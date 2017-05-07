Tahoe Resources' (TAHO) CEO Ron Clayton on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE:TAHO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017 10:00 ET

Welcome to the Tahoe Resources First Quarter 2017 Conference Call and Webcast. I would like to turn the conference over to Mark Utting, Vice President, Investor Relations of Tahoe Resources.

Thanks very much, operator and good morning everyone. Welcome to Tahoe’s earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2017. With me today are several members of the management team including Ron Clayton, President and CEO; Elizabeth McGregor, our Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Tom Fudge, our VP Operations; Edie Hofmeister, our VP Corporate Affairs; Charlie Muerhoff, our VP Technical Services; Brian Brodsky, our VP Exploration and we have several other members of management team here also.

During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statement, disclosure and cautionary note and technical disclosures are available on SEDAR as well as on our website at www.tahoeresources.com. The financials and MD&A for the first quarter 2017 are also available on our website and on SEDAR. And please feel free to contact us with any questions after the call. Today’s call is also being webcast and is available both on the homepage and the Investor Relations’ page of our website. Slides synchronized to the remarks are available as part of the webcast and we also have PDF version of the slides on the website as well.

Thanks, Mark and thanks everyone for joining us this morning. Tahoe Resources is off to a great start in 2017. Late yesterday, we reported financial results for the first quarter. Silver and gold production compared very favorably to our full year guidance into last quarter primarily due to the higher grades at all of our mines. Our total cash cost and all-in sustaining costs for both precious metals averaged better than target ranges for the year as a result of the higher metal production. We also benefited from higher byproduct metal prices led and zinc in particular compared to our guidance. As you are all aware, we believe consistent, strong financial performance on a per share basis is key to creating and maintaining long-term shareholder value. Cash flow was a record $0.43 per share, up significantly from both last quarter and the first quarter of 2016. We also reported record earnings and adjusted earnings of $75 million, which is by far the highest amount we have ever earned. On a per share basis, earnings and adjusted earnings were $0.24 per share, the highest level in almost 3 years. In the second quarter of 2014, we also reported the earnings per share of $0.24, but the silver price in that quarter was almost $21.

Looking forward – looking at what drove our strong financial results, we had record gold sales of 116,000 ounces and silver sales of 5.6 million ounces, about 100 million ounces silver more than last quarter and the first quarter of last year. Our real life silver price was over $19 per ounce, up dramatically from the previous quarter. In fact, the impact of provisional pricing that hurt us last quarter worked the other way and had a very favorable impact in the first quarter.

Looking at our operations, we reported total silver production of 5.7 million ounces, 5.6 million ounces of which were from Escobal. And Escobal had one of the best quarters it’s ever had with the highest production since the first quarter of last year. From a cost standpoint, the mining continues to perform extremely well, total cash cost of $5.72 per ounce and all-in sustaining cost of $8.11 per ounce were both well below the target ranges included in our guidance for the year.

Turning to gold, production of 119,000 ounces was within the 1,000 ounces of the record gold production we reported in the final quarter of last year. I will point out that we had a 9,000 ounce favorable impact on production from metallurgical accounting change at La Arena and Shahuindo. We switched to recording production based on ounces recovered instead of ounces poured to be consistent with our other operations in most of the industry. This change resulted in a one-time impact to production from the initial recognition of gold and carbon. This change had no impact on sales for the quarter.

Total cash cost in the first quarter averaged $574 per ounce with an all-in sustaining costs of $860 per ounce. Even if we adjust for the one-time impact at La Arena and Shahuindo, these costs were much better than our target ranges for the year. All of our gold mines performed well in the first quarter. We have been guiding to lower production at La Arena as the grade comes down in line with the mine plan and remaining reserve. Production at La Arena was 53,000 ounces at an average grade of over 0.5 gram per ounce primarily due to some short-term mine plan optimization and small, but not insignificant positive grade reconciliation. We do expect to see lower grades in lower levels of production as the year progresses.

At Shahuindo, we produced about 20,000 ounces of gold in the first quarter, which positions the mine very well relative to its full year guidance of between 65,000 and 85,000 ounces. In Canada, our Timmins mines produced about 44,000 ounces with cost in line with expectations for our full year guidance. We are not making any adjustments to our guidance at this point in time. We fully expect both production and costs for all of our operations to come more in line with the target year levels as the year progresses. The rate of capital spending is expected to increase at Shahuindo and to a lesser degree in Timmins and we anticipate exploration spending to increase over the next several quarters as we accelerate drilling and ongoing studies.

