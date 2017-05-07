Approach Resources Jumps

On top of this, some new and innovative strategies should help the business moving forward, making it even more appealing to me.

After the market closed on May 4th, the management team at Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) released financial results for the first quarter of the firm's 2017 fiscal year. The news helped to send shares soaring 12.3% on May 5th. Not too long ago, I published a piece detailing my expectations for the business for the quarter. In what follows, I will look not only at my thoughts from then and how they stacked up against reality, but also give my thoughts about some other developments related to the business and what it all should mean for shareholders in the enterprise moving forward.

A look at some of the news

In my article on Approach, I stated that investors should expect some sort of update on the firm's debt picture. Sure enough, management did just that. In their quarterly release, they stated that debt was reduced by around $145 million, driven by their debt-for-equity swaps that had been announced previously. As of the time of this writing, their quarterly report has not been issued but, looking at the data available, the number I come up with for debt reduction for the quarter was $140.56 million, a falloff from $498.349 million last year to $357.789 million this year.

One other thing I mentioned in my piece related to costs. During the quarter, I expected that costs would rise on a per boe (barrel of oil equivalent) basis because of increased drilling activity. Sure enough, in terms of its cash general and administrative costs, this number did increase, rising from $3.86 per boe up to $4.64 per boe. That's quite a jump. However, I was surprised to see a meaningful drop in its lease operating expenses, which declined from $5.45 per boe down to $4.06 per boe. That more than offset the rising general and administrative costs.

In addition to this, there was one other thing I mentioned to my readers. I had said that I expect some meaningful increase in drilling activity during the quarter. Previously, management had said they will spend between $50 million and $70 million on capital expenditures during the year and they did not disappoint. During the quarter, total capex came out to $13.4 million, $12.1 million of which was for drilling and completion activities. As a result, they were able to drill three wells while completing two others. They also suspect that production will begin growing again in the second quarter of this year after seeing many months of falling output.

Now, in terms of actual financial results, investors may be surprised to learn that the company lost, on a GAAP basis, $2 per share. When I saw this, I was shocked but the reason behind this was that it had around $139 million in tax deferred assets removed from its books because of its debt reduction plan. Adjusted earnings for the quarter came out to -$0.11, down from adjusted earnings of -$0.32 in the same quarter last year.

Important notes

Beyond the topics I stressed, there were some other developments during the quarter that I found interesting. For starters, management touted two new agreements that they claim will decrease costs. Details are still not significant but management did say that the first is for a frac team the company secured. Over the next two years, they will provide work for up to 30 wells and at a rate that management said is at a meaningful discount to the current market rate. According to management, due to them prepaying $5 million to the provider, they should save between $7 million and $8 million this year alone in terms of costs. The second contract is with a compression service provider that Approach stated will help to keep its lease operating expenses low.

The last update provided by management relates to their debt picture. Their May redetermination took place and lenders elected to keep the firm's borrowing capacity under its $1 billion credit facility unchanged at $325 million. After taking out the $275 million in current borrowings and after making some other adjustments, the company said that liquidity today stands at $49.754 million. Should energy prices tank enough that it sends their borrowing capacity lower in the Fall, this could be an issue. However, for now, this provides the company with decent wiggle room and, potentially, could open the door for them to invest more heavily if their cash flow projections are correct or to cover any shortages for their capital expenditures if their cash flow projections are wrong.

Takeaway

Right now, I must say that I am pretty happy with Approach and the results it posted for the quarter. Honestly, I would have loved to have seen more debt reduction during the quarter, but the fact of the matter is that debt has come off their books nicely. Add to this the fact that management is making money-saving deals and has managed to keep their lease operating expenses lower year-over-year, and I must say that I am glad it's one of my holdings at the moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.