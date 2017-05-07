Lending Club's Lost Year (And A Half)

LC's market cap is now only 15% lower than before its collapse on May 9th, 2016.

If these targets are hit, LC's revenue will be back to where it was 18 months ago.

It has been one year since Lending Club's (NYSE: LC) smashing success in 1Q 2016. The company posted record high originations, healthy operating revenue, and a second straight quarter of GAAP profits.

But the market did not have time to absorb any of the good news, because on the same day that earnings were released (May 9th, 2016), it was announced that the CEO had resigned. It was also revealed that some loans had their details altered. As a result of these two revelations, Lending Club lost $1B in market capitalization over night.

The following months were painful for the company. Lending Club's underwriting was questioned by institutional investors. The Department of Justice and the SEC investigated the company. As platform investors halted reinvestment or withdrew, originations dropped and revenue shrank.

The remainder of 2016 was dedicated to shoring up its compliance and recruiting top management. Only released one new product during 2016: auto loan refinancing, which had been on Lending Club's road map since at least Lendit 2013.

One year later, the question hangs in the air: Has Lending Club recovered?

A look at Revenue and Expenses

Source: Compiled Lending Club 10-Qs

Looking at the company's expenses against its revenue, adjusted expenses are once again positive after three quarters of being in the red. GAAP expenses have continued to climb, as the company has spent a considerable amount on "one-time expenses" and has issued tens of millions of dollars in stock compensation to its employees.

Delving into Lending Club's expenses, we can see that while sales and marketing expenses have stabilized, origination and servicing have gotten relatively much more expensive year over year. This is a reversal of the Origination and Servicing from third quarter 2014 through first quarter 2016, when the company was consistently more efficient at servicing loans. More about these Origination and Servicing expenses are considered further on.

Source: Compiled Lending Club 10-Qs

Meanwhile, G&A expenses ballooned as the company increased spending in compliance, retention, and recruiting. Despite only releasing one product, relative engineering costs also increased significantly during the same period. The company spent $35M in non-adjusted engineering costs, an increase of $11.5M from a year prior. Why have costs expanded, even though the company hasn't grown?

In the first-quarter earnings call, Lending Club CEO Scott Sanborn noted that the company was migrating company services to the cloud, and further explained the increase in engineering costs:

"We recently launched the first phase of our new enterprise decision platform, which lets data scientists update credit models and incorporate new data sources without involving engineering resources. We've also made significant investments in our data services team."

Source: Compiled Lending Club 10-Qs

Keeping tally, revenue has not yet recovered, while expenses for three of the four main categories are up. Next, we take a look at Lending Club's underwriting. Were investors right to be worried?

Lending Club's Underwriting

Capital invested on the platform is supposed to be sticky, as investors can easily reinvest any borrower payments into funding new loans. If investors are not achieving the return they expect, they will not reinvest the principal, and the company will need to find new investors to replace the lost capital.

Following the Jefferies incident (and even in the months leading up to it), one of the concerns that was brought up in 2016 was regarding Lending Club's underwriting, both in its efficacy and in its efficiency. Many institutions temporarily halted their investments on the platform during the second quarter to do more due diligence, specifically on the concern that additional loans may have had their details changed.

While the specific incidences surrounding Jefferies proved to be isolated (and several large institutions have since committed capital to the platform), cumulative dollar charge-offs have progressively increased year over year starting in 3Q 2014.

Source: Lending Club

This issue was recognized in the first quarter of 2016, when Lending Club stated that it had begun eliminating high-risk populations from its credit policy. The company announced several more cuts to its underwriting throughout 2016, most recently eliminating another 6% of borrowers from its credit policy. Cumulatively, approximately 17% of borrowers who formerly qualified for loans were cut from the credit policy.

While the company stated that the deteriorating credit policy was centered around high-risk borrowers, interestingly (and somewhat worryingly), we also saw an increase in charge offs for grades A-C during the same period. Lending Club stated that it had tightened its policy for lower-quality borrowers throughout 2016. There is evidence that this policy is working, from the slight shift in the curve for the charge offs for the 2016 Q3 vintage compared to the 2016 Q2 vintage. This rightward shift is not evident for better quality borrowers.