Just before I turn the call over to our CFO, Elizabeth McGregor, I will remind you that we released 3-year guidance with our year end 2016 results in March. Included in this guidance is gold production growth to at least 0.5 million ounces and all-in sustaining costs dropping back below $1000 per ounce in 2019. Following Liz’s financial review, I will get into more details on our two key growth projects that are expected to drive this increase. Liz?

Thanks, Ron and good morning everyone. As we did in our last earnings call, I am going to talk about our quarterly results in relation to the previous quarter given that both periods include the Canadian assets as well as Shahuindo and commercial production. Comparisons to Q1 2016 are not really useful given the changes we have seen over the last year. Ron has already touched on our strong results for the quarter.

Cash flow per share, which we define as cash flow from operations before changes in working capital totaled $133 million or $0.43 per share. The $0.43 represents an increase as $0.79 from the fourth quarter of last year and was driven by our record revenues of over $250 million. Earnings for the quarter were a record $74.7 million or $0.24 per share. There were no material differences between earnings and adjusted earnings for the quarter as we primarily adjust for one-time items such as changes in tax rates or acquisition costs. In Q4, 2016 unadjusted earnings of $300,000 were affected by the non-cash impact of a tax rate change in Peru as well as the low price environment. And during Q1, we saw large increase of revenues of over $60 million, which was driven by volume growth for both gold and silver of approximately $34 million, price increases of approximately $22 million as well as the positive impact of the provisional pricing adjustments on the Escobal metals outstanding at December 31. These were approximately $6 million or $0.02 per share.

During the quarter, we sold 5.6 million ounces of silver and concentrate at a realized price of $19.22 per ounce, which was 1 million ounces more than we sold in Q4 2016 at a realized price of $14.45 per ounce. This was an unusually high quarter for sales volumes as we generally sell in the 4.5 million to 5 million ounce range. Gold sales in Q1 were a record 116,000 ounces, which compared to sales of just over 100,000 ounces in the previous quarter. The increase in sales of both gold and silver in Q1 mainly resulted from strong levels of production during the quarter as well as the sales of inventory held at year end.

Taking a look at our prices, our realized price for gold in doré during the quarter was $1,201 per ounce, which was consistent with Q4 2016. As mentioned, our realized silver price in Q1 was significantly higher than in the previous quarter averaging $19.22 per ounce. This quarter’s price increased of $4.77 per ounce or 33% from Q4. A premium to the spot price of $17.42 for the quarter reflected the impact of the price increases on the 3.3 million ounces of silver that were provisionally priced at the end of the year. Production costs were $97.4 million, which compared to production costs of $91.2 million in Q4 2016. With the increase related to higher sales volumes and slightly higher mine operating costs in Timmins. Depreciation expense of $41.8 million was approximately $240 per ounce of gold and $3 per ounce of silver at Escobal and was in line and slightly lower than estimate.

Corporate G&A for the quarter totaled $11.7 million, higher than the $9.1 million in Q4 of 2016. The increase mainly reflects the charge of $2 million related to the update of in-situ ounces at the Timmins West mine. Corporate G&A remains on track with our guidance of $45 million to $50 million for the year. Exploration expenditures were $4.2 million in Q1 versus $6.9 million in the prior quarter with the change reflecting a slight delay in the receipt of permits and commencement of drilling. On the per ounce cost basis, as Ron mentioned, our cost related to both silver and gold production in Q1 average well below the target ranges in our full year 2017 guidance. For silver, total cash cost per ounce produced net of byproduct credits averaged $5.72 per ounce, which compared with $6.84 per ounce in Q4 2016 and our guidance range for the full year 2017 of $7 per ounce to $8 per ounce.

