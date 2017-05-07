Hornbeck Offshore Services' (HOS) CEO Todd Hornbeck on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc (NYSE:HOS)

Todd Hornbeck

Thank you, Ken. Good morning and welcome to the Hornbeck Offshore first quarter conference call. With me today is Mr. Jim Harp, our Chief Financial Officer. After my brief comments, Jim will take you through the numbers in a little bit more detail.

We announced financial results yesterday that were in line with the extremely poor climate we are experiencing in the offshore supply vessel industry and that we foreshadowed on our last call. We had warned previously that we see little that leads us to believe that the OSV market conditions will improve in the near-term. Our expectation is that our results from – for the remainder of 2017 will look much like the first quarter, perhaps with some slight seasonal improvements during the second and third quarters. However, overall conditions are anemic and we believe will stay that way for at least the rest of this year.

The stabilization of oil prices around $50 per barrel has not driven much, if any, incremental drilling activity in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Furthermore, we do not expect any additional activity at these price levels without a structural change in the spread cost of deepwater drilling. It is too early to tell whether any such changes are beginning to happen. However, we think that if they are achieved, activity could increase even at these prices. Time will tell.

So for the time being, we expect the Gulf of Mexico to remain static at about 22 deepwater drilling units working. That number will likely fluctuate up or down somewhat, but we think that deepwater activity floating rig count will stay close to that number for the balance of this year. 22 units is a far cry from the number of rigs we believed are required to support the current fleet of high spec offshore supply vessels. But if the rig count remains stable, it would at least appear to represented bottom on exploratory-driven vessel demand. By our estimates, a significant number of the active high-spec OSVs in the Gulf of Mexico are not being utilized on a consistent basis. For example, the effective utilization of our actively marketed fleet of 18 new generation OSVs for the first quarter dropped from 75% to 68% sequentially. Absent an increase in demand drivers, the only way to climb out of this deep hole is for operators to stack additional vessels. Apart from that, we have limited visibility to rate improvement for the active vessels. Until something changes, very low utilization will drive very low day rates for vessels even if we see some slight improvement in the number of rigs working.

In our core markets outside of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, conditions are no better. The rig counts in Mexico and Brazil are roughly half of what they were prior to the downturn. So, again, a very large hole to climb out of. While Brazil’s move to open its pre-salt regions up to E&P companies other than Petrobras is directionally a positive sign, the ability to execute a drilling plan in that market, at least lately, has been hampered by bureaucratic obstacles that could frustrate those players. In addition, it is important to remember that Brazil’s vessel market is very protected and much like the Gulf of Mexico is oversupplied with indigenous flag vessels. So it’s not likely to present much in the way of an opportunity for foreign flag vessels.

Mexico maybe another story, but we are in the very early innings of its transition away from a Pemex-only market. An important difference between those markets and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico is that a vastly larger share of activity in both Brazil and Mexico takes place offshore. For those countries to increase production, they have little option at least presently than to do it so offshore. So for the offshore versus onshore competition for investment is less of an issue there than it is in the U.S. Significantly, it is a very real part of the equation that IOCs look across a broad global portfolio of drillable prospect inventory as they make relative investment decisions about whether to explore in these two markets.

I mentioned last quarter that there have been some recent developments related to the Jones Act that are significant to us over the long-term. We have spent a lot of – spent a considerable amount of time studying the changes that CBP, that’s Customs and Border Patrol, proposes and how it interprets the Jones Act in the subsea construction in IRM space. We think that CBP has gotten this issue right in that if changes are adopted, it will be positive for our company. There have been numerous opposing opinions and press reports lately that paint a pretty bleak and we think highly inaccurate picture of what CBP is trying to accomplish. Two days ago, we posted a copy of our comment letter to CBP in the What’s News section of the Investors homepage of our website. I encourage our stakeholders that are curious about this issue to read that comment letter to better understand our views on this important topic.

