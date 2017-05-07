Hexagon's (HXGBF) CEO Ola Rollen on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hexagon AB (OTC:HXGBF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Ola Rollén - President, Director & CEO

Stacy Pollard - JP Morgan

Adam Wood - Morgan Stanley

Mohammed Moawalla - Goldman Sachs

Daniel Djurberg - Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Erik Golrang - Nordea Markets

Mikael Laséen - Carnegie Investment Bank

Daniel Schmidt - SEB

Wasi Rizvi - RBC Capital Markets

Ola Rollén

Thank you. Welcome to the first quarter interim report for the Hexagon Group. And I would like you to turn to Slide 4, overview Q1 2017.

Organic growth came in at 3%, and recorded growth at 7%. So it's 1% better sequentially over the fourth quarter. And if we dissect this, we can see that virtually all businesses but PP&M, our oil and gas business, was improving its organic growth. Strong performance in Manufacturing Intelligence, Geosystems and especially in Positioning Intelligence. PP&M continue to face a challenging quarter due to weak demand from the oil and gas market, but actions have been taken to ensure future growth and increased profitability for the quarter to come, and excluding PP&M, organic growth for the group grew by 6%.

We also saw improved profitability year-over-year in spite of the weak performance from the strong contributor, PP&M. Gross margin came in at 61% and EBIT margin 1 at 22.4%.

If we move to Slide 5, it's really only to point out that the first quarter is the weakest quarter and we believe that is the case in 2017 as well.

Slide 6, the P&L statement. Net sales amounted to €778.1 million, and that is 7% recorded and 3% organic growth. If we look at operating earnings EBIT1, we recorded €174.5 million, and that is 9% growth over the corresponding quarter last year.

Cash flow, Slide 7. It was a very positive surprise for us that the first quarter generated such a strong cash flow. Typically Q1 is a weak quarter from a cash flow point of view. But as we can see, cash flow from operations before changes in working capital grew by 15% and after change in working capital, by 29%. And operating cash flow after investments actually grew by 45%.

Talking about working capital to sales, if we turn to Slide 8, we can see that the trend continued. And as I stated previously, we typically grow our working capital in Q1, but in this quarter, we released working capital and continued to push it down as a relation to sales.

The acquisition of MSC, Slide 10. We consolidated MSC at the end of April. Just to recap, MSC is a U.S. based provider of computer-aided engineering, i.e., simulation software in design processes, roughly 1,200 employees spread in 20 countries, strong presence in automotive, aerospace and electronics. And this is our third largest acquisition so far in Hexagon. Purchase price $834 million, 2016 pro forma revenue $230 million and slightly above 70% recurring revenue. It's a big acquisition for us, but still fully financed.

The internal net debt to EBITDA internal target of 2.5 will not be exceeded. And you could say that we still have some €1.6 billion in the balance sheet before we reach our covenant of 3.5x. So we have more buyer power going forward.

Slide 11; accounting impacts in this quarter and going forward from the MSC acquisition. Impairment of overlapping technologies is charged to the P&L statement in the Q1 report and they amount to €10.4 million. They have no cash impact. Transaction costs for this acquisition amount to €2.1 million and they're reported as NRI in the Q1 statement. Deferred revenue, that is something forward-looking, that's something that's going to happen from now on until December of 2017, and for those of you who followed us when we acquired Intergraph, you're well familiar with the revenue haircut principle. So we expect to charge €20 million to €30 million in reduced sales and profits over the remaining quarters of 2017.

The cost savings program, Slide 13; we launched a company-wide cost savings program with a focus to reduce administration cost. The program is affecting or has affected approximately 500 employees. It's expected to drive cash cost savings of approximately €25 million in 2017. And on a fully implemented level, the annual savings will run to the tune of €44 million per annum as of 2018, when it's fully implemented. The cash flow impact of the program amounts to €38.3 million, and that is going to be charged to the cash flow statement over the remaining quarters of this year. The cost is charged to the P&L statement in this quarter.

Slide 14; If we now summarize the cost savings program and the MSC acquisition, and this is for you as a mental note when you do your predictions and forecasts for the remainder of this year, if we start with MSC, we charge 10 plus 2, i.e., €12.5 million in Q1 as NRI and that is the transaction cost and the overlapping technologies. If we look at the column Q2 through Q4, that's the €20 million to €30 million of revenue haircut that will negatively affect the group in the quarters to come this year of approximately €20 million to €30 million.

