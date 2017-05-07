Inmarsat's (IMASF) CEO Rupert Pearce on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inmarsat Plc. (OTCPK:IMASF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Rupert Pearce

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Inmarsat’s First Quarter Results for 2017. I will take you through the strategic and operational highlights for the quarter before handing over to Tony to go through the numbers in more detail. We will then have time for some questions. And we aim to finish the call in 1 hour’s time at 9:00 a.m. UK time.

So firstly, just context. We expect that structural change will continue to impact our industry driven by potential technological and market disruption in the future. In an environment that is developing at such pace, Inmarsat remains well-positioned as the leading incumbent operator, particularly in mobility market where we have established a solid core business with material growth potential in the years ahead. Our performance in the first quarter validated the strength of our business, the uniqueness of our offering and our powerful position as an incumbent operator. During the quarter, we remained laser focused on operational delivery and execution. And consequently, we delivered a solid set of results, maintaining our positive momentum following an encouraging performance from the last quarter of 2016. This culminated in solid revenue and EBITDA growth in Q1 despite increased investment in future growth and the ongoing pressures that continue to impact many of our markets. Our performance in Q1 sets us up well for the rest of the year and into 2018. And for both years our revenue and CapEx guidance therefore remains unchanged.

Before summarizing the performance of each of our business units in Q1, I would like to discuss developments in our asset base during the period, starting with our progress on Global Xpress. Demand for services from our GX platform now fully operational and gaining market traction, continued to ramp up across our business units, with GX delivering revenue of over $32 million during the quarter. These revenues are generated mainly from customers in the government sector, but with GX installations in both maritime and aviation now growing steadily, we can expect a wider customer – a GX customer base going forward. This performance establishes a strong platform for growth from GX for the remainder of 2017 and beyond. GX will continue to support our growth ambitions as we look to achieve our target of an annual revenue run-rate of $500 million from the first 3 GX satellites by the end of 2020.

We made great progress in starting to upgrade our GX proposition and service levels in Q1 having in the first quarter achieved throughput rates of 330 megabits per second to a terminal in over-the-air testing to a live GX satellite in orbit. This is a significant improvement from our current throughput rates of around 50 megabits per second to a terminal and gives a significant competitive edge, particularly over our peers who are still some years away from full satellite operations. This enhanced capability will be gradually introduced during 2018 and ‘19. The fourth GX satellite I-5 F4 will be launched with SpaceX a week on Monday and when it enters commercial service around the turn of the year, F4 will provide us both with in-orbit redundancy, which is important for many customers who depend on us for mission-critical services and additional capacity and capabilities to deploy into new regional growth opportunities thereby further strengthening our confidence around GX as a major platform for growth.

Secondly, good progress is also being made on the European Aviation Network and we continue to expect the network to enter commercial service during the second half of 2017. The launch of the S-band satellite itself is planned for the end of June 2017 with Arianespace. We don’t anticipate any delays as a result of the recent industrial action in Kourou, which has now ended, where the launch is taking place. Deutsche Telekom too is making good progress with the build-out of the complementary ground component network across 31 countries in Europe and we are almost there in terms of the outstanding European regulatory approvals for the EAN.

Now, turning to each of our business units and their performance in Q1. Revenue for our maritime business fell slightly in the period driven by the continued decline in revenue from our lower margin legacy products as previously flagged and slight revenue softness in FleetBroadband, both of which offset strong growth in our VSAT revenues. While the maritime market remains in a cyclical downturn, the opportunity for Inmarsat in the high-bandwidth VSAT segment will drive our future growth prospects in maritime. Early signs of success here are continuing to emerge, with our VSAT product offerings again delivering double-digit revenue growth in the first quarter following similar levels of growth rates in previous quarters. The installation program for Fleet Xpress, our GX product for Maritime, is ahead of schedule, with strong progress being made through our internal capabilities supported by additional installation specialists working on our behalf and a ramp-up in our drive to onboard the installation networks for our distribution partners.

In the first quarter, we signed an additional take-or-pay distribution agreement with Satlink, which sits alongside our existing agreement with Marlink, SpeedCast and Navarino as well as FX installation commitments from industry thought-leading fleets Hapag-Lloyd and Fleet Management Limited. With these agreements and our internal program to migrate our customers from XpressLink, our legacy VSAT product, we now have over 10,000 vessels committed to adopt Fleet Xpress in the near future. By the end of Q1, there were over 800 vessels installed with Fleet Xpress. If you strip out the XpressLink migrations, around 40% of the Fleet Xpress installations activated in the quarter came from new customers, either new ships or customers previously using exclusively the products of our competitors. This is a clear early sign that the rollout of Fleet Xpress will not only enable us to grow our revenue base, but it will also be a key driver for us in gaining market share in the fast-moving VSAT segment.

Our core FleetBroadband product delivered a resilient performance in the quarter. Revenues declined moderately due to ongoing market weakness and customers moving to Fleet Xpress, which of course is ARPU accretive for our maritime business overall. Our new Fleet One product is now installed in over 1,600 vessels, providing us with a good platform for growth in a new market segment. Fleet One deal pipeline remains strong and indicative of the excellent growth potential for this new service with which we hope to expand our addressable Maritime market and re-grow our L-band business.

