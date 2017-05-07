Dividend ETF To Retire On

This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments.

One of the difficulties of investing, and a major one, is being able to choose a winner and stick with it. While trying to decide between individual stocks can be extremely difficult, choosing an ETF is going to be easier for investors. There are many metrics to take a look at when deciding between investments and the right price to buy in. Domestic equity ETFs are heavily influenced by the market going up or down. However, there's a material difference in the performance between different ETFs. There's also the investor's strategy which should have a massive influence on investment choices. Over time, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) has performed well on many of these metrics.

Allow me to stress for a moment that we are focusing on analyzing the ETF, not dealing with the current valuation. Across the domestic equity markets, pretty much every index fund looks too expensive for me to suggest starting any new positions.

What does VIG do?

So what is VIG's strategy? Here's a quote from the Vanguard strategy and policy page:

"Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund, which employs a "passive management"-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index (formerly known as the Dividend Achievers Select Index). This index is a subset of the NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index and is administered exclusively for Vanguard by NASDAQ. The fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the index."

While that description is a bit complex, I found a better explanation:

"The NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers™ Select Index is comprised of a select group of securities with at least ten consecutive years of increasing annual regular dividend payments."

Category

VIG falls under the "Large Blend" category and has a high correlation with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). SPY currently has a dividend yield of 1.89% compared to the dividend yield of VIG which is 2.00% currently.

Holdings and Expense Ratio

When it comes to deciding between ETFs the difference in performance is going to come down to the holdings (and expense ratio). It will also depend on the strategy each ETF uses to choose their holdings and the macroeconomic situation.

One factor I find very important and significantly influences the returns over the years is the expense ratio. It is true that investors don't know whether the market will go up or down, but what they can do is not ruin their returns with paying a high expense ratio. VIG has a low expense ratio compared to other ETFs at .09%. The low expense ratio makes this potentially a good investment and is cause for some deeper analysis.

The chart below shows the holdings of the company along with the allocation and dividend yield:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NASDAQ:MSFT) MICROSOFT CORP 4.11% 2.28% (NYSE:JNJ) JOHNSON&JOHNSON 4.07% 2.73% (NYSE:PEP) PEPSICO INC 4.05% 2.85% (NYSE:MMM) 3M CO 3.28% 2.36% (NYSE:MDT) MEDTRONIC PLC 3.18% 2.05% (NYSE:UTX) UNITED TECH CORP 2.60% 2.18% (NASDAQ:WBA) WALGREENS BOOTS 2.58% 1.75% (NYSE:UNP) UNION PAC CORP 2.48% 2.20% (NYSE:TXN) TEXAS INSTRUMENT 2.31% 2.52% (NYSE:CVS) CVS HEALTH CORP 2.31% 2.47% (NYSE:ACN) ACCENTURE PLC-A 2.27% 2.00% (NYSE:LMT) LOCKHEED MARTIN 2.23% 2.69% (NYSE:ABT) ABBOTT LABS 2.20% 2.37% (NYSE:NKE) NIKE INC -CL B 2.12% 1.34% (NASDAQ:COST) COSTCO WHOLESALE 2.12% 1.11% (NYSE:LOW) LOWE'S COS INC 2.05% 1.63% (NYSE:CL) COLGATE-PALMOLIV 1.86% 2.24% (NYSE:CB) CHUBB LTD 1.82% 2.00% (NYSE:GD) GENERAL DYNAMICS 1.63% 1.72% (NYSE:FDX) FEDEX CORP 1.49% 0.83% (NYSE:TJX) TJX COS INC 1.48% 1.59% (NYSE:SYK) STRYKER CORP 1.41% 1.25% (NASDAQ:ADP) AUTOMATIC DATA 1.32% 2.30% (NYSE:ITW) ILLINOIS TOOL WO 1.32% 1.87% (NYSE:RTN) RAYTHEON CO 1.28% 2.01% (NYSE:CSX) CSX CORP 1.24% 1.53% (NYSE:NOC) NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1.19% 1.45% (NYSE:BDX) BECTON DICKINSON 1.12% 1.58% (NYSE:ECL) ECOLAB INC 1.05% 1.17% (NYSE:SPGI) S&P GLOBAL INC 0.97% 1.19%

Dig Into Those Companies

Let's start right from the top. Microsoft is the biggest allocation within the ETF and it seems to be there on almost every ETF. I see that as a little bit of a drawback for two reasons. One is that I'm concerned Microsoft may face some significant challenges dealing with pressure from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The Android operating system works quite well for many devices. While I still exclusively buy computers running Windows, it is Windows 7. As a Microsoft customer, they haven't produced much that appeals to me in the last several years.

As we go down the list, I see several companies that fit very nicely into dividend growth portfolios. Johnson & Johnson has been a regular among dividend investors for countless years. 3M is one of the companies I personally think has a solid future. Look around the room your sitting in. If you're at a computer desk, odds are there are supplies within arm's reach that come from 3M. Their diversification among products should help them withstand major technology shifts which makes them a nice defensive holding.

Pepsi offers more than sugary snacks that help people gain too much weight. They also offer a growing portfolio of healthier (or less bad) snacks. I believe we are witnessing a shift towards consumers desiring healthier foods, so this should be a positive for Pepsi. The company had a major advertising failure recently, but I believe their brands remain exceptionally strong. Of course, for investors the 2.85% dividend yield is pretty nice as well. Much like 3M, I see Pepsi as being more than capable of withstanding a recession.

If you don't think investing to withstand a recession makes sense right now, I must disagree. This is precisely when it makes sense. The market is rallying to all-time record highs and there has hardly been any new legislation signed into law (or repealed). We are witnessing a shift in sentiment, rather than a shift in fundamentals. Remember in 2016 when we had recession scares and most of the market sold off because gasoline was getting cheaper. Do you think Pepsi wants gas to be cheap or expensive? The cheaper the gasoline, the more money consumers have left for Pepsi's products. This isn't going to be a strong correlation, but it should still be present. By the time a recessionary scare is on the horizon, it is too late to be adjusting the portfolio.

Conclusion

VIG is run with an intelligent design and it emphasizes stronger companies. Even if the companies may be expensive today, it's a good place for investors to buy in the event the market starts to decline and there's a comfortable price point for entry. There are many ways to invest, but for an investor who wants to go the ETF route it makes sense to buy in when the prices are declining, not when the market is at an all-time high. If the investor insists on buying in with markets at record highs, then I would take VIG over SPY. With my more defensive nature, I believe VIG would be dramatically more attractive, trading in the mid to high $70s and even up to the low end of the $80s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD, VTI, MO, WMT, TGT, FSIVX, PM, FSITX, SCHZ, BMNM, RSO, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. The ideas, opinions, and ratings in this article reflect the views of Colorado Wealth Management Fund. Joint efforts primarily consist of having Big Dog Investments paraphrase or quote the views expressed by CWMF. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.