And then if you look at the line cost savings program, we charged €38.3 million to the P&L statement in Q1, that will have a negative impact on the cash flow statement, but no negative impact going forward on the P&L statement for the remainder of the year. From the cash flow and from the P&L, we expect a positive impact this year of €25 million stemming from these savings. So the net impact for the year, cash flow and profit wise, would be minus 13.3. The annualized savings is €44 million, as you can see in the column 2018. And I hope this has explained what you need to keep track of for the quarters to come.

Now if we move on to market development, Slide 16; not too many changes. South America has grown to represent 3% of sales in the quarter, and we've also seen a recovery in the Middle East, thus EMEA, excluding Western Europe, is now at 7%.

If we move to Slide 17; a quick overview of the regions and how they fared in the quarter. Strong growth. We see recovery in both Middle East, Eastern Europe and South America. Western Europe stable growth. China stable growth and then decline in North America and Asia-Pac excluding China.

Slide 18 is for your reference to compare to previous quarters, what has moved and what has not moved.

We then move to Slide 19; EMEA market trends. EMEA grew by 7% organic growth in the quarter. It was our strongest region, and it was a broad-based growth, where both Geospatial and Industrial grew and Industrial outgrew Geospatial. The manufacturing sector did really well in Western Europe, and Western Europe recorded 7% organic growth, we saw basically all major markets, but really positive ones were Germany, France, Nordics and the U.K. The Middle East returned to growth following a few sequential quarters of negative development due to the weak oil-related economy in the region. Russia is continuing to recover, but this quarter was nothing special, low single-digit growth.

Moving on to Americas, Slide 20; a bit more complicated scenario. North America contracted minus 2% organic growth. If we look at the books at the bottom right, we can see that Geospatial contracted by 1% and Industrial 0%. Within these 2 business segments, we saw mining and the Imagery Program in Geospatial having negative growth in the quarter. Mining was related to the North American development. In South America, mining was very positive, but the Imagery Program had a slow start of the year and we expect to pick up as of the second quarter.

On the other hand, infrastructure business in Geospatial, i.e., construction-related activities, grew very strongly in the quarter in North America. If we then move to the industrial segment, PP&M had a weak quarter whilst MI had a record strong quarter. So the manufacturing sector was doing really well in North America.

If we then look at South America, we recorded 16% organic growth and it's driven by some order wins that we will see later on in this presentation from countries in South America in the mining sector.

Asia; China recorded 6% organic growth with solid demand across all industries. Australia bounced back driven by infrastructure and construction. And then, the poor development in the quarter in the region was really South Korea. That's a double-digit decline due to a weak shipyard and electronics market where increased competition in these two segments from Japan and China hampered growth for our products.

Reporting segments; if we move to Slide 23; Industrial Enterprise Solutions. While the segment grew by 2%. Within that segment, MI grew by 8% organic growth, and we saw continuous strong demand in the electronics industry and good development in aerospace and automotive. Most regions grew for MI. PP&M on the other hand contracted by 11% organic decline, and we saw reduced activities in the overall oil and gas market. We saw some positive development in the quarter, and we saw some signs of stabilization for PP&M.

Slide 24, Geospatial Enterprise Solutions. The segment grew by 4% organic growth and that is what Geosystems did as well; 4% growth for Geosystems with strong development in EMEA, Australia and infrastructure in North America, good growth in China, and this was offset by a weak mining sector in North America. S&I minus 2%; good demand from public safety applications, hampered by poor demand from U.S. Defense in the first quarter. As we all know, we have a new administration in place in United States. And there is a bit hesitation on what budgets that are still valid and so forth among our customer base.

On the other hand, positioning performance in the quarter would talk against that. 22% organic growth driven by both agriculture and defense. And defense in this case is the launch of our new product gadget on vehicles in the NATO-armed vehicles.

If we move to Slide 25, we have a good underlying trend in the gross margin. We've been at 60% for a number of quarters now. What's happening within the business is that PP&M, with a very, very high gross margin, is declining whilst the other businesses are improving. And the same comment goes for the EBIT margin, the operating margin, on Slide 26. We see a broad-based growth from most businesses, but for our oil and gas business in the quarter.