The byproduct credit this quarter was approximately $2.90 per ounce as a result of high lead and zinc prices compared with an assumption of $2.15 for byproduct credit in our guidance. All-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver averaged $8.11 per ounce versus $9.76 per ounce in the previous quarter and our full year target of 2017 of $9.50 per ounce to $10.50 per ounce. We also had a strong per ounce cost performance on the gold side of our business in Q1. Total cash cost averaged $574 per ounce and was lower than any quarter in 2016 and was well below the target range for this year of $700 per ounce to $750 per ounce. As Ron mentioned, even after taking into consideration the one-time production adjustments for approximately 9,000 ounces in Peru, we remained below guidance. However, we anticipate seeing these costs increase over the remainder of the year to come more in line with our guidance numbers. All-in sustaining costs in the quarter averaged $860 per ounce produced compared to $945 in Q4 2016 and the target of $1,150 per ounce to $1,250 per ounce for the year. The low level of all-in sustaining costs in Q1 in part reflected the strong total cash cost performance as well as low levels of sustaining capital expenditures during the quarter.

Turning to capital, total CapEx in Q1 was $48.6 million of which $33.1 million related to sustaining capital and $15.5 million related to project capital expenditures. We expect the Q1 expenditures to be the lowest quarterly totals for sustaining and project capital for the year as projects get underway and construction ramps up. Finally, with strong financial results including record cash flow and strong earnings growth as well as solid operating results and relatively low CapEx, we were able to increase the strength of our balance sheet during the quarter. Our working capital increased over $40 million with our cash and cash equivalents at March 31, totaling $175 million, which is the highest cash balance we have had since 2012. We had debt and leases of about $50 million, which leaves us with about $125 million of net cash at end of the quarter. We also remain un-drawn on our $150 million revolver and un-hedged on all our metals, so we can take advantage of any rising price environments.

As I mentioned, our capital spend is expected to increase as the year progresses. And we do expect to see our cash balance decline as we invest to complete our key projects and achieve our growth objectives. With our existing financial resources, we have remained well positioned to fund our growth while also retaining one of the industry’s most attractive dividends.

Thanks Liz. I am not going to review the details around tons and grade and recoveries of each of the mines – but we will be pleased to respond to any questions that you have about these details. I do want to though mention that the grade bump across the board at all of our operations really was nothing special or spectacular. We had a little bit of mine plan optimization at Shahuindo that was really – I am sorry, La Arena that was really a small tweak, a higher grade stope in Timmins move from the fourth quarter into the first quarter of this year. And we got a little bit of positive grade reconciliation at La Arena. So nothing unusual to the mine plan, just a good overall performance by our people.

I want to spend the next few minutes reviewing the progress we are making in our growth projects and also look at a couple of our longer term growth opportunities. To briefly review our 3-year production guidance, we are targeting between 375,000 ounces and 425,000 ounces of production this year between 425,000 ounces and 500,000 ounces in 2018 and at least 500,000 ounces in 2019 [ph] and forward. This growth will come from completing two key projects, the expansion at Shahuindo to 36,000 tons per day and doubling production at the Bell Creek mine to 80,000 ounces per year. We also expect to double the mine life of Bell Creek as a result of being able to economically mine the deeper resources.

Looking first at Shahuindo, we completed the permitting process and began construction of the initial 12,000 ton per day crushing and agglomeration plant during the first quarter. Total project capital during Q1 was $5.7 million, all of it being related to crushing and agglomeration. At March 31, we had incurred $20 million of total – of a total of $80 million estimated capital for construction of the full 36,000 tons per day crushing and agglomeration plants. Completion of the first circuit is on schedule for the second half of this year and the second circuit having the additional 24,000 ton per day capacity is expected to be completed in the middle of next year. Of the remaining capital, the company has $13 million in commitments, the balance is expected to be spent between Q2 ‘17 and Q3 of 2018. Based on timing of the scheduled construction activities, the timing of permits and minor delays due to heavy rains, capital expenditures are expected to be higher over the next several quarters than they were in Q1. The project remains on schedule and budget to achieve the full 36,000 ton per day production rate in the second half of 2018 and will provide an expected 80% ultimate recovery and cost in line with the August 2016 pre-visibility study.

Turning to Bell Creek, the shaft project is doing extremely well. Through the first quarter, we have spent just under $20 million of the total $80 million capital budget. Of the remaining amount, we have got $12.7 million in commitments. The balance is expected to be spent in 2017 and 2018. Lateral development is now complete on four of the five shaft access levels and the focus is now shifted to reaching the shaft bottom with the decline in order to cleanse the last section of vertical development. During the first quarter, work began on benching the raise to the final diameter between 300 meter levels and 535 meter levels, as well as excavating the pilot raise from the 790 meter level up to the 535 meter level. Shaft rehabilitation work also progressed well in the first quarter. We started construction and installation of the internal sinking plant on the 240 meter horizon. Engineering and procurement continue to be on schedule with no issues with receiving all the necessary equipment. Surface infrastructure work continued in the quarter with the new administration complex progressing well.