Our government business delivered another good performance despite continued downward pressure on the satellite industry in this sector. Our focus on internationalization, diversification and innovation continues to bear fruit. And despite the continued lumpy nature of revenue generation in this sector, we delivered an outstanding 25% revenue growth rate in the period. The adoption of GX gained further traction across our government customer base, with our major take-or-pay contract with Boeing, a key channel partner in the U.S. for military Ka-band services, continuing to be a key driver of our performance. We also saw initial revenue generation from the CSSC contract during the quarter about the U.S. Navy, another proof point that our strategy of diversification and innovation in government is working.

In addition, our global government business continues to be supported by sustained operational tempo in one particular region as well as increased hardware sales. And at the end of March, we announced our inclusion in AT&T’s consortium to provide satellite-based solutions for FirstNet, a prestigious nationwide emergency response network in the U.S. which will be implemented in the coming years. This is a landmark win for us. And while it’s not expected to generate meaningful revenues for a few years, it is further validation of our strong position and deep relationships within the U.S. government market.

In Aviation, our core business serving the Business and General Aviation and Safety & Operations Services segments delivered double-digit growth rates in Q1, with over 16,500 connected terminals in our L-band based products SwiftBroadband and Classic Aero. In addition, we successfully completed the first installations of Jet ConneX, our new GX-based product for the BGA segment during the period.

In IFC, our newly emerging ultrahigh growth opportunity, we have completed an additional 60 installations for the Deutsche Lufthansa Group, so far this year, including 45 during Q1. And adding to the 20 installations completed in 2016, we now have 80 DLH aircraft installed with GX. And I am delighted to say GX has entered full commercial service with Lufthansa Passenger and Austrian Airlines, SWISS and will be available on Eurowings in a few weeks to come. We have now signed contracts which are expected to involve the provision of IFC services to over 950 aircrafts, with IAG committing to the EAN in March.

In the second quarter, AirAsia announced the Memorandum of Understanding for GX, and Qatar Airways announced that it intends to install GX across its flagship A350 and 777 fleet. These two announcements mean that we have now – that we now have an additional 250 aircraft expecting to utilize GX for IFC services. As a result of our success in IFC so far, we now have key cornerstone narrow body and wide body customers in the key regions of Europe, the Middle East and across Asia Pacific, illustrating the broad appeal of GX. We remain in late-stage discussions with a number of other airlines and we expect to invest a proportion of our active pipeline of 3,000 aircraft into contracts in the near-term. We remain in a unique market capture phase for passenger connectivity services to the commercial aviation industry. Whilst margin dilution will be a near-term consequence of our extensive investments in this area, we continue to believe that this is more than offset by the potential rewards that we will achieve in the longer term.

And finally, our enterprise business continues to be impacted by low demand and competitive pressures in all of its markets. In particular, the oil and gas sector remains in a down cycle and this continues to have an impact on demand for our BGAN product and our GX offering in that end market. Our satphone product also struggled in Q1 with an overall decline in customer usage against a tough prior year comparator, whilst fixed to mobile revenues declined significantly, reflecting the expected continued decline in the voice market as well as migration to voice-over-IP products. One bright spot for enterprise in the quarter however, was M2M, where revenues and the number of connected terminals increased. This remains an important area for us on which to build capability as we look to maximize opportunities around IoT applications relating to connectivity, including connected transport and smart agriculture. Indeed, during the second quarter, we made a small minority investment in Actility, an IoT solutions specialist, following our recently established partnership with them to extend the reach of our satellite networks through the addition of a low power wide area network or LPWAN extension for IoT applications globally.

So to sum up, our performance in Q1 further ensures that Inmarsat remains well placed for the future with well established and proven communication networks, substantial spectrum assets to fuel those networks, differentiated capability in running global mobility services, a market leading global distribution network and a significant base of loyal customers for whom we will continue to provide high quality service and delivery. These elements, particularly in challenging markets at a time of substantial change, provide us with a strong foundation from which to capture the significant growth opportunities that will emerge in the coming years.

Thank you. With that, I will now hand you over to Tony to discuss the numbers in more detail.

Tony Bates

Thank you, Rupert and good morning everyone. I will start with a quick overview at the group level. Overall, we had a good quarter. Revenues increased by $33.6 million or 11% to $332 million, with material growth in aviation, government and Ligado, but slightly lower revenues in maritime and a weak quarter for enterprise. GX delivered $32 million of revenue in the quarter. Net operating costs were up by $18.3 million to $151 million, mainly reflecting the higher revenues, increased investments in our IFC capability, an increase in central operational delivery costs and currency gains of around $4 million. As a result, EBITDA rose by $15.3 million or 9% to $181 million and EBITDA margins dropped by a percentage point to 54.6%. It’s also worth noting that as in Q4, these results are ahead of both consensus and last year for both revenue and EBITDA including and excluding Ligado.

Now, let’s look at the performance of the individual business units. In maritime, revenues decreased by 3% or $4 million to $139 million, with accelerating growth in VSAT revenues being held back by the ongoing decline of our low margin legacy products and slightly lower FleetBroadband revenues. The growth in VSAT was driven by the arrival of Fleet Xpress last year, coupled with both a material expansion in distribution through the addition of the wholesale channel and a step change and increase in our own installation capability through the engagement of Radio Holland, Intellian and Cobham.

