3M Company: Pursuing Outperformance With Operational Excellence And Fair Value

In this second company-specific installment of my "Pursuing Outperformance" article series I will be discussing a long-term hold of mine, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). To keep the format of this series consistent I will be providing a lot of similar financial and diligence analytics as I have done in my first company-specific article on AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV; link here). For those of you who would like to understand the rationale for this series and the various financial metrics tests I am completing, I would recommend that you read my introductory article (link here) where I discuss my fundamentals-centric investment approach and screening model at length.

I hope this article will help all of you inform your own view of the company and spur some insightful discussion - I look forward to your commentary and questions.

Company Overview

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, 3M Company is a leading diversified industrial and specialty material company, serving a wide variety of end markets across a broad segment of product groups globally. Below are breakdowns for 2016 revenue by business segment and geography that illustrate the broad business segments and significant global presence.

Before we delve deeper, I have provided below a relatively brief overview of the different business segments to provide a proper framework for everyone less familiar with the Company (skip this if you know 3M's different business segments inside and out):

Industrial: Serves a broad range of markets, such as automotive OEMs and aftermarket (auto body shops and retail), electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Products include tapes, a wide variety of coated, non-woven and bonded abrasives, adhesives, advanced ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, separation and purification products, closure systems for personal hygiene products, acoustic systems products, and components and products that are used in the manufacture, repair and maintenance of automotive, marine, aircraft and specialty vehicles.

Safety & Graphics: Serves a broad range of markets that increase the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems. Major product offerings include personal protection products, such as respiratory, hearing, eye and fall protection equipment; traffic safety and security products, including border and civil security solutions; commercial solutions, including commercial graphics sheeting and systems, architectural design solutions for surfaces, and cleaning and protection products for commercial establishments; and roofing granules for asphalt shingles.

Health Care: Serves markets that include medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, and food manufacturing and testing. Products and services provided to these and other markets include medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, oral care solutions (dental and orthodontic products), health information systems, and food safety products.

Electronics & Energy: Serves customers in electronics and energy markets, including solutions that improve the dependability, cost-effectiveness, and performance of electronic devices; electrical products, including infrastructure protection; telecommunications networks; and power generation and distribution. This segment's electronics solutions include optical film solutions for the electronic display industry; high-performance fluids and abrasives; high-temperature and display tapes; flexible circuits, which use electronic packaging and interconnection technology; and touch systems products. This segment's energy solutions include pressure sensitive tapes and resins; electrical insulation; infrastructure products that provide both protection and detection solutions; a wide array of fiberoptic and copper-based telecommunications systems; and renewable energy component solutions for the solar and wind power industries.

(Source: 2016 10-K)

Recent Financial Performance (2013-LTM March 2017)

In recent years, 3M faced a challenging operating environment and significant movement within its product portfolio and FX headwinds that ultimately resulted in largely flat revenue at a -0.5% from $30.9 billion to $30.4 billion over the 2013-LTM March 2017 timeframe (when reported in USD; performance was better on an organic, pre-FX basis).

Despite sluggish sales, it was extremely positive to see that the company managed to nonetheless achieve significant margin improvements of ~260bps that ultimately resulted in EBITDA growing at a 2.5% CAGR.

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

More importantly as we look into the future, 3M posted robust topline growth in the first quarter of 2017 (hence the revenue uptick from 2016 to LTM March 2017), specifically across segments such as Industrial that had been challenged by soft demand characteristics as capital investment returned. Stephen Simpson did a good job in my eyes in his article after the Q1 announcement of assessing the quarter in case you'd like to learn more. My key takeaway (and that of equity research analysts on the street) from the most recent quarter is that growth is re-accelerating, largely driven by normalizing end market demand and the strong positioning of the company's portfolio, making them confident in 3M achieving its year-end financial targets.

Dividend Per Share and Yield

3M is known as a strong dividend payer across the Street, as the company marked its 100th consecutive year of paying dividends to our shareholders. Any investor will have a difficult time finding a company in these end markets with a similar track record. More importantly for those investors that rely on dividend income to fund living expenses, the chart below shows that the company did not give up on growing its dividend through the last recession It relentlessly posted dividend increases at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2006 through LTM March 2017. As I view this opportunity as a compelling long term position for any investor, I believe this consistent delivery of performance and enhancing shareholder value is a true standout point for this business.