Both of our short-term growth projects are advancing on schedule to achieve our target of completing construction by the middle of next year and reaching an annual run rate for gold production of at least 0.5 million ounces as we ramp up in the second half of 2018. While we are always working to optimize our plans and execution, our 2017 guidance for sustaining capital of $160 million to $175 million and project capital expenditure between $150 million to $175 million remain unchanged. Our 3-year guidance would see sustaining capital returning to a range of $100 million to $125 million annually and project capital of almost nothing in 2019, assuming no additional projects are approved is also unchanged.

Looking briefly at explorations, spending is also expected to increase as the year progresses and permits are received and weather improves. In Q1 2017, we had total exploration expenditures of $4.2 million, of this about $2.5 million was in Canada, where we completed over 30,000 meters of drilling during the quarter. Close to half of this drilling was focused on Fenn-Gib where we are targeting the release of a preliminary economic assessment at the end of the year. We also continued drilling at multiple targets within the Timmins West and Bell Creek complexes. In Peru, we spent $1.4 million on exploration, which mainly included about 4,000 meters of extensional drilling focused on a number of satellite targets around the Shahuindo project. These targets have the potential to add resources that would support a further pushback of the pit.

In addition, reconnaissance work continued during the first quarter in areas north and Northwest of Shahuindo to identify additional early stage district targets trenching in Tabacos, Alisos, Azules zones, which is about 1 to 1.5 kilometers north of Shahuindo exposed wide zones of mineralization within oxidized sandstone host rocks. Drilling at these early stage exploration targets is planned as permits are received in 2017. Tight selection for the next round of infill drilling and metallurgical drilling at La Arena Phase 2 project has been completed and drilling started early in Q2. As announced, we have commissioned a PEA for the Phase 2 project with completion target for the third quarter of this year in time for our Investor Day and Analyst Day on September 14, more details about the Investor Day and Analyst Day will be released over the next couple of weeks.

In summary, Tahoe has had an excellent start to 2017. We reported record quarterly cash flow per share in the first quarter and performed very well against our full year guidance. Near-term projects that will get us to 0.5 million ounces of annual production remain on schedule and budget and we are working on PEA’s for two attractive longer term projects, which we expect to have out during 2017. We also have a very extensive exploration program this year that’s focused on a number of high potential targets.

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Mike Parkin with Desjardins Securities. Please go ahead.

Mike Parkin

Good morning, guys. Congrats on the good call or the good quarter there. Thanks for taking my question. I just had a question regarding the press release said, rains in Peru, should we expect any kind of like a rainy season impact for the second quarter for Shahuindo or La Arena?

Ron Clayton

No, we have got through all those issues I think in the first quarter and the rains have lightened up a little bit and it’s really, Mike, it was pretty minor short-term impact to us. We had a few issues getting some supplies in, but the team did a fantastic job of getting around that issue and it didn’t cause us any real trouble.

Mike Parkin

Okay, good. And then just with the guidance saying that there is no change at this point, how should the next kind of three quarters remaining fairly consistent or can you give us any kind of sense on how things might turned a little bit based off the mine plans, recognizing the numbers do not predict positive grade reconciliation at La Arena, but in terms of what you are expecting just some color maybe on?

Ron Clayton

Mike, first off it’s very early in the year and I hate to kind of do too much speculation here. But what I would say to you is from my point of view I think we probably move the dial from the bottom end of our guidance to the better end of our guidance. We are still setting in that range. So, I just expect the mine plans to deliver pretty much what we put in the guidance.

Mike Parkin

Okay, alright. That’s it for me. Thanks, guys.

The next question is from Matthew O’Keefe with Echelon Wealth Partners. Please go ahead.

Ron Clayton

Good morning, Matt.

Matthew O’Keefe

Yes, thanks. Good morning. Congrats very nice quarter. Some good surprises there. My question actually is around the CapEx and sustaining CapEx going forward for the balance of the year. It’s obviously – there wasn’t a lot spent in the first quarter, that’s all going to be made up for throughout the balance of the year. Is it going to be fairly consistent for the next three quarters or is it going to – can you give us some guidance as to – at least on a magnitude, which – is it going to be evenly spread through Q2, Q3 and Q4 or will it be consistently ramping up over those quarters? Just so we can be a little bit more accurate with our...