Orders and product releases. Slide 28; helping BMW's largest plant keep up with the growing demand. BMW's largest plant in the world is located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. And they've invested in Hexagon's laser tracker technology. And they continue to add and invest in conjunction with the expansion that they see for both local and international markets.

Slide 29; UTC Aerospace supplies gears for the aerospace market. And they've taken a decision to invest in Leitz Sirio XI coordinate measuring system technologies. And if we turn to Slide 30, received several orders from the mining sector, and we could see a turnaround in this segment. We had orders from Mexico, from Burkina Faso, Pakistan and Argentina in the quarter. So very strong and good quarter for the mining business overall.

Slide 31; we got several interesting orders from South America and India in the quarter. We are engaged in a tunnel project that will connect the city center of Buenos Aires to the western parts of the metropolitan area. We saw a project in Peru where an open-pit mine is using our technologies to control points and monitor processes. RZ Mining has invested in laser scanning to survey a project in Chile. And then we have a huge project in India, where they're going to cover 5,000 kilometers of road and road expansion.

Slide 32; this is a first order for us where an industrial site has decided to install our command and control solution for safety and security. And it's Audi's largest production facility in Ingolstadt, in Germany, with more than 45,000 employees, that has decided to invest in this system.

Slide 33; we're beginning to see a bit of movement in the marine industry for positioning of large ships and floating structures. We've signed 2 contracts, one with Subsea 7, that is a world-leading seabed-to-surface engineering company, and then, Shearwater, which is the provider of marine seismic data acquisition. And they both invested in our GNSS positioning technologies and subscription services in the quarter.

Slide 34; we received several orders in the Asia Pacific for PP&M. Kurihalant Company of Japan, CTCI of Taiwan and China Chengda and CNOOC all invested in small plants in the quarter.

Slide 35; this is an interesting infrastructure project where we support the buildup of GNSS reference network in Uzbekistan. And this is to acquire centimeter-level accuracy across that country, and this is going to be the backbone of the future cadastre of Uzbekistan.

Slide 36; we launched a new product MoveInspect XR8, which is a camera-based portable coordinate measuring machine for highly precise shop floor applications.

Slide 37; we acquired a company called SigmaSpace in 2016. From that technology, that we derived from SigmaSpace, we have now launched Leica SPL 100, which is the first commercial single photon LiDAR technology. And this is bit of a small revolution where we can capture high-density point clouds up to 10x more efficiently than before. We can generate 6 million points per second. And this means that if you want to cover states in a large country or even countrywide projects, we can acquire data at the lowest cost per square kilometer or data point. And this technology is also going to be used in the newly launched Hexagon elevation program, where we combine our imagery with 3D data on the topography of any country.

Dividend; just to remind you, we have our AGM later today and the Board will propose a dividend of €0.48, which is an increase of 12% over 2016. And I think that leads us to the summary slide, Slide 41. Growth driven by strong development in Manufacturing Intelligence, Geosystems and Positioning Intelligence. Our overall growth was hampered in the quarter by continuous weak demand from the oil and gas sector. Strong profit development in all businesses apart from PP&M, and we signed an agreement to acquire MSC Software in the quarter. We closed that deal on the April 26, and we also launched a company-wide cost savings program to reduce admin costs.

And with that, operator, we are open to answer any questions we might be able to answer.

[Operator Instructions] We're now going to take our first question from Stacy Pollard from JP Morgan. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Stacy Pollard

Hi, thank you. A few questions from me. First of all, looking at PP&M; just a quick one, what portion is still offshore exposed versus onshore and downstream? And then given the actions that you have taken to ensure the future growth and incremental or increased profitability in PP&M, while we know that the year-on-year comps are already even Q2, so was that really directed towards the top line growth or more towards the increase in profitability? So just thinking about those actions and where you are really -- what you're really aiming for? And second quick one, if you look at MI up 8%. Is that sustainable for the rest of the year knowing that the year-on-year comps also get a little tougher in Q2? And finally, the Audi project. The Audi S&I deal is quite interesting. Is that a new opportunity for you on the industrial side?

