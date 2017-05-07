Syria 'Safe Zones' A Win For Russia And Gazprom

If it does, Gazprom will benefit directly by shutting out Saudi Arabia from Southern Europe.

The deal signed in Astana, Kazakhstan this week between Russia, Iran and Turkey to establish 'De-escalation Zones' in Western Syria marks not only a major turning point in the war there but also geopolitically. The big winner here is Russia and its state-owned oil and gas giant Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), which now has little worry about future competition from Saudi Arabia and Qatar for the Southern European gas market.

One of the major undercurrents of the Syrian civil war is gas pipelines and blocking further access of both Russia and Iran into the European market, seen by nearly everyone as the big prize for the rest of the century.

The key to understanding why Russia won this round of geopolitical maneuvering so completely is Turkey, which has been the wild card in this conflict ever since Russia's military intervention began in October 2015. Turkey has been the most overt supporter of the radical Sunni factions, Al-Qaeda and ISIS, intent on overthrowing the Assad government.

Both Turkey and the U.S. have been arguing for 'Safe Zones' in Syria for more than a year. The definition of these 'Safe Zones' don't differ much from Hillary Clinton's "No-Fly Zones" she talked about on the campaign trail. They would have the NATO in charge of the airspace over these areas and no one else.

This would allow NATO staging areas to press the attack against Assad's forces and eventually get a settlement out of Russia which would remove Assad from power.

The Russians steadfastly said no and kept offering up similar plans to the one agreed to this week, where they, Iran and the Syrian Government would be the monitors of these areas, which would end all conflict between those rebel groups operating in Syria that have signed onto previous cease-fire agreements negotiated in Astana earlier this year and the Syrian Government.

Laying that groundwork allowed for this week's agreement to become reality. By getting Turkey to agree to this framework, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in effect, stops Turkey's invasion of Northern Syria and binds Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to a formal agreement to stop giving Al-Qaeda logistical support in Idlib province.

In exchange for this Turkey receives normalized trade and border relations with Russia, which has been under suspension since Turkey downed at SU-24 fighter in November 2015. The meeting this week between Putin and Erdogan cemented this deal.

With all of this taking shape as the Astana talks got underway on May 2nd, Putin and President Donald Trump talked on the phone about this issue. Trump tacitly agreed to the plan then, as evidenced by our backing of the new zones yesterday.

Diplomatically, this is a major coup for Russia. The agreement clearly delineates who is truly interested in peace in Syria and who is not. Those that violate these zones will be clearly on the side of further war.

Gazprom's Benefit Wallet

While there is still a long way to go to securing a workable solution to the situation in Syria, this agreement is an important step in the process. By binding Turkey to this agreement Gazprom can now move forward with the Turkish Stream pipeline much more confidently knowing that Erdogan is less likely to stab Russia in the back again at the behest of his formal NATO allies.

Moreover, this moves Turkey farther away from both NATO and the European Union and closer to Russia and its allies within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (NYSEARCA:SCO) as well as the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

Reopening full trade and travel/work visas to Russia will be a boost to Turkey's ailing economy. Zerohedge pointed out earlier in the week that Turkish bonds were getting bid like they were Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares or something after an Elon Musk presser.

But, for Gazprom this development is a welcome bit of political de-risking that complements recent moves involving the Nordstream Expansion project, which I outlined in an earlier article here on Seeking Alpha.

Since the announcement of the funding deal for half of Nordstream 2's cost, Gazprom's shares have put in a definitive bottom as well as a strong one-bar monthly bullish reversal.

Gazprom closed April on the Russian MICEX exchange at RUB136.75, above the March high of RUB135.97. Moreover, it pushed through the April high to begin the month and consolidated those gains this week on weakness in the crude oil market.

For U.S. investors, the Ruble got hit with the double whammy of bearish oil volatility and a 0.5% rate drop by the Bank of Russia last Friday. While the first rate decrease was welcomed by the currency markets, this one was met with Ruble selling to begin the new month.

That said, there is nothing technically significant about the Ruble's move higher, it does provide a great opportunity to pick up either Gazprom or the Van Eck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) on sale whenever there is a pullback in the Ruble.

In dollars, Gazprom is building a new base above $4.50 per share and I expect oil weakness this summer will keep prices of the ADR under pressure even if the underlying shares on the Russian exchange continue to rally. This is good news for U.S. investors interested in getting exposure here because currency effects tend to even out over time.

Of course, if oil stages a rally the reverse is true and we could see OGZPY crest $5.00 on a rally in oil and the Ruble.

But, with the Fed and European Central Bank continuing to pursue monetary policy that is detrimental to money velocity, deflationary pressures are still the order of the day. So, I would be looking at Gazprom as a long-term play to accumulate each time Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov make another strong move on the geopolitical chessboard.