Ron Clayton

Yes. I am going to let Liz touch on this when I finish this. But I am going to tell you one of the things that I have been in this business for 36 years now and we are notorious about forecasting our cash flow to match the activities and in capital projects it never does. The cash actually always lags behind. So, that’s the biggest cause of what you saw in the first quarter and because of that I think we will probably lag a little bit all year long. Having said that, I also think in general you could expect Q2 to be a little higher, Q3 probably a little higher and then maybe it starts down a little bit in Q4, I don’t know. Those projects are going to go out into the middle of 2018. So I think you can kind of see maybe a bell curve that starts up now and tails off maybe in the second and third quarter of 2018. You want to add anything, Liz?

Elizabeth McGregor

The only thing I would add is that we are probably looking at coming in at the lower end of our capital guidance as opposed to the higher end. So like Ron said, some of the lag will probably be picked up in 2018 and we will hit the low end of the targets for the CapEx.

Matthew O’Keefe

Okay, that’s great. And then just on the more technical side, Ron, the Shahuindo, you had some good results there, maybe you could speak a little bit. Is this – because you have bit of a new team there, right? And operationally, there were some changes, I understand there were some changes made, maybe you could walk us through sort of how this team has been effective and what we might see coming in the next couple of quarters?

Ron Clayton

Yes. Look, I can’t talk highly enough of the group that we have got in place down there right now. And basically, they just went back to the fundamentals of doing the best job you can to run a mine heap leach with difficult materials and these guys have got the experience to do that. So what we are seeing is they are able to – they have been able to push the recoveries up on a nice schedule for that run-of-mine material just by changing a few things in the way they irrigate, a few things in the way they stack and they are just being really smart about it. So I am quite proud of that. I don’t think it’s any real rocket science, it’s just good engineer, good operator behavior.

Matthew O’Keefe

Okay. No great. Well, I hope that gets highlighted, because I thought that was – I know there has been some concern around Shahuindo, I think you have demonstrated here that you have got this one figured out. Okay, that’s great. And then actually just if I can ask one quick other question that the grade increase that you saw at Escobal that – I mean we do get variation in grade and production from that quarter-to-quarter, but do you see this as a sustainable trend?

Ron Clayton

Matt, we are targeting 20 million ounces. So, Escobal is a beautiful ore body, because it allows us to do the things we need to do to hit those targets we want to hit. And I think we have been nothing, but unbelievably consistent on this subject. We want to do 20 million ounces a year for as long as we can, because this is the foundation for us being able to grow internally funded. Okay?

Matthew O’Keefe

Yes, okay. Thanks very much and congrats again.

Ron Clayton

Just I want to add one more thing to my answer to your first question and that’s I am highly confident at this point that we have got the right team in place at Shahuindo and you are going to see nothing but good consistent performance coming out of there and we are going to hit our targets.

Matthew O’Keefe

Great. Thanks very much.

Ron Clayton

Thanks, Matt.

The next question is from Chris Thompson with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Chris Thompson

Hey, good morning guys. Congratulations on a great quarter. Just a couple of quick questions. Little bit touch first of all on Escobal. Ron, can you give us a sense just on operating cost per ton? Where are they sitting right now as far as mining, processing and G&A?

Ron Clayton

Let me – Liz is handing me a piece of paper here. I believe we were just under $80 total. Can you – I am going to let Liz give you the answer, because I can’t read what she handed me.

Elizabeth McGregor

Yes, sorry about that. It’s small font. For the quarter, we were sitting at like Ron said, just under $80 for the quarter.

Ron Clayton

What were the individual?

Elizabeth McGregor

Mining was just under $40, processing about $22, and site G&A of $18.

Chris Thompson

Perfect. Thank you very much. Just moving on quickly to Shahuindo, I know that you were talking a little bit about recoveries from the previous answer to a question there, slightly 59% recoveries, I guess, slightly better than the Q4, I mean how should we be modeling I guess recoveries for the remainder of this year?

Ron Clayton

For the running mine, I think it’s going to continue to trend up slowly to let’s say between at least 65%. But it’s – we see a nice trend curve upwards, but it’s not real rapid.

Chris Thompson

Alright. I suppose you got new production coming from what pad 2A?