Ola Rollén

Right. You overwhelm me, in a positive way. Let's take PP&M. The structure of the business as such hasn't really changed. 50% of the business is oil and gas, the remainder is other applications. And within those 50%, lion's share is onshore, and were much smaller on the offshore applications. Regarding PP&M, it's fair to say that what we can determine is we know that our cost structure is going down in the quarters to come. So of course, we can say more -- we can state that we believe that the profitability is going to go up given those cost cuts. We also hope that this is the bottom in the cycle and activities launched, restructuring the sales force structure, what we focus on regional implementations and the fact that we have a good pipeline for the new product EcoSys outside of United States. Would point at that between now and year-end we should see a back to development on the top line as well for PP&M.

Then, if it comes to MI, MI is doing everything right at the moment. It's a fantastic development; whether we can maintain 8% throughout the year or if it's going to slow down a bit, it's too early to say, but we have a good pipeline. We had an even stronger order intake in the quarter, so it actually looks quite good. And I agree with you that the Audi project might be a new expansion area for us. And if we combine those kind of applications with the type of robotics that we showcased at Hexagon LIVE last year, we have a clear vision for very interesting business idea.

Stacy Pollard

Great, that's useful. Thank you.

Ola Rollén

Thanks.

We are now taking our next question from Adam Wood from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Adam Wood

Hi, thanks for taking the question. Also a few from me. Just maybe following up on the PP&M side; you know, we've seen the oil services companies recover, so that would seem to kind of concern what you're saying in seeing the bottom. I'm just wondering from the design side, how much slack you see on utilization as oil services company. So I'd imagine through the downturn, they've not passed exactly in line with the CapEx budgets and they prefer to keep hold of some of the seats and run them at lower utilization. How long would you see that kind of needing to flow through the system? The utilization picks up, and then they come back to actually make good on those orders that they've got in your pipeline. And with that in mind, do you think that the PP&M could grow for this year or should we be more cautious than that?

Secondly, could you give us on the capitalization side, the intangible CapEx went up a little bit. Was there being net benefit versus the amortization of the P&L? And then finally, could you give us an update on Smart City. That looked very strong in the quarter. And during the past you talked about your good initial orders, but some of the technologies you're selling in would be reused. Where are we on that? Are we moving onto further projects? As we get on to those new projects, how much is reuse versus kind of additional orders for you?

Ola Rollén

Oh, God, you're aggressive on questions today, but I'm going to do my very best. The design slack in PP&M is very hard to predict. We definitely believe we're at the bottom, and we do see signs of recovery in the oil sector. And we have several touch points within Hexagon where we can follow the sequential development. For example, we see offshore oil rigs, the so-called rig count, growing for the first time in three years. So we see most of all the oil rigs now being commissioned and taken into operation again and that is often the first sign of a recovery.

The second question, the capitalization and amortization, the percentage of R&D spend, it actually shrunk in the quarter compared to the same quarter last year. And then we move on -- so the benefit is roughly the same or slightly smaller. If we then move on to, I think, your third question was Smart City. Yes. It's absolutely true. We had a good quarter, but we do see a lot of projects coming on stream. So we hope this could be a good year for our Smart City development project in collaboration with Huawei.

Adam Wood

Excellent, thank you very much.

Ola Rollén

Thanks.

We are now taking our next question from Mohammed Moawalla from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Mohammed Moawalla

Great, thank you. Alright, I just have two questions. Firstly, in terms of the operating profit despite the softness in PP&M, you came in with a pretty healthy EBIT performance. Can you kind of help us understand the -- were there mix shifts in some of the other divisions to kind of help offset that? Or were there any other kind of synergies or cost savings from prior plans? And then secondly, as you look at service, the different moving parts, particularly PP&M, we saw this year reacceleration in organic growth in Q1. Do you feel that this sort of rate of growth is likely manageable over the course of the rest of the year? Or could we still see a bit more volatility, and sort of is the so-called 3% reasonable assumption for the year in terms of what you think you can deliver?

Ola Rollén

Yes. I mean, all of the other businesses from positioning, MI, S&I, and Geosystems, they improved their mix. So we saw a much richer mix coming through those business units in the quarter. And they all helped to mitigate the decline in margin and profit, in absolute profit, that we saw from our oil and gas business, PP&M. I didn't really understand your second question about PP&M; maybe you could state it again?