Over the first quarter, Fleet Xpress was installed on 473 ships, bringing the total to an 808 vessels. That increase consisted of 237 migrations from XpressLink, 145 migrations from FleetBroadband and 91 new customers. 400 of these installations were by Inmarsat, and 70 were by our wholesale partners. We now have more than 3,200 vessels on VSAT, an increase of 700 from the prior year. There were net 231 VSAT installations in the quarter, 95 more than we installed on average each quarter in 2016. And the pace of installation is still rising. Within these numbers, the level of deactivations was little changed from last year. And encouragingly, Inmarsat direct customer backlog also increased by around 150 to 650 ships.

VSAT ARPU was approximately 5% lower than in Q1 last year, mainly reflecting the 2016 issues, including the impact of more vessels being laid up, older higher ARPU SEVSAT contracts burning off and a weaker Norwegian krone. VSAT ARPU has actually remained pretty stable at around $3,100 per month over the last four quarters, but we will see this number start to decline as we progressively add wholesale revenues into the mix. Revenues for FleetBroadband declined by 2% in the quarter with ARPU rising, but a decline in the installed fleet. ARPU increased from $755 to $772 per month, with the impact of the price rise last year and the continuing transition of customers to higher value package being partly offset by the migration of higher value customers to Fleet Xpress and price plan optimization by some customers. Excluding those who use FleetBroadband as part their VSAT installation, over the last year, the FleetBroadband installed fleet contracted by around 1,700 ships just under 38,000. Of that reduction, 900 were generally ARPU accretive migrations up to VSAT, with the balance mainly reflecting a soft market.

Revenue from our other mainly lower margin and legacy products continued to decline, falling by 23% to $22 million. Revenues from our new, entry level L-band offer Fleet One are still relatively immaterial, but as Rupert mentioned, installations are continuing to rise, with 340 new installations in the quarter taking the total to over 1,600 vessels. Operating costs in maritime for the quarter decreased by $2.5 million mainly as a result of the mid-2016 internal reorganization that’s moved approaching $3 million of costs per quarter from maritime into central services. Putting all of this together meant that maritime EBITDA decreased by $1.5 million, but the EBITDA margin improved from 78% to nearly 80%.

Let’s now turn to government, where revenues grew strongly, rising by $17 million or 25%, with both the U.S. and non-U.S. government businesses contributing. In the U.S., our take or pay contract with Boeing continued to be a key driver, helping our U.S. government revenues to grow by 37% in Q1. We also saw the first contribution from CSSC contract in the period, slightly earlier than originally expected. I should probably also point out that whilst the FirstNet announcement is obviously great news, we don’t expect any material revenues from that contract in either 2017 or 2018. Outside the U.S., government revenues rose by 10% during Q1 as a result of both operational tempo and increased hardware sales from – following a major contract renewal last year. Government operating costs rose by $2 million, with the increase arising equally in both direct and indirect costs in response to the growing and changing revenue profile. EBITDA improved by 32% to $64 million, reflecting the higher revenues and improved revenue mix. And the EBITDA margin increased to 75% from 71%.

Aviation delivered another strong quarter, with revenues rising by 42% to $44 million with good growth in both the core L-band franchise and from our new in-flight connectivity broadband offer. Our core business and general aviation and safety and operational services franchise grew by 27% in the period. The performance of both SwiftBroadband and Classic Aero was supported by strong growth in both the number of installed aircraft and ARPU, including an increase in the use of SwiftBroadband to support some transitional cabin connectivity solutions. In IFC, we installed GX in a further 45 Lufthansa aircraft, bringing the total to 65 at the end of March and generating just under $4 million of relatively low margin installation revenue. As Rupert mentioned, as at the end of April, we have 80 aircraft installed on GX.

Operating costs in aviation increased by $10 million to $19 million, reflecting close to $4 million of additional direct cost associated with the IFC revenues and the ongoing investment in indirect overheads to win and deliver these contracts. Aviation EBITDA nevertheless grew strongly, rising by 14% or $3 million to $25 million albeit with EBITDA margins as expected falling further to 58%. We expect both the direct and indirect cost in Aviation to increase further. The direct cost increases will be tied very closely to new GX and EAN ISP-enabled aircraft coming on-stream. The indirect cost base in aviation will increase to around $70 million in 2017 as we continue to bring onboard the capabilities to win and support the IFC opportunity. As I mentioned in March, over the next 5 years, the consequence of this changing revenue mix will be a reduction in overall aviation EBITDA margins from over 60% last year to something closer to 40% before rising volumes drive them back up to recent level.

Enterprise had its tough quarter, with revenues falling by $4 million or 13% to $29 million and with the decline being right across the product suite, except in M2M where growth continues. This picture reflects the ongoing impact of competitive pressure, for example from VoIP in fixed-to-mobile and 4G in media, but we also see continuing stress within the oil and gas sector. We are also working hard to sustain and replace an aging product set. Consequently, BGAN revenues fell by 17%, fixed-to-mobile revenues fell by 18% and GSPS revenues were 13% lower. M2M revenues and terminal numbers increased by 5% and 3%, respectively, with the number of terminals now standing at over 335,000. And most of the revenue reduction being in the airtime, operating costs were little changed. EBITDA was consequently $4 million lower, or 15%, at $22 million and the EBITDA margin was a little lower at 75%.

Central Services revenue increased by $12 million to $34 million, driven mainly by increased Ligado revenue following their exercise for the 30 megahertz auction at the end of Q1 last year. Operating costs at the center increased by $10 million or 15% to $75 million as a result of both the internal reorganization between Central Services and Maritime in 2016 that I mentioned earlier and now established higher run-rates of operational delivery costs.