Ron Clayton

Yes, which should ramp up a little bit quicker than pad 1 did.

Chris Thompson

Okay. And then finally guys just quickly, just the Timmins operating unit here, the Timmins West mine, can you give us a sense of the breakdown of mill feed from the deposits there Timmins West, Thunder Creek and 144?

Ron Clayton

Can you – just Timmins West and Bell Creek is the way we have got it split out.

Elizabeth McGregor

So 250 and 70 for Timmins West and Bell Creek.

Ron Clayton

Did you get that Chris?

Chris Thompson

So 250 and 70?

Elizabeth McGregor

70. Yes.

Chris Thompson

Alright. And as far of the Timmins West, Thunder Creek and 144 Gap, a sense of tons for each of those?

Ron Clayton

Chris, 144 was roughly 30% of the total.

Chris Thompson

Okay, alright. And an equal split for the remaining two?

Ron Clayton

Yes, more or less.

Chris Thompson

Okay, perfect. And just finally, are we going to see some revised sort of reserve results figures later on this year?

Ron Clayton

There will be some coming out with our Analyst Shareholder Day timeframe on some of the operations where we have added drilling, where we have got drilling to do. So potentially Timmins West and Shahuindo are probably the two big ones. Later in the year, when we come out with the PEA on Fenn-Gib, you should see something there, La Arena 2 when we come out with the PEA there, there will be a new resource and potentially Whitney at the end of the year. We are working on a feasibility study there, but we have got some other things and I don’t have a good timeframe on that one yet. It will be end of the year or early next year.

Chris Thompson

Alright. Thank you very much. Thanks.

Ron Clayton

Thank you, Chris.

The next question is from Geordie Mark with Haywood Securities. Please go ahead.

Geordie Mark

Good morning.

Ron Clayton

Good morning Geordie.

Geordie Mark

Yes. Good morning Ron, great quarter. Just to follow-on with some of the other guys, just maybe on Shahuindo if I can, are you – at the end of the quarter were you at – were running at your [indiscernible 0254] at 10,000 tons per day and are you expecting your I guess material on pad rates to be around about the same going forward?

Ron Clayton

Yes. I would think so, yes.

Geordie Mark

Okay. So one-to-one ratio, do you expect the grade profile to be similar to what we saw in Q1 or do you expect some lift there going forward?

Ron Clayton

Yes. It may be slightly lower in the second quarter.

Geordie Mark

Okay. Thank you. And for La Arena, nice and a great profile for Q1, are you looking for that to track down to reserve averages to just fall at 24 or…?

Ron Clayton

Look, we have got 3 years and three quarters left to go there and it’s going to come down closer to reserve grade eventually.

Geordie Mark

Okay.

Ron Clayton

We have had a historic positive reconciliation there. So I hate like hell to predict that, but it’s been pretty consistent.

Geordie Mark

Yes, that’s great. Thank you very much.

Ron Clayton

Thanks Geordie.

David Medilek

Yes. Good morning guys.

Ron Clayton

Hi David.

David Medilek

Yes. Couple of questions on the Timmins complex, first one, just trying to understand the Canadian dollar FX to leverage in terms of a percentage impact for capital and operating costs, if we could get a bit more color on that?

Ron Clayton

Yes. Liz?

Elizabeth McGregor

Excuse me, it’s pretty much all in Canadian dollars, so if you assume in the 98% to 100% range for Canadian dollars, we are exposed there. And just to add a little bit to that our guidance while we give it in U.S. dollars, we have done that at a $1.25 exchange rate. So we are seeing some upside on that in terms of our actuals.

David Medilek

Okay, that’s great. And my last question is, at Timmins West for the deep master drill hole, was the structure/the mineralization largely intersected where expected and other than the wedge holes, are there near-term plans to continue to test the depth?

Ron Clayton

Yes. I am going to let Brian take that one on.

Brian Brodsky

Yes. Right now what we are doing is some I will just say wedge cuts, filling in the gap from that deep master hole back up towards the resource. The answer to your first question, yes, the structure is pretty much on trend and we are just adding some definition with these – with the supplemental wedge cuts. Later on we are going to move back up towards the resource and get some exposure to the structure from underground drill. But currently it’s just the service drill with the wedge cuts.

David Medilek

Okay, excellent. Thanks for that color and congrats on a great quarter.

Ron Clayton

Thank you.