Mohammed Moawalla

No, No, it was more on the organic growth for the group for the year given PP&M has been a little below plan, but you said you really will expect some recovering growth towards the end of the year. How should we think of overall group organic growth in that context? Should we stay at the sort of so-called 3%? Or could it still be a little volatile? And how should we think of the shape of organic growth through the year?

Ola Rollén

I think there are good hopes for an organic growth improvement as PP&M is improving itself. So I mean, if the -- all the other businesses remain where they are or they could even in some areas decelerate a little bit, but PP&M recovers, we're going to see automatically a better organic growth for the group. Don't forget that it was 6% without PP&M. So there is definitely a much stronger underlying growth for the other businesses.

Mohammed Moawalla

Great, thank you.

Ola Rollén

Thanks.

We are now taking our next question from Daniel Djurberg from Handelsbanken. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Daniel Djurberg

Thank you very much. And congratulations for the quarter. First question, looking at North America, the private construction did well. Is this a sustainable trend,, do you think? And also if you look at public construction in North America or in U.S., I guess that should expect a recovery in '18, or what do you see there? And also a question on if you look at Slide 18 again, the automotive's down and not showing growth in Western Europe, and I think, not just in China. If you can say something about that and also aerospace in Asia, ex-China?

Ola Rollén

I'll start with aerospace in Asia except China, because that's a fairly small business. And we don't expect that to do much upwards or downwards, but automotive as such, if we take the questions in the reverse order, we think this is going to be a very solid automotive year. If you participated in our Capital Markets Day, you know that we expect volume growth from the auto industry to be around 2% between now and 2020. But we believe the model and the new factory growth to run at the tune of 7% per annum. So we actually believe that our products are going to do better than the average automotive industry.

Moving on to North America, we saw both the private and the public construction sector improving in the quarter. Whether that's a trend is yet too early to say. We've seen the private sector being strong, but it was a quarter where even public spending was growing and improving for us.

Ola Rollén

That's great. Thank you.

Daniel Djurberg

Thanks.

Operator

Erik Golrang

Thanks, I have three questions. The first one, is it right to assume that PP&M isolated so EBIT margin dropped around 7 to 8 percentage points year-on-year? Second question, you talked about the increased competition from Japan and China. I believe you related it to Korea and electronics. Could you elaborate a bit more about that? This is first time I've heard you talk about it. And then thirdly, MSC pro forma says last year of €230 million. What's been their development so far this year? Did they see organic growth in the first quarter?

Ola Rollén

Thank you. I guess the PP&M drop question is the absolute EBIT margin drop. Is that your question?

Erik Golrang

Yes, right, yes.

Ola Rollén

Yes. That is more or less correct. Yes. Korea electronics, it was one of the factors that made Korea shrink in the quarter. I would say the other major factor was shipbuilding and general industry. But it's true that we saw less orders. Electronics overall was very strong indeed this quarter, but it wasn't coming from Korea; it was coming from other countries. I think that answers your question. And we saw growth -- organic growth for MSC in Q1.

Erik Golrang

Thank you.

Ola Rollén

Thanks.

We are now taking our next question from Mikael Laséen from Carnegie. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Mikael Laséen

Thank you. I have a follow-up on MSC actually. Can you explain a bit more how that company is developing in terms of organic growth and the underlying EBIT margins and how we should look at it, think about it ahead? And also if you can comment on the acquisition-related amortization that you expect to have following this acquisition?

Ola Rollén

Yes. We're not going to give you specifics on one individual company within a business segment, but you can read about the sector. And computer-aided engineering is expected to grow at around 5% per annum for the coming 5 years. And the profitability is in line with the sector as well. And these companies are usually delivering EBIT margins of between 25% and 35%. So I think that's the most accurate answer I can give you.

Mikael Laséen

Okay. And the acquisition-related side?

Ola Rollén

It's a bit too early to say what the PPA impact will be. We were arm wrestling with our auditors. But we would consolidated on the April 26, and that we are now establishing the balance sheet -- the incoming balance sheet for the MSC group. But don't forget the haircut this year,. That's going to be a negative unfortunately.

Mikael Laséen

Okay. And can you also say something about how the €25 million savings are affecting the two segments, especially on the Industrial? Is it slightly more in one segment?

