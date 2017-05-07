Verastem Boosts Oncologic Drug Portfolio, Fuels Stock Price

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on developing oncologic treatments. The company stock has shown remarkable performance this year so far, with over 73 percent gain in its price level. The steep increase in its stock value is mainly due to the company's robust product pipeline. The company has different development projects in varying stages with the Duvelisib program being the lead project. The product is aimed at treating patients suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Verastem is collaborating with Dana Farber for developing the treatment. The drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia, while it is in Phase 2 for Refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Late last year, the company presented positive results for the drug candidate, which provided strong fillip to its stock price. The study showed that the treatment resulted in 46% Overall Response Rate in Patients with Double Refractory Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

The drug is mainly developed for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which accounts for 35 percent of the total leukemia population. The CLL market is expected to show 3.84 percent cumulative average growth rate till 2020 to touch a $11.3 billion figure. If the drug is also approved for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma, it is yet another lucrative market, as the total non-Hodgkin lymphoma market is estimated to be worth $5.45 billion by 2024. Nearly 70,000 cases of indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma are believed to be diagnosed in the US every year.

Overall, it can be hypothesized that duvelisib is likely to be in a market worth nearly $10.4 billion by 2018, which is the earliest time the drug is expected to hit the market. It is currently in Phase 3 going towards topline data in mid-2017 and a December 2018 in-market timeline, which makes now the right time to analyze the impact of the drug commercialization on the fortunes of the company and draw a long term investment strategy.

Verastem is potentially sitting on a lucrative $15 billion market. Currently, the drug of choice for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia is Rituximab, which had over 60 percent market share in 2014. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is a lucrative yet small market, which is dominated by existing treatments. The market is also receiving attention from biotech firms which are looking to develop combination therapies for the ailment. Some of the leading contenders in the area are ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), which was recently issued a patent regarding ARQ 531, which is an investigational drug candidate. The company plans to start Phase 1 clinical trial later this year. Another potential competitor is Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO), which plans to test JCAR017 combined with Imbruvica.

With the current treatments and the upcoming competition, Verastem may look at capturing 5% of the $15 billion market by 2020. This would roughly lead to $750 million in revenue. Assuming net profit margin of 20 percent, Verastem may look at raking in $37 million per year in net income from duvelisib alone. The company's current net loss stood at $36.4 million for the latest financial year, while the stock price commands $1.94 valuation apiece and loss per share is $0.99, thus pointing to a substantial upside as and when the company starts generating positive net income.

Since duvelisib is still in Phase 3 and Phase 2 for different indications, it is a little premature to go for a proper Discounted Cash Flow analysis for its impact on the stock market. However, even the simple back of the envelop calculations as done above shows that the potential of the drug on the company's fortunes and eventually on the stock price is pretty substantial.

Verastem has its eyes firmly fixed on the future and it has taken many steps in the recent past to ensure its future success. During the fourth quarter of its previous financial year, the company inked a new collaboration with Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. under which the company acquired exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Verastem is obligated to pay up to $28 million in milestone payments to Infinity. Verastem will also pay Infinity tiered mid-to-high single-digit royalties on net sales and will be responsible for the single-digit-royalty on net sales of duvelisib owed by Infinity to MundiPharma International Corporation Limited and Purdue Pharmaceutical Products L.P.

The licensing deal helps Verastem in fortifying its pipeline and makes it possible for the company to leverage its expertise. The company is currently testing its lead FAK inhibitor, defactinib in different clinical collaboration for treating various cancers including ovarian and pancreatic cancer. The company recently reported that FAK inhibition can enable efficacy of PD-1 inhibition in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer that, like the clinical disease, are otherwise refractory to checkpoint inhibition. Defactinib is currently in Phase 2 study for Ovarian and Pancreatic cancer, and is shaping up to be another revenue-generating drug candidate for Verastem.

Verastem stock is currently in big momentum, but is still a good 14 percent below its 52 weeks high of $2.25, which shows a decent runway for the stock price in the short term. In the long-term, its drug candidates duvelisib and defactinib show a great potential. In the coming three to four years, the stock is expected to make a bid to reclaim its life-time high of over $17.

However, like every other stock market investment, Verastem stock has its own risks. The first risk is related to the uncertainty of its lead candidate. While the molecule has done well in previous trials, complete remission has been rare in CLL. Last year, the company suffered a major setback after partner AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) cut the deal short and jettisoned Infinity, the owner of duvelisib. Its NHL study too, while meeting primary endpoint, did not meet investor expectations. So there is baggage here, and investors will do well to make sure they know exactly what they are getting into - a molecule with a lot of potential, but all of it highly speculative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.