Next question is from Howard Flinker with Flinker & Company. Please go ahead.

Ron Clayton

Hi Howard, I thought we lost you there.

Howard Flinker

I have a question and that I am not sure I am reading correctly, you CapEx is going to be between $150 million and $175 million or are the two of them together were about $330 million?

Ron Clayton

The two of them together are about $330 million.

Howard Flinker

Okay, that’s it. Thanks.

Ron Clayton

Okay. Thanks Howard.

Howard Flinker

Nice job guys.

Ron Clayton

Thank you.

Howard Flinker

You’re welcome.

The next question is from John Tumazos with John Tumazos Very Independent Research. Please go ahead.

Ron Clayton

Good morning John.

John Tumazos

Good morning. Thank you for the wonderful quarter.

Ron Clayton

Thank you.

John Tumazos

Two questions, first what will be the timing of information for production decisions on whichever couple of your projects are most advanced. And second and I apologize, my tax accounting isn’t as good as it should be, Peru and Ontario were a little over 45% of mine operating earnings, yet the provision for taxes was 13% of pretax income, if you could explain the mechanics of how the tax people in Canada and Peru didn’t get deeper into our pockets I will enjoy that?

Ron Clayton

Yes. So I am going to let Liz talk about the tax question first and then I will come back to the easier one and that’s the first question you asked.

John Tumazos

Thank you. And I am sorry for the tax question.

Elizabeth McGregor

I enjoy talking about taxes. So we were on to three different regimes across the organization. In Guatemala we are on the 7% growth revenue regime, so that one is pretty straightforward and relatively simple. In Peru, we are running at about between – about 35% effective tax rate when we include in the modified mining royalty and the special mining tax along with the income tax down there and so all of those are accounted for as income taxes just based on the accounting rules. In Canada, our statutory rate is 26%, that being said, we do have a number of resource pools and loss carry-forwards that we are utilizing. So the actual cash taxes that are paid in Canada right now are zero. And we anticipate seeing those losses in resource pools cover our tax liability up there for several years to come. So when you combine all of those together and try and calculate an effective rate, it becomes a little bit – it’s as not as straightforward as just taking that base percentage.

John Tumazos

Thank you. That’s very helpful.

Elizabeth McGregor

Okay.

Ron Clayton

Okay. In terms of the news flow and decision making John, we are targeting a lot of things for our Analyst Shareholder Day, which will be webcast on September 14. So the PEA for our La Arena 2 comes out then, as we mentioned earlier, we will have updates on resources at Shahuindo which is hopefully going to be an upgrade. We will have some exploration results. So there will be a fair amount of news flow in that post second quarter financial stuff. In terms of decision making on projects, I mean obviously, the short-term projects were running full board here and we are targeting, hitting our scheduled dates for completion in the middle of 2018. And the PEA for both of Fenn-Gib and La Arena 2 will have schedules in them that will show timelines for feasibility studies and things like that, should we chose to go ahead and move forward with those. And the other project that I think is kind of important coming along, we may not get a lot of news out until late this year or early next year would be Juby. But we are going to start drilling there relatively soon, I think. And we are pretty excited about that. So we really got three long-term projects that are – could be very long lived major additions to the company’s profile that you will be hearing some news, pretty steady news I think about over the next 18 months.

John Tumazos

If I can ask a follow-up on tax, how much are the remaining Ontario pools or at the recent gold prices, about how many years would they last?

Elizabeth McGregor

John, I would have to get back to you. We have got the disclosure in our year end financials, as to the amounts of those pools. And I would have to pull that up and I can certainly get back to you on that.

John Tumazos

Thank you very much and congratulations. And I only wished I own more shares.

Ron Clayton

Me too. Thanks John.

There are no more questions at this time. I will now hand the call back over to Ron Clayton for closing comments.

Ron Clayton

Thanks everybody for attending the call and for your great questions. Just to conclude, our company continues to perform very well operationally and financially with attractive near-term growth, that is fully internally funded and on track. We continue to be a low cost producer that generates significant free cash flow. We also continue to maintain a strong balance sheet and pay one of the industry’s most attractive dividends. At the same time, we are advancing several very exciting opportunities for continued long-term growth going forward. We have outlined a number of near-term catalysts, which we expect will support improvements in the company’s valuation and we are looking forward to updating you and our progress. Thank you for joining us today.

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating. Have a pleasant day.