Further down the P&L, net financing costs increased by $67 million to $85 million. The main driver of this was a $58 million charge relating to an increase in the conversion liability components of the new convertible bonds, reflecting our higher share price. It is important to note that this is an unrealized charge that will only crystallize if the premium element of the convertible converts to equity on maturity. Excluding this non-cash item, net financing costs rose by $9 million to $26 million, mainly as a result of the increase in gross debt over the period.

Tax charge of $7 million was $6 million lower than last year, reflecting the impact both Q1 and retrospectively of a more favorable treatment of profits under the patent box regime that was signed off by HMRC during Q1. The underlying effective tax rate for the quarter also fell from 19.4% to 18.9%, mainly reflecting the reduction in UK tax rate from 20% in 2016 to 19.25% in 2017.

If you now look at the cash flow, you will see that free cash flow decreased by $115 million to $18 million mainly as a result of higher CapEx. CapEx increased by $92 million, reflecting the timing of the expenditure on the I-5 F4, S-band and I-6 satellite programs and $30 million of success-based customer terminal costs across maritime and aviation. We also saw an increase of $11 million in net interest payments following the refinancing last year and in contrast to launch – last year in working capital, only one rather than two Ligado payments arriving in the quarter. We also made a scheduled $41 million capital repayment on the Ex-Im facility during the period. Net debt was in fact little changed from the end of 2016 at just under $1.9 billion. And with the higher earnings in Q1, leverage consequently remained well within our covenant levels, falling from 2.4x at year end to 2.3x.

Finally, let me confirm that our overall guidance is unchanged. We remain confident about the medium to long-term outlook despite the ongoing market challenges and the difficulty in forecasting exactly where our results will come out. Performance this year and next year will be particularly determined by our results in IFC and in government. EBITDA margins will be adversely affected by the costs of our investments in IFC and operational delivery as I discussed earlier. We expect revenues, ex-Ligado, of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in 2017 and $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion in 2018. CapEx is expected to be between $500 million and $600 million in both 2017 and 2018 and we expect that the annual GX revenue run-rate to be at least $500 million by the end of 2020. And we continue to expect our leverage to normally remain below 3.5x. So, our guidance for 2017 and 2018 has not changed and consequently we do not expect consensus forecasts for those years to change despite the good results of the last two quarters. That’s it from me. Thank you very much.

Rupert and I would now be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Roshan Ranjit from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Roshan Ranjit

Hi, good morning. Just two questions, please. Firstly, on maritime, could you provide a bit more detail around the up-sell into Fleet Xpress? Because despite seeing the migration from FleetBroadband, you do report a ARPU increase in the FleetBroadband product. So are you seeing migration across the board or is it still coming from the upper end of that product? And secondly, just on aviation, your press release earlier this week stated 80 GX installs on the Lufthansa group. And now that’s a significant increase in the installation run-rate. Is that coming at the request of the airline or have you signed up more installation partners to cope with that backlog which you previously mentioned? Thanks.

Rupert Pearce

Okay. Thanks, Roshan. Let me deal with with the first one very quickly because it’s pretty one. I will hand over the maritime question to Tony. The Deutsche Lufthansa group install rate is determined by the installation lines that we have established with them. I think we have got more than 10 different installation lines around Germany and Europe supporting that, but it is going to plans. It is ramping up, because it’s beginning to reach its full implementation potential and no more than that. And the DLH Group wants to see the whole of it. Its airline group installs before the end of this year and modestly into next year, so they are moving at pace. And our recent announcement tells you how that is going. So there is nothing untoward, no major changes there. It’s on track, on plan.

Tony Bates

Hi, Roshan. The FleetBroadband ARPU increased at the same quarter last year. There is actually quite a number of different issues going on within that. As you point out, the migration from FleetBroadband into Fleet Xpress obviously has an impact. It is tending to take customers slightly above the average ARPU out of FleetBroadband. So that issue is part of the storyline, but we are also continuing to see customers going up the stack, in other words taking larger package, so driving up the average ARPU. And you may recall that we had a small price increase last year as well, which also goes into the mix, which meant year-on-year there is a contribution there. But it’s really a story of puts and takes and the blend that’s giving us that overall increase over this period.

Rupert Pearce

I will just add one feature to that. I mean we said that we were quite chuffed to see quite a significant proportion of these new FX installs coming from totally new customers, new ships or people who didn’t have FleetBroadband on their ships. But the other thing, our Head of Maritime is telling Tony and I is that he is seeing fleets, not ships, migrate. So when a ship owner or a fleet manager makes the decision to move, it’s a fleet wide technological upgrade. And that’s why so far, as Tony says, by and large our – we are seeing the averages move. So we are not seeing the very top end of our FleetBroadband business move on mass. It’s much more of an averaged move across, because it’s about a fleet wide, business wide technological upgrade. I can’t say whether that’s a trend that will last, but certainly it’s encouraging at this stage.