Jim will discuss the operating results with you in a more detail. But however and I want to point out that we only burned about $8 million in cash during the quarter. That is better than we expected. And so we are pleased with where we finished the quarter at least with regard to cash burn. Of course, we look forward to the day when limited cash burn is not seen as a positive result. We would be much happier if we added some cash to the balance sheet from operations. But for now, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards, in any meaningful way for at least the balance of this year.

I am keeping it short today, because quite simply, there is just not a lot more to say about these market conditions that we haven’t already said on prior calls. I do think it’s important to note that everyday we look for opportunities to put our vessels and crews to work in traditional energy support roles and otherwise. Some days are better than others, and as we have said many times since this downturn began, our entire focus is to be in position to take advantage of improving market conditions whenever they may materialize. That means focusing on what we can control, our commitment to operational excellence, maintaining our fleet, working safely, controlling cost, completing the construction of our last 2 MPSVs and addressing our capital structure. We can’t say when conditions will improve, but we remain optimistic that they will.

I am confident that our active fleet of 300 class OSVs and our MPSVs, our military franchise and our strategic focus on the right geographic markets will continue to provide us with the operating leverage and optionality to survive in these remarkable challenging times as well as to capitalize on the eventual recovery.

With that, I will turn it over to Mr. Jim Harp.

Jim Harp

Thanks Todd and good morning everyone. Yesterday afternoon, we reported our first quarter results and updated the forward-looking guidance information contained in the data tables to our press release to provide second quarter and annual guidance for 2017 and limited annual guidance for 2018 for various categories of financial and operational data. We will continue to update this information quarterly to reflect our latest market assumptions throughout 2017. Keep in mind, this information is based on the current market environment, which is always subject to change.

As Todd mentioned at the beginning of his remarks, the results we reported yesterday afternoon continued to represent the extremely challenging markets that we have discussed at length over the past several quarters. As we warned back in February, our EBITDA for the first quarter was negative, after excluding the net impact of a couple of items that are included in the first quarter results, which I will discuss in more detail in a few minutes. Much like Todd, I am keeping my opening remarks brief here as there isn’t much more to say that hasn’t already been said. In short, not much has changed since we last spoke last quarter. Demand is flat to down and supply continues to be inflated, which means day rates and utilizations remain at extremely suppressed levels. We don’t have any reason to believe that this back pattern will change in the near-term. Thus, our expectation that our quarterly results for the remainder of the year will continue to be bleak.

That being said, let’s review the details for the first quarter. Our first quarter net loss was $28 million or $0.76 per diluted share. As a reminder, due to the net loss under GAAP, our diluted share count for purposes of calculating EPS is deemed to be equal to our basic share count of 36.6 million. Our reported operating loss was $27 million in the current quarter compared to an operating loss of $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Included in our first quarter 2017 results is a $9.4 million redelivery fee related to the completion of a long-term contract for one of our OSVs and an offsetting $3.8 million increase in G&A expense resulting from additional bad debt reserves due to an unfavorable ruling related to bankruptcy proceedings of a former customer. Excluding the impact of these two items, net loss, diluted EPS and operating loss would have been $32 million, $0.87 per share and $32 million, respectively.

First quarter EBITDA was $1.6 million, up $0.5 million from fourth quarter EBITDA of $1.1 million. Excluding the net impact of the redelivery fee and the increase in bad debt reserves, EBITDA would have been a negative $3.9 million. This sequential decrease of $5 million was due to continued weak market conditions worldwide for our high-spec OSVs and MPSVs. However, given the historically low levels of EBITDA we are currently producing, it is prudent to note that short periods of spot contract awards or downtime between spot jobs, especially for our MPSVs, can swing our quarterly EBITDA meaningfully, either up or down. Adjusted EBITDA, which is the defined starting point that we use to compute ratios for the financial covenants in our un-drawn revolving credit agreement was $4 million for the first quarter of 2017. For additional information regarding EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the data tables in yesterday’s earnings release, including Note 10.

