2,300 prescribers that currently don't prescribe Belbuca, but are focused on the pain market. Therefore, I anticipate the focus to be on these over the coming quarters, which should help to push sales up even more.

On the topic of profitability, though, Sirgo made one thing clear Wednesday. BDSI's commercial business unit is profitable. This is significant primarily because pre-Belbuca takeover, this wasn't going to be possible until the end of 2017. Now, it's already occurred during the first quarter. And as doctors become more comfortable with prescribing the higher doses of Belbuca, that profitability should continue to increase.

My Investment Thesis

Thanks to a $45 million debt financing in February, the company was able to pay off some short-term debt. It also has access to an additional $30 million in debt if it needs it, with interest only payments for the first few years.

Therefore, based on current sales trajectories and the $32 million in cash it had on the books at the end of 2016, the company projects to have liquidity through the second half of 2018. This should prevent the need for any dilution financing.

With my average cost at $2.39 per share, I'm obviously still in the red.

But, my thesis is simple ... If BDSI can continue to achieve commercial profitability, the amount of cash that it burns will drop. And as doctors become more comfortable prescribing Belbuca's higher dosages, that profitability should only increase.

Six of the seven research firms that cover BDSI all have a strong buy, with the suggested price point of $4.50 per share. If BioDelivery Sciences can show continued strength in its Q1 and Q2 results, I anticipate that this negative spell the company has been on can be reversed.

Other events to look for in the coming months are approval in Canada for Belbuca, which the company is expecting a decision on in June. It is also looking for international partners for Belbuca, which would also increase revenue for the company, albeit not as significantly as its first-party sales here in the United States.

And finally, it does have Onsolis, which is licensed to Collegium Pharmaceutical in the United States. The expectation is that BDSI will start receiving royalties on this product in 2018.

The reality is simple: BDSI is a high risk biopharma. It has a couple products that it sells with Belbuca being the higher profit business. Further, it has reached commercial business profitability far ahead of schedule. Nevertheless, this is a battered down company that has a lot of execution ahead of it.

However, I believe that the opioid market is ripe for disruption and that BDSI's products are the right fit to do that. I anticipate the stock finally beginning to rise again as Q1 and Q2 numbers are shared.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDSI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.