Roshan Ranjit

Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Giles Thorne from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Giles Thorne

Thank you and good morning everyone. I had three questions, please. I wanted to start with the kind of the theme of incumbency that you have been pointing to for 1 year or so now and then specifically, with the AirAsia announcement, do you get a sort of sense of how important your incumbent position was as an L-band IFC provider to securing that rhetoric win and just building on that, as an existing SwiftBroadband subscriber, what do you think the monthly ARPU could go to upon migration to GX of those AirAsia aircraft. Secondly, again sticking with this theme of incumbency, with the recent announcement that Shenzhen Airlines will be trialing the new SwiftBroadband servicing lines, how often do you see the provision of flight deck services as a gateway to sail around cabin connectivity or is it really two very separate buying decisions, thus far. And then lastly, I wanted to pick up on the Internet of Things and you referenced it in your prepared comments around the investment in activity that emerged in the past few weeks, I think with the year ago, you joined the [indiscernible], so what was the logic in taking an equity interest in a LoRaWAN provider at this point and also, just a couple of comments on why LoRaWAN and not the other LPWAN providers – standards that are out there? Thank you.

Rupert Pearce

Thanks Giles. Okay. So the benefit of incumbency, obviously one of them is that we have customers who we know and hopefully we provide them a great service and we have a trusted relationship with them. They are often using us for mission critical services, so it’s a great place from which to introduce innovation and disruption. AirAsia, probably quite a good example of that, because we have known them well, as you would rightly say, they have had SwiftBroadband installed for a long time on their planes. And the move to GX is about upgrading their capabilities, enriching their capabilities on the back of an existing relationship of trust and confidence. So incumbency plays some role there and it’s definitely helped us as we know them very well. I think – I mean the trends of the move from SwiftBroadband ARPU to GX ARPU are still a bit too early to tell in the aviation context. We have obviously given you the average ARPU across the entire SwiftBroadband base, some of that is passenger connectivity, but a lot of it isn’t. So it’s a mix thing. And I – it’s a bit early to tell exactly how different airlines and – narrow body versus wide body, Asian versus European, uses will change and be, so I think I would probably rather duck that question in terms of trends, because we only have a small amount of information and much of that comes from the across the funding go-go at this stage. But we still think that the $150,000 to $200,000 per year per plane is not a bad place to start. But there will be a lot of noise in the numbers over the next few years as things settle down. On the Shenzhen question, I would say that it – we will have – occasionally have situations where we can bundle cockpit and cabin connectivity into a compelling offering. And of course, because we serve both parts of the plane, we serve safety, connected aircraft and cabin connectivity. If we can bundle and create a valuable proposition for a customer, we will. But in general, these are very separate markets and they often – the opportunities to sell into these, the front and the back at the plane come at different time. The Shenzhen opportunity was just a good example of how our next generation SwiftBroadband for safety, for connected aircraft and for tracking is going to be a compelling proposition. IoT, there are lots of standards, lots of opportunities around LPWAN network, different types of technology. We have experimented with a number of the players in this sector. And in Actility, we found a partner that we get on extremely well, who is – have been to be doing very well. And we are very confident in the solidity of that technology. Now, you have got to remember, there are – perhaps there are needs for an LPWAN network that’s different from others. We use LPWAN networks to extend the coverage of our network, to take the devices at the edge of our network down in terms of cost and size by an order of magnitude. So for example, we are deploying at the moment in a Peruvian plantation, a palm oil plantation. Obviously, a BGAN terminal is $1,500 and about the size of a small book. And we can add to that LPWAN networks that go down to terminals the size of credit cards that cost about $1, which connects to sensors. So our alliance with Actility is about extending the reach of our network deeper and deeper into customer premises for richer and richer applications. And we find that technology is a good fit for us. We have therefore acquired an Actility hub. And why do we invest in their recent round, well, it’s to signal the strength of our strategic relationship with them and to develop a mutual relationship that makes each the preferred partner of the other. And I think we will do very well together.

Giles Thorne

Great. I just had a very, very quick follow-up on AirAsia, they announced last year the 100 new A320neos and does the scope of your MOU include those or is it just the retrofit of the long-haul fleet?

Rupert Pearce

Off the top of my head, I don’t know the answer to that, I am afraid.

Tony Bates

No.

Rupert Pearce

No, Tony. No.

Tony Bates

No.

Rupert Pearce

Sorry Giles, we will have to come back to you on that separately.

Giles Thorne

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Terence Tsui from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Terence Tsui

Yes. Good morning everyone. I have got a couple of questions, please. Just firstly, on maritime, following-up on some of the earlier comments that you made about the merchant shipping environment being in a difficult downside, are you seeing any signs that the environment could be gradually improving and do you expect to be able to grow maritime revenues in the second half of 2017. And the second one, enterprise, can you just give us some idea of how big the M2M revenues are and when you expect close and fast growing M2M revenues to offset some of the decline in the legacy revenue? Thank you.

Rupert Pearce

Thanks Terence. Just very quickly answering the first question which was the downturn, no I don’t think we do see any particular – enough evidence to say that this was sustained lessening of the downturn in the maritime industry. We have seen some green shoots, perhaps, but I wouldn’t call them a trend at this stage. We are seeing the industry take concerted action to reduce capacity. Layoffs in the energy business being a good example, but there has been a pronounced up-tick in the scrappage of older ships, which I suppose is welcome, because it’s going to lessen the overcapacity. What the industry needs of course is an upturn in global trade, which will turn things around quite quickly. So I don’t think we will be ready to call the end of what’s been a very attritional period in that industry. And we are behaving and acting as though that will continue and trying to serve the industry with value-added propositions, regardless. Tony, do you want to comment on growth in the second half?