When discussing revenue and day rates, I will exclude the $9.4 million redelivery fee in order to present an apples-to-apples comparison of this quarter to last. Revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $35 million or 17% lower than the sequential quarter. Breaking down our revenue a little more granularly, revenue generated by our OSVs was almost $7 million or 24% lower than the sequential quarter, while revenue generated by our MPSVs was roughly $200,000 or 4% lower than the sequential quarter. These sequential revenue decreases were primarily attributable to lower revenue day rates for our active fleet of new-gen OSVs and MPSVs. Average new-gen OSV day rates for the first quarter of 2017 were approximately $19,200 or about $5,000 lower than the sequential quarter.

As reported on our last call, this was partly due to a re-pricing of a long-term contract on one of our 300 class vessels, which completed its charter and entered the spot market during the first quarter. As of today, we have three other long-term OSV term charters that will roll off this year, one in each of the three remaining quarters. Utilization for our new generation OSVs for the first quarter of 2017 was 20%, which was in line with the sequential quarter, while utilization for our MPSVs for the first quarter of 2017 was 23%, up from 19% sequentially. Adjusting for stacked vessel days, the effective utilization on our active fleet of new-gen OSVs was 68% compared to 75% sequentially. Our effective – or utilization day rates were down approximately $1,100 sequentially.

Operating expenses of $28 million for the first quarter were in line with the low end of our guidance range and the sequential quarter. For the full calendar year 2017, aggregate cash operating expenses are now projected to be in the range of $115 million to $130 million. We project cash OpEx for fiscal 2017 to decrease from prior year levels, primarily due to the continuing effect of several cost containment measures we initiated during 2015 and 2016. Including among other actions, the stacking of 46 new generation OSVs, including five 300 class OSVs and two MPSVs on various dates from October 1, 2014, through March 31, 2017, as well as company wide headcount reductions and across the board pay cuts for shore-side and vessel personnel.

As a reminder, we have provided you with updated full year and second quarter 2017 OpEx guidance in our press release issued yesterday afternoon. Consistent with our cash OpEx guidance for prior periods, these estimated ranges are good faith estimates based on best available information as of today and are only intended to cover our currently anticipated active fleet complement, geographic footprint, charter mix and industry market conditions. While our updated guidance is predicated on an assumed average stacked fleet of 44.8 OSVs and 1.9 MPSVs for the fiscal 2017, we may consider stacking or reactivating additional vessels as market conditions warrant.

Our first quarter G&A expense of $14.2 million was up $900,000 or 7% compared to $13.3 million for the sequential quarter and was $1.2 million over the high end of our quarterly guidance range. However, as I already mentioned, included in this quarter’s G&A expense was approximately $3.8 million of additional bad debt reserve. I would also like to point out in our press release yesterday, we have detailed several items that created noise in our G&A expense for the quarter – for the current quarter and the year ago quarter. Once this noise is removed or reconciled, as we did in the press release, the G&A expense for those two periods were fairly comparable at $11.4 million and $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2016, respectively. For calendar 2017, G&A expenses are expected to be in the range of $45 million to $50 million. This full year G&A range includes the $3.8 million of additional bad debt reserve recorded during the first quarter of 2017.

As we mentioned in last quarter’s press release, we adopted new accounting guidance related to the income tax treatment of stock based compensation arrangements, which requires the tax impact of such compensation to be recorded as a discrete item within the provision for income taxes, whereas it was previously recorded directly to additional paid in capital. As a result, our tax rate for the first quarter of 2017 was 31%. We anticipate our tax rate returning to a more normal rate of 34% to 35% for the second quarter and the remainder of 2017. However, this new accounting standard will occasionally cause volatility in our effective tax rates going forward in periods when our outstanding stock options are exercised or restricted stock awards vest.

I will now review some of our key balance sheet related items for the first quarter. The aggregate cost of our fifth OSV newbuild program is expected to remain on budget at approximately $1.3 billion, of which $5 million, $26 million and $45 million are expected to be incurred during the second quarter of 2017 and in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 respectively. From the inception of this program through March 31, 2017, we have incurred roughly 95% of the total expected project cost, including roughly $1 million that was spent during the first quarter of 2017, with only $70 million left to go. For an update of our historical and projected regulatory drydocking activity as well as expected cash outlays for maintenance and other CapEx, I would refer you to the data tables on Page 11 of 14 of our release yesterday afternoon.