Source: Lending Club

Why is credit deteriorating? Lending Club noted these deteriorating credit trends early in 2017:

"Throughout 2016 and into 2017 we have continued to observe the same trends on the Lending Club platform: indicators suggest a strong U.S. economy, but some borrowers are not offering appropriate levels of risk adjusted return."

But, in the first-quarter conference call, Mr. Sanborn commented that: "The data is still early, but we now have a couple of quarters under our belt where we're seeing that early delinquency rates are coming in line with our expectations. They are stabilizing."

The delinquency rates for grades D-G do seem to be flat/trending down over the course of 2016, but delinquency rates for 36-month loans grades A-C are flat/trending up over the same period.

While not a perfect corollary, S&P/Experian consumer credit default indices also show an increase in bank card defaults over the past six months, which suggests that the increasing level of charge-offs is not limited to Lending Club. The same report states that consumer default levels are expected to increase throughout the next two years:

Currently the debt service ratio for consumer credit - the percentage of disposable income required to service consumer credit debt - is 5.58%, up from its recent low of 4.92% in 2012 but lower than the 6.01% peak seen shortly before the financial crisis. The higher interest rates that most analysts expect over 2017-2018 are likely to combine with continued growth in consumer credit to push the debt service ratio back towards the 6% level.

The effect of charge-offs on note investor returns

It is important to point out that charge-off rates are an important indicator to platform returns but are not the only factor. From November 2015 to October 2016, Lending Club raised interest rates by "a weighted average ... of approximately 118 basis points."

This is evidenced by the current stated minimum credit policy, which reset DTI to < 35%, the same as the platform's pre-IPO credit policy. The median return for portfolios with an average age of 13 months is still 4.6%, or 0.9% below portfolios with an average age of 28 months.

Source: Lending Club

Lending Club also noted that it is spending a significant amount more on in-house collection efforts. Servicing and Origination expenses increased $2M from 4Q 2016 to 1Q 2017. If Lending Club is successful, the efforts should be able to be seen in the loss curves.

In regards to company revenue, it does look like the increase spend in origination and servicing is cost effective. Lending Club noted that, although its servicing portfolio balance only increased 8% year over year, the revenue collected on its servicing portfolio has increased 34%. While it is clear that investors are spending an average of 4 bps more than last year to have Lending Club service their portfolio, it is hard to tell what the effect on platform investor return has been.

Source: Lending Club

Sticky Capital?

In its first-quarter report, Lending noted that it had "... delivered $2.0 billion of principal and interest payments to investors throughout the quarter." Since the company originated slightly less than $2B in new loans during the same quarter, this effectively means that the company is treading water in attracting new capital as investor capital outflows are matching new investor capital inflows.

If we tally up our score card, we have:

Revenue has not recovered (but the company has guided investors to growth in 3Q and 4Q). Relative spend has increased in 3 out of 4 expense categories. Bad debts will continue to impact note investor portfolios while the 2016 vintages progress through their hazard curves, although there are signs that the increase in loan charge-offs is slowing down and/or reversing for high-risk borrowers.

Final Thoughts

Lending Club was set back by more than a year by the Jefferies incident. I'm still generally optimistic about the future of the company, but not in the near term.

This may be semantic, but one thing I noticed is that for the first time since Lending Club has done its quarterly presentations, it has eliminated some long-standing slides from its quarterly report deck. In the fourth quarter report, the "providing value to both borrowers and investors" slide was eliminated. In this last report, gone were the "Business model driving lower costs" and the "Efficient Regulatory Framework" slides. These small changes reflect a culture change in the company, and part of me misses the company that Lending Club used to be. It felt exciting being part of an industry that proclaimed it was going to change the world of credit.

It's hard to say where the company would be today if last year's events never happened. But it looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer, as the one thing we can say for sure is that the recovery is not yet complete.

I work for LendingRobot, an RIA specializing in the alternative lending space.