Tony Bates

Yes. So the maritime break in the second half, Terence as you know, our maritime numbers are obviously a function of three different things going inside different directions. The growth in the VSAT product in Q1 are 18%, a very good number. And we are very confident about the rate of growth on VSAT, generally over the balance of the year. The installation activity has been progressing a little early, faster than we expected. Also, trade is starting to get behind it. So that engine is working well for us. FleetBroadband, I think is probably going to track sideways, maybe a little bit negative over the whole year. It really depends on the pace of migration upwards, but obviously, it’s a much bigger number. And then our legacy products are declining. If you put all of those things together, we are expecting that the profile quarter-on-quarter should change as we go through the year, whereas the growth of fleet – sorry, the VSAT product becoming more material as time goes on in terms of its total impact. We are hoping that we will see growth in maritime in – by the time we get into Q3 and Q4, Q2, probably more of a transition quarter. But the caveat here, I think as we are dealing with quite small numbers on each of these individual numbers and it’s the juxtaposition about how they all go together. I think the result for the whole year for us is as we expected at the moment, probably positive for the whole year in maritime, but not by a large number. I mean, it’s really – as I say it, just an issue about the pace of those accelerations. And as Rupert indicated, just the issues around the softness in FleetBroadband and how that continues to work through. So, very low single-digits growth or – and I suppose at worst case blended altogether, very low single-digits line, but view at the moment is positive rather than negative.

On M2M, your other question, directionally, M2M revenues are around a $20 million a year type number at the moment. As we indicated, it’s growing single-digits. I don’t expect it to – the rate of growth to change materially this year. The real issue is as we get into next year, we start to bring to the market a much lower terminal cost to start to come in through the chipset, which brings it into a much more affordable range of different options. And so that’s where, I think we should start to see the first signs of M2M starting to become more material and provide some greater offset to the decline that we are seeing in the other legacy product.

Terence Tsui

That’s great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Paul Sidney from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Paul Sidney

Good morning. Thank you. I just had three quick questions please. Just firstly on the GX speed upgrade over ‘18 and ‘19. I was wondering is this something unique to the architecture of GX or was it something your global peers could potentially replicate in terms of upgrade to speed? And just as a slight follow-on from that, could you potentially charge more for the high speed product in the future? And second question, just on FirstNet, could you just give us a bit more detail on why Inmarsat was chosen to partner with AT&T and what you will be delivering in terms of service and also the potential revenue opportunity? And just lastly on IFC for Lufthansa, is there any early indications on how Lufthansa will brand and charge for the product? Thank you.

Rupert Pearce

Okay, Paul. Thank you. On the speed upgrade, what we have got is a couple of techniques that we have been able to adopt agnostic to the satellite platform that we are talking about, air interface upgrades to deliver a step change in efficiency and ground segment upgrade to deliver a step change in agility with the ability to channelize and deploy frequency spectrum and power in a more agile way on the ground. Those two things, taken together, allow us to take the existing satellite and uptake our speeds up and our capacity up as a result. So the two things are very welcome. Post the charter is portray that as a speed, 330 megabits per second. Actually, we have plans to take that above 500 and beyond to 1 gigabit per second. As we start adding the new capacity of new platforms slightly in the 6s, we should arrive at the turn of the decade. So this is a part of an ongoing effort to continue to ensure that GX stays at the cutting-edge competitively in terms of capabilities and performance, one of the features, which of course cost as well. And I guess it surprises that we can do that with our existing infrastructure in space as well as by adding further capacity. Will it be cheaper? Will it be more expensive? I think that depends entirely upon the market marketplace, upon what people want to pay for. If they want the most performance, faster speed, then I hope that they will continue to pay a good price, a fair price for our services. And – but we are driven by the need to remain competitive and to keep moving forward with the capabilities.

FirstNet, all I can say is we had a very strong satellite mobility offering. When you are talking about emergency services, first response capabilities, the TETRA-like capabilities for next-generation network across the United States, clearly, AT&T has to deal with situations where trustful networks go down or where extra resilience is needed or where mobility or communication capabilities are needed in relatively remote areas. And that’s where, of course, the strength of Inmarsat’s very broad set of capabilities comes into play. So, that’s why we were part of the consortium. That’s why we held AT&T win. We are now moving into the secondary phase where we actually start to design our mobile satellite services into this network. So, there is quite a provocative secondary phase to come before we will be to answer your questions around revenue potential. And of course, some of that revenue potential depends on emergency events. This is a network that is designed to be brought into being when things go very wrong in North America. So, it’s a bit of a judgment call as to what that will look like in terms of end revenues. And it’s a year or more away until we can say something more intelligent about that situation. In-flight connectivity for Deutsche Lufthansa, well, you have got to remember, this is a retail proposition, so we actually own the DLH customer for the duration of the contract. That was the deal. That was why we were comfortable to invest significant CapEx in installation and the deployment of the network. And although, obviously, we will remain very, very close partners with the Deutsche Lufthansa Group in deploying for passengers. We wouldn’t want to do anything that would, in anyway, be detrimental to such a great airline. We will be the ISP. We will be – Deutsche Telekom is our ISP in that, but we will be priming a retail offering to Deutsche Lufthansa group passengers and we will deploy a range of service offerings and price proposition over the coming months to those passengers.