Ola Rollén

No, I think, it's roughly the same. I mean, within the Industrial, PP&M cut a bit harder than MI, but on the other hand, in the Geospatial, we also have restructuring both from Geosystems and S&I. So I would say probably you end up in a 50-50 distribution of the savings.

Mikael Laséen

Okay, thanks.

Ola Rollén

€22 million run rate for one -- per segment roughly.

We are now taking our next question from Daniel Schmidt from SEB. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Daniel Schmidt

Yes, hello and good afternoon. I think you said, Ola, in connection with the Q4 report in terms of the savings that 50% of those might be reinvested into R&D and sales force. How should we model that? And do you have a better view of that now compared to three months ago?

Ola Rollén

I think that you won't see a reinvestment this year, so that will not happen. And then I think, we will gradually see an increase in sales and R&D as from 2018. And that should be offset by the similar or even greater increase in the gross profit. That's how I would model it.

Daniel Schmidt

Okay. And then a completely different one. S&I was negative in the quarter. And I think that's the first time it's negative since you started reporting it separately, if I'm right? And you referred to U.S. Defense. And you have good visibility in this business and sort of a fairly sort of -- I don't know, if it's a year or more than that. What should we expect and what you think of this business going forward in the coming sort of nine months?

Ola Rollén

I mean, what happened in the first quarter, the only area is we have a fairly large business selling paid services to the U.S. Army. And there, we don't have much visibility. All our businesses within S&I, we have good visibility. And in the first quarter, customers simply didn't pay or asked for services and paid services, i.e., programming of already installed software systems and so on. They basically just cut their budgets and waited for new instructions. That's how we read it. I think going forward this business could surprise. I'm not saying it's going to be a double-digit growth machine, but I think we're going to see a gradual recovery simply because public safety is growing in the tune of 6%, 7% per annum. And that's a much larger business. So eventually that is going to have an impact on the overall top line.

Daniel Schmidt

Yes. Is it fair to say that the U.S. Defense exposure that you referred to -- is that 20%, 25% of this business or is it less now?

Ola Rollén

No, I would say, it's a little less. 20% is probably more correct than 25%.

Daniel Schmidt

But should we still expect that part of the business to be slow through the summer? And then you sort of -- you think that the rest will more than neutralize that effect gradually throughout the year?

Ola Rollén

It's very difficult to have a view on that simply because it's new decision makers coming in, assessing what their predecessors did, and then either saying, he was not very clever or she was clever, and then signing off on the contracts, these are short-term contracts. But the good thing is they're not very profitable, so the profitability wasn't hurt for S&I.

Daniel Schmidt

Alright, good. Thank you, Ola.

Ola Rollén

Thank you.

We're now taking our next question from Wasi Rizvi from RBC. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Wasi Rizvi

Hi, and just when we spoke at the start to Q4, I think you mentioned that one of the reasons PP&M organic sales was perhaps not what we expected. There were some EcoSys orders that slipped into the first half of 2017. Can you let us know what's going to happen with those? Have you seen those now, or are they still being delayed and pushed out further?

Ola Rollén

We've got a few of them, but we didn't get as many as we hoped for. So one of the actions we've taken in the quarter is to restructure the sales force and the go-to-market strategy for the EcoSys segment within PP&M.

Wasi Rizvi

Okay. And then just to clarify one of your comments earlier just on the Korea. When you're talking about increased competition, that's for your -- from Japan and China, that's for your customers, not for you. Is that right?

Ola Rollén

Yes, we don't make shift.

Wasi Rizvi

Great, that's it for me. Thanks.

Ola Rollén

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We are now taking our next question from Daniel Djurberg from Handelsbanken. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Daniel Djurberg

Thank you very much, a follow-up on MSC. Could [indiscernible] the R&D road map in terms of integration or the simulation to other products and so forth? And also about the solution-focused sales. I mean, just to learn about the progress and so forth. And also if you have an NRI that will be, i.e., that will cost you during this transformation?

Ola Rollén

If we start with MSC, the target is to connect it to our metrology business. So it's an integration with our software PC-DMIS that we're looking at for the future. And that's going to be where the touch points are going to be. We already have a few computer-aided engineering software businesses inside Hexagon. And that's, of course, going to be an immediate integration to look at the both. We also have a quality inspection software called Q-DAS, and we believe that Q-DAS does have a lot of touch points with the MSC product offering as well.