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

Contrary to many other companies with this high degree of industrial end market exposure, 3M tends to trade at a dividend yield that frequently exceeds that of the broader market as evidenced by the below comparison vs. the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). Out of 2518 recorded / analyzed trading sessions over the last ten years as shown on the graph below, 3M had a dividend yield (calculated based on trailing LTM dividend per share, not forward looking) trailing that of the S&P 500 in only 59 sessions (or 2.3% of all sessions). As of March 3, 2017, the Company's effective dividend yield of 2.4% reflects a compelling premium of ~20% to that of the S&P 500.

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

Performance Across Axia's Test Metrics

As done before, let us now tie this company-specific diligence and analysis session back to my original article and the tests for (1) recession resistance and (2) free cash flow generation.

Recession Resistance

It does not come as a surprise that a company like 3M with material exposure to more cyclical end markets such as automotive / industrial and energy exhibited some declines during the most recent recession, as revenues declined by 8.5% from $25.3 billion in 2007 to $23.1 billion in 2008. However, it is notable that the company placed great emphasis on maintaining margins, as evidenced by the fact that 3M even managed to improve EBITDA margins by ~30bps, resulting in a more moderate decline of 7.5% of EBITDA. Similarly, net income also only declined at a 7.7% rate that year, which highlights the exceptional cost discipline and operational prowess within the company - which allows it to quite gracefully weather one of the most daunting economic environments in the last decade.

Even more, 3M managed to rebound right away, surpassing the record performance of 2007 already in 2009 across both revenue and EBITDA.

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

In light of my strong cautiousness in the current market environment given record valuations supported mostly by growth promises, witnessing this exceptional performance and great degree of recession resilience reinforces the idea that 3M represents an ideal candidate for a long-term hold position, with market declines and valuation compressions being opportune times to average down.

Free Cash Flow Generation

As discussed in my introductory article that explained my fundamentals-driven investment approach, I place a great emphasis on businesses that have proven to consistently generate outsized free cash flow due to superior profitability, an underlying asset-lite business model resulting in minimal capital expenditure requirements to maintain ongoing operations, minimal working capital needs, or any combination thereof. Within its end markets, 3M is a strong performer across both of my free cash flow tests discussed below.

EBITDA less Capital Expenditures

As mentioned in prior articles, any company needs to achieve a ratio of EBITDA less capex divided by EBITDA in excess of 70% over the last 6 years on a cumulative basis. Driven by the strong EBITDA margins resulting from its global leadership, value-added product portfolio, economies of scale, and operational discipline and excellence, 3M operates at highly compelling margins in the high 20%-range while being somewhat selective on its capex with high ROIC benchmarks to ensure strong free cash flow generation. The result is an average conversion rate of 81.8% (low of 79.3% in 2013 and high of 83.7% in 2016), significantly above the benchmark level that had to be met.

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

Operating Cash Flow less Capital Expenditures

Similarly, any company needs to achieve a ratio of OCF less capex divided by EBITDA in excess of 50% over the last 6 years on a cumulative basis (my introductory article explains why both tests are relevant and why any company needs to achieve a cumulative conversion of 50% for this test vs. 70% for the prior one). 3M also performs reasonably well in this category with a 55.6% cumulative conversion rate from 2011 through 2016.

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

Valuation

When assessing valuation, I always try to provide two angles that serve to provide a well rounded picture: (1) valuation in comparison to its peer group of other diversified, globally operating conglomerates, and (2) valuation in comparison to itself and the broader market, now and historically.

Trading Comps

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

The main takeaway from the above comp sheet is that 3M's valuation is generally fair, being below average EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples for the last twelve month ("LTM") period while being about average for the next twelve month ("NTM") period. Nonetheless, it would be absolutely fair to say that the valuations of all listed companies, both 3M and its four peers, are full at the present time. We will talk about this more next.

Historical Valuation vs. Broader Market

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

One key takeaway here is quite obvious - valuations are incredibly rich compared to historical levels. Both 3M as well as the broader market are in quite "bubbly" territory one may even say, where per share performance has yet to catch up to share prices to justify the prices we're currently seeing.