Paul Sidney

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Robert Berg from Berenberg. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Robert Berg

Hi, thanks. 3.5, I guess, questions for me. The first, Rupert, I imagine perhaps you are now at a stage where you can give us more information on what mission you have chosen for the F4 satellite, which will be launched shortly. Tony, one for you maybe relating to your comments on VSAT ARPU, now you are kind of actually doing – or your partner’s doing some of the installations. Can you give us a gauge on what average ARPUs you are seeing for a wholesale customer today versus the $3,100 blended average you are seeing? The third question relates to FleetBroadband and a follow-up from previous question. The ARPU did grow year-on-year, but as you say, we were lapping price increases. It was down a fair bit sequentially and I think it was deferred sequential decline. Given the tougher comp in Q2 onwards, should we now expect from here on, FleetBroadband ARPU declines going forward? And then I suppose with vessel numbers still in decline, should we therefore expect a worsening of the declines in FleetBroadband revenues? And then staying on the FleetBroadband ARPU theme, it’s only a few words in your release. So, you talk about bandwidth usage optimization again? Could you give us some insight whether this is more cyclical in nature, so just shifts – or fleet managers having less to spend or whether it’s relating to customers who are upgrading to VSAT, whether with you or competitors, now deemphasizing the FleetBroadband product and therefore, downsizing packages? Thanks.

Rupert Pearce

Okay, let me deal very quickly with F4 and then hand over the other questions to Tony. Robert, we are not quite ready to talk about the F4 mission. F4 will launch a week on Monday and we’ll go through quite a prolonged period of getting into orbit several months. My guesstimate at the moment is that therefore – at least the initial mission will be over Europe. As we have said in the past that there is a strong business case for which we located over Europe to serve a number of different markets, that’s not finally being solidified. And once we have made the final decisions there, we will come out with clarifications. Tony?

Tony Bates

Okay. The VSAT ARPU, just the sort of headlines goes as follows. The $3,100, you need to think about it as including the hardware, the terminals. So I will use all round numbers going forward. If you take out the terminal, which is in our retail offer, you get down to a number which is sort of $2,400, $2,500. If you take out the normal wholesale margin in the industry, you get down to a number which is around the $2,000 number as a sort of wholesale list price. And then clearly, for a number of our major customers, particularly those who are committing through take and pay, there will be further discounts on top of that. We have not given material guidance around that number, other than to say it’s somewhere in the sort of high teens type numbers, but that’s the broad profile. A little bit hard for us to call yet exactly how that makes – going to pan out with any certainty with our views, but we don’t know with any certainty, so we will try and keep you posted as it evolves. FleetBroadband, the ARPU yes, it has coming off a little bit. There was a strong quarter in Q2 last year. There are – is that all of these things is a fairly simplistic broad brush number. It’s literally $350 million-odd divided by numbers of terminals. There are number of bits and pieces going on within that mix. Our view internally right now is that the ARPU over the balance of this year is not going to change dramatically one way or the other. The puts and takes are people going off the stack. We have that. We have different users coming into the mix. As we indicated earlier, the migration out of FleetBroadband is not right at the very top end. It’s not at the average, either it’s somewhere in the middle at the moment of people taking whole fleets out and it’s hard to call this really precisely. There are one or two other distortions in the numbers, frankly. So for example, within the FleetBroadband package, there are some – within the actual package, there is some fleet – fits the mobile revenues within that story line as well. They are not – none of these numbers are literally material, but they are not enough to tweak things like the ARPU. And our broad view right now is not going to change dramatically over this year. Your issue about optimization, let me explain what we mean by optimization. That’s really a conversation about where we have a customer, who in some of the old FleetBroadband packages, they paid a fee for their particular tranche of usage, and then they paid an overage on that if they went over those usage – agreed usage quantities. And clearly, if they are very awake, what they do is they make sure they have got the right package rather than paying premium overage. And when we talk about optimization, it is about people making sure they are in the right band within FleetBroadband. It’s not a conversation about people downgrading. The evidence is still consistently, as I indicated in the ARPU story that people are going up the stack. What it means though is that they are going up the stack and taking some of the overage out on the first step-up – the next step up of the stack. Okay?

Robert Berg

Yes, that’s great. Thank you, Tony.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Michael Bishop from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Michael Bishop

Yes. Thanks. Good morning. Just one question for me, when we think about modeling government going forward to this year and next year, could you just remind us of the various moving parts, because clearly you have got the – you will be lapping the strong take-up of the Boeing take or pay and then also you have had quite a bit of operational tempo outside of the U.S. from the third quarter, so if we just – I would just begin to get your thoughts on how to think about the trajectory going forward?

Rupert Pearce

Hi Michael. Okay. I will give you the big moving parts year-on-year and this is year-on-year rather than quarter-on-quarter, obviously government is a little bit tricky, because it does tend to have these lumpy individual pieces in the mix, which – some of which we can see coming and some of which we can’t. But I think that the broad stories go as follows. Outside the U.S. and if you think of a very, very rough 60-40 split between U.S. and outside U.S., outside the U.S. the broad story is that the market in the business are all broadly going sideways, continued budgetary pressure being offset by us running faster to grow share. And as you note, individual operational tempo is still working for us and it’s working for us pretty well in Q1. That may stop at any time, hence the specific event driven – so I think broad forecasting modeling conversation with outside the U.S. is flattish, net-net-net. When you look at – in USG, we have several things going on. You have that continuing underlying decline in the U.S. market. It’s probably somewhere in single digits, less decline than we have seen historically. But then we have GX coming in. GX over calendar ‘17, in aggregate is a move forward over the number for ‘16. It’s a bigger move forward in Q1 than is represented over the rest of the year just because of the phasing or the way it’s put together quarterly, which is why I was cautioning that the strong performance in Q1 should not be – force people to go increasing their forecast, generally. So there is a GX increase year-on-year, which are very, very round numbers, I think $10 million, $20 million orders of magnitude. We have also got CSSC coming in. The messaging on CSSC has been, in a full year run rate, orders of magnitude $20 million-ish, but ‘17 being a part year and therefore something probably in the teens related to CSSC. Blend all that together and we will get some growth in global government – sorry, in U.S. government over the year, whether it’s double digits or high single digits, a bit hard to call yet. And obviously, there are I would say, the potential for single individual U.S. government transactions spot-in as we saw in Q4 of last year. So a little bit difficult to call, but I think on balance, clearly we are going to see government growing year-on-year, which is good for us as the GX franchise gets underway. It gets built into the marketplace. And outside the U.S., we are very firmly holding our own in the market.