Our total cash and cash equivalents at quarter end were roughly $209 million, which put our net debt position as of March 31, 2017 at $878 million, up slightly from $867 million sequentially. We currently have a blended average fixed cash coupon of about 4.4% on roughly $1.1 billion of total outstanding face value of publicly traded, long-term unsecured debt resulting in an annual run-rate of cash debt service in the amount of roughly $50 million. For a detailed guidance and a granular breakdown of our GAAP interest expense as well as our projected cash interest and taxes by quarter and annually, please see our guidance tables on Page 12 of our earnings release yesterday, which are also available in Excel format in the Investors section of our website.

In addition, our revolving line of credit generally provides for $200 million of standby liquidity for working capital and general corporate purposes. However, based on our results for the trailing four quarters ended March 31, 2017, we exercised the interest coverage holiday permitted by the revolving credit facility effective April 27, 2017, commencing with the first quarter of 2017. As a result, our borrowing base will be capped at $75 million during the period of the holiday, which is expected to last through the end of this year 2017 unless earlier rescinded. And the LIBOR spreads for funded borrowings will be increased by an additional 50 basis points during and after the holiday. While we remain in compliance with all covenants under the undrawn facility, the $75 million borrowing base is available to the company for all permissible uses of proceeds, including working capital, if necessary, but subject to an anti-cash hoarding provision.

We project that even with the currently depressed operating levels, cash generated from operations, together with cash on hand, should be sufficient to fund our operations and commitments at least through our current guidance period ending December 31, 2018. However, absent a significant improvement in market conditions such that cash flow from operations were to increase from projected levels, we do not currently expect to have sufficient liquidity to repay the full amount of our three tranches of funded, unsecured debt outstanding as they mature in fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively without refinancing part or all of that debt.

Refinancing in the current climate is not likely to be achievable on terms that are in line with our historic cost of debt capital. We are fully aware of the challenges that current market conditions are presenting to everyone in the offshore oil and gas industry and we continue to work with our advisors at PWC Corporate Finance and Latham & Watkins to actively review our capital structure and assess our strategic options as we consider plans to ensure the long-term viability of Hornbeck Offshore.

With that, I will turn it back to Todd or for any further comments and to entertain questions.

Todd Hornbeck

Thank you, Jim. I think we are available for questions now.

Turner Holm

Hey, good morning gentlemen. Thanks for taking my call.

Todd Hornbeck

Good morning.

Turner Holm

So Jim, I just wanted to follow-up on your last comments about liquidity and having sufficient resources to fund all your operating capital commitments. Just – to clarify, that excludes the bank facility, is that correct?

Todd Hornbeck

Yes. I mean, the statement was made saying that our cash on hand would do that, that’s correct. We do, of course, have the facility there and it is available and will remain available through the balance of this year, whether it’s available beginning in the first quarter of ‘18 and thereafter, we will have everything to do whether we would be in compliance with the interest coverage holiday on an annualized run-rate as of the first quarter. We start to rebuild our trailing 12-month ratio by taking the first quarter and annualizing it as opposed to using the four quarters ended March 31, ‘18 and if that number is 1x or greater for the first half of next year, then it will remain available. Otherwise, it would not or it would need to be – be amended.

Turner Holm

Okay, I understand. And Todd, to follow-up on some of your comments, you said you might see some slight seasonal improvements in the second quarter and third quarter. And any color you can provide on that would certainly be interesting. And then I guess the second part of the question is just do you see anything outside of the core Gulf of Mexico oil and gas business that might be potential bright spots perhaps Alaska or offshore win projects in Massachusetts or anything of that like?