Another key takeaway, and this I think should be relevant for all of us who are not trying to time the market and sit idle on the sidelines waiting for a correction, is that 3M's current valuation premium of 5.2% is mildly below the average premium the company has enjoyed over the S&P since January 2014 (i.e. in the more recent post recessionary environment). As a result, on a relative basis, the company does not appear to have appreciated as aggressively as broader market from a valuation perspective, which makes me feel more comfortable as a value-oriented buyer.

Share Performance vs. Benchmark

The following charts show that the company not only outperformed the S&P significantly over a 10-year period, but managed to outperform the S&P over various shorter durations as well - even within the most recent year (note that share price data is as of 5/3/2017)

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

To me, this share price outperformance without having become excessively overvalued is reflecting the attractive structural dynamics, profitability, and compelling free cash flow profile that is embedded in this company and its operations.

Investment Thesis

My long term investment thesis for 3M is centered around the following key points:

Highly diverse, largely recession-resilient demand characteristics,

Strong free cash flow characteristics,

Very strong operational execution as shown by financial performance and excellent ROIC

Additional room for profitability improvements through the Company's Business Transformation strategy, and

An "overequitized" capital structure that has room for continued shareholder returns through debt financed dividends and share repurchases

While the first two elements of my investment thesis have already been discussed at length, I'll briefly touch on the remaining three.

Operational Execution and Strong ROIC

3M has proven its operational excellence and ability to weather challenging end market environments in various instances, both during the Great Recession as well as in the most recent years when certain segments were staggering from a revenue perspective. Nonetheless, the company managed to achieve an exceptionally consistent and strong ROIC (adjusted net income divided by total invested capital) of 22-23% in the years 2014-2016 (can see on p. 44 of the 2016 10-K; link provided earlier on), which is evidence to me of the company's ability to achieve results for its investors even in suboptimal conditions.

Actionable Profitability Improvements

Looking forward, 3M has additional room to drive profitability as laid out by its "Business Transformation" lever, which was discussed at length during the annual outlook meeting in December 2016 (transcript provided here). As a brief summary, 3M hopes that its new ERP system which will be rolled out in stages (nearly complete in West Europe) will ultimately drive $500-$700 million of annual cost savings within its cost structure, which would correspond to raising EBITDA by an incremental 6-8% based on $8.7 billion generated in LTM March 2017. It furthermore targets to drive a working capital improvement of $500 million, which would elevate the quality of the company's cash flow profile. Given 3M's track record of driving operational efficiencies and innovation, I am confident that the cost saving and working capital improvement targets will be achievable.

Overequitized Capital Structure

As one can see from the trading comps I have provided as part of my valuation discussion as well as the chart below, 3M's gross and net leverage stand at leverage levels of 1.3x and 1.1x, respectively. This is an exceptionally defensive capitalization for a company of this size and scope and a very different financial strategy than the capital structure that General Electric operates under. It is leveraged 7.3x on a gross and 6.8x on a net basis - although it is a more cyclical company operating at a lower margin profile and with a more fixed cost structure, in my view. As a result, there is room for 3M to provide incremental returns to equity holders in the form of dividends above and beyond what it can do through mere annual operations by rightsizing the capital structure and returning the proceeds of debt raises to shareholders. At least within my profession as a private equity investor this would be the most likely scenario to further drive returns from our portfolio companies; and from what I can see, management is beginning to gradually embrace leverage.

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

Potential Risks

While I believe long-term risks are somewhat limited given the company's diversified portfolio and end market exposure as well as its strong market leadership, there are a variety of factors that can create short- to medium-term pain for the stock and shareholders:

A continuation of the challenging operating environment in the industrial market that results in further subdued spend (a reversal from the re-accelerating growth that we saw in the latest quarterly release), such as softness in demand from customers in the automotive and energy end markets

Valuation contraction to historical means that cannot be immediately offset by EPS growth - this, however, is a market-wide risk

Continued strengthening of the dollar, weakening USD-reported performance (as was the case in 2015 and particularly in 2016)

Final Words

In conclusion, I view 3M Company as a fairly valued business in an otherwise overvalued world. While the argument can certainly be made from a timing perspective whether 3M is a buy at this present moment (I personally bought a few years ago at more reasonable valuation levels), from a fundamental and operational perspective I regard it is one of the most compelling and stable long-term investments available and believe it has a place in any portfolio with a 5+ year time horizon.

Look forward to hearing everyone's thoughts and comments and hope you will follow me as I continue on in my "Pursuing Outperformance" series with more company-specific research and analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.