At the end of the day, what we want to use is we want to use all the data that you capture by using metrology in a production line and then feeding that data into the computer-aided engineering software so that design engineers can take cleverer, smarter and cheaper decisions for the future. So that's the integration plan for MSC. Then your second question was about solutions, and I -- can you...

Daniel Djurberg

I want to know more about your transformation of your sales moving towards more a solution sales focus, i.e., can you explain just a bit of it? And where you are in that process and then if left alone, if it's working according to plan?

Ola Rollén

The plan is to transform, take another iteration of Hexagon over the next coming five years. So every quarter we take small baby steps to shape that sales force and change it gradually. But it's no revolution. It's not going to be done overnight. So we're not going to have NRI post just because of that.

Daniel Djurberg

That's great. You have a great year [ph].

Ola Rollén

Thank you.

We're now taking our next question from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hello. I've got -- I have a question about your future. And will you remain as CEO, you're in the trial in Norway?

Ola Rollén

Yes, that's the intention.

Unidentified Analyst

Your intention. Can you explain it a little bit more?

Ola Rollén

Well, it's not up to me to remain as CEO. It's actually up to the Board of Directors. And that's the question you should ask them.

Unidentified Analyst

But you have no signal about that there will be a change in their attitude against you -- your position?

Ola Rollén

No, we had a board meeting earlier today. And I wasn't fired then. So I guess, I'm still here.

[Operator Instructions] We're now taking our next question from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

I have a couple of questions on PP&M, and the first one is that you stated in the annual report that recurring revenue is 70% and now you're reporting organic declines of 11% and going into Q2, there's likely to be a two-year decline organically more than that. So is it nonrecurring that is -- recurring revenue that is turning nonrecurring or is it only the other revenues that are declining? And the second question is that in the Q2 2016 conference call, you stated a couple of things regarding your expectations for PP&M. And that you expected it to turn positive growth in the fourth quarter of 2016, and now it's declining 11% in the quarter. What gives you confidence that you will be more right this time around?

Ola Rollén

The 70% recurring, you could say two things happened. You have 30% perpetual license and services, and that has, of course, been hurt much more than the recurring revenue stream. But what happens with recurring revenue is that you renegotiate, every three years or something, that contract. And we've had contracts up for renegotiation where customers have negotiated down the number of seats they're going to use. And that's going to impact the recurring revenue as well. So just because you have a recurring revenue doesn't mean that it's carved in stone and you always going to get that payment from a customer. Contracts typically run over three to five years.

And then if we talk about the expectations, that's absolutely true. We were hoping for a turnaround in the fourth quarter and now we will see -- we still think we're very close or at the bottom and that things should turn more positive in the next few quarters. But being CEO and giving predictions is not rocket science. There are so many moving parts out there that you might be wrong at times.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great, thank you.

Ola Rollén

Thanks.

We're taking our next question from Stacy Pollard from JPMorgan. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Stacy Pollard

Hi, thanks. Squeezing in a few extras, just on M&A. MSC was larger than you've done in a few years. Will you revert back to the smaller bolt-ons now? Or would you also consider something transformational? And in both cases, what areas of technology would you be looking at? And then the third, last one, HxGN LIVE is in June, is this a big product launch year or a medium product launch year?

Ola Rollén

It's always a big product launch year. So that was an easy one. I think it's going to be exciting. So I urge you to come. Book that ticket now. Regarding M&A, that's always hard to say because it's all about the pricing of M&A candidates. We have some big transformational companies that we constantly look at. And if the price was right for those assets, of course, we would want to do it. But I guess, the safe bet is to say it's back to normal, a string of smaller acquisitions for the remainder of the year.

Stacy Pollard

So technology wise any certain areas that you're interested in or you think are hot or that you need supplementing across your particular portfolio?

Ola Rollén

It's three areas we're focusing on; one is connectivity and visualization and artificial intelligence.

Stacy Pollard

Okay, thanks.

Ola Rollén

Thanks.

It appears there are no further questions at this time. So I would like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Ola Rollén

Thank you, everyone, for listening. And I don't have any more remarks. So talk to you next quarter. Thank you, everyone.

That will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect.