Todd Hornbeck

Well, first of all, this is starting to be the season for construction and repair and maintenance. So, we will just have to see what the customers’ appetite is this summer. We are actually doing some of those functions offshore. Our customers have been in a preserved cash mode over the last 30 months and are pushing everything to the right, even repair and maintenance. We have been told they are going to work their equipment offshore as long as they can without spending any money. So, that’s just a big buildup at sometime in the future. We will probably see some seasonal activity. It’s just very, very difficult for anyone to say how much it can – as you know deepwater infrastructure is not as robust as people think, it’s pretty fragile, so things break. Things need to be repaired. And so we have – it’s just really not something that has a lot of visibility, but we have the right fleet, we have the right equipment to be able to go out and service our customers’ needs as they need it, but we do see that this summer, there will be some activity. We just don’t know how much. As it relates to alternative uses for the vessels and repurposing them to do something else, we are going to be a little bit shy or quiet on that just because if we did have anything – it’s a pretty competitive market out there and just wouldn’t want to be able to elaborate on that too much. But we are looking, not just domestically around the U.S., but in other regions of the world to do specialty work and repurpose some equipment.

Turner Holm

Okay, thank you very much, Todd. I appreciate it.

Hey, good morning, guys.

Todd Hornbeck

Good morning.

Mark Brown

Just I was curious of your thoughts on attrition in the Gulf of Mexico. Clearly, we haven’t seen much scrapping of vessels. But essentially when these are cold stacked for long enough time, it seems that they are essentially not going to be put to use again. And I am curious your thoughts of are we going to see some of the older tonnage maybe the 200 class vessels never work again when we come out of this downturn and focus on the higher spec 300 class, etcetera or do you think there is still a place for some of these 200 class vessels?

Todd Hornbeck

I think what we are going through right now is de facto scrapping. Our size equipment in our sector doesn’t really lend itself to go into scrap yards and selling the equipment and bringing them to a traditional scrap yards like you would have on a much larger deep draft equipment. But what’s happening now, the fleets that are – the smaller end of the fleet that’s being stacked most likely will not recover after this downturn. So it will be cannibalized probably to a point where it will be cost prohibitive to ever bring it back out. So that’s a de facto scrapping. Also as we go through the market and reorganizations were done and recapitalizations were done and consolidation, rationalization will happen, as that happens toward whatever part of the market that is, if that’s starting this year, next year, I do think consolidation at the end of the day is going to be a big key factor in rationalizing and stabilizing some of these fleets. So I think you have got it down and you are right the barriers – as people run out of cash in the industry, not just domestically but worldwide, it’s very hard to justify bringing out and spending a lot of money on a piece of equipment that can – has very marginal utility to a market.

Mark Brown

Okay. I was curious on the two MPSVs under construction, do you have any work lined up or sort of discussions underway potentially lining up work and what sort of capabilities do those have, this 400 class that go beyond the – your existing MPSV fleet?

Todd Hornbeck

Well, I mean – as you know, we pushed those to the right another year, extended the vessels to add chemical tanks and a lot more below-deck fluids because we are seeing in the marketplace that that’s required in a lot more meaningful way in ultra-deepwater drilling and high pressure drilling, predominantly on the production side and completion side. So they will have a lot more capability in that regard. As far as to future work, I am going to hold that a little bit quiet, as you would expect, just because it is a very competitive market. But I do think as this Jones Act initiative takes place and as we get clarity on the Jones Act revocations from CBP, those vessels along with our other Jones Act MPSVs that are in the market today and that are doing – what people don’t realize is the Jones Act fleet today is doing all the sub-sea construction work in the Gulf of Mexico today. It’s not a foreign flag market anymore in that regard. We just don’t have a market. It’s very, very slack, because like I said on the question before, customers are pushing everything to the right to preserve cash. In my opinion, pushing repair and maintenance to the right is really to improve margins to try to attract capital in that division in competing with capital within their companies for upstream deepwater rather than upstream land. So there is some sort of competition going on within these companies to attract dollars to that segment.

Mark Brown

Alright. Thanks Todd. I appreciate it.

Todd Hornbeck

Thank you.

Todd Hornbeck

Alright. I want to thank everybody that’s joined us in our call today. And we look forward to talking to you in our next – our second quarter conference call will be August 3 and we look forward to talking to you then. Thank you very much.