Michael Bishop

Thanks. Actually – and maybe just one quick follow-up on the answer to the fourth GX satellite, obviously if you average – or if you firstly have that over Europe, how difficult would it be to potentially move it to address different business cases as they arise, is that relatively easy or do you think that’s hard?

Tony Bates

It’s relatively straightforward and may well be part of what we can do with the fourth satellites, because it’s not needed, the complete global coverage, the role of Inmarsat 5F4 could change through its life. And obviously, they are for in-orbit redundancy, which would limit it if it was needed for that purpose. But otherwise, it can go off to discrete business opportunities that may differ during its life.

Michael Bishop

Thanks so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mathieu Robilliard from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mathieu Robilliard

Yes. Good morning. Thank you for taking the questions. So I have two questions, please. First, on Aviation, so as you indicated, you have started around the – Lufthansa started to offer GX on some of its flights, can you share with us what kind of average speed you are targeting for that product for a consumer on the plane and how would that compare to what you are planning at this stage for your EAN connectivity solution in Europe, so that would be the first question. Then the second question, a bit more general, not specifically talking about your data – your pricing points, but what have you seen in general in the VSAT market with regards to data prices over the last quarter, obviously ‘16, I think the market experienced some declines, probably also ‘15, are you seeing a slowdown of that decline or an acceleration, any color on that would be very helpful? Thank you.

Rupert Pearce

Okay. It’s difficult to generalize on speeds. There is a different between network capacity and what you actually deliver to an airline on a given contract for a given price, but – and I don’t think it’s going to be a massive difference between what we deliver over GX and what we deliver over the EAN. There are different propositions for different types of aircraft in many respects. But as a rough rule of thumb, you can assure that we are looking to deliver roughly 1 megabit per second to the device. In other words, to the feedback for – in order to deliver a tolerable service offering and service experience for the customer and the feedback. And we continue to believe that, that’s the secret for the future of a successful IFC, but it’s about the day-to-day customer experience. And I think when you use that kind of speed the customer will be able to do pretty much whatever they want to what will probably be a handheld device probably some sort of phone, smartphone device in the hand of the passenger.

Mathieu Robilliard

Sorry, if I can interrupt you. Is that something that can be scaled up over time?

Rupert Pearce

Yes. Yes, but as you know that the – you would scale it up based on the application set. This is about supporting a very specific customer experience, which is backed off the applications and services that, that customer is pulling down. And so it is device-specific in many respects as well. And so the idea is to make sure that we continue to invest in our network to support the very specific customer applications that are needed to the fleet.

Tony Bates

On the pricing in VSAT it’s hard to give you any definitive data. I think the anecdotal information that we are getting back through the market is that the downward pressure on what we saw in pricing last year has been a little bit lighter in Q1 this year, not so obvious. But whether that’s just the deals that have been going through in Q1, the particular mix of those deals or whether it actually constitutes a change in the trend is far too early to call. But basic message is being that we felt a little more comfortable there. And I think we should probably say this needs to be our last question.

Rupert Pearce

Yes, we are okay for one last question. Sorry for those of you who are still waiting, but we had a lot of interest.

Mathieu Robilliard

Thank you, guys.

Operator

Our final question comes from Michael Hill from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Michael Hill

Hi, good morning. One quick question, please. Because I just have on the maritime side, can you give us any color on the amount of ships that you currently have laid out, either in FleetBroadband or on VSAT? Thank you.

Tony Bates

Michael, sorry, I can’t remember the number off the top of my head. It’s not large numbers, but it is – it’s just part of the attrition. We would have to go and dig it out and probably come back to you.

Michael Hill

Okay, thank you.

Rupert Pearce

Okay. Just to sign off, thank you for your questions. Really appreciate it. I hope the answers were interesting. I’m actually quite delighted to say that we can use words like solid in the first set of results. It’s the first time for quite a while. And I am quite pleased that we could almost describe these results as boring, because it shows actually that we are beginning to deliver off to plan. I think Q1 and actually Q4 last year, is showing that GX is arriving, it is solid, it is beginning to transform the prospects for growth, the medium term. There is a plan, of course, to reposition our L-band services alongside that for complementary growth and I think the green shoots for that are beginning to show through as well. So, we take a delight in the fact that there is a consistency of developing here. Plan is in place, it is working and we remain pretty confident in Inmarsat’s prospect in the future for a sustained period and we continue to make the investments to enhance our network and ensure that we remain at the cutting-edge of our industry in the years to come. So, thank you very much indeed for staying with us through the Q1 announcement.

